The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

The Humble Jackbox Party Bundle includes too much party for you to handle

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

15th August 2018 / 3:02PM

If you’ve never played any of the Jackbox games, Humble are offering you the chance to fix that for cheaps. You can pay what you want to get Fibbage XL and Quiplash in the Humble Jackbox Party Bundle, which will both reveal that your friends can be way funnier than you ever gave them credit for.

They’re party games that everyone plays via their phones, and while you’re supposed to play them in the same room you can make most of them work using remote screen sharing. If I were you though, I’d pay the $12/£9.40 needed to pick up every Jackbox Party Pack apart from the latest one, then gather some friends together so you can play Fakin’ It. Fakin’ It is ace.

The ‘pay what you want’ tier also nets you the first two “You Don’t Know Jack” quizzes that preceded the party packs, though I haven’t played those because quizzes make me sad.

Fakin’ It is in Party Pack 3, and gets everyone to simultaneously respond honestly to a question. EXCEPT one of you is an impostor who doesn’t get to see what’s been asked, so they just have to take a random guess at an appropriate response. It’s an instant heady mix of hilarity and flabbergasted revelations about what your friends are really like. I can still remember the disgust on someone’s face when she found out that everyone she was sitting with hadn’t washed their towels in a fortnight.

It’s split into rounds where you have to react in different ways, and the best one involves pointing at other people. I once refused to believe that my friend thought I’d be the person in the room most likely to freak out at the sight of a mouse, letting the faker waltz to victory because the non-fakers need to unanimously decide who it is.

I’d say Quiplash (tell funny jokes), Fibbage (tell funny lies) and Drawful 2 (draw funny pictures) are around the same calibre as Fakin’ It, while all the other games in the Party Packs are worth a look but don’t have nearly the same staying power.

The Humble Jackbox Party Bundle runs until 6pm British time (10am Pacific) on August 28th.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 will bring Fibbage 3

10

You Don't Know Jack Devs Release Jackbox Party Pack 3

2

You didn't know You Don't Know Jack is back

DisOrDat and the triumphant return of the Gibberish Question

16

Don't You Know? The Jackbox Party Pack Released

12

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Sword-smooching hack n' slash hybrid Boyfriend Dungeon cuts a fine figure

Video: Bad North is an RTS that even RTS-haters might enjoy

Grim medieval fantasy farming sim Graveyard Keeper is out today

1

MSI Trident 3 8th review: The PC that thinks it's a console

A console you really need to fork out for, too

10