The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Yakuza 0 relaunches crash-fixing patch

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th August 2018 / 3:56PM

Sega have relaunched the first patch for Yakuza 0, aiming to fix several crashes in their delightful dad simulator, after its initial launch last week went a bit wonky. ‘Patch 1’, as it’s snappily titled, first hit last Monday but Sega reverted it within hours after discovering it caused several unintended new bugs. After a week of fixing and testing, here it is again, come to spare us all the anxiety of being separated from our two dads.

Patch 1 is a 113MB download, which Steam should already be automatically slamming into your cyberpipe. The changelist of today’s patch is the same as before:

  • Fix for crashes on boot and in cutscenes/gameplay.
  • Fix for crash when using Staminans to gain consecutive Heat abilities during Chapter 10 Fight.
  • Fix for crash in Pocket Circuit mini-game after selecting a rematch with an opponent.

Only now it (hopefully) doesn’t have the unpleasant side effects. I no longer have a save file within striking distance of the Pocket Circuit crash I experienced but fingers crossed the patch fixed that too so I crush that lousy child’s toy car.

Some players are still reporting problems launching Yakuza 0, mind, while others grumble that sound popping issues aren’t fixed. Sega’s suggest audio fix still works for some.

Also, players have stepped up to fix some issues like over-enthusiastic level of detail settings by making their own patches. A shame we need players to do that, but bless “Havoc” there for their LodMod. Hopefully Sega will learn from all this and fix up Yakuza 0 – then carry improvements over into Yakuza Kiwami, which they say will follow “soon.”

The carcrash aside, I’m still having a grand old time with Yakuza 0. I’ve not been near a main quest in days, rather happily acting as a surrogate father to entire cities. While many wank on about ‘ludonarrative dissonance’ in the daddification of video games–that tonal shift when gentle souls turn around and stab strangers in the neck–here is feels perfectly right when the dadly duo will give dadly advice to a tot then seconds later catch a swung sword in their teeth then hurl the blade into a fella. Kiryu will let no man stand in the way of dadly duty and honour, and Majima is a manipulative radge but does like to dream that he could be a decent dude if only… y’see, being a dad is just so nice.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Yakuza 0

Yakety yak, Heat attack.

65

Rough times in Kamurocho as Yakuza 0 rolls back its initial patch

9

Yakuza 0 crash reports trickle in, possible workarounds suggested

9

Yakuza 0 out now, finally bringing the series to PC

19

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Capcom investigating Monster Hunter: World connection problems

Payday 2 celebrates its fifth anniversary with a week of new criminal content

Sea of Thieves players are taking the game out of PvP and into game shows

We'll surely avoid scurvy if we all eat an orange

Yakuza 0 relaunches crash-fixing patch

2