The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Payday 2 celebrates its fifth anniversary with a week of new criminal content

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

13th August 2018 / 5:03PM

Five years ago, co-op FPS crime ’em up Payday 2 was a scrawny little thing with only a few missions to its name. Now it’s a massive, still expanding ball of hyper-criminality featuring permanent crossovers with five film universes, arguably putting Reservoir Dogs in John Wick canon. To celebrate its fifth anniversary today, developers Overkill are rolling out a week of free updates, starting with cyber-masked heister lady Joy, formerly exclusive to the Switch version. The Ultimate edition of the game (including almost all DLC) is also 80% off for the week.

New character Joy’s mask may not be quite as fancy as the one worn by the guy in Ruiner, but it does allow her to be an enormous walking pun. Right now she’s the only part of the Icebreaker content released, but the event page does give us a little peek at things to come, including the theme of a big new heist. Looks like we’re continuing the increasingly National Treasure-ish main story arc, and going after an ancient, impossibly advanced Astrolabe being auctioned at a fancy black tie event.

For those fashionably late to the party, Payday 2’s main story arc has gotten a bit weird over the past year or so. On top of the usual government and police forces gunning for them, the Payday gang have fallen foul of the Kataru, an Illuminati-esque organisation who have apparently been around for millennia. It’s bizarre, oddball stuff but somehow it fits right in, considering this is where Jacket from Hotline Miami can bust in on scenes from 2015’s Point Break remake. In Payday 2, everything’s up for grabs.

While you could get the bare-bones version of Payday 2 for £3.74/€5/$5 on Steam, I’d highly recommend springing for the Ultimate Edition, currently £11.39/€15.14/$15.14. It includes all of the game’s DLC, minus a single cross-promotional bit featuring some YouTuber I’m not too familiar with. The discounts will run until Sunday (August 19th), and more free content will be landing on Wednesday (August 15th) and Friday (August 17th).

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Payday 2

"Everyone report to the dancefloor."

56

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Payday 2 gets a bit Indiana Jones-y in new heist

Payday 2's latest heist is a Reservoir Dogs crossover

13

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Capcom investigating Monster Hunter: World connection problems

Payday 2 celebrates its fifth anniversary with a week of new criminal content

Sea of Thieves players are taking the game out of PvP and into game shows

We'll surely avoid scurvy if we all eat an orange

Yakuza 0 relaunches crash-fixing patch

2