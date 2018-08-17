Monster Hunter: World armour tree: how to craft armour, what materials you need
Fashionable hunting
With new materials comes the opportunity to make better stuff, no matter if you’re just starting out in Monster Hunter: World or a seasoned veteran. With the sheer amount of equipment on offer, it’s somewhat confusing to know just what you need at any given time to make the thing you need. This guide contains tables for how to craft armour and the materials you need for low rank armour, and both sets of high rank armour.
Monster Hunter: World armour tree guide
If you’re new to the game, you can look at our Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed on how to prepare for their next hunt, as well as find links to all our other guides. While hunting itself can be a challenge for newer players, crafting new equipment is even more difficult without some kind of aid. That is why below you’ll find three searchable tables, one for low rank armour and two for both sets of high rank armour. If you were looking for a general overview of the armour, head on back to our Monster Hunter: World armour guide for more information.
Monster Hunter World armour low rank tree
Due to the sheer number of low rank armour parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for, what materials are required, their stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.
|Armour Type
|Material Cost
|Defence per part
|Skills granted per part
|Skills granted for full set worn
|Leather Headgear
|Iron Ore x2
|Base: +2
Fire: +2
|Hunger Resistance
|None
|Leather Mail
|Iron Ore x1
|Base: +2
Fire: +2
|None
|None
|Leather Gloves
|Iron Ore x1
|Base: +2
Fire: +2
|None
|None
|Leather Belt
|Iron Ore x1
|Base: +2
Fire: +2
|None
|None
|Leather Trousers
|Iron Ore x1
|Base: +2
Fire: +2
|None
|None
|Chainmail Headgear
|Iron Ore x2
|Base: +2
Water: +2
|Master Gatherer
|None
|Chainmail Vest
|Iron Ore x1
|Base: +2
Water: +2
|None
|None
|Chainmail Gloves
|Iron Ore x1
|Base: +2
Water: +2
|None
|None
|Chainmail Belt
|Iron Ore x1
|Base: +2
Water: +2
|None
|None
|Chainmail Trousers
|Iron Ore x1
|Base: +2
Water: +2
|None
|None
|Hunter’s Headgear
|Jagras Hide x2
Jagras Scale x2
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2
|Scoutfly Range up
|None
|Hunter’s Mail
|Jagras Hide x2
Monster Bone S x2
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2
|Slinger Capacity
|None
|Hunter’s Vambraces
|Jagras Hide x1
Jagras Scale x1
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2
|Stealth
|None
|Hunter’s Coil
|Jagras Hide x1
Monster Bone S x1
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2
|Scenthound
|None
|Hunter’s Greaves
|Jagras Hide x1
Monster Bone S x1
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Water: +2
|BBQ Master
|None
|Bone Helm
|Monster Bone S x2
Ancient Bone S x2
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Health Boost
|None
|Bone Mail
|Monster Bone S x1
Ancient Bone S x1
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Attack Boost
|None
|Bone Vambraces
|Monster Bone S x3
Kestodon Shell x2
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Slugger
|None
|Bone Coil
|Monster Bone S x1
Kestodon Shell x1
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Horn Maestro
|None
|Bone Greaves
|Monster Bone S x1
Ancient Bone S x1
|Base: +6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Entomologist
|None
|Vespoid Helm
|Vespoid Shell x2
Iron Ore x2
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Quick Sheath
|None
|Vespoid Mail
|Vespoid Shell x1
Machalite Ore x1
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Windproof
|None
|Vespoid Vambraces
|Vespoid Wing x2
Monster Fluid x1
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Paralysis Attack
|None
|Vespoid Coil
|Vespoid Shell x1
Iron Ore x4
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Paralysis Resistance
|None
|Vespoid Greaves
|Vespoid Wing x2
Monster Fluid x1
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Honey Hunter
|None
|Kestodon Guards
|Kestodon Shell x6
Kestodon Scalp x3
|Base: +12
Fire: +4
|Affinity Sliding
|None
|Gajau Boots
|Gajau Skin x4
Gajau Whisker x2
|Base: +12
Fire: +5
|Aquatic Expert
|None
|Jagras Helm
|Great Jagras Hide x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Great Jagras Claw x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Speed Eating
|None
|Jagras Mail
|Great Jagras Hide x2
Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Scale x2
Monster Bone S x3
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Intimidator
|None
|Jagras Vambraces
|Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x2
Jagras Hide x3
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Palico Rally
|None
|Jagras Coil
|Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Mane x1
Great Jagras Scale x2
Sharp Claw x2
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Fortify
|None
|Jagras Greaves
|Great Jagras Scale x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Mane x1
Jagras Scale x2
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Speed Crawler
|None
|Kulu Headpiece
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1
|Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Fire Resistance
|None
|Kulu Mail
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Machalite Ore x2
|Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Stamina Surge
|None
|Kulu Vambraces
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x1
Iron Ore x3
|Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Pro Transporter
|None
|Kulu Coil
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Wingdrake Hide x2
|Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Item Prolonger
|None
|Kulu Greaves
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
Wingdrake Hide x2
|Base: +10
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Critical Eye
|None
|Alloy Helm
|Machalite Ore x4
Iron Ore x4
Earth Crystal x2
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Windproof
|None
|Alloy Mail
|Machalite Ore x3
Iron Ore x6
Earth Crystal x1
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Water Resistance
|None
|Alloy Vambraces
|Machalite Ore x3
Iron Ore x6
Earth Crystal x1
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Defence Boost
|None
|Alloy Coil
|Machalite Ore x4
Iron Ore x4
Earth Crystal x2
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Poison Resistance
|None
|Alloy Greaves
|Machalite Ore x3
Iron Ore x6
Earth Crystal x1
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Speed Sharpening
|None
|Pukei Hood
|Pukei-Pukei Shell x2
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Machalite Ore x2
|Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Sporepuff Expert
|None
|Pukei Mail
|Pukei-Pukei Scale x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x1
Iron Ore x3
|Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Item Prolonger
|None
|Pukei Vambraces
|Pukei-Pukei Scale x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x1
Poison Sac x1
|Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Poison Resistance
|None
|Pukei Coil
|Pukei-Pukei Shell x2
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Machalite Ore x2
|Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Poison Attack
|None
|Pukei Greaves
|Pukei-Pukei Shell x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac x1
Pukei-Pukei Scale x2
Monster Bone M x1
|Base: +12
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Botanist
|None
|Barroth Helm
|Barroth Ridge x2
Barroth Tail x1
Barroth Claw x2
Kestodon Shell x2
|Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Guard
|None
|Barroth Mail
|Barroth Shell x2
Barroth Ridge x1
Barroth Claw x1
Boulder Bone x1
|Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Stamina Thief
|None
|Barroth Vambraces
|Barroth Ridge x3
Barroth Tail x1
Barroth Scalp x1
Kestodon Scalp x1
|Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Marathon Runner
|None
|Barroth Coil
|Barroth Shell x2
Barroth Ridge x1
Fertile Mud x2
|Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Muck Resistance
|None
|Barroth Greaves
|Barroth Ridge x2
Barroth Scalp x1
Barroth Shell x1
Fertile Mud x2
|Base: +14
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Stun Resistance
|None
|Jyura Helm
|Jyuratodus Scale x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Fin x1
Gajau Skin x3
|Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Aquatic Expert
|None
|Jyura Mail
|Jyuratodus Shell x2
Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Fang x1
Aqua Fang x1
|Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Muck Resistance
|None
|Jyura Vambraces
|Jyuratodus Shell x2
Jyuratodus Fang x1
Gajau Whisker x2
|Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Water Attack
|None
|Jyura Coil
|Jyuratodus Scale x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Aqua Sac x1
|Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Ice Resistance
|None
|Jyura Greaves
|Jyuratodus Shell x3
Jyuratodus Fin x2
Earth Crystal x3
|Base: +14
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Focus
|None
|Kadachi Helm
|Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Electro Sac x1
|Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Constitution
|None
|Kadachi Mail
|Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Wingdrake Hide x2
|Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Jump Master
|None
|Kadachi Vambraces
|Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x2
Monster Bone M x2
|Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Evade Extender
|None
|Kadachi Coil
|Tobi-Kadachi Scale x2
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x1
Electro Sac x1
|Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Thunder Attack
|None
|Kadachi Greaves
|Tobi-Kadachi Scale x2
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x1
Warm Pelt x1
|Base: +16
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Thunder Resistance
|None
|High Metal Helm
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x1
Iron Ore x6
|Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Ice Resistance
|None
|High Metal Mail
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x2
Earth Crystal x2
Sharp Claw x2
|Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Earplugs
|None
|High Metal Braces
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x2
Earth Crystal x2
Sharp Claw x2
|Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Defense Boost
|None
|High Metal Coil
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x1
Iron Ore x6
|Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Capacity Boost
|None
|High Metal Greaves
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x1
Iron Ore x6
|Base: +18
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Heavy Artillery
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Vertex
|Great Hornfly x1
Dragonite Ore x2
Coral Crystal x2
Flame Sac x1
|Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
|Evade Window
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Thorax
|Great Hornfly x1
Earth Crystal x2
Coral Crystal x2
Poison Sac x1
|Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
|Quick Sheath
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Brachia
|Great Hornfly x1
Earth Crystal x2
Coral Crystal x2
Aqua Sac x1
|Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
|Leap of Faith
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Elytra
|Great Hornfly x1
Earth Crystal x2
Monster Fluid x1
Electro Sac x1
|Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
|Honey Hunter
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Crura
|Great Hornfly x1
Dragonite Ore x2
Monster Fluid x3
Paralysis Sac x1
|Base: +22
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
|Forager’s Luck
|None
|Shamos Goggles
|Shamos Hide x2
Shamos Scale x3
Coral Bone x1
Coral Crystal x1
|Base: +22
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Ice: -3
|Detector
|None
|Hornetaur Helm
|Hornetaur Head x1
Hornetaur Shell x1
Machalite Ore x1
Monster Fluid x1
|Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Dungmaster
|None
|Hornetaur Mail
|Hornetaur Wing x2
Hornetaur Shell x2
Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x2
|Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Effluvial Expert
|None
|Hornetaur Vambraces
|Hornetaur Wing x1
