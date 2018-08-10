The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Monster Hunter: World crafting: how to craft items and which items are the best to craft

A recipe for success

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

10th August 2018

Featured post Player is harvesting herbs

Are you prepared to venture out on your next hunt? Weapons and armour are definitely vital in bringing down a target in Monster Hunter: World, but you’ll also need to use items to heal, improve your maximum stats, or buff yourself. This is especially important as some of the later monsters can deal a hefty amount of damage. Items also play a role in more advanced activities such as capturing monsters. Most ingredients can be found out in the wild, and this guide will show you how to craft items out of them, as well as detail which items are the most useful to craft for your monster hunting endeavours.

Monster Hunter: World crafting guide

Items can be lifesavers when hunting. Sometimes you need that extra chug of a potion to survive a blow, or taking an antidote to rid yourself of poison coursing through your veins. They are also useful if you want to capture monsters alive, or just shoot them to pieces with your Bowgun weapons. That said, knowing how to survive in the first place is also paramount, so new players should look at our Monster Hunter: World guide to see how to prepare for each hunt.

Accessing the pause menu from the hub. Can be accessed during quests and expeditions too.

How do you craft items in Monster Hunter: World?

Unlike most things in Monster Hunter: World, crafting items is remarkably easy to do. Simply bring up the pause menu and the option will be there for you to use to your hearts desire. From the crafting menu, you’ll be able to see which items you can craft and which you can’t, allowing you to see which ingredients are required to make that item.

For those who are feeling somewhat lazy, you can set the system to automatically create certain items as you collect the ingredients required to make them. For example, if you have Auto-crafting checked for Mega Potions, it’ll churn out a Mega Potion every time you make a Potion and collect Honey. It’s useful for those encounters where you’re constantly using up healing items or specific ammunition for your Bowgun.

The best items to craft in Monster Hunter: World

When starting out in your monster hunting career, you’ll want to prioritise having the likes of Potions and Antidotes for healing purposes, as well as Mega Potions for a bit more recovery. It’s also a very good idea to have Shock Traps and Tranq Bombs for capturing pesky monsters alive. Knives are also very good for inflicting status ailments on certain monsters if you don’t have ranged weapons, and dung items can scare off unwanted monsters that wander into the battle.

Later on though, there will be certain items like Max Potions or even Ancient Potions for more advanced healing with additional benefits. Latter game crafting items that are useful for particular hunts, but the healing items and monster capturing ones are the best items to always try and craft when you can.

If you have ranged weapons, you should also consider making the various elemental ammunition types, as well as those that inflict a status ailment that your particular monster is weak to. Therefore it’s best to study your target by using Ecological Research to find out their weakness, more on that in our Monster Hunter: World ecological research guide.

Herb crafting menu

Ingredients needed to make items in Monster Hunter: World

So now that you know what to craft, you’ll probably want to know exactly what items you need in order to make them. Below is a comprehensive list of all the items you can create in Monster Hunter: World. Each one is separated into its own table depending on its item type, and has a search bar so that all you need to do in order to find the relevant recipe is to type the item you’re looking for.

Monster Hunter World Crafting – Healing & Support Items

Item Crafted Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2
Potion Herb N/A
Mega Potion Potion Honey
First-Aid Med+ First-Aid Med Honey
Antidote Antidote Herb N/A
Herbal Medicine Antidote Blue Mushroom
Nutrients Bitterbug Blue Mushroom
Mega Nutrients Nutrients Honey
Max Potion Mega Nutrients Mandragora
Catalyst Bitterbug Honey
Immunizer Catalyst Mandragora
Ancient Potion Immunizer
Nourishing Extract		 Kelbi Horn
Kelbi Horn
Lifepowder Godbug Blue Mushroom
Herbal Powder Godbug Herbal Medicine
Energy Drink Nitroshroom Honey
Cool Drink Chillshroom N/A
Dash Juice Catalyst Dash Extract
Demondrug Catalyst Might Seed
Mega Demondrug Nourishing Extract Demondrug
Might Pill Immunizer Might Seed
Armorskin Catalyst Adamant Seed
Mega Armorskin Nourishing Extract Armorskin
Hardshell Powder Godbug Adamant Seed
Adamant Pill Immunizer Adamant Seed
Farcaster Smokenut Exciteshroom

