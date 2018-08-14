Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180 or RTX 2080? New Quadro RTX GPUs change the game with new specs

Nvidia’s Turing GPUs are finally here! Sort of. Breaking with tradition, the first graphics cards to be announced in Nvidia’s new Turing family are actually professional Quadro RTX models: the Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 6000 and Quadro RTX 8000.

As such, we’ll have to wait a little longer before we see the arrival of more consumer-facing GeForce GTX versions (probably next week when Nvidia hold their big Gamescom event), but if Nvidia’s new Turing Quadro cards are anything to go by, the alleged GTX 1180, GTX 2080 or even RTX 2080 (even now no one’s quite sure yet what they’re actually going to be called) will almost certainly blow today’s best graphics cards clean out of the water. Here’s everything we know so far.

Nvidia Turing GTX 1180 specs

Based on what we now know about Turing’s fundamental architecture, the new GeForce GTX Turing graphics cards will almost certainly utilise GDDR6 memory. Precisely how much per card remains to be seen, however. Previous rumours obtained by completely unknown means over at Wccftech pegged it somewhere in the somewhat nebulous region of 8-16GB for the GTX 1180, clocked at 16Gbps with a 256-bit interface, but it’s anyone’s guess whether that will actually prove to be correct.

Either way, GGDR6 memory is significantly faster than both the 8GB of GDDR5X memory currently in the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 and the 8GB of HBM2 (2nd Gen High Bandwidth) memory in AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64. If it did prove to be clocked at 16Gbps, for example, that would give the alleged GTX 1180 a massive memory bandwidth of 512GB/s. For comparison, the GTX 1080 only offers 320GB/s.

Indeed, in a leaked image (see below) of an Nvidia engineering sample grabbed by the chaps over at VideoCardz, we can see 12 GDDR6 memory modules around three sides of the currently vacant GPU spot. Admittedly, given the lack of GPU in this image, this particular sample card could theoretically be absolutely anything, such as one of the new Quadro RTX cards or another of Nvidia’s new high-end enterprise cards for servers et al. It’s not necessarily anything to do with GeForce.

Still, the presence of GDDR6 memory is important, as it confirms this definitely isn’t just a beefed up Pascal 10-series card. Why is GDDR6 memory important? Well, Micron (whose name is on the modules shown above) have said that not only is GDDR6 is significantly faster than the current GDDR5 standard, with the official spec for GDDR6 stating it can deliver a transfer rate of up to 16 Gbit/s per pin as opposed to GDDR5’s 5 Gbit/s, but it’s also more energy efficient than GDDR5, giving you massively increased performance at a much lower running cost.

Micron have also said that their GDDR6 memory “will be a core enabling technology of advanced GPU applications, including acceleration, 4K video and improved rendering, VR/AR and crypto-mining applications.” That last one might make you groan a bit – it was crypto-mining that drove up graphics card prices in the first place, after all – but one thing is clear: GDDR6-equipped graphics cards will likely make mincemeat out of today’s most demanding games, ensuring better 4K performance at higher detail settings.

We can also safely assume the GTX 1180 will feature the same RT Cores (or ray tracing cores) as their upmarket Quadro cousins. Nvidia haven’t gone into detail about exactly how many RT Cores each Quadro has yet, so it’s difficult to guess how many we’ll end up seeing in a GeForce card, but given that real-time ray tracing (aka really fancy lighting tech as seen in this rather lovely Project Pica Pica demo from EA’s SEED division earlier this year at GDC) is a key part of what makes the Turing architecture so special, it would be bizarre in the extreme to cut them out of their GTX cards completely.

For reference, here are the specs of Nvidia’s new Turing Quadro RTX cards:

Quadro RTX 5000 Quadro RTX 6000 Quadro RTX 8000 CUDA Cores 3702 4608 4608 Tensor Cores 384 576 576 GPU Memory 16GB GDDR6 24GB GDDR6 48GB GDDR6 RT Cores Yes Yes Yes

Until Nvidia announce the GTX versions properly, though, it’s best to take any alleged spec leaks with a pinch of salt.

Nvidia Turing GTX 1180 release date

The release date for Nvidia’s Turing family has been in a constant state of flux ever since the Turing rumour mill whirred to life earlier this year. At one point they’d been delayed until mid-June, before being delayed again to the autumn due to revised production schedules.

Then everyone got really excited because Nvidia was meant to be giving a talk at a conference this August about their ‘next mainstream GPU’. Even if Turing wasn’t launched at that point, at least we might get a few details about what to expect. Then Nvidia mysteriously pulled out of the conference, claiming just a few days later at Computex that their next GPUs were going to be “a long time” in the future.

