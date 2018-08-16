Podcast: The worst endings

And then they all died in a nuclear blast. Oh, hello. Welcome to another RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. We’re chatting about endings this week. Good end, bad end, noncommittal end. We’ve got all the endings right here in one lump sum. An hour and nine minutes of audio distraction that you can use to ignore the coming apocalypse. It’s how we’re all going to go, after all. Submerged in a nice hot bath of atomic light. Obviously, there are a lot of SPOILERS in this one. You’ve been warned.

Matt reckons the big ol’ fart noise that was Mass Effect 3’s ending deserves an early mention. And Noa continues the Bioware stomping. She thinks Dragon Age: Inquisition’s ultimate boss and final moments were rubbo. Meanwhile, Brendan doesn’t like the ending of Tacoma, because supposedly “not enough people die”. What? Shut up, Brendan.

But we’ve also been playing nice things. Noa has been polishing memories in RPG Finding Paradise, Brendan has been hacking chocolate bars in Exapunks, and Matt has been punching the money out of people’s faces in Yakuza 0. Super.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Ending music and happy nuclear claps are by Jack de Quidt.

