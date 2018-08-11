Pro Evolution Soccer 2019's demo is available to download now

Konami’s annual footie sim Pro Evolution Soccer will be getting its latest sequel at the end of the month. But if you just can’t wait that long to get your kicks, or if you want to try before you buy, there’s a demo available for download now.

The demo, as demos generally do, will offer up a taste of the full game. You’ll be able to test out offline exhibition games and the co-op mode, as well as online quick matches. It offers to let you play this glorious game of kick about in two stadiums, Camp Nou and Veltins Arena, as one of twelve teams. Those include league fan favourites like Liverpool FC and Inter Milan, as well as the national teams for Argentina and France.

Alice previously detailed Pro Evolution Soccer 2019’s new features, which, according to Konami, include better movement animations, improved physics, and a bunch of new player skills and shooting mechanics. All the better for getting that pesky thing into the back of the net. When you manage that, there should be be new net physics, player celebrations, and crowd animations to see. Plus, you can once again have your players play in the snow if you really want them to suffer. Konami also promises that all this will look prettier, but it’s probably best to judge all of these claims for yourself by taking a crack at the demo.

You can find out more information about the sequel and its demo at their website, and download the demo for free on Steam. PES 2019 will be released on August 28th in North America, and Europe will have to subsist on the demo until the 30th.