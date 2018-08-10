Monster Hunter: World crafting: how to craft items and which items are the best to craft

Are you prepared to venture out on your next hunt? Weapons and armour are definitely vital in bringing down a target in Monster Hunter: World, but you’ll also need to use items to heal, improve your maximum stats, or buff yourself. This is especially important as some of the later monsters can deal a hefty amount of damage. Items also play a role in more advanced activities such as capturing monsters. Most ingredients can be found out in the wild, and this guide will show you how to craft items out of them, as well as detail which items are the most useful to craft for your monster hunting endeavours.

Monster Hunter: World crafting guide

Items can be lifesavers when hunting. Sometimes you need that extra chug of a potion to survive a blow, or taking an antidote to rid yourself of poison coursing through your veins. They are also useful if you want to capture monsters alive, or just shoot them to pieces with your Bowgun weapons. That said, knowing how to survive in the first place is also paramount, so new players should look at our Monster Hunter: World guide to see how to prepare for each hunt.

How do you craft items in Monster Hunter: World?

Unlike most things in Monster Hunter: World, crafting items is remarkably easy to do. Simply bring up the pause menu and the option will be there for you to use to your hearts desire. From the crafting menu, you’ll be able to see which items you can craft and which you can’t, allowing you to see which ingredients are required to make that item.

For those who are feeling somewhat lazy, you can set the system to automatically create certain items as you collect the ingredients required to make them. For example, if you have Auto-crafting checked for Mega Potions, it’ll churn out a Mega Potion every time you make a Potion and collect Honey. It’s useful for those encounters where you’re constantly using up healing items or specific ammunition for your Bowgun.

The best items to craft in Monster Hunter: World

When starting out in your monster hunting career, you’ll want to prioritise having the likes of Potions and Antidotes for healing purposes, as well as Mega Potions for a bit more recovery. It’s also a very good idea to have Shock Traps and Tranq Bombs for capturing pesky monsters alive. Knives are also very good for inflicting status ailments on certain monsters if you don’t have ranged weapons, and dung items can scare off unwanted monsters that wander into the battle.

Later on though, there will be certain items like Max Potions or even Ancient Potions for more advanced healing with additional benefits. Latter game crafting items that are useful for particular hunts, but the healing items and monster capturing ones are the best items to always try and craft when you can.

If you have ranged weapons, you should also consider making the various elemental ammunition types, as well as those that inflict a status ailment that your particular monster is weak to. Therefore it’s best to study your target by using Ecological Research to find out their weakness, more on that in our Monster Hunter: World ecological research guide.

Ingredients needed to make items in Monster Hunter: World

So now that you know what to craft, you’ll probably want to know exactly what items you need in order to make them. Below is a comprehensive list of all the items you can create in Monster Hunter: World. Each one is separated into its own table depending on its item type, and has a search bar so that all you need to do in order to find the relevant recipe is to type the item you’re looking for.

Monster Hunter World Crafting – Healing & Support Items

Item Crafted Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Potion Herb N/A Mega Potion Potion Honey First-Aid Med+ First-Aid Med Honey Antidote Antidote Herb N/A Herbal Medicine Antidote Blue Mushroom Nutrients Bitterbug Blue Mushroom Mega Nutrients Nutrients Honey Max Potion Mega Nutrients Mandragora Catalyst Bitterbug Honey Immunizer Catalyst Mandragora Ancient Potion Immunizer

Nourishing Extract Kelbi Horn

Kelbi Horn Lifepowder Godbug Blue Mushroom Herbal Powder Godbug Herbal Medicine Energy Drink Nitroshroom Honey Cool Drink Chillshroom N/A Dash Juice Catalyst Dash Extract Demondrug Catalyst Might Seed Mega Demondrug Nourishing Extract Demondrug Might Pill Immunizer Might Seed Armorskin Catalyst Adamant Seed Mega Armorskin Nourishing Extract Armorskin Hardshell Powder Godbug Adamant Seed Adamant Pill Immunizer Adamant Seed Farcaster Smokenut Exciteshroom

