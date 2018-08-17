The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Fish tycoon Megaquarium splashes out in September

Brendan Caldwell

Staff Writer

17th August 2018 / 12:49PM

Why did the fish stop arguing with the barnacle?

Because she didn’t like to coral.

Why did the shark always consult his horoscope?

He was the terror of the Pisces.

Why was the shipwreck annoyed with its partner?

It had crabs.

Okay so Megaquarium is a fishkeeping tycoon game from the makers of Big Pharma and it’s coming out on September 13.

The tycooning part is familiar. You plop down tanks full of lobsters, octopuses, and tropical fish to create exhibits, while fiddling with filtration systems and managing staff so that nothing goes terribly wrong and wet. We’re promised all kinds of sub-aquatic animals: “fish, sharks, crustaceans, corals, jellyfish, cephalopods and more”. You can also spy turtles and stingrays in the trailer. I think I saw an eel too. Meanwhile, staff doors let you separate the riffraff from the fish feeders, and a gift shop seeks to make money from impressed visitors. After all, this is all about making some clams.

That’s right, I’m not done with the jokes.

Former RPS writer and all-round fish liker Pip was excited by the idea when she played an early version at Rezzed last year. Back then there was talk of breeding practices, fish behaviour and preferences.

“Some fish like to have an anemone host to hide in,” said developers Twice Circled. “Others will bully or eat any fish smaller than them. Some like to nibble plants while others sift for tasty morsels from the substrate.”

It’s hard to tell how deep they’ve plunged with regards to fishy behaviour, but they do say that “their diverse care requirements will demand attention to detail and strategic thinking”. This suggests that, yes, the sharks will probably eat some of their tankmates. A fish feud. There are also plenty of symbols next to the lionfish and lemon sharks that tell you what temperature they prefer, how many sea plants they need, and other environmental requirements. Tanks for all the fish.

This sounds good. But something is missing. We asked Tim Wicksteed of Twice Circled if the noble vegetarian piranha would make an appearance.

“No piranhas yet (in fact no freshwater whatsoever at launch),” he said, “but who knows in the future!”

I guess vegetarian piranhas don’t like being submerged in seawater.

It makes them salty.

Megaquarium is coming out on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux for £19.49/$24.99/€20.99.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Staff Writer

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Megaquarium - a theme park management with FISH!

19

Texts from Rezzed

2

Monster Hunter: World armour: how to craft them, which are the best for which weapon

A solid defence.

Monster Hunter: World weapons: weapon upgrade trees explained, best Monster Hunter: World weapons

Gear up!

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Monster Hunter: World armour: how to craft them, which are the best for which weapon

A solid defence.

Monster Hunter: World weapons: weapon upgrade trees explained, best Monster Hunter: World weapons

Gear up!

Monster Hunter: World PC multiplayer: how to connect with your friends, the Gathering Hub explained

Strength in numbers

Monster Hunter: World guide: monster hunting basics, combat tips

Ready to learn, rookie?