Hornetaur Shell x1
Iron Ore x3
Machalite Ore x1
|Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Free Meal
|None
|Hornetaur Coil
|Hornetaur Wing x1
Hornetaur Shell x1
Iron Ore x3
Machalite Ore x1
|Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Carving Pro
|None
|Hornetaur Greaves
|Hornetaur Wing x2
Hornetaur Shell x2
Dragonite Ore x2
Monster Fluid x2
|Base: +18
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Handicraft
|None
|Anja Helm
|Anjanath Pelt x3
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Tail x1
Flame Sac x1
|Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Fire Attack
|Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Anja Mail
|Anjanath Pelt x3
Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Plate x1
|Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Marathon Runner
|Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Anja Vambraces
|Anjanath Pelt x2
Anjanath Scale x2
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Monster Bone L x2
|Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Special Ammo Boost
|Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Anja Coil
|Anjanath Scale x2
Anjanath Pelt x2
Anjanath Fang x2
Machalite Ore x2
|Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Fire Resistance
|Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Anja Greaves
|Anjanath Scale x2
Anjanath Pelt x1
Flame Sac x1
Machalite Ore x2
|Base: +20
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Artillery
|Anjanath Power – Adrenaline
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rathian Helm
|Rathian Shell x2
Rathian Scale x3
Rathian Webbing x2
Flame Sac x1
|Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Health Boost
|None
|Rathian Mail
|Rathian Scale x2
Rathian Shell x1
Rathian Webbing x1
Ancient Bone x2
|Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Botanist
|None
|Rathian Vambraces
|Rathian Shell x2
Rathian Scale x2
Rathian Spike x1
Monster Bone L x2
|Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Poison Attack
|None
|Rathian Coil
|Rathian Scale x2
Rathian Shell x1
Rath Wingtalon x2
Boulder Bone x2
|Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Poison Resistance
|None
|Rathian Greaves
|Rathian Shell x3
Rathian Spike x1
Rath Wingtalon x2
Rathian Plate x1
|Base: +22
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Recovery Up
|None
|Tzitzi Headgear
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Coral Crystal x1
|Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Blindsider
|None
|Tzitzi Mail
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Constitution
|None
|Tzitzi Vambraces
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
Coral Crystal x2
|Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Stun Resistance
|None
|Tzitzi Coil
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Coral Crystal x2
|Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Wide Range
|None
|Tzitzi Greaves
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x1
|Base: +18
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Sleep Resistance
|None
|Lumu Hat
|Paolumu Scale x2
Paolumu Webbing x2
Paolumu Shell x2
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Stamina Surge
|None
|Lumu Mail
|Paolumu Scale x2
Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Pelt x2
Coral Bone x1
|Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Master Mounter
|None
|Lumu Vambraces
|Paolumu Scale x2
Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Webbing x1
|Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Artillery
|None
|Lumu Coil
|Paolumu Pelt x2
Paolumu Scale x1
Paolumu Shell x1
|Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Divine Blessing
|None
|Lumu Greaves
|Paolumu Scale x2
Paolumu Pelt x2
Paolumu Webbing x1
Coral Bone x1
|Base: +20
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Windproof
|None
|Girros Mask
|Great Girros Scale x2
Great Girros Hide x1
Great Girros Hood x1
Girros Scale x3
|Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Horn Maestro
|None
|Girros Mail
|Great Girros Hide x2
Great Girros Tail x1
Great Girros Fang x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Paralysis Resistance
|None
|Girros Vambraces
|Great Girros Scale x2
Great Girros Hide x1
Girros Fang x2
|Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Palico Rally
|None
|Girros Coil
|Great Girros Hide x2
Great Girros Tail x1
Great Girros Hood x1
Girros Hide x3
|Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Effluvial Expert
|None
|Girros Greaves
|Great Girros Hide x2
Great Girros Fang x2
Great Girros Scale x2
Monster Bone M x4
|Base: +20
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Paralysis Attack
|None
|Baan Helm
|Radobaan Shell x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Slugger
|None
|Baan Mail
|Radobaan Scale x2
Radobaan Shell x1
Radobaan Oilshell x1
Sleep Sac x1
|Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Sleep Resistance
|None
|Baan Vambraces
|Radobaan Scale x2
Radobaan Shell x1
Radobaan Oilshell x1
Sturdy Bone x3
|Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Sleep Attack
|None
|Baan Coil
|Radobaan Scale x2
Radobaan Oilshell x1
Sleep Sac x1
Monster Bone L x3
|Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Guard
|None
|Baan Greaves
|Radobaan Shell x2
Radobaan Scale x2
Wyvern Bonemass x2
Warped Bone x2
|Base: +24
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Bleeding Resistance
|None
|Ingot Helm
|Dragonite Ore x2
Monster Bone + x1
Iron Ore x8
Machalite Ore x3
|Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Thunder Attack
|None
|Ingot Mail
|Dragonite Ore x3
Monster Bone + x1
Coral Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Thunder Resistance
|None
|Ingot Vambraces
|Dragonite Ore x3
Monster Bone + x1
Coral Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Health Boost
|None
|Ingot Coil
|Dragonite Ore x3
Monster Bone + x1
Coral Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Windproof
|None
|Ingot Greaves
|Dragonite Ore x3
Monster Bone + x1
Coral Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +28
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Defense Boost
|None
|Death Stench Helm
|Sinister Cloth x1
Warped Bone x1
Monster Bone + x2
Sharp Claw x3
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
|Resuscitate
|None
|Death Stench Mail
|Sinister Cloth x1
Coral Bone x2
Sturdy Bone x2
Monster Fluid x2
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
|Fortify
|None
|Death Stench Vambraces
|Sinister Cloth x1
Warped Bone x3
Sturdy Bone x6
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
|Focus
|None
|Death Stench Coil
|Sinister Cloth x1
Warped Bone x1
Sturdy Bone x2
Monster Fluid x2
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
|Dragon Attack
|None
|Death Stench Greaves
|Sinister Cloth x1
Coral Bone x3
Monster Bone + x4
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
|Handicraft
|None
|Legiana Helm
|Legiana Scale x2
Legiana Hide x1
Legiana Claw x1
Shamos Scale x2
|Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Divine Blessing
|Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Legiana Mail
|Legiana Hide x3
Legiana Claw x2
Legiana Webbing x2
Legiana Plate x1
|Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Evade Window
|Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Legiana Vambraces
|Legiana Hide x2
Legaina Scale x2
Legiana Tail Webbing x1
Frost Sac x1
|Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Airborne
|Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Legiana Coil
|Legiana Hide x2
Legaina Scale x2
Frost Sac x1
Shamos Hide x2
|Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Ice Attack
|Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Legiana Greaves
|Legiana Scale x2
Legiana Hide x1
Legiana Claw x1
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: +30
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Ice Resistance
|Legiana Blessing – Good Luck
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Helm
|Odogaron Scale x2
Odogaron Sinew x1
Odogaron Claw x1
Warped Bone x1
|Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Bleeding Resistance
|Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Mail
|Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Scale x2
Odogaron Fang x1
Hornetaur Shell x3
|Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Speed Sharpening
|Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Vambraces
|Odogaron Sinew x2
Odogaron Scale x2
Odogaron Tail x1
Hornetaur Wing x2
|Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Constitution
|Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Coil
|Odogaron Sinew x3
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Fang x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Critical Eye
|Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Greaves
|Odogaron Greaves x2
Odogaron Sinew x1
Odogaron Claw x1
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: +30
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Quick Sheath
|Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Helm
|Rathalos Scale x2
Rathalos Shell x2
Rathalos Wingtalon x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Attack Boost
|Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Mail
|Rathalos Scale x2
Rathalos Shell x4
Rathalos Webbing x2
Rathalos Plate x1
|Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Weakness Exploit
|Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Vambraces
|Rathalos Shell x2
Rathalos Webbing x1
Flame Sac x2
Monster Bone + x2
|Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Fire Resistance
|Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Coil
|Rathalos Scale x2
Rathalos Shell x2
Rathalos Webbing x1
Monster Bone + x3
|Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Fire Attack
|Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Greaves
|Rathalos Shell x2
Rathalos Scale x2
Rathalos Wingtalon x2
Rathalos Tail x1
|Base: +30
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Jump Master
|Rathalos Power – Critical Element
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Diablos Helm
|Diablos Ridge x3
Diablos Fang x2
Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Marrow x1
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Critical Draw
|Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Diablos Mail
|Diablos Shell x2
Diablos Ridge x1
Twisted Horn x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Slugger
|Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Diablos Vambraces
|Diablos Ridge x2
Diablos Shell x2
Diablos Tailcase x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Heroics
|Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Diablos Coil
|Diablos Shell x2
Diablos Ridge x1
Diablos Fang x1
Monster Bone L x2
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Marathon Runner
|Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Diablos Greaves
|Diablos Ridge x2
Diablos Shell x2
Twisted Horn x1
Monster Bone + x3
|Base: +32
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Tremor Resistance
|Diablos Power – Bludgeoner
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kirin Helm
|Kirin Hide x2
Kirin Tail x2
Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Marathon Runner
|Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Kirin Mail
|Kirin Hide x2
Kirin Mane x2
Coral Crystal x4
Coral Bone x2
|Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Divine Blessing
|Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Kirin Vambraces
|Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Mane x2
Paolumu Shell x2
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Blight Resistance
|Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Kirin Coil
|Kirin Hide x2
Kirin Thunderhorn x1
Kirin Tail x1
Electro Sac x1
|Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Thunder Attack
|Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Kirin Greaves
|Kirin Hide x2
Kirin Thunderhorn x1
Paolumu Shell x1
|Base: +34
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Thunder Resistance
|Kirin Blessing – Capture Master
(Requires 4 pieces worn)
Monster Hunter World armour high rank alpha tree
Due to the sheer number of high rank alpha armour parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for, what materials are required, their stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.
