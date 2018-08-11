What are we all playing this weekend?

Graham

This past week I decided to try out No Man’s Sky for the first time since its first month of release. I chose ‘Normal’ mode for that chill exploration experience, spawned on a snow planet, and immediately started to freeze. I couldn’t work out if this was causing me damage but it made the screen all blurry. I started firing my laser at some rocks, which didn’t appear to be made of the material the UI told me I needed, but I gained that material after each rock was destroyed anyway. Destroying it, by the way, felt like nothing at all. The absence of gamefeel.

Then, after three rocks, the rock police showed up and started shooting at me. And to make sure I didn’t get carried away with freezing, shooting at rocks, or being shot, my laser overheated.

With this wonderful first experience under my belt, I shall return this weekend but this time try creative mode.