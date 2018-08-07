Valkyria Chronicles 4 demo not planned for PC

Today you might hear pals buzzing about playing a new demo for Valkyria Chronicles 4, the next game in the Sega turn-based tactical RPG series that’s kinda set in a fantasy-tinged World War II. You might fancy having a crack yourself, considering the first one was grand when it finally came to PC in 2014. You might be bummed to hear that nah, the demo isn’t on PC and it sounds like it may not ever be. A Sega representative told me today, “at this time, no demo is planned for Steam.” Booo.

The demo launched today for PlayStation 4, Xbone, and Switch. And not PC. I’ve asked Sega for more details on why not, and will let you know what I hear back. I’d guess that they’re still doing important work on the PC version, given that not having platform certification means optimisation and bugsquishing can be done later in development, but that’s only a guess.

Here’s what Sega say about the demo in today’s launch announcement:

“Experience the series’ signature watercolor aesthetic as presented by the CANVAS Engine and get a feel for the innovative tactical BLiTZ system before the full game launches on September 25. Play through the prologue and first two chapters of the game, as well as an exclusive bonus mission created for the demo. Demo save data, including items obtained, class levels, earned experience, and currency total will transfer over to the full game, so you can pick up right where you left off. Additionally, importing save data from the demo will net you an exclusive accessory for use in the full game.”

Unless you’re playing on PC, in which case you can’t, it won’t, and you won’t.

It’s a real shame, especially considering that VC4 is the first time the series is coming to PC on the same day as its console launch. Always left out in some way.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is coming via Steam on September 25th, priced at £50/€60/$60. Even with Steam’s refund policy, that’s a price where I’d rather try before buying.