The Foxer
The following enlargeable collage doesn’t have a theme. Defox it by identifying the eight clue pairs. For example, a silhouette of this RAF trainer might go with an image of this LPG tanker… a pic of the 34th US President might pair with a photo of this member of the Dutch resistance.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s 30 Things You Might Find in the Sky missing vowels foxer:
1. RRST RLS – AURORA AUSTRALIS (Arioch_RN)
2. BL LNBMB – BALLOON BOMB (Stugle)
3. JM SND T HG NTPCH – JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH (Stugle)
4. STRN GFLLWHWK – STRINGFELLOW HAWKE (Gothnak)
5. VRG – VIRGA or VIRGO (Gothnak)
6. WBL N – WAU BULAN
7. RF RCT W – AIR FORCE TWO (The Bitcher III)
8. NNLRC LPS – ANNULAR ECLIPSE (Stugle)
9. MSS NGMNF RMTN – MISSING MAN FORMATION (Gothnak)
10. MLR HT – AMELIA EARHART (AFKAMC)
11. MTHR – MOTHRA (Arioch_RN)
12. DSS LTRGN – DASSAULT OURAGAN (Arioch_RN)
13. MNBW – MOONBOW (Gothnak)
14. THPT RLLS SS – THE PATROUILLE SUISSE (AFKAMC)
15. MR DRF CR WS – A MURDER OF CROWS (Rorschach617)
16. NCLWGG LYWN GS – UNCLE WIGGLY WINGS (Rorschach617)
17. MGCCR PT – MAGIC CARPET (Gothnak)
18. DNC PR – DAN COOPER (ylla)
19. CRPS CLRRYS – CREPUSCULAR RAYS (Arioch_RN)
20. CRCT CSPTT – CARACTACUS POTT (phlebas, Gothnak)
21. CR RSNCNS – CIRRUS UNCINUS (Arioch_RN)
22. MRFL CN – AMUR FALCON (Stugle)
23. CRS – ICARUS
24. ML SRVN – MILES AEROVAN (AFKAMC)
25. B LC – BLUE ICE (Stugle)
26. PLD NBLK – PALADIN BLAKE (Stugle)
27. SHP LM – ASH PLUME (Gothnak, The Bitcher III)
28. HGN NNDMNN N – HUGINN AND MUNINN (phlebas)
29. HL FCB NGHT – HALF CUBAN EIGHT (AFKAMC)
30. P – PIE (Arioch_RN)