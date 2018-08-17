The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Monster Hunter: World armour tree: how to craft armour, what materials you need

With new materials comes the opportunity to make better stuff, no matter if you’re just starting out in Monster Hunter: World or a seasoned veteran. With the sheer amount of equipment on offer, it’s somewhat confusing to know just what you need at any given time to make the thing you need. This guide contains tables for how to craft armour and the materials you need for low rank armour, and both sets of high rank armour.

Monster Hunter: World armour tree guide

If you’re new to the game, you can look at our Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed on how to prepare for their next hunt, as well as find links to all our other guides. While hunting itself can be a challenge for newer players, crafting new equipment is even more difficult without some kind of aid. That is why below you’ll find three searchable tables, one for low rank armour and two for both sets of high rank armour. If you were looking for a general overview of the armour, head on back to our Monster Hunter: World armour guide for more information.

Monster Hunter World armour low rank tree

Due to the sheer number of low rank armour parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for, what materials are required, their stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.

Armour Type Material Cost Defence per part Skills granted per part Skills granted for full set worn
Leather Headgear Iron Ore x2 Base: +2
Fire: +2		 Hunger Resistance None
Leather Mail Iron Ore x1 Base: +2
Fire: +2		 None None
Leather Gloves Iron Ore x1 Base: +2
Fire: +2		 None None
Leather Belt Iron Ore x1 Base: +2
Fire: +2		 None None
Leather Trousers Iron Ore x1 Base: +2
Fire: +2		 None None
Chainmail Headgear Iron Ore x2 Base: +2
Water: +2		 Master Gatherer None
Chainmail Vest Iron Ore x1 Base: +2
Water: +2		 None None
Chainmail Gloves Iron Ore x1 Base: +2
Water: +2		 None None
Chainmail Belt Iron Ore x1 Base: +2
Water: +2		 None None
Chainmail Trousers Iron Ore x1 Base: +2
Water: +2		 None None
Hunter’s Headgear Jagras Hide x2
Jagras Scale x2		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2		 Scoutfly Range up None
Hunter’s Mail Jagras Hide x2
Monster Bone S x2		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2		 Slinger Capacity None
Hunter’s Vambraces Jagras Hide x1
Jagras Scale x1		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2		 Stealth None
Hunter’s Coil Jagras Hide x1
Monster Bone S x1		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2		 Scenthound None
Hunter’s Greaves Jagras Hide x1
Monster Bone S x1		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2		 BBQ Master None
Bone Helm Monster Bone S x2
Ancient Bone S x2		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Health Boost None
Bone Mail Monster Bone S x1
Ancient Bone S x1		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Attack Boost None
Bone Vambraces Monster Bone S x3
Kestodon Shell x2		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Slugger None
Bone Coil Monster Bone S x1
Kestodon Shell x1		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Horn Maestro None
Bone Greaves Monster Bone S x1
Ancient Bone S x1		 Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Entomologist None
Vespoid Helm Vespoid Shell x2
Iron Ore x2		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Quick Sheath None
Vespoid Mail Vespoid Shell x1
Machalite Ore x1		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Windproof None
Vespoid Vambraces Vespoid Wing x2
Monster Fluid x1		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Paralysis Attack None
Vespoid Coil Vespoid Shell x1
Iron Ore x4		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Paralysis Resistance None
Vespoid Greaves Vespoid Wing x2
Monster Fluid x1		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Honey Hunter None
Kestodon Guards Kestodon Shell x6
Kestodon Scalp x3		 Base: +12
Fire: +4		 Affinity Sliding None
Gajau Boots Gajau Skin x4
Gajau Whisker x2		 Base: +12
Fire: +5		 Aquatic Expert None
Jagras Helm Great Jagras Hide x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Great Jagras Claw x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Speed Eating None
Jagras Mail Great Jagras Hide x2
Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Scale x2
Monster Bone S x3		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Intimidator None
Jagras Vambraces Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x2
Jagras Hide x3		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Palico Rally None
Jagras Coil Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Mane x1
Great Jagras Scale x2
Sharp Claw x2		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Fortify None
Jagras Greaves Great Jagras Scale x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Mane x1
Jagras Scale x2		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Speed Crawler None
Kulu Headpiece Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1		 Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Fire Resistance None
Kulu Mail Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Machalite Ore x2		 Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Stamina Surge None
Kulu Vambraces Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x1
Iron Ore x3		 Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Pro Transporter None
Kulu Coil Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Wingdrake Hide x2		 Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Item Prolonger None
Kulu Greaves Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
Wingdrake Hide x2		 Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Critical Eye None
Alloy Helm Machalite Ore x4
Iron Ore x4
Earth Crystal x2		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Windproof None
Alloy Mail Machalite Ore x3
Iron Ore x6
Earth Crystal x1		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Water Resistance None
Alloy Vambraces Machalite Ore x3
Iron Ore x6
Earth Crystal x1		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Defence Boost None
Alloy Coil Machalite Ore x4
Iron Ore x4
Earth Crystal x2		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Poison Resistance None
Alloy Greaves Machalite Ore x3
Iron Ore x6
Earth Crystal x1		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Speed Sharpening None
Pukei Hood Pukei-Pukei Shell x2
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Machalite Ore x2		 Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Sporepuff Expert None
Pukei Mail Pukei-Pukei Scale x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x1
Iron Ore x3		 Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Item Prolonger None
Pukei Vambraces Pukei-Pukei Scale x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x1
Poison Sac x1		 Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Poison Resistance None
Pukei Coil Pukei-Pukei Shell x2
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Machalite Ore x2		 Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Poison Attack None
Pukei Greaves Pukei-Pukei Shell x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Scale x2
Monster Bone M x1		 Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Botanist None
Barroth Helm Barroth Ridge x2
Barroth Tail x1
Barroth Claw x2
Kestodon Shell x2		 Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Guard None
Barroth Mail Barroth Shell x2
Barroth Ridge x1
Barroth Claw x1
Boulder Bone x1		 Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Stamina Thief None
Barroth Vambraces Barroth Ridge x3
Barroth Tail x1
Barroth Scalp x1
Kestodon Scalp x1		 Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Marathon Runner None
Barroth Coil Barroth Shell x2
Barroth Ridge x1
Fertile Mud x2		 Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Muck Resistance None
Barroth Greaves Barroth Ridge x2
Barroth Scalp x1
Barroth Shell x1
Fertile Mud x2		 Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Stun Resistance None
Jyura Helm Jyuratodus Scale x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Fin x1
Gajau Skin x3		 Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Aquatic Expert None
Jyura Mail Jyuratodus Shell x2
Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Fang x1
Aqua Fang x1		 Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Muck Resistance None
Jyura Vambraces Jyuratodus Shell x2
Jyuratodus Fang x1
Gajau Whisker x2		 Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Water Attack None
Jyura Coil Jyuratodus Scale x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Aqua Sac x1		 Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Ice Resistance None
Jyura Greaves Jyuratodus Shell x3
Jyuratodus Fin x2
Earth Crystal x3		 Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Focus None
Kadachi Helm Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Electro Sac x1		 Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Constitution None
Kadachi Mail Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Wingdrake Hide x2		 Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Jump Master None
Kadachi Vambraces Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x2
Monster Bone M x2		 Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Evade Extender None
Kadachi Coil Tobi-Kadachi Scale x2
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x1
Electro Sac x1		 Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Thunder Attack None
Kadachi Greaves Tobi-Kadachi Scale x2
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x1
Warm Pelt x1		 Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Thunder Resistance None
High Metal Helm Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x1
Iron Ore x6		 Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Ice Resistance None
High Metal Mail Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x2
Earth Crystal x2
Sharp Claw x2		 Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Earplugs None
High Metal Braces Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x2
Earth Crystal x2
Sharp Claw x2		 Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Defense Boost None
High Metal Coil Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x1
Iron Ore x6		 Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Capacity Boost None
High Metal Greaves Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x1
Iron Ore x6		 Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Heavy Artillery None
King Beetle/Butterfly Vertex Great Hornfly x1
Dragonite Ore x2
Coral Crystal x2
Flame Sac x1		 Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2		 Evade Window None
King Beetle/Butterfly Thorax Great Hornfly x1
Earth Crystal x2
Coral Crystal x2
Poison Sac x1		 Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2		 Quick Sheath None
King Beetle/Butterfly Brachia Great Hornfly x1
Earth Crystal x2
Coral Crystal x2
Aqua Sac x1		 Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2		 Leap of Faith None
King Beetle/Butterfly Elytra Great Hornfly x1
Earth Crystal x2
Monster Fluid x1
Electro Sac x1		 Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2		 Honey Hunter None
King Beetle/Butterfly Crura Great Hornfly x1
Dragonite Ore x2
Monster Fluid x3
Paralysis Sac x1		 Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2		 Forager’s Luck None
Shamos Goggles Shamos Hide x2
Shamos Scale x3
Coral Bone x1
Coral Crystal x1		 Base: +22
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Ice: -3		 Detector None
Hornetaur Helm Hornetaur Head x1
Hornetaur Shell x1
Machalite Ore x1
Monster Fluid x1		 Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Dungmaster None
Hornetaur Mail Hornetaur Wing x2
Hornetaur Shell x2
Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x2		 Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Effluvial Expert None
Hornetaur Vambraces Hornetaur Wing x1
Hornetaur Shell x1
Iron Ore x3