Monster Hunter World Crafting – Traps and Offence

Item Crafted Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Gunpowder Fire Herb Nitroshroom Barrel Bomb Fire Herb Small Barrel Bounce Bomb Nitroshroom Small Barrel Mega Bounce Bomb Nitroshroom Bounce Bomb Large Barrel Bomb Gunpowder Large Barrel Mega Barrel Bomb Devil’s Blight

Gunpowderfish Scale

Great Gunpowderfish Scale N/A

Large Barrel Bomb

Large Barrel Smoke Bomb Smokenut Ivy Poison Smoke Bomb Smokenut Toadstool Flash Pod Flashbug N/A Screamer Pod Screamer Sac N/A Dung Pod Rolled-up Dung

Dung N/A

N/A Poisoned Meat Raw Meat Toadstool Tinged Meat Raw Meat Parashroom Drugged Meat Raw Meat Sleep Herb Net Ivy Spider Web Pitfall Trap Trap Tool Net Shock Trap Trap Tool Thunderbug Tranq Bomb Sleep Herb Parashroom

Monster Hunter World Crafting – Ammo & Coatings

Note: Ammo is for Bowguns and coatings are used for the Bow.

Item Crafted Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Tranq Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Tranq Bomb Tranq Knife Throwing Knife Tranq Bomb Poison Knife Throwing Knife Toadstool Sleep Knife Throwing Knife Sleep Herb Paralysis Knife Throwing Knife Parashroom Power Coating Empty Phial Nitroshroom Poison Coating Empty Phial Toadstool Paralysis Coating Empty Phial Parashroom Sleep Coating Empty Phial Sleep Herb Blast Coating Empty Phial Fire Herb Normal Ammo 2 Normal Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 2 Normal Ammo 3 Normal Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 3 Pierce Ammo 1 Latchberry N/A Pierce Ammo 2 Pierce Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 2 Pierce Ammo 3 Pierce Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 3 Spread Ammo 1 Needleberry N/A Spread Ammo 2 Spread Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 2 Spread Ammo 3 Spread Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 3 Sticky Ammo 1 Blastnut N/A Sticky Ammo 2 Sticky Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 2 Sticky Ammo 3 Sticky Ammo 1 Gunpowder Level 3 Cluster Bomb 1 Bomberry N/A Cluster Bomb 2 Cluster Bomb 1 Gunpowder Level 2 Cluster Bomb 3 Cluster Bomb 1 Gunpowder Level 3 Slicing Ammo Slashberry N/A Flaming Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Fire Herb Water Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Flowfern Thunder Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Thunderbug Freeze Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Snow Herb Dragon Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Dragonfell Berry Poison Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Toadstool Poison Ammo 2 Poison Ammo 1 Catalyst Paralysis Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Parashroom Paralysis Ammo 2 Paralysis Ammo 1 Catalyst Sleep Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Sleep Herb Sleep Ammo 2 Sleep Ammo 1 Catalyst Exhaust Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Exciteshroom Exhaust Ammo 2 Exhaust Ammo 1 Catalyst Recover Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Potion Recover Ammo 2 Recover Ammo 1 Catalyst Demon Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Demondrug Armor Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Armorskin Wyvern Ammo Dragonstrike Nut N/A Gunpowder Level 2 Flame Nut Burst Arowana Scale Great Burst Arowana Scale N/A Fire Herb Gunpowder Level 3 Blazenut Bomb Arowana Scale Great Bomb Arowana Scale N/A Fire Herb Powertalon Powercharm Bazelgeuse Talon Armortalon Armorcharm Bazelgeuse Talon

Burst Arowana Scale

Great Burst Arowana Scale N/A

Fire Herb

Fire Herb Gunpowder Level 3 Blazenut

Bomb Arowana Scale

Great Bomb Arowana Scale N/A

Fire Herb

Fire Herb Powertalon Powercharm Bazelgeuse Talon Armortalon Armorcharm Bazelgeuse Talon

With that exhaustive list, that concludes our guide on crafting in Monster Hunter: World. Lots of the ingredients for making items can be found out in each of the maps, but some can be cultivated via the botanical research centre in Astera. If you want to know how to unlock this facility and how best to make these ingredients, head over to our Monster Hunter: World botanical research guide.