Note that Alpha Parts tend to have more skills and fewer Jewel Slots.
|Armour Type
|Material Cost
|Defence per part
Resistances
Jewel Slots
|Skills granted per part
|Skills granted for full set worn
|Leather Headgear Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x3
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
|Hunger Resistance Lv2
|None
|Leather Mail Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
|Fire Resistance
|None
|Leather Vambraces Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
|Recovery Speed
|None
|Leather Coil Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
|Stamina Surge
|None
|Leather Greaves Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
|Cliffhanger
|None
|Chainmail Headgear Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
|Master Gatherer
Guard
|None
|Chainmail Armor Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
|Water Resistance
|None
|Chainmail Vambraces Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
|Recovery Speed
|None
|Chainmail Coil Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
|Quick Sheath
|None
|Chainmail Greaves Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
|Recovery up
|None
|Hunter’s Headgear Alpha
|Jagras Hide + x3
Jagras Scale + x4
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Scoutfly Range up
Scholar
|None
|Hunter’s Mail Alpha
|Jagras Hide + x3
Quality Bone x4
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Slinger Capacity Lv2
|None
|Hunter’s Vambraces Alpha
|Jagras Hide + x3
Jagras Scale + x4
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Stealth Lv2
|None
|Hunter’s Coil Alpha
|Jagras Hide + x2
Quality Bone x3
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Master Gatherer
Stealth
|None
|Hunter’s Greaves Alpha
|Jagras Hide + x2
Quality Bone x3
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Scenthound
Slinger Capacity
|None
|Bone Helm Alpha
|Quality Bone x3
Monster Bone + x2
Warped Bone x2
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Health Boost
Entomologist
|None
|Bone Mail Alpha
|Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x3
|Base: 6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Attack Boost Lv2
|None
|Bone Vambraces Alpha
|Quality Bone x3
Monster Bone + x2
Coral Bone x2
|Base: 6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Slugger
Attack Boost
|None
|Bone Coil Alpha
|Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Ancient Bone x3
|Base: 6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Horn Maestro
Master Fisher
|None
|Bone Greaves Alpha
|Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Base: 6
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
|Entomologist Lv2
|None
|Alloy Helm Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x6
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Windproof
Defense Boost
|None
|Alloy Mail Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Coral Crystal x4
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Water Resistance Lv2
|None
|Alloy Vambraces Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Earth Crystal x4
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Defense Boost
Speed Sharpening
|None
|Alloy Coil Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x6
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Poison Resistance
Water Resistance
|None
|Alloy Greaves Alpha
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Lightcrystal x1
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
|Speed Sharpening Lv2
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Vertex Alpha
|Great Hornfly x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Monster Broth x2
Inferno Sac x1
|Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Evade Window Lv2
Botanist
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Thorax Alpha
|Great Hornfly x1
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Hornetaur Carapace x3
Toxin Sac x2
|Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Quick Sheath Lv2
Botanist
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Brachia Alpha
|Great Hornfly x1
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Monster Broth x2
Torrent Sac x2
|Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot
|Botanist Lv2
Leap Of Faith
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Elytra Alpha
|Great Hornfly x1
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Vespoid Carapace x3
Thunder Sac x2
|Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot
|Honey Hunter
Quick Sheath
|None
|King Beetle/Butterfly Crura Alpha
|Great Hornfly x1
Carbalite Ore x2
Monster Broth x2
Omniplegia Sac x2
|Base: +42
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot
|Forager’s Luck
Evade Window
|None
|Vespoid Helm Alpha
|Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Quick Sheath
Paralysis Attack
|None
|Vespoid Mail Alpha
|Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Windproof Lv2
|None
|Vespoid Vambraces Alpha
|Vespoid Carapce x4
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x3
Omniplegia Sac x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Paralysis Attack Lv2
|None
|Vespoid Coil Alpha
|Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Paralysis Resistance Lv2
|None
|Vespoid Greaves Alpha
|Vespoid Carapce x4
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x3
Omniplegia Sac x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
|Honey Hunter
Paralysis Resistance
|None
|Mosswine Mask Alpha
|Mosswine Hide x3
Anjanath Nosebone + x1
Great Girros Hide + x3
Novacrystal x1
|Base: 40
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
|Mushroomancer
|None
|Kestodon Guards Alpha
|Kestodon Carapace x6
Kestodon Scalp x3
Quality Bone x3
|Base: +40
Fire: +4
|Affinity Sliding
Focus
|None
|Gajau Boots Alpha
|Gajau Scale x4
Grand Gajau Whisker x2
Carbalite Ore x3
|Base: +40
Fire: +5
|Aquatic Expert Lv2
Water Attack
|None
|Shamos Helm Alpha
|Shamos Hide + x3
Shamos Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Base: +40
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Ice: -3
|Detector
Geologist
|None
|Jagras Helm Alpha
|Great Jagras Hide + x4
Great Jagras Mane x2
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Piercing Claw x2
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Speed Eating Lv2
|None
|Jagras Mail Alpha
|Great Jagras Hide + x2
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Scale + x4
Jagras Hide + x2
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Intimidator Lv2
|None
|Jagras Vambraces Alpha
|Great Jagras Scale + x4
Great Jagras Hide + x2
Monster Bone + x3
Jagras Hide + x1
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Palico Rally
Intimidator
|None
|Jagras Coil Alpha
|Great Jagras Hide + x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
Great Jagras Scale + x4
Jagras Scale + x3
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Fortify
Speed Eating
|None
|Jagras Greaves Alpha
|Great Jagras Scale + x4
Great Jagras Hide + x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Jagras Scale + x1
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
|Speed Crawler
Free Meal
|None
|Kulu Headpiece Alpha
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x2
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Fire Resistance
Weakness Exploit
|None
|Kulu Mail Alpha
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Stamina Surge
Critical Eye
|None
|Kulu Vambraces Alpha
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Carbalite Ore x3
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Pro Transporter
Critical Eye
|None
|Kulu Coil Alpha
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2
Wingdrake Hide + x3
Earth Crystal x2
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Item Prolonger Lv2
|None
|Kulu Greaves Alpha
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
Wingdrake Hide + x2
Earth Crystal x2
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
|Critical Eye
Item Prolonger
|None
|Girros Mask Alpha
|Great Girros Scale + x4
Great Girros Hide + x2
Great Girros Hood + x1
Girros Scale + x1
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Horn Maestro
Paralysis Resistance
|None
|Girros Mail Alpha
|Great Girros Hide + x4
Great Girros Fang + x4
Omniplegia Sac x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Paralysis Resistance Lv2
|None
|Girros Vambraces Alpha
|Great Girros Scale + x4
Great Girros Hide + x2
Girros Fang x1
Omniplegia Sac x2
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Palico Rally Lv2
|None
|Girros Coil Alpha
|Great Girros Hide + x4
Great Girros Tail x1
Great Girros Hood + x2
Girros Hide + x4
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Effluvial Expert
Paralysis Attack
|None
|Girros Greaves Alpha
|Great Girros Hide + x2
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Scale + x4
Warped Bone x5
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
|Paralysis Attack Lv2
|None
|Baan Helm Alpha
|Radobaan Carapace x6
Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Medulla x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Tremor Resistance Lv2
|None
|Baan Mail Alpha
|Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Coma Sac x2
Quality Bone x6
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Sleep Attack
Bleeding Resistance
|None
|Baan Vambraces Alpha
|Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Sturdy Bone x8
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Sleep Attack Lv2
Guard
|None
|Baan Coil Alpha
|Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Coma Sac x3
Wyvern Bonemass x5
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Guard Lv2
|None
|Baan Greaves Alpha
|Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Wyvern Bonemass x5
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
|Bleeding Resistance Lv2
|None
|Pukei Hood Alpha
|Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2
Pukei-Pukei Tail x2
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Toxin Sac x2
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Sporepuff Expert Lv2
|None
|Pukei Mail Alpha
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3
Carbalite Ore x3
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Item Prolonger
Botanist
|None
|Pukei Vambraces Alpha
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3
Toxin Sac x1
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Poison Resistance Lv2
Poison Attack
|None
|Pukei Coil Alpha
|Pukei-Pukei Carapace x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Poison Attack Lv2
|None
|Pukei Greaves Alpha
|Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Monster Keenbone x2
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
|Botanist Lv2
Sporepuff Expert
|None
|Barroth Helm Alpha
|Barroth Ridge + x3
Barroth Tail x2
Barroth Claw + x3
Kestodon Carapace x4
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Guard Lv2
|None
|Barroth Mail Alpha
|Barroth Carapace x4
Barroth Ridge + x2
Barroth Claw + x2
Quality Bone x5
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Stamina Thief Lv2
|None
|Barroth Vambraces Alpha
|Barroth Ridge + x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Kestodon Carapace x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Marathon Runner
Stamina Thief
|None
|Barroth Coil Alpha
|Barroth Carapace x4
Barroth Ridge + x3
Monster Bone + x4
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Muck Resistance
Guard
|None
|Barroth Greaves Alpha
|Barroth Ridge + x2
Barroth Carapace x4
Fertile Mud x4
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
|Stun Resistance Lv2
Marathon Runner
|None
|Anja Helm Alpha
|Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Tail x2
Inferno Sac x3
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Fire Attack Lv2