Traps and offensive item crafting menu

Monster Hunter World Crafting – Traps and Offence

Item Crafted Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2
Gunpowder Fire Herb Nitroshroom
Barrel Bomb Fire Herb Small Barrel
Bounce Bomb Nitroshroom Small Barrel
Mega Bounce Bomb Nitroshroom Bounce Bomb
Large Barrel Bomb Gunpowder Large Barrel
Mega Barrel Bomb Devil’s Blight
Gunpowderfish Scale
Great Gunpowderfish Scale		 N/A
Large Barrel Bomb
Large Barrel
Smoke Bomb Smokenut Ivy
Poison Smoke Bomb Smokenut Toadstool
Flash Pod Flashbug N/A
Screamer Pod Screamer Sac N/A
Dung Pod Rolled-up Dung
Dung		 N/A
N/A
Poisoned Meat Raw Meat Toadstool
Tinged Meat Raw Meat Parashroom
Drugged Meat Raw Meat Sleep Herb
Net Ivy Spider Web
Pitfall Trap Trap Tool Net
Shock Trap Trap Tool Thunderbug
Tranq Bomb Sleep Herb Parashroom

Ammo and coatings crafting menu

Monster Hunter World Crafting – Ammo & Coatings

Note: Ammo is for Bowguns and coatings are used for the Bow.

Item Crafted Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2
Tranq Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Tranq Bomb
Tranq Knife Throwing Knife Tranq Bomb
Poison Knife Throwing Knife Toadstool
Sleep Knife Throwing Knife Sleep Herb
Paralysis Knife Throwing Knife Parashroom
Power Coating Empty Phial Nitroshroom
Poison Coating Empty Phial Toadstool
Paralysis Coating Empty Phial Parashroom
Sleep Coating Empty Phial Sleep Herb
Blast Coating Empty Phial Fire Herb
Normal Ammo 2 Normal Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 2
Normal Ammo 3 Normal Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 3
Pierce Ammo 1 Latchberry N/A
Pierce Ammo 2 Pierce Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 2
Pierce Ammo 3 Pierce Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 3
Spread Ammo 1 Needleberry N/A
Spread Ammo 2 Spread Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 2
Spread Ammo 3 Spread Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 3
Sticky Ammo 1 Blastnut N/A
Sticky Ammo 2 Sticky Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 2
Sticky Ammo 3 Sticky Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 3
Cluster Bomb 1 Bomberry N/A
Cluster Bomb 2 Cluster Bomb 1 Gunpowder Level 2
Cluster Bomb 3 Cluster Bomb 1 Gunpowder Level 3
Slicing Ammo Slashberry N/A
Flaming Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Fire Herb
Water Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Flowfern
Thunder Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Thunderbug
Freeze Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Snow Herb
Dragon Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Dragonfell Berry
Poison Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Toadstool
Poison Ammo 2 Poison Ammo 1 Catalyst
Paralysis Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Parashroom
Paralysis Ammo 2 Paralysis Ammo 1 Catalyst
Sleep Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Sleep Herb
Sleep Ammo 2 Sleep Ammo 1 Catalyst
Exhaust Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Exciteshroom
Exhaust Ammo 2 Exhaust Ammo 1 Catalyst
Recover Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Potion
Recover Ammo 2 Recover Ammo 1 Catalyst
Demon Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Demondrug
Armor Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Armorskin
Wyvern Ammo Dragonstrike Nut N/A
Gunpowder Level 2 Flame Nut
Burst Arowana Scale
Great Burst Arowana Scale		 N/A
Fire Herb
Fire Herb
Gunpowder Level 3 Blazenut
Bomb Arowana Scale
Great Bomb Arowana Scale		 N/A
Fire Herb
Fire Herb
Powertalon Powercharm Bazelgeuse Talon
Armortalon Armorcharm Bazelgeuse Talon

With that exhaustive list, that concludes our guide on crafting in Monster Hunter: World. Lots of the ingredients for making items can be found out in each of the maps, but some can be cultivated via the botanical research centre in Astera. If you want to know how to unlock this facility and how best to make these ingredients, head over to our Monster Hunter: World botanical research guide.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

