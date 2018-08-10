The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

We Happy Few breaks free from the illusory walls of early access today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

10th August 2018 / 9:08PM

After a long, bumpy and storied ride through early access, We Happy Few is out today. A survival-focused stealthy immersive sim, set in a bizarre, dark and dystopian alternate 1960s world. It’s a bit like The Prisoner filtered through the mind of Austin Powers. While in early access the game was more of a sandbox-style affair, the final game features three intertwined stories playing out across semi-procedurally generated environments, as three protagonists attempt to uncover the truth behind the all-too-cheerful ruined world they live in.

While many of its elements (especially in its automated town defences) look like they’re straight out of Dishonored 2, none of these protagonists have the poise or lethality of Corvo. The full game has you playing as Arthur, a mild-mannered nobody with crafting skills. Sally is a chemist more suited to life inside of the city, but can work her way out of situations with home-brewed drugs. Final protagonist Ollie is a much tougher, more combative character who begins life outside of the city walls, living with the outcasts. Problem is, he’s diabetic, and insulin isn’t in great supply.

While I admit that I wasn’t that enthused by what I saw of the game during early access, the final product is intriguing. If it weren’t for the half-dozen games on my plate, I’d be digging into it this weekend. For those wanting RPS’s official opinion, while I’m not sure who’s working on it, I do know that there is a review in the works, so keep your eyes peeled. As for when this might be, the RPS Ministry Of Information has deemed my request for details a capital offence, and I’m afraid I’ve got to go now. I think they’re at the door.

We Happy Few is out now on Steam, Humble and GOG for £38.24/51/51, or about £10/$15 more for the Deluxe Edition, which will eventually include a trio of DLC chapters.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

We Happy Few dodges Australian censor's ban

25

We Happy Few creeps out in August

3

We Happy Few to offer early access refunds after another delay

22

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Zotac ZBox Magnus mini PC review: A GTX 1070 powerhouse

Magic Magnus

The Elder Scrolls Online's Wolfhunter DLC is baying for blood next Monday

QuakeCon's Rage 2 trailer gives an extended peek at its open-world apocalyptic anarchy

2

We Happy Few breaks free from the illusory walls of early access today

2