Machalite Ore x1		 Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Free Meal None
Hornetaur Coil Hornetaur Wing x1
Hornetaur Shell x1
Iron Ore x3
Machalite Ore x1		 Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Carving Pro None
Hornetaur Greaves Hornetaur Wing x2
Hornetaur Shell x2
Dragonite Ore x2
Monster Fluid x2		 Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Handicraft None
Anja Helm Anjanath Pelt x3
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Tail x1
Flame Sac x1		 Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Fire Attack Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Anja Mail Anjanath Pelt x3
Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Plate x1		 Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Marathon Runner Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Anja Vambraces Anjanath Pelt x2
Anjanath Scale x2
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Monster Bone L x2		 Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Special Ammo Boost Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Anja Coil Anjanath Scale x2
Anjanath Pelt x2
Anjanath Fang x2
Machalite Ore x2		 Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Fire Resistance Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Anja Greaves Anjanath Scale x2
Anjanath Pelt x1
Flame Sac x1
Machalite Ore x2		 Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Artillery Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rathian Helm Rathian Shell x2
Rathian Scale x3
Rathian Webbing x2
Flame Sac x1		 Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Health Boost None
Rathian Mail Rathian Scale x2
Rathian Shell x1
Rathian Webbing x1
Ancient Bone x2		 Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Botanist None
Rathian Vambraces Rathian Shell x2
Rathian Scale x2
Rathian Spike x1
Monster Bone L x2		 Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Poison Attack None
Rathian Coil Rathian Scale x2
Rathian Shell x1
Rath Wingtalon x2
Boulder Bone x2		 Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Poison Resistance None
Rathian Greaves Rathian Shell x3
Rathian Spike x1
Rath Wingtalon x2
Rathian Plate x1		 Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Recovery Up None
Tzitzi Headgear Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Coral Crystal x1		 Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Blindsider None
Tzitzi Mail Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Constitution None
Tzitzi Vambraces Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
Coral Crystal x2		 Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Stun Resistance None
Tzitzi Coil Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Coral Crystal x2		 Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Wide Range None
Tzitzi Greaves Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x1		 Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Sleep Resistance None
Lumu Hat Paolumu Scale x2
Paolumu Webbing x2
Paolumu Shell x2
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Stamina Surge None
Lumu Mail Paolumu Scale x2
Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Pelt x2
Coral Bone x1		 Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Master Mounter None
Lumu Vambraces Paolumu Scale x2
Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Webbing x1		 Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Artillery None
Lumu Coil Paolumu Pelt x2
Paolumu Scale x1
Paolumu Shell x1		 Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Divine Blessing None
Lumu Greaves Paolumu Scale x2
Paolumu Pelt x2
Paolumu Webbing x1
Coral Bone x1		 Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Windproof None
Girros Mask Great Girros Scale x2
Great Girros Hide x1
Great Girros Hood x1
Girros Scale x3		 Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Horn Maestro None
Girros Mail Great Girros Hide x2
Great Girros Tail x1
Great Girros Fang x2
Paralysis Sac x2		 Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Paralysis Resistance None
Girros Vambraces Great Girros Scale x2
Great Girros Hide x1
Girros Fang x2		 Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Palico Rally None
Girros Coil Great Girros Hide x2
Great Girros Tail x1
Great Girros Hood x1
Girros Hide x3		 Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Effluvial Expert None
Girros Greaves Great Girros Hide x2
Great Girros Fang x2
Great Girros Scale x2
Monster Bone M x4		 Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Paralysis Attack None
Baan Helm Radobaan Shell x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		 Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Slugger None
Baan Mail Radobaan Scale x2
Radobaan Shell x1
Radobaan Oilshell x1
Sleep Sac x1		 Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Sleep Resistance None
Baan Vambraces Radobaan Scale x2
Radobaan Shell x1
Radobaan Oilshell x1
Sturdy Bone x3		 Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Sleep Attack None
Baan Coil Radobaan Scale x2
Radobaan Oilshell x1
Sleep Sac x1
Monster Bone L x3		 Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Guard None
Baan Greaves Radobaan Shell x2
Radobaan Scale x2
Wyvern Bonemass x2
Warped Bone x2		 Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Bleeding Resistance None
Ingot Helm Dragonite Ore x2
Monster Bone + x1
Iron Ore x8
Machalite Ore x3		 Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Thunder Attack None
Ingot Mail Dragonite Ore x3
Monster Bone + x1
Coral Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Thunder Resistance None
Ingot Vambraces Dragonite Ore x3
Monster Bone + x1
Coral Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Health Boost None
Ingot Coil Dragonite Ore x3
Monster Bone + x1
Coral Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Windproof None
Ingot Greaves Dragonite Ore x3
Monster Bone + x1
Coral Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Defense Boost None
Death Stench Helm Sinister Cloth x1
Warped Bone x1
Monster Bone + x2
Sharp Claw x3		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4		 Resuscitate None
Death Stench Mail Sinister Cloth x1
Coral Bone x2
Sturdy Bone x2
Monster Fluid x2		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4		 Fortify None
Death Stench Vambraces Sinister Cloth x1
Warped Bone x3
Sturdy Bone x6
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4		 Focus None
Death Stench Coil Sinister Cloth x1
Warped Bone x1
Sturdy Bone x2
Monster Fluid x2		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4		 Dragon Attack None
Death Stench Greaves Sinister Cloth x1
Coral Bone x3
Monster Bone + x4
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4		 Handicraft None
Legiana Helm Legiana Scale x2
Legiana Hide x1
Legiana Claw x1
Shamos Scale x2		 Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Divine Blessing Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Legiana Mail Legiana Hide x3
Legiana Claw x2
Legiana Webbing x2
Legiana Plate x1		 Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Evade Window Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Legiana Vambraces Legiana Hide x2
Legaina Scale x2
Legiana Tail Webbing x1
Frost Sac x1		 Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Airborne Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Legiana Coil Legiana Hide x2
Legaina Scale x2
Frost Sac x1
Shamos Hide x2		 Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Ice Attack Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Legiana Greaves Legiana Scale x2
Legiana Hide x1
Legiana Claw x1
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Ice Resistance Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Odogaron Helm Odogaron Scale x2
Odogaron Sinew x1
Odogaron Claw x1
Warped Bone x1		 Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Bleeding Resistance Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Odogaron Mail Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Scale x2
Odogaron Fang x1
Hornetaur Shell x3		 Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Speed Sharpening Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Odogaron Vambraces Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Scale x2
Odogaron Tail x1
Hornetaur Wing x2		 Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Constitution Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Odogaron Coil Odogaron Sinew x3
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Fang x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Critical Eye Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Odogaron Greaves Odogaron Greaves x2
Odogaron Sinew x1
Odogaron Claw x1
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Quick Sheath Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rathalos Helm Rathalos Scale x2
Rathalos Shell x2
Rathalos Wingtalon x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Attack Boost Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rathalos Mail Rathalos Scale x2
Rathalos Shell x4
Rathalos Webbing x2
Rathalos Plate x1		 Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Weakness Exploit Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rathalos Vambraces Rathalos Shell x2
Rathalos Webbing x1
Flame Sac x2
Monster Bone + x2		 Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Fire Resistance Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rathalos Coil Rathalos Scale x2
Rathalos Shell x2
Rathalos Webbing x1
Monster Bone + x3		 Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Fire Attack Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rathalos Greaves Rathalos Shell x2
Rathalos Scale x2
Rathalos Wingtalon x2
Rathalos Tail x1		 Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Jump Master Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Diablos Helm Diablos Ridge x3
Diablos Fang x2
Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Marrow x1		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Critical Draw Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Diablos Mail Diablos Shell x2
Diablos Ridge x1
Twisted Horn x2
Monster Bone + x3		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Slugger Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Diablos Vambraces Diablos Ridge x2
Diablos Shell x2
Diablos Tailcase x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Heroics Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Diablos Coil Diablos Shell x2
Diablos Ridge x1
Diablos Fang x1
Monster Bone L x2		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Marathon Runner Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Diablos Greaves Diablos Ridge x2
Diablos Shell x2
Twisted Horn x1
Monster Bone + x3		 Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Tremor Resistance Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kirin Helm Kirin Hide x2
Kirin Tail x2
Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Marathon Runner Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)
Kirin Mail Kirin Hide x2
Kirin Mane x2
Coral Crystal x4
Coral Bone x2		 Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Divine Blessing Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)
Kirin Vambraces Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Mane x2
Paolumu Shell x2
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Blight Resistance Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)
Kirin Coil Kirin Hide x2
Kirin Thunderhorn x1
Kirin Tail x1
Electro Sac x1		 Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Thunder Attack Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)
Kirin Greaves Kirin Hide x2
Kirin Thunderhorn x1
Paolumu Shell x1		 Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Thunder Resistance Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)

Monster Hunter World armour high rank alpha tree

Due to the sheer number of high rank alpha armour parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for, what materials are required, their stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.

Note that Alpha Parts tend to have more skills and fewer Jewel Slots.

