The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
12

Return to some well-worn dungeons in The Bard's Tale Trilogy next week

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

6th August 2018 / 9:05PM

As exciting as inXile’s upcoming The Bard’s Tale 4 looks, it’s heartening to see that the studio hasn’t forgotten the roots of the series. Preempting the release of their modern sequel, they’re rolling out remastered versions of Interplay’s original three DOS-era dungeon crawlers. Redrawn, re-animated and given more room to breathe in a slightly more modern, high-resolution UI, the remastered The Bard’s Tale Trilogy will be launching its first game on August 14th, with the other two due by year’s end.

While The Bard’s Tale Trilogy will mostly adhere to the original 80s trilogy, inXile and Krome have made a few improvements while they were at it. All three games now support automapping, you can pick a male or female protagonist, and you can carry your save from one game to the next without too much fuss. For those who’d rather suffer, there’s ‘Legacy Mode’, which will make it play more like the 80s originals. Apparently remaking the trilogy was a hell of a job, as no original source code survives, forcing them to reverse-engineer multiple versions to end up here.

This isn’t the first time inXile have done this, either. Accompanying the release of Wasteland 2 (which was far more of a direct sequel than I was expecting), they put out Wasteland 1 – The Original Classic. While not nearly as complete a remaster as The Bard’s Tale Trilogy, it took the story text formerly externalised into a booklet for copy protection, and fully integrated and narrated it. They even re-drew some of the art while still retaining that EGA DOS look. While it’s still a hard game to get into if you’re used to modern RPG interfaces, it’s the best way to enjoy the original.

The first game in The Bard’s Tale Trilogy will be landing on Steam and GOG next week for $15, with the other two (included in the price) coming in Autumn and Winter respectively. Meanwhile, the far more contemporary The Bard’s Tale 4: Barrow’s Deep is due out on September 18th.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

inXile show off combat in The Bard's Tale 4

20

Chris Avellone Divinity: Original Sin 2 As Writer

40

Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites: The Bard's Tale IV Trailer

27

Singing For A Third Supper: Bard's Tale IV Halfway Funded

32

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Rough times in Kamurocho as Yakuza 0 rolls back its initial patch

3

Return to some well-worn dungeons in The Bard's Tale Trilogy next week

12

FIFA 19 adds some fun twists to a familiar sport with its House Rules modes

6

In New Ice York you punch a dog, go to hell, and climb a menu

I don't know either.

2