Fire Resistance
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Anja Mail Alpha
|Anjanath Pelt + x6
Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Marathon Runner
Special Ammo Boost
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Anja Vambraces Alpha
|Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x1
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Special Ammo Boost
Fire Attack
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Anja Coil Alpha
|Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Pelt + x3
Anjanath Fang + x3
Piercing Claw x4
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Fire Resistance Lv2
Artillery
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Anja Greaves Alpha
|Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Pelt + x3
Inferno Sac x2
Carbalite Ore x5
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
|Artillery
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Jyura Helm Alpha
|Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Gajau Scale x6
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Aquatic Expert Lv2
|None
|Jyura Mail Alpha
|Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x2
Torrent Sac x2
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Muck Resistance
Water Attack
|None
|Jyura Vambraces Alpha
|Jyuratodus Carapace x4
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x2
Monster Keenbone x3
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Water Attack Lv2
Aquatic Expert
|None
|Jyura Coil Alpha
|Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Torrent Sac x2
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Ice Resistance Lv2
|None
|Jyura Greaves Alpha
|Jyuratodus Carapace x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
|Focus Lv2
|None
|Kadachi Helm Alpha
|Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Constitution Lv2
|None
|Kadachi Mail Alpha
|Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Thunder Sac x2
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Jump Master
Evade Extender
|None
|Kadachi Vambraces Alpha
|Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x2
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Evade Extender Lv2
|None
|Kadachi Coil Alpha
|Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Thunder Sac x1
Wingdrake Hide + x3
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Thunder Attack Lv2
Thunder Resistance
|None
|Kadachi Greaves Alpha
|Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Thunder Sac x1
High-quality Pelt x3
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
|Thunder Resistance Lv2
Constitution
|None
|Rathian Helm Alpha
|Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Webbing x2
Inferno Sac x3
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Health Boost Lv2
Poison Attack
|None
|Rathian Mail Alpha
|Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Carapace x2
Rathian Webbing x2
Quality Bone x6
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Botanist Lv2
Recovery Up
|None
|Rathian Vambraces Alpha
|Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Spike + x2
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Poison Attack Lv2
|None
|Rathian Coil Alpha
|Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Carapace x2
Inferno Sac x2
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Poison Resistance Lv2
Health Boost
|None
|Rathian Greaves Alpha
|Rathian Carapace x6
Rathian Spike + x3
Rath Wingtalon x4
Rathian Ruby x1
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
|Recovery Up Lv2
|None
|Barnos Jacket Alpha
|Barnos Hide + x4
Barnos Talon x2
Piercing Claw x3
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Base: +48
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -2
|Heat Guard
Iron Skin
|None
|Bazel Helm Alpha
|Bazelgeuse Carapace x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Bazelgeuse Wing x2
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slots
|Ear Plugs Lv2
Blast Attack
|None
|Bazel Mail Alpha
|Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Fuse x1
Uragaan Scute x2
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
|Guard x2
Blast Resistance x2
|None
|Bazel Vambraces Alpha
|Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Bazelgeuse Tail x2
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
|Critical Draw Lv2
Ear Plugs
|None
|Bazel Coil Alpha
|Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Fuse x2
Uragaan Marrow x1
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Ear Plugs Lv2
Jump Master
|None
|Bazel Greaves Alpha
|Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Dodogama Hide + x4
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Bombardier Lv2
Ear Plugs
|None
|Damascus Helm Alpha
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Great Girros Hood + x3
Novacrystal x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Defense Boost Lv2
Speed Sharpening
|None
|Damascus Mail Alpha
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Uragaan Scute x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Focus Lv2
Defense Boost Lv2
|None
|Damascus Vambraces Alpha
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Black Diablos Ridge + x5
Novacrystal x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
|Handicraft
Speed Sharpening
|None
|Damascus Coil Alpha
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Dodogama Jaw x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Focus
Iron Skin Lv2
|None
|Damascus Greaves Alpha
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Lavasioth Carapace x5
Novacrystal x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Defense Boost Lv2
Iron Skin
|None
|Death Stench Brain Alpha
|Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Piercing Claw x3
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Resuscitate
Critical Eye
|None
|Death Stench Muscle Alpha
|Sinister Cloth x2
Dragonbone Relic x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
|Fortify
Free Elem
Ammo Up
|None
|Death Stench Grip Alpha
|Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x2
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot
|Focus Lv2
Dragon Attack
|None
|Death Stench Bowels Alpha
|Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
|Dragon Attack Lv2
Focus
|None
|Death Stench Heel Alpha
|Sinister Cloth x2
Dragonbone Relic x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
|Handicraft Lv2
Dragon Attack Lv2
|None
|Diablos Helm Alpha
|Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Fang x4
Majestic Horn x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Critical Draw Lv2
Heroics
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Mail Alpha
|Diablos Carapace x4
Diablos Ridge + x3
Majestic Horn x2
Lightcrystal x2
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Slugger Lv2
Heroics
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Vambraces Alpha
|Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Tailcase x3
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Heroics Lv2
Tremor Resistance
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Coil Alpha
|Diablos Carapace x4
Diablos Ridge + x3
Diablos Fang x2
Kestodon Scalp x3
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Marathon Runner Lv2
Critical Draw
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Greaves Alpha
|Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Carapace x4
Majestic Horn x1
Blos Medulla x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
|Tremor Resistance Lv2
Slugger
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Helm Alpha
|Black Diablos Ridge + x4
Black Spiral Horn x1
Majestic Horn x2
Novacrystal x1
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
|Focus Lv2
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Mail Alpha
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x3
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Blos Medulla x2
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Resentment Lv2
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Vambraces Alpha
|Black Diablos Ridge + x4
Black Diablos Carapace x6
Carbalite Ore x5
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
|Focus
Marathon Runner
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Coil Alpha
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x3
Diablos Tailcase x2
Gastodon Horn x3
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
|Resentment
Part Breaker
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Greaves Alpha
|Black Diablos Ridge + x6
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Normal Shots
Heroics
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Dragonkind Eyepatch Alpha
|Dragonvein Crystal x2
High Commendation x1
Immortal Dragonscale x6
|Base: +70
1x Jewel Slot
|Weakness Exploit Lv2
|None
|Dodogama Helm Alpha
|Dodogama Scale + x4
Dodogama Hide + x2
Dodogama Jaw x1
Gastodon Horn x3
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
|Blast Resistance Lv2
|None
|Dodogama Mail Alpha
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Tail x1
Dodogama Jaw x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
|Blast Attack Lv2
|None
|Dodogama Vambraces Alpha
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Talon x4
Dodogama Scale + x4
Fucium Ore x6
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
|Bombardier Lv2
|None
|Dodogama Coil Alpha
|Dodogama Scale + x4
Dodogama Hide + x2
Dodogama Jaw x1
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
|Artillery Lv2
Blast Resistance
|None
|Dodogama Greaves Alpha
|Dodogama Hide + x6
Dodogama Tail x2
Dodogama Talon x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
|Capacity Boost
Blast Attack
|None
|Dober Helm Alpha
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Bazelgeuse Fuse x1
Dragonbone Relic x 1
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
|Free Elem
Ammo Up
Dragon Resistance
|None
|Dober Mail Alpha
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Blos Medulla x1
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot
|Attack Boost Lv2
Mushroomancer
|None
|Dober Vambraces Alpha
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Uragaan Marrow x1
Brutal Bone x3
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
|Stamina Surge Lv2
Mushroomancer
|None
|Dober Coil Alpha
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
Brutal Bone x3
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Dragon Resistance Lv2
Attack Boost
|None
|Dober Greaves Alpha
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Radobaan Medulla x1
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
|Attack Boost Lv2
Stamina Surge
|None
|Faux Felyne Alpha
|Tailraider Voucher x3
Paolumu Pelt + x3
High-quality Pelt x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: +56
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
|Palico Rally Lv3
|None
|Gastodon Horn Alpha
|Gastodon Horn x3
Gastodon Carapace x4
Kestodon Carapace x3
Dragonite Ore x5
|Base: +48
Fire: +3
|Flinch Free
Blast Resistance
|None
|High Metal Helm Alpha
|Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Hide + x3
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Ice Resistance Lv2
Earplugs
|None
|High Metal Mail Alpha
|Fucium Ore x4
Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Barnos Talon x3
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Earplugs Lv2
Ice Attack
|None
|High Metal Braces Alpha
|Fucium Ore x4
Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Barnos Hide + x4
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Defense Boost Lv2
Ice Attack
|None
|High Metal Coil Alpha
|Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Talon x2
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Capacity Boost