Armour Type Material Cost Defence per part
Resistances
Jewel Slots		 Skills granted per part Skills granted for full set worn
Leather Headgear Alpha Carbalite Ore x3
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2		 Hunger Resistance Lv2 None
Leather Mail Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2		 Fire Resistance None
Leather Vambraces Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2		 Recovery Speed None
Leather Coil Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2		 Stamina Surge None
Leather Greaves Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2		 Cliffhanger None
Chainmail Headgear Alpha Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2		 Master Gatherer
Guard		 None
Chainmail Armor Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2		 Water Resistance None
Chainmail Vambraces Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2		 Recovery Speed None
Chainmail Coil Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2		 Quick Sheath None
Chainmail Greaves Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2		 Recovery up None
Hunter’s Headgear Alpha Jagras Hide + x3
Jagras Scale + x4		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Scoutfly Range up
Scholar		 None
Hunter’s Mail Alpha Jagras Hide + x3
Quality Bone x4		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Slinger Capacity Lv2 None
Hunter’s Vambraces Alpha Jagras Hide + x3
Jagras Scale + x4		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Stealth Lv2 None
Hunter’s Coil Alpha Jagras Hide + x2
Quality Bone x3		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Master Gatherer
Stealth		 None
Hunter’s Greaves Alpha Jagras Hide + x2
Quality Bone x3		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Scenthound
Slinger Capacity		 None
Bone Helm Alpha Quality Bone x3
Monster Bone + x2
Warped Bone x2		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Health Boost
Entomologist		 None
Bone Mail Alpha Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x3		 Base: 6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Attack Boost Lv2 None
Bone Vambraces Alpha Quality Bone x3
Monster Bone + x2
Coral Bone x2		 Base: 6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Slugger
Attack Boost		 None
Bone Coil Alpha Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Ancient Bone x3		 Base: 6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Horn Maestro
Master Fisher		 None
Bone Greaves Alpha Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Boulder Bone x3		 Base: 6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2		 Entomologist Lv2 None
Alloy Helm Alpha Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x6
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Windproof
Defense Boost		 None
Alloy Mail Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Coral Crystal x4
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Water Resistance Lv2 None
Alloy Vambraces Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Earth Crystal x4
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Defense Boost
Speed Sharpening		 None
Alloy Coil Alpha Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x6
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Poison Resistance
Water Resistance		 None
Alloy Greaves Alpha Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Lightcrystal x1
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1		 Speed Sharpening Lv2 None
King Beetle/Butterfly Vertex Alpha Great Hornfly x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Monster Broth x2
Inferno Sac x1		 Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Evade Window Lv2
Botanist		 None
King Beetle/Butterfly Thorax Alpha Great Hornfly x1
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Hornetaur Carapace x3
Toxin Sac x2		 Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Quick Sheath Lv2
Botanist		 None
King Beetle/Butterfly Brachia Alpha Great Hornfly x1
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Monster Broth x2
Torrent Sac x2		 Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot		 Botanist Lv2
Leap Of Faith		 None
King Beetle/Butterfly Elytra Alpha Great Hornfly x1
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Vespoid Carapace x3
Thunder Sac x2		 Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot		 Honey Hunter
Quick Sheath		 None
King Beetle/Butterfly Crura Alpha Great Hornfly x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Monster Broth x2
Omniplegia Sac x2		 Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot		 Forager’s Luck
Evade Window		 None
Vespoid Helm Alpha Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Quick Sheath
Paralysis Attack		 None
Vespoid Mail Alpha Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Windproof Lv2 None
Vespoid Vambraces Alpha Vespoid Carapce x4
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x3
Omniplegia Sac x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Paralysis Attack Lv2 None
Vespoid Coil Alpha Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Paralysis Resistance Lv2 None
Vespoid Greaves Alpha Vespoid Carapce x4
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x3
Omniplegia Sac x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2		 Honey Hunter
Paralysis Resistance		 None
Mosswine Mask Alpha Mosswine Hide x3
Anjanath Nosebone + x1
Great Girros Hide + x3
Novacrystal x1		 Base: 40
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2		 Mushroomancer None
Kestodon Guards Alpha Kestodon Carapace x6
Kestodon Scalp x3
Quality Bone x3		 Base: +40
Fire: +4		 Affinity Sliding
Focus		 None
Gajau Boots Alpha Gajau Scale x4
Grand Gajau Whisker x2
Carbalite Ore x3		 Base: +40
Fire: +5		 Aquatic Expert Lv2
Water Attack		 None
Shamos Helm Alpha Shamos Hide + x3
Shamos Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Base: +40
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Ice: -3		 Detector
Geologist		 None
Jagras Helm Alpha Great Jagras Hide + x4
Great Jagras Mane x2
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Piercing Claw x2		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Speed Eating Lv2 None
Jagras Mail Alpha Great Jagras Hide + x2
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Scale + x4
Jagras Hide + x2		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Intimidator Lv2 None
Jagras Vambraces Alpha Great Jagras Scale + x4
Great Jagras Hide + x2
Monster Bone + x3
Jagras Hide + x1		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Palico Rally
Intimidator		 None
Jagras Coil Alpha Great Jagras Hide + x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
Great Jagras Scale + x4
Jagras Scale + x3		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Fortify
Speed Eating		 None
Jagras Greaves Alpha Great Jagras Scale + x4
Great Jagras Hide + x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Jagras Scale + x1		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1		 Speed Crawler
Free Meal		 None
Kulu Headpiece Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x2 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Fire Resistance
Weakness Exploit		 None
Kulu Mail Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Stamina Surge
Critical Eye		 None
Kulu Vambraces Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Carbalite Ore x3		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Pro Transporter
Critical Eye		 None
Kulu Coil Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2
Wingdrake Hide + x3
Earth Crystal x2		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Item Prolonger Lv2 None
Kulu Greaves Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
Wingdrake Hide + x2
Earth Crystal x2		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1		 Critical Eye
Item Prolonger		 None
Girros Mask Alpha Great Girros Scale + x4
Great Girros Hide + x2
Great Girros Hood + x1
Girros Scale + x1		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Horn Maestro
Paralysis Resistance		 None
Girros Mail Alpha Great Girros Hide + x4
Great Girros Fang + x4
Omniplegia Sac x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Paralysis Resistance Lv2 None
Girros Vambraces Alpha Great Girros Scale + x4
Great Girros Hide + x2
Girros Fang x1
Omniplegia Sac x2		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Palico Rally Lv2 None
Girros Coil Alpha Great Girros Hide + x4
Great Girros Tail x1
Great Girros Hood + x2
Girros Hide + x4		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Effluvial Expert
Paralysis Attack		 None
Girros Greaves Alpha Great Girros Hide + x2
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Scale + x4
Warped Bone x5		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1		 Paralysis Attack Lv2 None
Baan Helm Alpha Radobaan Carapace x6
Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Medulla x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Tremor Resistance Lv2 None
Baan Mail Alpha Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Coma Sac x2
Quality Bone x6		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Sleep Attack
Bleeding Resistance		 None
Baan Vambraces Alpha Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Sturdy Bone x8		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Sleep Attack Lv2
Guard		 None
Baan Coil Alpha Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Coma Sac x3
Wyvern Bonemass x5		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Guard Lv2 None
Baan Greaves Alpha Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Wyvern Bonemass x5		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2		 Bleeding Resistance Lv2 None
Pukei Hood Alpha Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2
Pukei-Pukei Tail x2
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Toxin Sac x2		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Sporepuff Expert Lv2 None
Pukei Mail Alpha Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3
Carbalite Ore x3		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Item Prolonger
Botanist		 None
Pukei Vambraces Alpha Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3
Toxin Sac x1		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Poison Resistance Lv2
Poison Attack		 None
Pukei Coil Alpha Pukei-Pukei Carapace x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Poison Attack Lv2 None
Pukei Greaves Alpha Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Monster Keenbone x2		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1		 Botanist Lv2
Sporepuff Expert		 None
Barroth Helm Alpha Barroth Ridge + x3
Barroth Tail x2
Barroth Claw + x3
Kestodon Carapace x4		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Guard Lv2 None
Barroth Mail Alpha Barroth Carapace x4
Barroth Ridge + x2
Barroth Claw + x2
Quality Bone x5		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Stamina Thief Lv2 None
Barroth Vambraces Alpha Barroth Ridge + x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Kestodon Carapace x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Marathon Runner
Stamina Thief		 None
Barroth Coil Alpha Barroth Carapace x4
Barroth Ridge + x3
Monster Bone + x4		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Muck Resistance
Guard		 None
Barroth Greaves Alpha Barroth Ridge + x2
Barroth Carapace x4
Fertile Mud x4
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1		 Stun Resistance Lv2
Marathon Runner		 None
Anja Helm Alpha Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Tail x2
Inferno Sac x3		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Fire Attack Lv2
Fire Resistance		 Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Anja Mail Alpha Anjanath Pelt + x6
Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Marathon Runner
Special Ammo Boost		 Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Anja Vambraces Alpha Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x1
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Special Ammo Boost
Fire Attack		 Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Anja Coil Alpha Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Pelt + x3
Anjanath Fang + x3
Piercing Claw x4		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Fire Resistance Lv2
Artillery		 Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Anja Greaves Alpha Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Pelt + x3
Inferno Sac x2
Carbalite Ore x5		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1		 Artillery Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Jyura Helm Alpha Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Gajau Scale x6		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Aquatic Expert Lv2 None
Jyura Mail Alpha Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x2
Torrent Sac x2		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Muck Resistance
Water Attack		 None
Jyura Vambraces Alpha Jyuratodus Carapace x4
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x2
Monster Keenbone x3		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Water Attack Lv2
Aquatic Expert		 None
Jyura Coil Alpha Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Torrent Sac x2		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Ice Resistance Lv2 None
Jyura Greaves Alpha Jyuratodus Carapace x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3		 Focus Lv2 None
Kadachi Helm Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Constitution Lv2 None
Kadachi Mail Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Thunder Sac x2		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Jump Master
Evade Extender		 None
Kadachi Vambraces Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x2
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Evade Extender Lv2 None
Kadachi Coil Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Thunder Sac x1
Wingdrake Hide + x3		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Thunder Attack Lv2
Thunder Resistance		 None
Kadachi Greaves Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Thunder Sac x1
High-quality Pelt x3		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3		 Thunder Resistance Lv2
Constitution		 None
Rathian Helm Alpha Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Webbing x2
Inferno Sac x3		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Health Boost Lv2
Poison Attack		 None
Rathian Mail Alpha Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Carapace x2
Rathian Webbing x2
Quality Bone x6		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Botanist Lv2
Recovery Up		 None
Rathian Vambraces Alpha Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Spike + x2
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Poison Attack Lv2 None
Rathian Coil Alpha Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Carapace x2
Inferno Sac x2
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Poison Resistance Lv2
Health Boost		 None
Rathian Greaves Alpha Rathian Carapace x6
Rathian Spike + x3
Rath Wingtalon x4
Rathian Ruby x1		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3		 Recovery Up Lv2 None
Barnos Jacket Alpha Barnos Hide + x4
Barnos Talon x2
Piercing Claw x3
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Base: +48
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -2		 Heat Guard
