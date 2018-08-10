Best PC gaming deals of the week – August 10th 2018

As the sun’s rage has been interrupted all too briefly by torrential downpour here in the UK, video games remain a constant. For better or worse. Possibly worse, all things considered. Either way, however, there’s another batch of the best PC gaming deals of the week to take a look at, so let’s go ahead and check those out right now.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

It’s time once more to offer up the chance for you folks to get your hands on some free games. This time around, GamesPlanet has got together with Jelly Deals to offer up a selection of 10 PC titles that you can enter to win. Entry closes at 23:59:59 on Monday, 13th August, so get your entries in while you can.

UK & US Deals

Summer is truly here when online retailers all showcase their summer sale ranges, and digital-only newcomers Voidu are no exception. You can take an extra 18% off your choice of already-discounted game when you enter SUMMER18 at checkout, too.

Summer sale at Voidu (use code SUMMER18) live now

There’s a Devolver Digital sale going on right this very moment at Green Man Gaming, which means everything from Hotline Miami to Marc Ecko’s Getting Up is getting discounts of up to 80%. Get ‘em while you can.

Devolver Digital Sale from Green Man Gaming

Fanatical’s Summer Sale range is now live, offering up a wide variety of PC digital discounts, complete with a set of 24-hour deals that will run through the weekend and a voucher that’ll get you an extra 10% off your purchase. Just enter SUMMER10 at checkout.

Fanatical Summer Sale (use code SUMMER10) live now

Humble is having itself a QuakeCon sale to celebrate, well, QuakeCon, shockingly enough. Until Monday, you can get yourself up to 75% off a range of Bethesda titles including Quake Champions itself for under £14 / $180.

Up to 75% off with the QuakeCon sale from Humble

Now that we’re into August, it’s time for another fresh set of games up for grabs with a Humble Monthly membership. This time around, you can spend £10 / $12 and get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria and Staxel. Then, once the month finishes up, you’ll get a stack of other games, too.

Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria and Staxel OR Rise of the Tomb Raider for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

It’s a bit of an odd pairing but Box is currently offering up a discounted ASUS 15.6-inch gaming laptop – equipped with a GeForce 1060 6GB graphics card – along with a free backpack. All for £749.97 while stock lasts.

ASUS 15.6-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1060 6GB and free backpack for £749.97 from Box

If you like driving games and dislike having lots of money in your bank account, you can invest in this Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PC and Xbox One, currently discounted down to £173 from its original £299.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PC and Xbox One for £172.80 from Amazon UK

Graphics card prices continue to get reasonable, it’s nice to see that every now and then, you can still get yourself a good deal. Currently, this MSI-branded GeForce 1080 8GB card is down to £445 at Ebuyer.

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics card for £444.99 from Ebuyer

Need some quick storage space or a dedicated drive for your computer to boot Windows from? You can get a 240GB Kingston SSD right now for under £40, or double the capacity without doubling the cost and get a 480GB drive for £68.

Kingston 240GB SSD for £39.95 from Amazon UK

Kingston 480GB SSD for £67.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Finally, many long months since its initial announcement, The Art of Metal Gear Solid 1-4 is available to buy right here and now. It’s also discounted to $47.99 for a limited time before the price is set to raise back up to its $80 RRP. If you’re a fan of the series, you may want to take a look while you can save some cash.

The Art of Metal Gear Solid 1-4 (hardcover) for $47.99 from Amazon US

If you’re into giant hardcover compendium-type books that take deep dives into the history and making of classic games – and you have a penchant for JRPGs – you might want to pick up the Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1 while it’s discounted to just under $28 this week.

Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1 for $27.78 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices, and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