Defense Boost
|None
|High Metal Greaves Alpha
|Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Hide + x3
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
|Heavy Artillery
Ice Resistance
|None
|Hornetaur Helm Alpha
|Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Dungmaster
Dragon Attack
|None
|Hornetaur Mail Alpha
|Hornetaur Carapace x4
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Hornetaur Head x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Effluvial Expert
Hunger Resistance
|None
|Hornetaur Vambraces Alpha
|Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Free Meal
Hunger Resistance
|None
|Hornetaur Coil Alpha
|Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Carving Pro
Hunger Resistance
|None
|Hornetaur Greaves Alpha
|Hornetaur Carapace x4
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Hornetaur Head x1
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
|Handicraft
Dragon Attack
|None
|Ingot Helm Alpha
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Horn x2
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Thunder Attack Lv2
|None
|Ingot Mail Alpha
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x2
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Thunder Resistance Lv2
|None
|Ingot Vambraces Alpha
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x3
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Horn x2
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Health Boost Lv2
Thunder Attack
|None
|Ingot Coil Alpha
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x3
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x3
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Windproof Lv2
|None
|Ingot Greaves Alpha
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x2
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
|Defense Boost Lv2
Windproof
|None
|Kirin Horn Alpha
|Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Azure Horn x1
Shamos Scale + x2
Thunder Sac x4
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Marathon Runner Lv2
Divine Blessing
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kirin Jacket Alpha
|Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Azure Horn x1
Kirin Thundertail x1
Fucium Ore x4
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Divine Blessing Lv2
Thunder Attack
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kirin Longarms Alpha
|Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Mane x4
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Dragonvein Crystal x6
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Thunder Attack Lv2
Marathon Runner
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kirin Hoop Alpha
|Kirin Hide + x4
Kirin Mane x4
Kirin Azure Horn x3
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Blight Resistance
Free Elem
Ammo Up
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kirin Leg Guards Alpha
|Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Thundertail x3
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Free Elem
Ammo Up Lv2
Thunder Resistance Lv2
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Tzitzi Headgear Alpha
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Coral Crystal x5
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Blindsider
Stun Resistance
|None
|Tzitzi Mail Alpha
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Constitution
Water Attack Lv2
|None
|Tzitzi Vambraces Alpha
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Stun Resistance Lv2
Wide-Range
|None
|Tzitzi Coil Alpha
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x2
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Wide Range Lv2
Water Attack
|None
|Tzitzi Greaves Alpha
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x 4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x2
Carbalite Ore x6
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
|Sleep Resistance Lv2
|None
|Lumu Hat Alpha
|Paolumu Scale + x4
Paolumu Wing x2
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Lightcrystal x2
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Stamina Surge Lv2
|None
|Lumu Mail Alpha
|Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Master Mounter
Artillery
|None
|Lumu Vambraces Alpha
|Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Wing x2
Quality Bone x5
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Artillery Lv2
|None
|Lumu Coil Alpha
|Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Coral Bone x5
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Divine Blessing Lv2
|None
|Lumu Greaves Alpha
|Paolumu Scale + x4
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Paolumu Wing x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
|Windproof
Stamina Surge
|None
|Legiana Helm Alpha
|Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Hide + x2
Freezer Sac x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x2
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Divine Blessing Lv2
Ice Attack
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Legiana Mail Alpha
|Legiana Hide + x6
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Wing x3
Legiana Gem x1
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Evade Window Lv2
Divine Blessing
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Legiana Vambraces Alpha
|Legiana Hide + x4
Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Airborne
Evade Window
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Legiana Coil Alpha
|Legiana Hide + x4
Legiana Scale + x4
Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Plate x1
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Ice Attack Lv2
Windproof
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Legiana Greaves Alpha
|Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Hide + x2
Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
|Ice Resistance Lv2
Critical Draw
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Helm Alpha
|Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Sinew + x2
Odogaron Claw + x2
Warped Bone x3
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Bleeding Resistance Lv2
Critical Eye
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Mail Alpha
|Odogaron Sinew + x4
Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Plate x1
Hornetaur Carapace x5
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Speed Sharpening Lv2
Bleeding Resistance
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Vambraces Alpha
|Odogaron Sinew + x4
Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Tail x2
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Constitution
Critical Eye
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Coil Alpha
|Odogaron Sinew + x6
Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x2
Odogaron Gem x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Critical Eye Lv2
Speed Sharpening
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Greaves Alpha
|Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Sinew + x2
Odogaron Fang + x2
Monster Hardbone x6
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
|Quick Sheath
Critical Eye
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Helm Alpha
|Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x4
Inferno Sac x2
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Attack Boost Lv2
Fire Attack
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Mail Alpha
|Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x6
Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Weakness Exploit Lv2
Fire Attack
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Vambraces Alpha
|Rathalos Carapace x 6
Rathalos Wing x2
Inferno Sac x2
Rath Wingtalon x6
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Fire Resistance Lv2
Attack Boost
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Coil Alpha
|Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Wing x2
Rathalos Tail x2
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Fire Attack Lv2
Focus Lv2
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Greaves Alpha
|Rathalos Carapace x6
Rathalos Scale + x4
Inferno Sac x2
Rathalos Plate x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Jump Master
Weakness Exploit
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Brigade Lobos Alpha
|Hunter King Coin x 2
Tzitzi Coin x4
Gama Coin
Monster Hardbone x2
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
|Recovery Speed Lv2
Horn Maestro
|None
|Brigade Suit Alpha
|Pinnacle Coin x 3
Pukei Coin x 2
Rathian Coin x 4
Lightcrystal x 1
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Divine Blessing Lv2
|None
|Brigade Vambraces Alpha
|Hunter King Coin x2
Barroth Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
|Heavy Artillery Lv2
Divine Blessing
|None
|Brigade Coil Alpha
|Hunter King Coin x2
Barroth Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
|Geologist Lv2
Recovery Speed
|None
|Brigade Boots Alpha
|Hunter King Coin x2
Gama Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Scholar
Geologist
|None
|Guild Cross Circlet Alpha
|Ace Hunter Coin x3
Flying Coin x2
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot
|Divine Blessing Lv2
Thunder Resistance Lv2
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Guild Cross Suit Alpha
|Ace Hunter Coin x3
Brute Coin x2
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot
|Resuscitate
Ice Resistance
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Guild Cross Vambraces Alpha
|Ace Hunter Coin x3
Brute Coin x3
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot
|Tool Specialist
Water Resistance Lv2
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Guild Cross Coil Alpha
|Ace Hunter Coin x2
Flying Coin x2
Pinnacle Coin x3
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot
|Fortify
Dragon Resistance Lv2
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Guild Cross Boots Alpha
|Ace Hunter Coin x 2
Flying Coin x 2
Pinnacle Coin x3
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot
|Airborne
Fire Resistance Lv2
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Kushala Glare Alpha
|Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Carapace x4
Daora Webbing x2
Elder Dragon Bone x4
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
|Ice Attack Lv2
Handicraft
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kushala Cista Alpha
|Daora Carapace x5
Daora Horn + x3
Daora Claw + x2
Daora Gem x1
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
|Handicraft Lv2
Focus
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kushala Grip Alpha
|Daora Carapace x5
Daora Horn + x2
Daora Tail x2
Legiana Plate x1
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
|Evade Window Lv2
Handicraft
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kushala Cocoon Alpha
|Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Carapace x4
Daora Horn + x2
Carbalite Ore x5
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
|Ice Attack Lv2
Evade Extender
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kushala Crus Alpha
|Daora Carapace x5
Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Webbing x3
Elder Dragon Blood x3
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
|Evade Extender Lv2
Handicraft
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Lavasioth Helm Alpha
|Lavasioth Scale + x4
Lavasioth Carapace x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Monster Hardbone x6
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Fire Attack Lv2
Quick Sheath
|None
|Lavasioth Mail Alpha
|Lavasioth Carapace x4
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x6
Fucium Ore x5
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Fire Attack Lv2
