Get three free games when you buy a new AMD graphics card

Good news, potential graphics card buyers. Now that the world’s supply of affordable GPUs have been ripped back from the cold, dead hands of the global crypto-mining community, AMD have announced they’re going to start bundling in some free games with new graphics card purchases again – specifically, upcoming Greek stab’em up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, mythological co-op shooter Strange Brigade, and space strategy epic Star Control: Origins.

It’s not just one game you get either. Nope, you get all three when you buy an AMD Radeon RX 570, an AMD Radeon RX 580 (our current recommendation for playing games at 1440p in our best graphics card rankings) or one of AMD’s shiny 4K-pushing Vega cards.

But wait a minute, I hear you cry. None of those games are out yet! Indeed, I reply. Buying a new RX 570, RX 580, RX Vega 56 or RX Vega 64 won’t let you start playing these games sooner than anyone else. You will, however, get a free code when each game eventually does get released (August 28 for Strange Brigade, September 20 for Star Control: Origins and October 5 for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey), and you’ll have until December 31 2018 to redeem them.

Whatever your feelings are about graphics card promotions, this is definitely better than a free copy of The Crew 2, and almost certainly better value for money than Nvidia’s free SSD deal.

The promotion period runs from now until November 3 2018, so there’s still plenty of time to take advantage of it if you’d rather wait and see what Nvidia have up their sleeve at this year’s Gamescom. Codes will be dished out on a first-come, first-served basis, though, so the promo period may well come to an end sooner if the code supply gets plundered earlier than expected.

Of course, buying a new graphics card now, potentially mere weeks away from the release of a brand-new generation of pixel-pushing GPUs, may seem like a waste of money, no matter how many free games you get alongside it. Indeed, if you’re at all intrigued by Nvidia’s Turing cards (not that we really have any concrete details about them yet), I’d advise holding your horses for a bit until we know what the deal is.

If you’re a staunch AMD lifer, however, you can be much more confident about getting your money’s worth, as the general consensus seems to be that we won’t see AMD’s next-gen Navi GPUs for at least another year or two, giving you more time to make the most of your new RX card.