Now, though, it would appear “a long time” isn’t actually that long at all, because a) they’ve just announced Turing at this week’s computer graphics and animation conference Siggraph in Vancouver, and b) according to a leaked email between a retailer and Nvidia partner obtained by YouTuber Gamer Meld, Nvidia’s new graphics cards will be coming in month-long waves starting on August 30:

August 30: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 September 30: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1170 and something called the GTX 1180+

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1170 and something called the GTX 1180+ October 30: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1160

The supposed existence of the GTX 1180+ is a particularly interesting development. Possibly analogous to Nvidia’s souped up ‘Ti’ variants, the idea of having one of these released so soon after the regular GTX 1180 is highly unusual. Normally, there’s a significant wait time before Ti cards get launched, and this time frame in particular sounds fishy, to say the least.

Then again, this could all be a load of hogwash, as WccfTech are also claiming there will be three Turing cards all arriving in September. So who knows, basically.

What’s more, given Turing’s Quadro branding now has RTX in the title – presumably to reflect its new ray tracing capabilities – Nvidia may well adopt RTX for their GeForce cards as well, which would render all of these leaks completely useless. Indeed, the Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 6000 and Quadro RTX 8000 aren’t even due to arrive until the sometime between October and December, Nvidia have confirmed, so it’s highly possible we’ll have to wait even longer for their GeForce siblings, maybe even into the realms of early 2019.

Nvidia Turing GTX 1180 price

Given the ups and downs of graphics card prices recently, it would be a fool’s game to try and guess how much the Turing GTX cards are going to cost without waiting for confirmation from Nvidia themselves. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that they’re definitely not going to cost as much as their Quadro RTX cards, which start at an eye-watering $2300. Hopefully, Nvidia will knock at least one zero off that figure for some of Turing’s GeForce counterparts, but it’s really anyone’s guess at this point.

The only thing we can really look to is how much the GTX 10-series cost when they first launched. The GTX 1080, for example, launched at $599, so we can probably expect the GTX 1180 to be somewhere around that kind of ball park. Indeed, in some of the leaked spec documents above, it was proposed the GTX 1180 would cost $699. That’s probably a reasonably sensible guess, given the higher price of GDDR6 memory, but we’ll have to wait and see if Nvidia reveal any concrete pricing information at Gamescom next week.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180, GTX 2080 or RTX 2080, and what about Volta?

Hold on a second, I hear you cry. Wasn’t Volta meant to be Nvidia’s next GPU architecture? Yes. For a long time, it looked as though Volta would indeed be the successor to Nvidia’s consumer line-up of 10-series Pascal cards. It’s already been deployed in high-end cards like the ludicrous Titan V, but that theory seems to have gone out of the window now in favour of the current code name, Turing.

For a while, it looked as though they might have been called Ampere as well, with Volta being reserved for Nvidia’s top-end cards alone. Now we know that Turing is definitely the name attached to Nvidia’s high-end Quadro cards, and it’s probably safe to assume it will also be the name of their new GeForce consumer cards as well.

That still doesn’t help in trying to figure out what model names they’ll actually use, though. While the leaked specs above appear to suggest Nvidia’s Turing cards will be known as the 11-series, there have also been rumours flying around that Nvidia will jump straight to 20 instead.

That’s according to TweakTown, which would suggest they’ll be known as the GTX 2070 and GTX 2080, to give just two examples, rather than the GTX 1170 or GTX 1180. This rumour started with the so-called April release date speculation, as it was hotly-tipped that Nvidia would reveal the so-called GTX 2070 and GTX 2080 at their GTC conference at the end of March. Well, no such announcement materialised at GTC, so it may well be the 20-series name is a load of bobbins as well.

If Nvidia did jump straight to 20, presumably then jumping to 30 afterwards and then 40 etc, then it wouldn’t leave them with nearly as many numbers for subsequent generations as it would going up in single digits. Of course, tech companies are renowned for changing their naming conventions as and when it suits them, so may Nvidia will adopt 20 after all.

Indeed, a neat way round this whole fiasco would be to bin the GTX brand altogether and start afresh with RTX (reflecting Turing’s fancy ray tracing tech) like the Turing Quadro cards. This would effectively allow Nvidia to choose any number they liked, as it wouldn’t clash with anything else that had gone before it.

Under these circumstances, a 20-series would arguably make even more sense, as it creates a clear distinction from the current 10-series. If Nvidia went for an RTX 11-series, they’d probably come across as just another incremental increase over Pascal, which, from what we’ve seen so far of the Quadro cards, definitely isn’t the case.

If Nvidia are serious about giving us a reason to upgrade our graphics cards, a 20-series would be just the thing they need to signal the generational leap Turing looks to be providing.

Naturally, all eyes will be on Nvidia’s Gamescom event next Monday, so stay tuned for more details at 6pm CET on August 20.