Heat Guard
|None
|Lavasioth Vambraces Alpha
|Lavasioth Carapace x4
Lavasioth Fang + x4
Lavasioth Scale + x6
Gajau Scale x6
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Affinity Sliding
Wide Range
|None
|Lavasioth Coil Alpha
|Lavasioth Scale + x4
Lavasioth Carapace x2
Lavasioth Fang + x2
Grand Gajau Whisker x4
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
|Quick Sheath Lv2
Recovery up
|None
|Lavasioth Greaves Alpha
|Lavasioth Carapace x6
Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x4
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Spread Power Shots
Fire Attacks
|None
|Nergigante Helm Alpha
|Nergigante Horn + x 2
Immortal Dragonscale x 6
Nergigante Carapace x4
Nergigante Gem x1
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Maximum Might Lv2
Attack Boost
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Nergigante Mail Alpha
|Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Talon x2
Elder Dragon Bone x3
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Stamina Surge Lv2
Agitator
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Nergigante Vambraces Alpha
|Nergigante Carapace x 4
Nergigante Horn + x 1
Nergigante Tail x 2
Firecell Stone x 1
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Agitator Lv2
Attack Boost
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Nergigante Coil Alpha
|Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
|Attack Boost Lv2
Stamina Surge
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Nergigante Greaves Alpha
|Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x2
Elder Dragon Blood x2
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Maximum Might
Agitator
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Helm Alpha
|Pink Rathian Scale + x4
Pink Rathian Carapace x2
Monster Hardbone x3
Shamos Scale + x4
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
|Evade Extender
Poison Attack
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Mail Alpha
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x3
Rathian Spike + x2
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
|Tool Specialist Lv2
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Vambraces Alpha
|Pink Rathian Carapace x 6
Pink Rathian Scale + x2
Rathian Spike + x3
Rathian Ruby x1
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
|Windproof Lv2
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Coil Alpha
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x3
Monster Hardbone x4
Rathian Plate x1
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
|Handicraft
Poison Resistance
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Greaves Alpha
|Pink Rathian Scale + x4
Pink Rathian Carapace x2
Monster Hardbone x3
Shamos Hide + x3
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
|Tool Specialist
Windproof
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Helm Alpha
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
|Critical Boost
Intimidator Lv2
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Mail Alpha
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Barnos Hide + x6
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
|Free Elem Ammo up
Intimidator
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Braces Alpha
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Azure Rathalos Tail x1
Barnos Talon x4
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
|Focus
Windproof
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Coil Alpha
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Monster Hardbone x6
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
|Windproof Lv2
Piercing Shots
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Greaves Alpha
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
|Focus
Cliffhanger
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Sealed Eyepatch Alpha
|Black Bandage x2
Shamos Scale + x7
Shamos Hide + x5
Piercing Claw x4
|Base: +46
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Ice: +2
|Fire Resistance
|None
|Skull Mask Alpha
|Unknown Skull x1
Brutal Bone x2
Warped Bone x3
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +2
|Handicraft
|None
|Strategist Spectacles Alpha
|Firecell Ore x2
Novacrystal x2
Fucium Stone x6
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: +2
|Critical Eye
|None
|Kaiser Crown Alpha
|Teostra Carapace x 5
Teostra Horn + x2
Teostra Tail x2
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
|Latent Power Lv2
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kaiser Mail Alpha
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Webbing x4
Teostra Powder x4
Rathalos Plate x1
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
|Special Ammo Boost Lv2
Latent Power
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kaiser Vambraces Alpha
|Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Teostra Carapace x4
Teostra Claw + x4
Elder Dragon Bone x4
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Weakness Exploit Lv2
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kaiser Coil Alpha
|Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Teostra Carapace x4
Teostra Mane x1
Elder Dragon Bone x3
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
|Blast Attack Lv2
Weakness Exploit
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kaiser Greaves Alpha
|Teostra Horn + x 3
Fire Dragon Scale + x 6
Teostra Mane x 2
Teostra Gem x 1
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
|Latent Power Lv2
Blast Attack
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Helm Alpha
|Uragaan Scale + x 4
Uragaan Carapace x2
Lava Nugget x4
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Thunder Resistance Lv2
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Mail Alpha
|Uragaan Carapace x 6
Uragaan Scute x3
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Partbreaker Lv2
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Vambraces Alpha
|Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Marrow x1
Lava Nugget x4
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Guard
Defence Boost
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Coil Alpha
|Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Carapace x2
Fucium Ore x5
Monster Hardbone x5
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot
|Partbreaker
Thunder Resistance
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Greaves Alpha
|Uragaan Carapace x 4
Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Scute x2
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Guard Lv2
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Helm Alpha
|Deceased Scale x5
Vaal Hazak Carapace x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Elder Dragon Bone x4
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
|Peak Performance
Dragon Attack Lv2
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Mail Alpha
|Vaal Hazak Carapace x5
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Recovery Speed Lv2
Dragon Attack
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Braces Alpha
|Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Peak Performance
Recovery Speed
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Coil Alpha
|Vaal Hazak Carapace x5
Vaal Hazak Wing x4
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Elder Dragon Blood x3
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Peak Performance
Effluvia Resistance
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Greaves Alpha
|Deceased Scale x5
Vaal Hazak Carapace x4
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Dragonvein Crystal x6
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Effluvia Resistance Lv2
Dragon Attack
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Drachen Armet Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)
|Behemoth Mane x 2
Behemoth Bone x 3
Behemoth Great Horn x 1
Aetheryte Shard x 3
|Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot
|Critical Boost
Airborne
|Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Headgear Alpha
|Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
Rathalos Plate x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot
|Flinch Free
Special Ammo Boost
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Hide Alpha
|Xeno’jiiva Horn x3
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x6
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot
|Power Prolonger Lv2
Blight Resistance
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Claws Alpha
|Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Claw x3
Xeno’jiiva Veil x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot
|Flinch Free
Critical Boost
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Spine Alpha
|Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot
|Blight Resistance Lv2
Special Ammo Boost
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Spurs Alpha
|Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x4
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Veil x2
Legiana Plate x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot
|Flinch Free
Power Prolonger
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Drachen Mail Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)
|Behemoth Mane x 2
Behemoth Bone x 3
Behemoth Shearclaw x 2
Dragonbone Relic x 2
|Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Critical Eye Lv2
Critical Boost
|Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Drachen Vambraces Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)
|Behemoth Mane x 3
Behemoth Bone x 3
Behemoth Great Horn x 1
Behemoth Tail x 1
|Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Eye Lv2
Attack Boost
|Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Drachen Coil Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)
|Behemoth Mane x 1
Behemoth Bone x 2
Behemoth Tail x 1
Novacrystal x 2
|Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Critical Eye Lv2
Power Prolonger
|Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Drachen Greaves Alpha
(Not yet available in PC version)
|Behemoth Mane x 1
Behemoth Bone x 2
Behemoth Shearclaw x 1
Firecell Stone x 2
|Base: +72
Fire: -2
Water: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -2
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Attack Boost Lv2
Critical Boost
|Soul of the Dragoon
Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Zorah Headgear Alpha
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6
Dragonite Ore x8
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
|Handicraft
Blast Attack
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Zorah Hide Alpha
|Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x1
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
|Blast Attack Lv2
Windproof
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Zorah Claws Alpha
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x2
Dragonite Ore x8
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
|Free Elem Ammo up
Bombardier
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Zorah Spine Alpha
|Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x2
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
|Fortify
Tremor Resistance
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Zorah Spurs Alpha
|Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x3
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
|Bombardier Lv2
Earplugs
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Monster Hunter: World armour high rank beta tree
Due to the sheer number of high rank alpha armour parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for, what materials are required, their stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.
