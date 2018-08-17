Best PC gaming deals of the week – August 17th 2018

Once more unto the breach, deals friends. We’re at the end of another week and there’s a brand new set of the best PC gaming deals of the week to take a look at, as you may have gathered from the headline already. This time around, there’s everything from GeForce 1060s to SD cards. Excitement! Will I get through a week of these posts without mentioning Yakuza 0? Reader, let’s find out together.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

For the next day (and a bit), you can get yourself a copy of big brother paranoia simulator Orwell absolutely free from Humble. That’s it. No catch as far as I can see. Just a free game. The key will redeem on Steam, by the way, in case you were wondering. Fill your boots.

Orwell on PC (Steam) for free from Humble Store

The Summer Sale over at Voidu continues this week, with some brand new games added to the range, all of which can get an extra discount when you enter SUMMER18 as a voucher during checkout. Here’s some of what’s on offer.

Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC for £11.50 / $14.99 using code SUMMER18 from Voidu

Phantom Doctrine for £19.92 using code SUMMER18 from Voidu

Yakuza 0 for £10.45 using code SUMMER18 from Voidu (ah, there it is)

Two-Point Hospital for £15.68 using code SUMMER18 from Voidu

Shenmue 1 & 2 for £15.68 using code SUMMER18 from Voidu

There’s a big set of VR games up for grabs at the Humble Store this week with discounts of up to 75% on the lot. Amongst the range, you’ll find discounts on Superhot VR, Batman Arkham VR, Fallout 4 VR, Skyrim VR, and, Star Trek Bridge Crew – one of the only VR games to not have VR in the title.

Up to 75% off VR Sale from Humble Store

Now that we’re into August, it’s time for another fresh set of games up for grabs with a Humble Monthly membership. This time around, you can spend £10 / $12 and get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria and Staxel. Then, once the month finishes up, you’ll get a stack of other games, too.

Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria and Staxel OR Rise of the Tomb Raider for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

Graphics cards continue to get actual discounts and price cuts this week, with this Palit model GeForce GTX 1060 6GB card down to £229.97 over at Ebuyer. While not the most powerful card around, especially with the announcement of NVIDIA’s newest range coming next week, the 1060 will still serve you well.

Palit GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card for £229.97 from Ebuyer

Another in the ever-growing line of Special Edition Xbox One controllers, the Sport White Edition is out now, and you can get yourself one over at Microsoft’s own store. It features a unique design and a “white and mint” colour scheme, and will work on both Xbox One and PC via Bluetooth or USB.

Xbox One Sport White Special Edition controller for £59.99 from Microsoft Store

If you’ve been putting off an Oculus Rift for whatever reason, you can now consider getting a bundle featuring the Oculus Rift itself as well as the Touch Controllers and a copy of Marvel Powers United VR, all for £399.at Overclockers. You can also finance that purchase, too, if you fancy.

Oculus Rift with Touch controllers and Marvel VR for £399 from Overclockers UK

US Deals

If you happen to live in the modern age, you’ve inevitably had to save or transfer data from one device to another, and you probably already know the value of MicroSD cards. You can get a range of them right now with big discounts, over at Amazon.

Sandisk Ultra 128GB for $33.99 from Amazon US

Sandisk Ultra 200GB for $54.99 from Amazon US

Sandisk Ultra 400GB for $177 from Amazon US

Nendoroids are kind of like the better-made, more articulated cousins of Funko Pops. They also have distinct features, which is a nice change from Funkos. They do, however, tend to be a lot pricier. Right now, though, you can get yourself a little Genji for $37.49.

Overwatch Genji Nendoroid figure for $37.49 from Amazon US

