Nvidia's BFGD: Everything we know so far about their Big Format Gaming Displays

There’s just one week to go until Nvidia’s big Gamescom surprise, but will it be the arrival of their new Nvidia Turing graphics cards or something else entirely – something, perhaps, like a bolt from the blue shock announcement about their upcoming Big Format Gaming Displays? We won’t know for sure until next Monday, but just in case Nvidia do pull a fast one on us, here’s a quick refresher on everything we know about Nvidia’s BFGDs so far, including who’s making them, what their specs are, and how they might finally make PC gaming in the living room a reality.

Nvidia BFGD: What are they and who’s making them?

First announced back in January 2018, Nvidia’s Big Format Gaming Displays (or BFGDs for short) are essentially the PC gaming equivalent of a living room TV – and they look as though they could be some of the best gaming monitors of all time.

I’ll get into why that is in a second, but before we do get into the nitty-gritty of the BFGD’s specs, here’s a quick look at the three models that are currently in production:

Asus ROG Swift PG65

Acer Predator BFGD

HP Omen X 65

There are no doubt more in the pipeline from other manufacturers, but these ones will be the first to arrive on shop shelves. They all share the same specs and the same panel, so the only thing that’s really going to differentiate them is how much they cost and their overall design. We don’t know much about Acer’s imaginatively named BFGD yet, but we do have some early images of what Asus and HP’s will look like.

Asus’ PG65 appears to be quite a chunky old thing if the image above is anything to go by, recalling the early ‘flat-but-still-incredibly-thick-screens’ of yore. Just look at those giant vents on the top and bottom.

HP’s effort (below), on the other hand, appears to be slim enough for a bit of wall-mounting, looking much more like a regular, high-end TV. This may well be a concept image, of course – it’s hard to tell exactly what it actually looks like from this particular press image – but fingers crossed it’s a bit more tasteful than Asus’ ‘l33t gamer’ design.

Nvidia BFGD specs

So what makes these BFG displays so special? Well, they’re massive for starters, measuring 65in across the diagonal. They also have a 4K resolution, but what really sets them apart from your typical telly is their giant 120Hz refresh rate, ultra low response time and G-Sync HDR support.

That last one is particularly special. We’ve already seen the wonders and delights of what G-Sync HDR can do in the smaller Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, and the three BFGDs should be no different in that regard. After all, G-Sync HDR is a fixed standard that combines Nvidia’s adaptive frame rate tech for smooth, tear-free gaming with HDR (or high dynamic range), so every display that supports it should deliver exactly the same kind of experience regardless of screen size.

You can read more about in the ins and outs of what HDR is and what it means for your game library in our HDR on PC guide (as well as what graphics card you need for HDR), but from a specs point of view, G-Sync HDR more or less boils down to two main things: a peak brightness of 1000cd/m2 (the same as high-end Ultra HD Premium-certified TVs) for brighter whites and more life-like images, and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage for more accurate, realistic colours.

Each BFGD will also have its own Nvidia Shield streaming doodad built straight into the back of it, too. Yeah, yeah, big deal, you say. Hear me out, though.

For me, this is one of the big coups of the BFGDs, as it technically means you don’t even have to have a PC connected to it in order to carry on playing your favourite PC games. That’s because, as well as being able to sit back and chill with a bit of Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer (and, if you’re in the US, Hulu and HBO) through the Shield’s Android TV side of things, you can also take advantage of its Nvidia GameStream and GeForce Now tech.

The former lets you stream games from another GeForce GTX graphics card-powered PC in your home, while the latter is Nvidia’s soon-to-be cloud subscription service (it’s still in beta at the moment) that lets you stream games you already own (and are included as part of the service) without owning any high-end hardware whatsoever.

Of course, a large part of Shield’s streaming appeal will depend on a) the quality of your internet connection, and b) your willingness to potentially add yet another subscription service to your life. You may also hate the idea of cloud gaming with such a passion that you’re compelling to do a little vomit in your mouth every time someone mentions the phrase ‘cloud gaming’ (sorry) or look up at the sky.

And that’s fine. Streaming isn’t for everyone. But it does open up the BFGD to those who might not necessarily be able to afford keeping their PC up-to-date all the time, and it also means you don’t necessarily have to have a giant black box cluttering up your living room for people to spill drinks on, accidentally delete the contents of your hard drive, or generally get in the way of everything. And that, for me, is a big plus when it comes to trying to play PC games from the comfort of my sofa.

Nvidia BFGD release date

When Nvidia first announced their BFGDs, they tentatively said they’d be here this summer. Well, it’s pretty much the end of summer now and we haven’t seen hide nor hair of them, so it’s probably safe to say that’s no longer the case.

It might not be too far in the distant future, though, as Asus have finally listed the PG65 on their website now (as of the beginning of July), suggesting it’s currently getting ready for its big release. There’s no information on its specs tab at the moment, or indeed anything that might suggest even the vaguest of launch windows, but it surely can’t be that far off.

Nvidia have also hinted that we won’t have to wait that much longer for them either. According to PC World, they will now arrive by the end of 2018. Watch this space.

Nvidia BFGD price

The one thing we don’t know, however, is how much each BFGD is going to cost – which may well negate that earlier comment about it being a better use of your money than continually upgrading your PC every couple of years.

We can, however, take an educated guess. Given that Nvidia’s normal-sized G-Sync HDR displays such as the Asus PG27UQ will currently set you back £2300 of your fine English pounds or $2000 of your even finer US dollars, we can comfortably assume they’re going to be, and I quote, a heck of a lot more than that.

Maybe we’ll find out more at this year’s Gamescom, maybe we won’t. Either way, you can be sure I’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.