Iron Skin		 None
Bazel Helm Alpha Bazelgeuse Carapace x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Bazelgeuse Wing x2
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slots		 Ear Plugs Lv2
Blast Attack		 None
Bazel Mail Alpha Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Fuse x1
Uragaan Scute x2		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2		 Guard x2
Blast Resistance x2		 None
Bazel Vambraces Alpha Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Bazelgeuse Tail x2
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2		 Critical Draw Lv2
Ear Plugs		 None
Bazel Coil Alpha Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Fuse x2
Uragaan Marrow x1		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Ear Plugs Lv2
Jump Master		 None
Bazel Greaves Alpha Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Dodogama Hide + x4		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Bombardier Lv2
Ear Plugs		 None
Damascus Helm Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Great Girros Hood + x3
Novacrystal x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Defense Boost Lv2
Speed Sharpening		 None
Damascus Mail Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Uragaan Scute x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Focus Lv2
Defense Boost Lv2		 None
Damascus Vambraces Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Black Diablos Ridge + x5
Novacrystal x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2		 Handicraft
Speed Sharpening		 None
Damascus Coil Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Dodogama Jaw x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Focus
Iron Skin Lv2		 None
Damascus Greaves Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Lavasioth Carapace x5
Novacrystal x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Defense Boost Lv2
Iron Skin		 None
Death Stench Brain Alpha Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Piercing Claw x3		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Resuscitate
Critical Eye		 None
Death Stench Muscle Alpha Sinister Cloth x2
Dragonbone Relic x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4		 Fortify
Free Elem
Ammo Up		 None
Death Stench Grip Alpha Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x2
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot		 Focus Lv2
Dragon Attack		 None
Death Stench Bowels Alpha Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4		 Dragon Attack Lv2
Focus		 None
Death Stench Heel Alpha Sinister Cloth x2
Dragonbone Relic x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4		 Handicraft Lv2
Dragon Attack Lv2		 None
Diablos Helm Alpha Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Fang x4
Majestic Horn x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Critical Draw Lv2
Heroics		 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Mail Alpha Diablos Carapace x4
Diablos Ridge + x3
Majestic Horn x2
Lightcrystal x2		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Slugger Lv2
Heroics		 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Vambraces Alpha Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Tailcase x3
Kestodon Carapace x5		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Heroics Lv2
Tremor Resistance		 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Coil Alpha Diablos Carapace x4
Diablos Ridge + x3
Diablos Fang x2
Kestodon Scalp x3		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Marathon Runner Lv2
Critical Draw		 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Greaves Alpha Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Carapace x4
Majestic Horn x1
Blos Medulla x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2		 Tremor Resistance Lv2
Slugger		 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Helm Alpha Black Diablos Ridge + x4
Black Spiral Horn x1
Majestic Horn x2
Novacrystal x1		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2		 Focus Lv2 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Mail Alpha Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x3
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Blos Medulla x2		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Resentment Lv2 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Vambraces Alpha Black Diablos Ridge + x4
Black Diablos Carapace x6
Carbalite Ore x5
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2		 Focus
Marathon Runner		 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Coil Alpha Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x3
Diablos Tailcase x2
Gastodon Horn x3		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2		 Resentment
Part Breaker		 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Greaves Alpha Black Diablos Ridge + x6
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Normal Shots
Heroics		 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Dragonkind Eyepatch Alpha Dragonvein Crystal x2
High Commendation x1
Immortal Dragonscale x6		 Base: +70
1x Jewel Slot		 Weakness Exploit Lv2 None
Dodogama Helm Alpha Dodogama Scale + x4
Dodogama Hide + x2
Dodogama Jaw x1
Gastodon Horn x3		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2		 Blast Resistance Lv2 None
Dodogama Mail Alpha Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Tail x1
Dodogama Jaw x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2		 Blast Attack Lv2 None
Dodogama Vambraces Alpha Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Talon x4
Dodogama Scale + x4
Fucium Ore x6		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2		 Bombardier Lv2 None
Dodogama Coil Alpha Dodogama Scale + x4
Dodogama Hide + x2
Dodogama Jaw x1
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2		 Artillery Lv2
Blast Resistance		 None
Dodogama Greaves Alpha Dodogama Hide + x6
Dodogama Tail x2
Dodogama Talon x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2		 Capacity Boost
Blast Attack		 None
Dober Helm Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Bazelgeuse Fuse x1
Dragonbone Relic x 1		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4		 Free Elem
Ammo Up
Dragon Resistance		 None
Dober Mail Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Blos Medulla x1
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot		 Attack Boost Lv2
Mushroomancer		 None
Dober Vambraces Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Uragaan Marrow x1
Brutal Bone x3		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4		 Stamina Surge Lv2
Mushroomancer		 None
Dober Coil Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
Brutal Bone x3		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Dragon Resistance Lv2
Attack Boost		 None
Dober Greaves Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Radobaan Medulla x1
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4		 Attack Boost Lv2
Stamina Surge		 None
Faux Felyne Alpha Tailraider Voucher x3
Paolumu Pelt + x3
High-quality Pelt x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: +56
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2		 Palico Rally Lv3 None
Gastodon Horn Alpha Gastodon Horn x3
Gastodon Carapace x4
Kestodon Carapace x3
Dragonite Ore x5		 Base: +48
Fire: +3		 Flinch Free
Blast Resistance		 None
High Metal Helm Alpha Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Hide + x3		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Ice Resistance Lv2
Earplugs		 None
High Metal Mail Alpha Fucium Ore x4
Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Barnos Talon x3		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Earplugs Lv2
Ice Attack		 None
High Metal Braces Alpha Fucium Ore x4
Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Barnos Hide + x4		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Defense Boost Lv2
Ice Attack		 None
High Metal Coil Alpha Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Talon x2		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Capacity Boost
Defense Boost		 None
High Metal Greaves Alpha Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Hide + x3		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3		 Heavy Artillery
Ice Resistance		 None
Hornetaur Helm Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Dungmaster
Dragon Attack		 None
Hornetaur Mail Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x4
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Hornetaur Head x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Effluvial Expert
Hunger Resistance		 None
Hornetaur Vambraces Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Free Meal
Hunger Resistance		 None
Hornetaur Coil Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Carving Pro
Hunger Resistance		 None
Hornetaur Greaves Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x4
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Hornetaur Head x1
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2		 Handicraft
Dragon Attack		 None
Ingot Helm Alpha Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Horn x2		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Thunder Attack Lv2 None
Ingot Mail Alpha Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x2		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Thunder Resistance Lv2 None
Ingot Vambraces Alpha Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x3
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Horn x2		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Health Boost Lv2
Thunder Attack		 None
Ingot Coil Alpha Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x3
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x3		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Windproof Lv2 None
Ingot Greaves Alpha Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x2		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2		 Defense Boost Lv2
Windproof		 None
Kirin Horn Alpha Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Azure Horn x1
Shamos Scale + x2
Thunder Sac x4		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Marathon Runner Lv2
Divine Blessing		 Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kirin Jacket Alpha Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Azure Horn x1
Kirin Thundertail x1
Fucium Ore x4		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Divine Blessing Lv2
Thunder Attack		 Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kirin Longarms Alpha Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Mane x4
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Dragonvein Crystal x6		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Thunder Attack Lv2
Marathon Runner		 Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kirin Hoop Alpha Kirin Hide + x4
Kirin Mane x4
Kirin Azure Horn x3
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Blight Resistance
Free Elem
Ammo Up		 Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kirin Leg Guards Alpha Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Thundertail x3
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Free Elem
Ammo Up Lv2
Thunder Resistance Lv2		 Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Tzitzi Headgear Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Coral Crystal x5		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Blindsider
Stun Resistance		 None
Tzitzi Mail Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Constitution
Water Attack Lv2		 None
Tzitzi Vambraces Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Stun Resistance Lv2
Wide-Range		 None
Tzitzi Coil Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x2		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Wide Range Lv2
Water Attack		 None
Tzitzi Greaves Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x 4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x2
Carbalite Ore x6		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2		 Sleep Resistance Lv2 None
Lumu Hat Alpha Paolumu Scale + x4
Paolumu Wing x2
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Lightcrystal x2		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Stamina Surge Lv2 None
Lumu Mail Alpha Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Master Mounter
Artillery		 None
Lumu Vambraces Alpha Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Wing x2
Quality Bone x5		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Artillery Lv2 None
Lumu Coil Alpha Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Coral Bone x5		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Divine Blessing Lv2 None
Lumu Greaves Alpha Paolumu Scale + x4
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Paolumu Wing x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1		 Windproof
Stamina Surge		 None
Legiana Helm Alpha Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Hide + x2
Freezer Sac x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x2		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Divine Blessing Lv2
Ice Attack		 Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Legiana Mail Alpha Legiana Hide + x6
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Wing x3
Legiana Gem x1		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Evade Window Lv2
Divine Blessing		 Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Legiana Vambraces Alpha Legiana Hide + x4
Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Airborne
Evade Window		 Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Legiana Coil Alpha Legiana Hide + x4
Legiana Scale + x4
Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Plate x1		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Ice Attack Lv2
Windproof		 Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Legiana Greaves Alpha Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Hide + x2
Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3		 Ice Resistance Lv2
Critical Draw		 Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Helm Alpha Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Sinew + x2
Odogaron Claw + x2
Warped Bone x3		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Bleeding Resistance Lv2
Critical Eye		 Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Mail Alpha Odogaron Sinew + x4
Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Plate x1
Hornetaur Carapace x5		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Speed Sharpening Lv2
Bleeding Resistance		 Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Vambraces Alpha Odogaron Sinew + x4
Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Tail x2
Hornetaur Innerwing x4		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Constitution
Critical Eye		 Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Coil Alpha Odogaron Sinew + x6
Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x2
Odogaron Gem x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Critical Eye Lv2
Speed Sharpening		 Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Greaves Alpha Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Sinew + x2
Odogaron Fang + x2
Monster Hardbone x6		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3		 Quick Sheath
Critical Eye		 Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Helm Alpha Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x4
