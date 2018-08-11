The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Into The Breach is now available on Mac, 20% off for everyone

Jay Castello

Contributor

11th August 2018 / 9:00AM

Mech-toting, turn-based strategy, alien-bug-crushing game Into The Breach is now available for Mac users, which is great news for all our Apple based friends out there. In celebration, it’s also having a 20% off sale, which is great news for everybody else, too.

If you somehow missed this delight when it launched earlier in the year, it’s the latest from Subset Games, developers of FTL. In it, you control a team of armour-clad warriors defending against an alien invasion, mostly by pummelling them as hard as possible, sending them flying into other things like mountains and each other for maximum efficiency and drama. Preferably, you carefully keep these interlopers from destroying crucial buildings and the people inside them. Alternatively, if you’re anything like me, you spend twenty unmoving minutes staring at the screen to diligently plan out every move and then immediately realise that that plan was terrible as soon as you start to actually act, and end up getting a bunch of civilians killed. War is terrible.

Alec rather liked it, saying in his Into The Breach review: “I cannot currently think of any reason why I would ever uninstall Into The Breach.” So if you’re yet to install it, perhaps because you were waiting for it to launch on Mac or because you needed this extra push, now is the perfect time to dive in and get to swatting those extraterrestrial creepy crawlies.

You can pick it up for the sale price of £9.11/ €11.99/$11.99 on Steam, or a touch cheaper at Humble and GOG, for the rest of the weekend.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Into The Breach

A near-perfect turn-based sci-fi strategy game

60

Into The Breach patch fixes false victories, adds initial touchscreen support

7

RPS interviews Into The Breach's developer about hurting our feelings

Hurting your feelings is good business.

17

Win tickets for EGX Rezzed 2018 and see us talk to the developer of Into The Breach

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

18

Into The Breach is now available on Mac, 20% off for everyone

4

Zotac ZBox Magnus mini PC review: A GTX 1070 powerhouse

Magic Magnus

4

The Elder Scrolls Online's Wolfhunter DLC is baying for blood next Monday

3