Note that Beta parts have fewer skills and more Jewel Slots.
|Armour Type
|Material Cost
|Defence per part
Resistances
Jewel Slots
|Skills granted per part
|Skills granted for full set worn
|Leather Headgear Beta
|Carbalite Ore x3
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Hunger Resistance
|None
|Leather Mail Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|None
|None
|Leather Vambraces Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|None
|None
|Leather Coil Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|None
|None
|Leather Greaves Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
High Quality Pelt x1
|Base: 32
Fire: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|None
|None
|Chainmail Headgear Beta
|Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Master Gatherer
|None
|Chainmail Armor Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|None
|None
|Chainmail Vambraces Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|None
|None
|Chainmail Coil Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|None
|None
|Chainmail Greaves Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x2
|Base: 32
Water: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|None
|None
|Hunter’s Headgear Beta
|Jagras Hide + x3
Jagras Scale + x4
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Scoutfly Range up
|None
|Hunter’s Mail Beta
|Jagras Hide + x3
Quality Bone x4
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Slinger Capacity
|None
|Hunter’s Vambraces Beta
|Jagras Hide + x3
Jagras Scale + x4
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Stealth
|None
|Hunter’s Coil Beta
|Jagras Hide + x2
Quality Bone x3
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Master Gatherer
|None
|Hunter’s Greaves Beta
|Jagras Hide + x2
Quality Bone x3
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Scenthound
|None
|Bone Helm Beta
|Quality Bone x3
Monster Bone + x2
Warped Bone x2
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Health Boost
|None
|Bone Mail Beta
|Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x3
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Attack Boost
|None
|Bone Vambraces Beta
|Quality Bone x3
Monster Bone + x2
Coral Bone x2
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Slugger
|None
|Bone Coil Beta
|Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Ancient Bone x3
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Horn Maestro
|None
|Bone Greaves Beta
|Quality Bone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Base: 36
Fire: +2
Thunder: +2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Entomologist
|None
|Alloy Helm Beta
|Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x6
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Windproof
|None
|Alloy Mail Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Coral Crystal x4
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Water Resistance
|None
|Alloy Vambraces Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Earth Crystal x4
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Defense Boost
|None
|Alloy Coil Beta
|Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonite Ore x6
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Poison Resistance
|None
|Alloy Greaves Beta
|Carbalite Ore x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Lightcrystal x1
Machalite Ore x5
|Base: +8
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: -2
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Speed Sharpening
|None
|Vespoid Helm Beta
|Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Quick Sheath
|None
|Vespoid Mail Beta
|Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Windproof
|None
|Vespoid Vambraces Beta
|Vespoid Carapce x4
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x3
Omniplegia Sac x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Paralysis Attack
|None
|Vespoid Coil Beta
|Vespoid Carapce x3
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Keenbone x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Paralysis Resistance
|None
|Vespoid Greaves Beta
|Vespoid Carapce x4
Vespoid Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x3
Omniplegia Sac x2
|Base: 38
Fire: -2
Water: +1
Thunder: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Honey Hunter
|None
|Kestodon Guards Beta
|Kestodon Carapace x6
Kestodon Scalp x3
Quality Bone x3
|Base: +40
Fire: +4
1x Jewel Slot
|Affinity Sliding
|None
|Gajau Boots Beta
|Gajau Scale x4
Grand Gajau Whisker x2
Carbalite Ore x3
|Base: +40
Fire: +5
1x Jewel Slot
|Aquatic Expert
|None
|Shamos Helm Beta
|Shamos Hide + x3
Shamos Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Base: +40
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Detector
|None
|Jagras Helm Beta
|Great Jagras Hide + x4
Great Jagras Mane x2
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Piercing Claw x2
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Speed Eating
|None
|Jagras Mail Beta
|Great Jagras Hide + x2
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Scale + x4
Jagras Hide + x2
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Intimidator
|None
|Jagras Vambraces Beta
|Great Jagras Scale + x4
Great Jagras Hide + x2
Monster Bone + x3
Jagras Hide + x1
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Palico Rally
|None
|Jagras Coil Beta
|Great Jagras Hide + x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
Great Jagras Scale + x4
Jagras Scale + x3
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Fortify
|None
|Jagras Greaves Beta
|Great Jagras Scale + x4
Great Jagras Hide + x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Jagras Scale + x1
|Base: +40
Fire: -2
Water: +2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Speed Crawler
|None
|Kulu Headpiece Beta
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x2
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
2x Jewel Slot
|Fire Resistance
|None
|Kulu Mail Beta
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Stamina Surge
|None
|Kulu Vambraces Beta
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Carbalite Ore x3
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Pro Transporter
|None
|Kulu Coil Beta
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2
Wingdrake Hide + x3
Earth Crystal x2
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Item Prolonger
|None
|Kulu Greaves Beta
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
Wingdrake Hide + x2
Earth Crystal x2
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Critical Eye
|None
|Girros Mask Beta
|Great Girros Scale + x4
Great Girros Hide + x2
Great Girros Hood + x1
Girros Scale + x1
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Horn Maestro
|None
|Girros Mail Beta
|Great Girros Hide + x4
Great Girros Fang + x4
Omniplegia Sac x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Paralysis Resistance
|None
|Girros Vambraces Beta
|Great Girros Scale + x4
Great Girros Hide + x2
Girros Fang x1
Omniplegia Sac x2
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Palico Rally
|None
|Girros Coil Beta
|Great Girros Hide + x4
Great Girros Tail x1
Great Girros Hood + x2
Girros Hide + x4
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Effluvial Expert
|None
|Girros Greaves Beta
|Great Girros Hide + x2
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Scale + x4
Warped Bone x5
|Base: +40
Water: -3
Thunder: +2
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Paralysis Attack
|None
|Baan Helm Beta
|Radobaan Carapace x6
Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Medulla x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tremor Resistance
|None
|Baan Mail Beta
|Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Coma Sac x2
Quality Bone x6
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Sleep Attack
|None
|Baan Vambraces Beta
|Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Sturdy Bone x8
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Sleep Attack
|None
|Baan Coil Beta
|Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Carapace x3
Coma Sac x3
Wyvern Bonemass x5
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Guard
|None
|Baan Greaves Beta
|Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Scale + x4
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Wyvern Bonemass x5
|Base: +46
Water: +2
Ice: -1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Bleeding Resistance
|None
|Pukei Hood Beta
|Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2
Pukei-Pukei Tail x2
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Toxin Sac x2
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
2x Jewel Slot
|Sporepuff Expert
|None
|Pukei Mail Beta
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3
Carbalite Ore x3
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Item Prolonger
|None
|Pukei Vambraces Beta
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3
Toxin Sac x1
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
2x Jewel Slot
|Poison Resistance
|None
|Pukei Coil Beta
|Pukei-Pukei Carapace x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Poison Attack
|None
|Pukei Greaves Beta
|Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4
Monster Keenbone x2
|Base: +42
Water +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Botanist
|None
|Barroth Helm Beta
|Barroth Ridge + x3
Barroth Tail x2
Barroth Claw + x3
Kestodon Carapace x4
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot
|Guard
|None
|Barroth Mail Beta
|Barroth Carapace x4
Barroth Ridge + x2
Barroth Claw + x2
Quality Bone x5
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot
|StaminaThief
|None
|Barroth Vambraces Beta
|Barroth Ridge + x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Kestodon Carapace x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot
|Marathon Runner
|None
|Barroth Coil Beta
|Barroth Carapace x4
Barroth Ridge + x3
Monster Bone + x4
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Muck Resistance
|None
|Barroth Greaves Beta
|Barroth Ridge + x2
Barroth Carapace x4
Fertile Mud x4
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +42
Fire: -3
Water: -1
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
2x Jewel Slot
|Stun Resistance
|None
|Anja Helm Beta
|Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Tail x2
Inferno Sac x3
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Fire Attack Lv2
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Anja Mail Beta
|Anjanath Pelt + x6
Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
2x Jewel Slot
|Marathon Runner
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Anja Vambraces Beta
|Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x1
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot
|Special Ammo Boost
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Anja Coil Beta
|Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Pelt + x3
Anjanath Fang + x3
Piercing Claw x4
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Fire Resistance Lv2
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Anja Greaves Beta
|Anjanath Scale + x4
Anjanath Pelt + x3
Inferno Sac x2
Carbalite Ore x5
|Base: +44
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
1x Jewel Slot
|Artillery
|Anjanath Will
Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Jyura Helm Beta
|Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Gajau Scale x6
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Aquatic Expert
|None
|Jyura Mail Beta
|Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x2
Torrent Sac x2
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Muck Resistance
|None
|Jyura Vambraces Beta
|Jyuratodus Carapace x4
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x2
Monster Keenbone x3
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Water Attack Lv2
|None
|Jyura Coil Beta
|Jyuratodus Scale + x4
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Torrent Sac x2
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Ice Resistance
|None
|Jyura Greaves Beta
|Jyuratodus Carapace x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +44
Fire: -1
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Focus
|None
|Kadachi Helm Beta
|Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Constitution
|None
|Kadachi Mail Beta
|Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Thunder Sac x2