Inferno Sac x2
Rathalos Medulla x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Attack Boost Lv2
Fire Attack		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Mail Alpha Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x6
Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Weakness Exploit Lv2
Fire Attack		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Vambraces Alpha Rathalos Carapace x 6
Rathalos Wing x2
Inferno Sac x2
Rath Wingtalon x6		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Fire Resistance Lv2
Attack Boost		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Coil Alpha Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Wing x2
Rathalos Tail x2		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Fire Attack Lv2
Focus Lv2		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Greaves Alpha Rathalos Carapace x6
Rathalos Scale + x4
Inferno Sac x2
Rathalos Plate x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Jump Master
Weakness Exploit		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Brigade Lobos Alpha Hunter King Coin x 2
Tzitzi Coin x4
Gama Coin
Monster Hardbone x2		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2		 Recovery Speed Lv2
Horn Maestro 		None
Brigade Suit Alpha Pinnacle Coin x 3
Pukei Coin x 2
Rathian Coin x 4
Lightcrystal x 1		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Divine Blessing Lv2 None
Brigade Vambraces Alpha Hunter King Coin x2
Barroth Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2		 Heavy Artillery Lv2
Divine Blessing		 None
Brigade Coil Alpha Hunter King Coin x2
Barroth Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2		 Geologist Lv2
Recovery Speed		 None
Brigade Boots Alpha Hunter King Coin x2
Gama Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Scholar
Geologist		 None
Guild Cross Circlet Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x3
Flying Coin x2
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot		 Divine Blessing Lv2
Thunder Resistance Lv2		 Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Guild Cross Suit Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x3
Brute Coin x2
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot		 Resuscitate
Ice Resistance		 Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Guild Cross Vambraces Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x3
Brute Coin x3
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot		 Tool Specialist
Water Resistance Lv2		 Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Guild Cross Coil Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x2
Flying Coin x2
Pinnacle Coin x3
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot		 Fortify
Dragon Resistance Lv2		 Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Guild Cross Boots Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x 2
Flying Coin x 2
Pinnacle Coin x3
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot		 Airborne
Fire Resistance Lv2		 Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Kushala Glare Alpha Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Carapace x4
Daora Webbing x2
Elder Dragon Bone x4		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2		 Ice Attack Lv2
Handicraft		 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kushala Cista Alpha Daora Carapace x5
Daora Horn + x3
Daora Claw + x2
Daora Gem x1		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2		 Handicraft Lv2
Focus		 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kushala Grip Alpha Daora Carapace x5
Daora Horn + x2
Daora Tail x2
Legiana Plate x1		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2		 Evade Window Lv2
Handicraft		 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kushala Cocoon Alpha Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Carapace x4
Daora Horn + x2
Carbalite Ore x5		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2		 Ice Attack Lv2
Evade Extender		 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kushala Crus Alpha Daora Carapace x5
Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Webbing x3
Elder Dragon Blood x3		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2		 Evade Extender Lv2
Handicraft		 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Lavasioth Helm Alpha Lavasioth Scale + x4
Lavasioth Carapace x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Monster Hardbone x6		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Fire Attack Lv2
Quick Sheath		 None
Lavasioth Mail Alpha Lavasioth Carapace x4
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x6
Fucium Ore x5		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Fire Attack Lv2
Heat Guard		 None
Lavasioth Vambraces Alpha Lavasioth Carapace x4
Lavasioth Fang + x4
Lavasioth Scale + x6
Gajau Scale x6		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Affinity Sliding
Wide Range		 None
Lavasioth Coil Alpha Lavasioth Scale + x4
Lavasioth Carapace x2
Lavasioth Fang + x2
Grand Gajau Whisker x4		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2		 Quick Sheath Lv2
Recovery up		 None
Lavasioth Greaves Alpha Lavasioth Carapace x6
Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x4
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Spread Power Shots
Fire Attacks		 None
Nergigante Helm Alpha Nergigante Horn + x 2
Immortal Dragonscale x 6
Nergigante Carapace x4
Nergigante Gem x1		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Maximum Might Lv2
Attack Boost		 Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Nergigante Mail Alpha Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Talon x2
Elder Dragon Bone x3		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Stamina Surge Lv2
Agitator		 Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Nergigante Vambraces Alpha Nergigante Carapace x 4
Nergigante Horn + x 1
Nergigante Tail x 2
Firecell Stone x 1		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Agitator Lv2
Attack Boost		 Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Nergigante Coil Alpha Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3		 Attack Boost Lv2
Stamina Surge		 Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Nergigante Greaves Alpha Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x2
Elder Dragon Blood x2		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Maximum Might
Agitator		 Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Helm Alpha Pink Rathian Scale + x4
Pink Rathian Carapace x2
Monster Hardbone x3
Shamos Scale + x4		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4		 Evade Extender
Poison Attack		 Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Mail Alpha Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x3
Rathian Spike + x2
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4		 Tool Specialist Lv2 Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Vambraces Alpha Pink Rathian Carapace x 6
Pink Rathian Scale + x2
Rathian Spike + x3
Rathian Ruby x1		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4		 Windproof Lv2 Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Coil Alpha Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x3
Monster Hardbone x4
Rathian Plate x1		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4		 Handicraft
Poison Resistance		 Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Greaves Alpha Pink Rathian Scale + x4
Pink Rathian Carapace x2
Monster Hardbone x3
Shamos Hide + x3		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4		 Tool Specialist
Windproof		 Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Helm Alpha Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4		 Critical Boost
Intimidator Lv2		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Mail Alpha Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Barnos Hide + x6		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4		 Free Elem Ammo up
Intimidator		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Braces Alpha Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Azure Rathalos Tail x1
Barnos Talon x4		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4		 Focus
Windproof		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Coil Alpha Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Monster Hardbone x6		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4		 Windproof Lv2
Piercing Shots		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Greaves Alpha Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4		 Focus
Cliffhanger		 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Sealed Eyepatch Alpha Black Bandage x2
Shamos Scale + x7
Shamos Hide + x5
Piercing Claw x4		 Base: +46
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Ice: +2		 Fire Resistance None
Skull Mask Alpha Unknown Skull x1
Brutal Bone x2
Warped Bone x3
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +2		 Handicraft None
Strategist Spectacles Alpha Firecell Ore x2
Novacrystal x2
Fucium Stone x6		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2		 Critical Eye None
Kaiser Crown Alpha Teostra Carapace x 5
Teostra Horn + x2
Teostra Tail x2
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1		 Latent Power Lv2 Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kaiser Mail Alpha Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Webbing x4
Teostra Powder x4
Rathalos Plate x1		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1		 Special Ammo Boost Lv2
Latent Power		 Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kaiser Vambraces Alpha Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Teostra Carapace x4
Teostra Claw + x4
Elder Dragon Bone x4		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Weakness Exploit Lv2 Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kaiser Coil Alpha Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Teostra Carapace x4
Teostra Mane x1
Elder Dragon Bone x3		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1		 Blast Attack Lv2
Weakness Exploit		 Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kaiser Greaves Alpha Teostra Horn + x 3
Fire Dragon Scale + x 6
Teostra Mane x 2
Teostra Gem x 1		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1		 Latent Power Lv2
Blast Attack		 Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Helm Alpha Uragaan Scale + x 4
Uragaan Carapace x2
Lava Nugget x4
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Thunder Resistance Lv2 Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Mail Alpha Uragaan Carapace x 6
Uragaan Scute x3
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Partbreaker Lv2 Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Vambraces Alpha Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Marrow x1
Lava Nugget x4		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Guard
Defence Boost		 Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Coil Alpha Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Carapace x2
Fucium Ore x5
Monster Hardbone x5		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot		 Partbreaker
Thunder Resistance		 Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Greaves Alpha Uragaan Carapace x 4
Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Scute x2
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Guard Lv2 Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Helm Alpha Deceased Scale x5
Vaal Hazak Carapace x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Elder Dragon Bone x4		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3		 Peak Performance
Dragon Attack Lv2		 Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Mail Alpha Vaal Hazak Carapace x5
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Recovery Speed Lv2
Dragon Attack		 Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Braces Alpha Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Peak Performance
Recovery Speed		 Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Coil Alpha Vaal Hazak Carapace x5
Vaal Hazak Wing x4
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Elder Dragon Blood x3		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Peak Performance
Effluvia Resistance		 Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Greaves Alpha Deceased Scale x5
Vaal Hazak Carapace x4
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Dragonvein Crystal x6		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Effluvia Resistance Lv2
Dragon Attack		 Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Drachen Armet Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)		 Behemoth Mane x 2
Behemoth Bone x 3
Behemoth Great Horn x 1
Aetheryte Shard x 3		 Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot		 Critical Boost
Airborne		 Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Headgear Alpha Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
Rathalos Plate x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot		 Flinch Free
Special Ammo Boost		 Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Hide Alpha Xeno’jiiva Horn x3
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x6
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot		 Power Prolonger Lv2
Blight Resistance		 Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Claws Alpha Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Claw x3
Xeno’jiiva Veil x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot		 Flinch Free
Critical Boost		 Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Spine Alpha Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot		 Blight Resistance Lv2
Special Ammo Boost		 Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Spurs Alpha Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x4
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Veil x2
Legiana Plate x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot		 Flinch Free
Power Prolonger		 Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Drachen Mail Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)		 Behemoth Mane x 2
Behemoth Bone x 3
Behemoth Shearclaw x 2
Dragonbone Relic x 2		 Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Critical Eye Lv2
Critical Boost		 Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Drachen Vambraces Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)		 Behemoth Mane x 3
Behemoth Bone x 3
Behemoth Great Horn x 1
Behemoth Tail x 1		 Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Critical Eye Lv2
Attack Boost		 Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Drachen Coil Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)		 Behemoth Mane x 1
Behemoth Bone x 2
Behemoth Tail x 1
Novacrystal x 2		 Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Critical Eye Lv2
Power Prolonger		 Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Drachen Greaves Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)		 Behemoth Mane x 1
Behemoth Bone x 2
Behemoth Shearclaw x 1
Firecell Stone x 2		 Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Attack Boost Lv2
Critical Boost		 Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Zorah Headgear Alpha Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6
Dragonite Ore x8		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3		 Handicraft
Blast Attack

 Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Zorah Hide Alpha Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x1		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3		 Blast Attack Lv2
Windproof		 Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Zorah Claws Alpha Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x2
Dragonite Ore x8		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3		 Free Elem Ammo up
Bombardier		 Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Zorah Spine Alpha Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x2		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3		 Fortify
Tremor Resistance		 Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Zorah Spurs Alpha Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x3
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3		 Bombardier Lv2
Earplugs		 Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)

Monster Hunter: World armour high rank beta tree

Due to the sheer number of high rank alpha armour parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for, what materials are required, their stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.

Note that Beta parts have fewer skills and more Jewel Slots.

Armour Type Material Cost Defence per part
Resistances
Jewel Slots		 Skills granted per part Skills granted for full set worn
Leather Headgear Beta Carbalite Ore x3
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Hunger Resistance None
Leather Mail Beta Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 None None
Leather Vambraces Beta Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 None None
Leather Coil Beta Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 None None
Leather Greaves Beta Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1		 Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 None None
Chainmail Headgear Beta Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Master Gatherer None
Chainmail Armor Beta Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 None None
Chainmail Vambraces Beta Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 None None
Chainmail Coil Beta Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 None None
Chainmail Greaves Beta Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2		 Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 None None
Hunter’s Headgear Beta Jagras Hide + x3
Jagras Scale + x4		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Scoutfly Range up None
Hunter’s Mail Beta Jagras Hide + x3
Quality Bone x4		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Slinger Capacity None
Hunter’s Vambraces Beta Jagras Hide + x3
Jagras Scale + x4		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Stealth None
Hunter’s Coil Beta Jagras Hide + x2
Quality Bone x3		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Master Gatherer None
Hunter’s Greaves Beta Jagras Hide + x2
Quality Bone x3		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Scenthound None
Bone Helm Beta Quality Bone x3
Monster Bone + x2
Warped Bone x2		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Health Boost None
Bone Mail Beta Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x3		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Attack Boost None
Bone Vambraces Beta Quality Bone x3
Monster Bone + x2
Coral Bone x2		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Slugger None
Bone Coil Beta Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Ancient Bone x3		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Horn Maestro None
Bone Greaves Beta Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Boulder Bone x3		 Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Entomologist None
Alloy Helm Beta Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x6
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Windproof None
Alloy Mail Beta Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Coral Crystal x4
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Water Resistance None
Alloy Vambraces Beta Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Earth Crystal x4
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Defense Boost None
Alloy Coil Beta Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x6
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Poison Resistance None
Alloy Greaves Beta Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Lightcrystal x1
Machalite Ore x5		 Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Speed Sharpening None
Vespoid Helm Beta Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Quick Sheath None
Vespoid Mail Beta Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Windproof None
Vespoid Vambraces Beta Vespoid Carapce x4
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x3
Omniplegia Sac x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Paralysis Attack None
Vespoid Coil Beta Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Paralysis Resistance None
Vespoid Greaves Beta Vespoid Carapce x4
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x3
Omniplegia Sac x2		 Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Honey Hunter None
Kestodon Guards Beta Kestodon Carapace x6
Kestodon Scalp x3
Quality Bone x3		 Base: +40
Fire: +4
1x Jewel Slot		 Affinity Sliding None
Gajau Boots Beta Gajau Scale x4
Grand Gajau Whisker x2
Carbalite Ore x3		 Base: +40
Fire: +5
1x Jewel Slot		 Aquatic Expert None
Shamos Helm Beta Shamos Hide + x3
Shamos Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Base: +40
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Detector None
Jagras Helm Beta Great Jagras Hide + x4
Great Jagras Mane x2
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Piercing Claw x2		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Speed Eating None
Jagras Mail Beta Great Jagras Hide + x2
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Scale + x4
Jagras Hide + x2		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Intimidator None
Jagras Vambraces Beta Great Jagras Scale + x4
Great Jagras Hide + x2
Monster Bone + x3
Jagras Hide + x1		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Palico Rally None
Jagras Coil Beta Great Jagras Hide + x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
Great Jagras Scale + x4
Jagras Scale + x3		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Fortify None
Jagras Greaves Beta Great Jagras Scale + x4
Great Jagras Hide + x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Jagras Scale + x1		 Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Speed Crawler None
Kulu Headpiece Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x2 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
2x Jewel Slot		 Fire Resistance None
Kulu Mail Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Stamina Surge None
Kulu Vambraces Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Carbalite Ore x3		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Pro Transporter None
Kulu Coil Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2
Wingdrake Hide + x3
Earth Crystal x2		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Item Prolonger None
Kulu Greaves Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
Wingdrake Hide + x2
Earth Crystal x2		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Critical Eye None
Girros Mask Beta Great Girros Scale + x4
Great Girros Hide + x2
Great Girros Hood + x1
Girros Scale + x1		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Horn Maestro None
Girros Mail Beta Great Girros Hide + x4
Great Girros Fang + x4
Omniplegia Sac x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Paralysis Resistance None
Girros Vambraces Beta Great Girros Scale + x4
Great Girros Hide + x2
Girros Fang x1
Omniplegia Sac x2		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Palico Rally None
Girros Coil Beta Great Girros Hide + x4
Great Girros Tail x1
Great Girros Hood + x2
Girros Hide + x4		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Effluvial Expert None
Girros Greaves Beta Great Girros Hide + x2
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Scale + x4
Warped Bone x5		 Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Paralysis Attack None
Baan Helm Beta Radobaan Carapace x6
Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Medulla x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Tremor Resistance None
Baan Mail Beta Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Coma Sac x2
Quality Bone x6		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Sleep Attack None
Baan Vambraces Beta Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Sturdy Bone x8		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Sleep Attack None
Baan Coil Beta Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Coma Sac x3
Wyvern Bonemass x5		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Guard None
Baan Greaves Beta Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Wyvern Bonemass x5		 Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Bleeding Resistance None
Pukei Hood Beta Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2
Pukei-Pukei Tail x2
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Toxin Sac x2		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
2x Jewel Slot		 Sporepuff Expert None
Pukei Mail Beta Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3
Carbalite Ore x3		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Item Prolonger None
Pukei Vambraces Beta Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3
Toxin Sac x1		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
2x Jewel Slot		 Poison Resistance None
Pukei Coil Beta Pukei-Pukei Carapace x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Poison Attack None
Pukei Greaves Beta Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Monster Keenbone x2		 Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Botanist None
Barroth Helm Beta Barroth Ridge + x3
Barroth Tail x2
Barroth Claw + x3
Kestodon Carapace x4		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot		 Guard None
Barroth Mail Beta Barroth Carapace x4
Barroth Ridge + x2
Barroth Claw + x2
Quality Bone x5		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot		 StaminaThief None
Barroth Vambraces Beta Barroth Ridge + x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Kestodon Carapace x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot		 Marathon Runner None
Barroth Coil Beta Barroth Carapace x4
Barroth Ridge + x3
Monster Bone + x4		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Muck Resistance None
Barroth Greaves Beta Barroth Ridge + x2
Barroth Carapace x4
Fertile Mud x4
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
2x Jewel Slot		 Stun Resistance None
Anja Helm Beta Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Tail x2
Inferno Sac x3		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Fire Attack Lv2 Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Anja Mail Beta Anjanath Pelt + x6
Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
2x Jewel Slot		 Marathon Runner Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Anja Vambraces Beta Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x1
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot		 Special Ammo Boost Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Anja Coil Beta Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Pelt + x3
Anjanath Fang + x3
Piercing Claw x4		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Fire Resistance Lv2 Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Anja Greaves Beta Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Pelt + x3
Inferno Sac x2
Carbalite Ore x5		 Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot		 Artillery Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Jyura Helm Beta Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Gajau Scale x6		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Aquatic Expert None
Jyura Mail Beta Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x2
Torrent Sac x2		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Muck Resistance None
Jyura Vambraces Beta Jyuratodus Carapace x4
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x2
Monster Keenbone x3		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Water Attack Lv2 None
Jyura Coil Beta Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Torrent Sac x2		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Ice Resistance None
Jyura Greaves Beta Jyuratodus Carapace x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Focus None
Kadachi Helm Beta Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Constitution None
Kadachi Mail Beta Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Thunder Sac x2		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Jump Master None
Kadachi Vambraces Beta Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x2
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Evade Extender None
Kadachi Coil Beta Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Thunder Sac x1
Wingdrake Hide + x3		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
2x Jewel Slot		 Thunder Attack None
Kadachi Greaves Beta Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Thunder Sac x1
High-quality Pelt x3		 Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
2x Jewel Slot		 Thunder Resistance None
Rathian Helm Beta Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Webbing x2
Inferno Sac x3		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Health Boost
Poison Attack		 None
Rathian Mail Beta Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Carapace x2
Rathian Webbing x2
Quality Bone x6		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Botanist
Recovery Up		 None
Rathian Vambraces Beta Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Spike + x2
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Poison Attack None
Rathian Coil Beta Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Carapace x2
Inferno Sac x2
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Poison Resistance
