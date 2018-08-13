The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Dusty tactical FPS Insurgency is free to keep for the next two days

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

13th August 2018 / 6:17PM

While I’ll never be fully comfortable playing games set in the contemporary forever-war continually in the background of modern life, I must admit that Insurgency is a solid little shooter. Originally based on the Source mod of the same name, it offers realistic class-based tactical manshootery both competitive and co-op. For the next two days, it’s free to grab in order to promote its upcoming sequel, Insurgency: Sandstorm, due out next month. Grab it now on Steam, keep it forever.

While gritty realism and modern-day firearms are of limited appeal to me, I’ve had some good times playing Insurgency’s co-op modes, which are also a great place for new players to start. Insurgency never quite reaches Arma’s level of infantry fidelity, but it’s an uncompromising experience where caution and team cohesion are frequently more important than a fast trigger finger. It’s also consistently well populated, with Steamcharts estimating that you’ll find a good 2000-2500 players on at any given moment, making finding a populated server a cakewalk.

The game offers a good range of playmodes, including several larger-scale modes with respawns and reinforcements. For those preferring a more Counter-Strike style of play, there’s a few ‘tactical’ variants where you’re got either no respawns, or very limited lives. Elimination in particular is almost identical in structure to Counter-Strike’s Demolition mode. It’s a big game, too. 16 maps, plus eight more night-time variants. They’re a nicely varied bunch, too, with some larger outdoors maps, tight urban warrens and some heavily shadowed interiors to get sniped at from.

Insurgency is free for the next 48 hours on Steam. Click now, keep it forever. It should be available until 6pm BST, on Wednesday, August 15th. The sequel, Insurgency: Sandstorm is due out on September 18th.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Insurgency: Sandstorm to launch on PC this September

7

Insurgency: Sandstorm dropping story campaign, for now at least

6

Day of Infamy shoots its way out of early access

13

Insurgency: Sandstorm Announced, Adding Story Mode

25

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Half-Life mod Echoes pushes both its engine and players to their absolute limits

2

Get In The Car, Loser! is a lesbian road trip RPG from the makers of Ladykiller In A Bind

2

Take a peek at Total War: Three Kingdoms's campaign map through the eyes of Sun Jian

3

Nvidia's BFGD: Everything we know so far about their Big Format Gaming Displays

The BFG of gaming monitors

12