Health Boost		 None
Rathian Greaves Beta Rathian Carapace x6
Rathian Spike + x3
Rath Wingtalon x4
Rathian Ruby x1		 Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Recovery Up None
Barnos Jacket Beta Barnos Hide + x4
Barnos Talon x2
Piercing Claw x3
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Base: +48
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Heat Guard None
Bazel Helm Beta Bazelgeuse Carapace x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Bazelgeuse Wing x2
Bazelgeuse Gem x1		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot		 Ear Plugs Lv2 None
Bazel Mail Beta Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Fuse x1
Uragaan Scute x2		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot		 Guard x2 None
Bazel Vambraces Beta Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Bazelgeuse Tail x2
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Critical Draw Lv2 None
Bazel Coil Beta Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Fuse x2
Uragaan Marrow x1		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Ear Plugs x2 None
Bazel Greaves Beta Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Dodogama Hide + x4		 Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Bombardier Lv2 None
Damascus Helm Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Great Girros Hood + x3
Novacrystal x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Defense Boost Lv2 None
Damascus Mail Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Uragaan Scute x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
3x Jewel Slot		 Focus Lv2 None
Damascus Vambraces Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Black Diablos Ridge + x5
Novacrystal x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Handicraft None
Damascus Coil Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Dodogama Jaw x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
3x Jewel Slot		 Focus None
Damascus Greaves Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Lavasioth Carapace x5
Novacrystal x1		 Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Defense Boost Lv2 None
Death Stench Brain Beta Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Piercing Claw x3		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Resuscitate None
Death Stench Muscle Beta Sinister Cloth x2
Dragonbone Relic x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Fortify None
Death Stench Grip Beta Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x2
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot		 Focus Lv2 None
Death Stench Bowels Beta Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot		 Dragon Attack Lv2 None
Death Stench Heel Beta Sinister Cloth x2
Dragonbone Relic x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot		 Handicraft Lv2 None
Diablos Helm Beta Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Fang x4
Majestic Horn x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Critical Draw Lv2 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Mail Beta Diablos Carapace x4
Diablos Ridge + x3
Majestic Horn x2
Lightcrystal x2		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Slugger Lv2 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Vambraces Beta Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Tailcase x3
Kestodon Carapace x5		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Heroics Lv2 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Coil Beta Diablos Carapace x4
Diablos Ridge + x3
Diablos Fang x2
Kestodon Scalp x3		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Marathon Runner Lv2 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Greaves Beta Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Carapace x4
Majestic Horn x1
Blos Medulla x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot		 Tremor Resistance Lv2 Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Helm Beta Black Diablos Ridge + x4
Black Spiral Horn x1
Majestic Horn x2
Novacrystal x1		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Focus Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Mail Beta Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x3
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Blos Medulla x2		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot		 Resentment Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Vambraces Beta Black Diablos Ridge + x4
Black Diablos Carapace x6
Carbalite Ore x5
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot		 Focus Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Coil Beta Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x3
Diablos Tailcase x2
Gastodon Horn x3		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Resentment Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Diablos Nero Greaves Beta Black Diablos Ridge + x6
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Normal Shots Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Dodogama Helm Beta Dodogama Scale + x4
Dodogama Hide + x2
Dodogama Jaw x1
Gastodon Horn x3		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Blast Resistance None
Dodogama Mail Beta Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Tail x1
Dodogama Jaw x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Blast Attack None
Dodogama Vambraces Beta Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Talon x4
Dodogama Scale + x4
Fucium Ore x6		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Bombardier None
Dodogama Coil Beta Dodogama Scale + x4
Dodogama Hide + x2
Dodogama Jaw x1
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Artillery Lv2 None
Dodogama Greaves Beta Dodogama Hide + x6
Dodogama Tail x2
Dodogama Talon x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Capacity Boost None
Dober Helm Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Bazelgeuse Fuse x1
Dragonbone Relic x 1		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot		 Free Elem
Ammo Up		 None
Dober Mail Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Blos Medulla x1
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Attack Boost Lv2 None
Dober Vambraces Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Uragaan Marrow x1
Brutal Bone x3		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
2x Jewel Slot		 Stamina Surge None
Dober Coil Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
Brutal Bone x3		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Dragon Resistance Lv2 None
Dober Greaves Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Radobaan Medulla x1
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot		 Attack Boost Lv2 None
Gastodon Horn Beta Gastodon Horn x3
Gastodon Carapace x4
Kestodon Carapace x3
Dragonite Ore x5		 Base: +48
Fire: +3
1x Jewel Slot		 Flinch Free None
High Metal Helm Beta Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Hide + x3		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Ice Resistance Lv2 None
High Metal Mail Beta Fucium Ore x4
Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Barnos Talon x3		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Earplugs None
High Metal Braces Beta Fucium Ore x4
Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Barnos Hide + x4		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot		 Defense Boost Lv2 None
High Metal Coil Beta Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Talon x2		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot		 Capacity Boost None
High Metal Greaves Beta Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Hide + x3		 Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot		 Heavy Artillery None
Hornetaur Helm Beta Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Dungmaster None
Hornetaur Mail Beta Hornetaur Carapace x4
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Hornetaur Head x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Effluvial Expert None
Hornetaur Vambraces Beta Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Free Meal None
Hornetaur Coil Beta Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Carving Pro None
Hornetaur Greaves Beta Hornetaur Carapace x4
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Hornetaur Head x1
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Handicraft None
Ingot Helm Beta Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Horn x2		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot		 Thunder Attack None
Ingot Mail Beta Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x2		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot		 Thunder Resistance None
Ingot Vambraces Beta Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x3
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Horn x2		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot		 Health Boost Lv2 None
Ingot Coil Beta Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x3
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x3		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Windproof None
Ingot Greaves Beta Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x2		 Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Defense Boost Lv2 None
Kirin Horn Beta Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Azure Horn x1
Shamos Scale + x2
Thunder Sac x4		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Marathon Runner Lv2 Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kirin Jacket Beta Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Azure Horn x1
Kirin Thundertail x1
Fucium Ore x4		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Divine Blessing Lv2 Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kirin Longarms Beta Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Mane x4
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Dragonvein Crystal x6		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot		 Thunder Attack Lv2 Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kirin Hoop Beta Kirin Hide + x4
Kirin Mane x4
Kirin Azure Horn x3
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
3x Jewel Slot		 Blight Resistance Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kirin Leg Guards Beta Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Thundertail x3
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot		 Free Elem
Ammo Up Lv2		 Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
Tzitzi Headgear Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Coral Crystal x5		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Blindsider None
Tzitzi Mail Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
2x Jewel Slot		 Constitution None
Tzitzi Vambraces Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Stun Resistance Lv2 None
Tzitzi Coil Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x2		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Wide Range None
Tzitzi Greaves Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x 4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x2
Carbalite Ore x6		 Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
1x Jewel Slot		 Sleep Resistance None
Lumu Hat Beta Paolumu Scale + x4
Paolumu Wing x2
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Lightcrystal x2		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Stamina Surge None
Lumu Mail Beta Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Monster Keenbone x4		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Master Mounter None
Lumu Vambraces Beta Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Wing x2
Quality Bone x5		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Artillery None
Lumu Coil Beta Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Coral Bone x5		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Divine Blessing None
Lumu Greaves Beta Paolumu Scale + x4
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Paolumu Wing x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
2x Jewel Slot		 Windproof None
Legiana Helm Beta Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Hide + x2
Freezer Sac x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x2		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot		 Divine Blessing Lv2 Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Legiana Mail Beta Legiana Hide + x6
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Wing x3
Legiana Gem x1		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot		 Evade Window Lv2 Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Legiana Vambraces Beta Legiana Hide + x4
Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Airborne Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Legiana Coil Beta Legiana Hide + x4
Legiana Scale + x4
Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Plate x1		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Ice Attack Lv2 Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Legiana Greaves Beta Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Hide + x2
Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2		 Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Ice Resistance Lv2 Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Helm Beta Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Sinew + x2
Odogaron Claw + x2
Warped Bone x3		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Bleeding Resistance Lv2 Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Mail Beta Odogaron Sinew + x4
Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Plate x1
Hornetaur Carapace x5		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Speed Sharpening Lv2 Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Vambraces Beta Odogaron Sinew + x4
Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Tail x2
Hornetaur Innerwing x4		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Constitution Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Coil Beta Odogaron Sinew + x6
Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x2
Odogaron Gem x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Critical Eye Lv2 Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Odogaron Greaves Beta Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Sinew + x2
Odogaron Fang + x2
Monster Hardbone x6		 Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Quick Sheath Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Helm Beta Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x4
Inferno Sac x2
Rathalos Medulla x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Attack Boost Lv2 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Mail Beta Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x6
Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Weakness Exploit Lv2 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Vambraces Beta Rathalos Carapace x 6
Rathalos Wing x2
Inferno Sac x2
Rath Wingtalon x6		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Fire Resistance Lv2 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Coil Beta Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Wing x2
Rathalos Tail x2		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Fire Attack Lv2 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rathalos Greaves Beta Rathalos Carapace x6
Rathalos Scale + x4
Inferno Sac x2
Rathalos Plate x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Jump Master Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Brigade Lobos Beta Hunter King Coin x 2
Tzitzi Coin x4
Gama Coin
Monster Hardbone x2		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Recovery Speed Lv2 None
Brigade Suit Beta Pinnacle Coin x 3
Pukei Coin x 2
Rathian Coin x 4
Lightcrystal x 1		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
2x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Divine Blessing None
Brigade Vambraces Beta Hunter King Coin x2
Barroth Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Heavy Artillery Lv2 None
Brigade Coil Beta Hunter King Coin x2
Barroth Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Geologist Lv2 None
Brigade Boots Beta Hunter King Coin x2
Gama Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2		 Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Scholar None
Guild Cross Circlet Beta Ace Hunter Coin x3
Flying Coin x2
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
3x Jewel Slot		 Divine Blessing Lv2 Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Guild Cross Suit Beta Ace Hunter Coin x3
Brute Coin x2
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Resuscitate Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Guild Cross Vambraces Beta Ace Hunter Coin x3
Brute Coin x3
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Tool Specialist Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Guild Cross Coil Beta Ace Hunter Coin x2
Flying Coin x2
Pinnacle Coin x3
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
3x Jewel Slot		 Fortify Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Guild Cross Boots Beta Ace Hunter Coin x 2
Flying Coin x 2
Pinnacle Coin x3
High Commendation x1		 Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Airborne Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Kushala Glare Beta Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Carapace x4
Daora Webbing x2
Elder Dragon Bone x4		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
3x Jewel Slot		 Ice Attack Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kushala Cista Beta Daora Carapace x5
Daora Horn + x3
Daora Claw + x2
Daora Gem x1		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Handicraft Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kushala Grip Beta Daora Carapace x5
Daora Horn + x2
Daora Tail x2
Legiana Plate x1		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Evade Window Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kushala Cocoon Beta Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Carapace x4
Daora Horn + x2
Carbalite Ore x5		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot		 Ice Attack Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kushala Crus Beta Daora Carapace x5
Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Webbing x3
Elder Dragon Blood x3		 Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Evade Extender Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Lavasioth Helm Beta Lavasioth Scale + x4
Lavasioth Carapace x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Monster Hardbone x6		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot		 Fire Attack None
Lavasioth Mail Beta Lavasioth Carapace x4
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x6
Fucium Ore x5		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot		 Fire Attack Lv2 None
Lavasioth Vambraces Beta Lavasioth Carapace x4
Lavasioth Fang + x4
Lavasioth Scale + x6
Gajau Scale x6		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Affinity Sliding None
Lavasioth Coil Beta Lavasioth Scale + x4
Lavasioth Carapace x2
Lavasioth Fang + x2
Grand Gajau Whisker x4		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot		 Quick Sheath Lv2 None
Lavasioth Greaves Beta Lavasioth Carapace x6
Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x4
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Spread Power Shots None
Nergigante Helm Beta Nergigante Horn + x 2
Immortal Dragonscale x 6
Nergigante Carapace x4
Nergigante Gem x1		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot		 Maximum Might Lv2 Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Nergigante Mail Beta Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Talon x2
Elder Dragon Bone x3		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot		 Stamina Surge Lv2 Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Nergigante Vambraces Beta Nergigante Carapace x 4
Nergigante Horn + x 1
Nergigante Tail x 2
Firecell Stone x 1		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Agitator Lv2 Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Nergigante Coil Beta Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Attack Boost Lv2 Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Nergigante Greaves Beta Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x2
Elder Dragon Blood x2		 Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Maximum Might Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Helm Beta Pink Rathian Scale + x4
Pink Rathian Carapace x2
Monster Hardbone x3
Shamos Scale + x4		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Evade Extender Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Mail Beta Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x3
Rathian Spike + x2
Novacrystal x1		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot		 Tool Specialist Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Vambraces Beta Pink Rathian Carapace x 6
Pink Rathian Scale + x2
Rathian Spike + x3
Rathian Ruby x1		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Windproof Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Coil Beta Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x3
Monster Hardbone x4
Rathian Plate x1		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot		 Handicraft Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Heart Greaves Beta Pink Rathian Scale + x4
Pink Rathian Carapace x2
Monster Hardbone x3
Shamos Hide + x3		 Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Tool Specialist Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Helm Beta Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot		 Critical Boost Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Mail Beta Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Barnos Hide + x6		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Free Elem Ammo up Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Braces Beta Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Azure Rathalos Tail x1
Barnos Talon x4		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Focus Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Coil Beta Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Monster Hardbone x6		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Windproof Lv2 Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Rath Soul Greaves Beta Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1		 Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot		 Focus Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
Kaiser Crown Beta Teostra Carapace x 5
Teostra Horn + x2
Teostra Tail x2
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Latent Power Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kaiser Mail Beta Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Webbing x4
Teostra Powder x4
Rathalos Plate x1		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
2x Jewel Slot		 Special Ammo Boost Lv2 Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kaiser Vambraces Beta Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Teostra Carapace x4
Teostra Claw + x4
Elder Dragon Bone x4		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Weakness Exploit Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kaiser Coil Beta Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Teostra Carapace x4
Teostra Mane x1
Elder Dragon Bone x3		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Blast Attack Lv2 Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Kaiser Greaves Beta Teostra Horn + x 3
Fire Dragon Scale + x 6
Teostra Mane x 2
Teostra Gem x 1		 Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot		 Latent Power Lv2 Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Helm Beta Uragaan Scale + x 4
Uragaan Carapace x2
Lava Nugget x4
Firecell Stone x1		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot		 Thunder Resistance Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Mail Beta Uragaan Carapace x 6
Uragaan Scute x3
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Partbreaker Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Vambraces Beta Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Marrow x1
Lava Nugget x4		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Guard Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Coil Beta Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Carapace x2
Fucium Ore x5
Monster Hardbone x5		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot		 Partbreaker Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Uragaan Greaves Beta Uragaan Carapace x 4
Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Scute x2
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Guard Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Helm Beta Deceased Scale x5
Vaal Hazak Carapace x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Elder Dragon Bone x4		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Peak Performance Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Mail Beta Vaal Hazak Carapace x5
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot		 Recovery Speed Lv2 Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Braces Beta Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
3x Jewel Slot		 Peak Performance Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Coil Beta Vaal Hazak Carapace x5
Vaal Hazak Wing x4
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Elder Dragon Blood x3		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot		 Peak Performance Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Vaal Hazak Greaves Beta Deceased Scale x5
Vaal Hazak Carapace x4
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Dragonvein Crystal x6		 Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot		 Effluvia Resistance Lv2 Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Headgear Beta Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
Rathalos Plate x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Flinch Free Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Hide Beta Xeno’jiiva Horn x3
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x6
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot		 Power Prolonger x2 Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Claws Beta Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Claw x3
Xeno’jiiva Veil x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3		 Flinch Free Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Spine Beta Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot		 Blight Resistance x2 Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Xeno’jiiva Spurs Beta Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x4
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Veil x2
Legiana Plate x1		 Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot		 Flinch Free Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
Zorah Headgear Beta Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6
Dragonite Ore x8		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Handicraft Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Zorah Hide Beta Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x1		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Blast Attack Lv2 Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Zorah Claws Beta Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x2
Dragonite Ore x8		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot		 Free Elem Ammo up Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Zorah Spine Beta Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x2		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Fortify Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Zorah Spurs Beta Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x3
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		 Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2		 Bombardier Lv2 Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)

Those who were looking for tips on which weapons you should be looking at using can go to our Monster Hunter: World weapons guide for more on the types of weapons on offer in the game, while those looking for the specific weapons tree for their chosen weapon type should go to our Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide to find the searchable tables for their weapon choice.