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Jump Master
|None
|Kadachi Vambraces Beta
|Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x2
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Evade Extender
|None
|Kadachi Coil Beta
|Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Thunder Sac x1
Wingdrake Hide + x3
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
2x Jewel Slot
|Thunder Attack
|None
|Kadachi Greaves Beta
|Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Thunder Sac x1
High-quality Pelt x3
|Base: +44
Water -3
Thunder +3
2x Jewel Slot
|Thunder Resistance
|None
|Rathian Helm Beta
|Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Webbing x2
Inferno Sac x3
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Health Boost
Poison Attack
|None
|Rathian Mail Beta
|Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Carapace x2
Rathian Webbing x2
Quality Bone x6
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Botanist
Recovery Up
|None
|Rathian Vambraces Beta
|Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Spike + x2
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Poison Attack
|None
|Rathian Coil Beta
|Rathian Scale + x4
Rathian Carapace x2
Inferno Sac x2
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Poison Resistance
Health Boost
|None
|Rathian Greaves Beta
|Rathian Carapace x6
Rathian Spike + x3
Rath Wingtalon x4
Rathian Ruby x1
|Base: +46
Fire: +2
Thunder: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Recovery Up
|None
|Barnos Jacket Beta
|Barnos Hide + x4
Barnos Talon x2
Piercing Claw x3
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Base: +48
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Ice: +1
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Heat Guard
|None
|Bazel Helm Beta
|Bazelgeuse Carapace x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Bazelgeuse Wing x2
Bazelgeuse Gem x1
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot
|Ear Plugs Lv2
|None
|Bazel Mail Beta
|Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Fuse x1
Uragaan Scute x2
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot
|Guard x2
|None
|Bazel Vambraces Beta
|Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Bazelgeuse Tail x2
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Critical Draw Lv2
|None
|Bazel Coil Beta
|Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Fuse x2
Uragaan Marrow x1
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ear Plugs x2
|None
|Bazel Greaves Beta
|Bazelgeuse Scale + x4
Bazelgeuse Carapace x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x2
Dodogama Hide + x4
|Base: 58
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -4
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Bombardier Lv2
|None
|Damascus Helm Beta
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Great Girros Hood + x3
Novacrystal x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defense Boost Lv2
|None
|Damascus Mail Beta
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Uragaan Scute x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
3x Jewel Slot
|Focus Lv2
|None
|Damascus Vambraces Beta
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Black Diablos Ridge + x5
Novacrystal x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Handicraft
|None
|Damascus Coil Beta
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Dodogama Jaw x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
3x Jewel Slot
|Focus
|None
|Damascus Greaves Beta
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x3
Lavasioth Carapace x5
Novacrystal x1
|Base: 60
Fire: +4
Water: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Defense Boost Lv2
|None
|Death Stench Brain Beta
|Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Piercing Claw x3
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Resuscitate
|None
|Death Stench Muscle Beta
|Sinister Cloth x2
Dragonbone Relic x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Fortify
|None
|Death Stench Grip Beta
|Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x2
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot
|Focus Lv2
|None
|Death Stench Bowels Beta
|Sinister Cloth x2
Brutal Bone x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x1
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot
|Dragon Attack Lv2
|None
|Death Stench Heel Beta
|Sinister Cloth x2
Dragonbone Relic x1
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +62
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot
|Handicraft Lv2
|None
|Diablos Helm Beta
|Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Fang x4
Majestic Horn x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Draw Lv2
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Mail Beta
|Diablos Carapace x4
Diablos Ridge + x3
Majestic Horn x2
Lightcrystal x2
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Slugger Lv2
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Vambraces Beta
|Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Tailcase x3
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Heroics Lv2
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Coil Beta
|Diablos Carapace x4
Diablos Ridge + x3
Diablos Fang x2
Kestodon Scalp x3
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Marathon Runner Lv2
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Greaves Beta
|Diablos Ridge + x4
Diablos Carapace x4
Majestic Horn x1
Blos Medulla x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -2
Ice: -3
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot
|Tremor Resistance Lv2
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Helm Beta
|Black Diablos Ridge + x4
Black Spiral Horn x1
Majestic Horn x2
Novacrystal x1
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Focus
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Mail Beta
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x3
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Blos Medulla x2
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot
|Resentment
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Vambraces Beta
|Black Diablos Ridge + x4
Black Diablos Carapace x6
Carbalite Ore x5
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot
|Focus
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Coil Beta
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x3
Diablos Tailcase x2
Gastodon Horn x3
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Resentment
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Diablos Nero Greaves Beta
|Black Diablos Ridge + x6
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: 56
Fire: +2
Water: -3
Ice: -4
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Normal Shots
|Diablos Mastery
Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Dodogama Helm Beta
|Dodogama Scale + x4
Dodogama Hide + x2
Dodogama Jaw x1
Gastodon Horn x3
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Blast Resistance
|None
|Dodogama Mail Beta
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Tail x1
Dodogama Jaw x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Blast Attack
|None
|Dodogama Vambraces Beta
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Talon x4
Dodogama Scale + x4
Fucium Ore x6
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Bombardier
|None
|Dodogama Coil Beta
|Dodogama Scale + x4
Dodogama Hide + x2
Dodogama Jaw x1
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Artillery Lv2
|None
|Dodogama Greaves Beta
|Dodogama Hide + x6
Dodogama Tail x2
Dodogama Talon x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +48
Fire: +2
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Capacity Boost
|None
|Dober Helm Beta
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Bazelgeuse Fuse x1
Dragonbone Relic x 1
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot
|Free Elem
Ammo Up
|None
|Dober Mail Beta
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Blos Medulla x1
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Attack Boost Lv2
|None
|Dober Vambraces Beta
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Uragaan Marrow x1
Brutal Bone x3
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
2x Jewel Slot
|Stamina Surge
|None
|Dober Coil Beta
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
Brutal Bone x3
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Dragon Resistance Lv2
|None
|Dober Greaves Beta
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Quality Bone x3
Radobaan Medulla x1
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Base: +60
Fire: -2
Thunder: -1
Ice: -1
Dragon: +4
1x Jewel Slot
|Attack Boost Lv2
|None
|Gastodon Horn Beta
|Gastodon Horn x3
Gastodon Carapace x4
Kestodon Carapace x3
Dragonite Ore x5
|Base: +48
Fire: +3
1x Jewel Slot
|Flinch Free
|None
|High Metal Helm Beta
|Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Hide + x3
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Ice Resistance Lv2
|None
|High Metal Mail Beta
|Fucium Ore x4
Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Barnos Talon x3
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Earplugs
|None
|High Metal Braces Beta
|Fucium Ore x4
Carbalite Ore x3
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Barnos Hide + x4
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot
|Defense Boost Lv2
|None
|High Metal Coil Beta
|Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Talon x2
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot
|Capacity Boost
|None
|High Metal Greaves Beta
|Fucium Ore x3
Carbalite Ore x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
Barnos Hide + x3
|Base: +50
Water: -1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot
|Heavy Artillery
|None
|Hornetaur Helm Beta
|Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Dungmaster
|None
|Hornetaur Mail Beta
|Hornetaur Carapace x4
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Hornetaur Head x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Effluvial Expert
|None
|Hornetaur Vambraces Beta
|Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Free Meal
|None
|Hornetaur Coil Beta
|Hornetaur Carapace x3
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Monster Broth x2
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Carving Pro
|None
|Hornetaur Greaves Beta
|Hornetaur Carapace x4
Hornetaur Innerwing x2
Hornetaur Head x1
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +38
Fire: -1
Water: -1
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Handicraft
|None
|Ingot Helm Beta
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Horn x2
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot
|Thunder Attack
|None
|Ingot Mail Beta
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x2
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot
|Thunder Resistance
|None
|Ingot Vambraces Beta
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x3
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Horn x2
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot
|Health Boost Lv2
|None
|Ingot Coil Beta
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x3
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x3
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Windproof
|None
|Ingot Greaves Beta
|Fucium Ore x1
Monster Hardbone x2
Dragonite Ore x4
Gastodon Carapace x2
|Base: +50
Fire: -2
Thunder: +3
Ice: -1
Dragon:-2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Defense Boost Lv2
|None
|Kirin Horn Beta
|Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Azure Horn x1
Shamos Scale + x2
Thunder Sac x4
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Marathon Runner Lv2
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kirin Jacket Beta
|Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Azure Horn x1
Kirin Thundertail x1
Fucium Ore x4
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Divine Blessing Lv2
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kirin Longarms Beta
|Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Mane x4
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Dragonvein Crystal x6
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot
|Thunder Attack Lv2
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kirin Hoop Beta
|Kirin Hide + x4
Kirin Mane x4
Kirin Azure Horn x3
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
3x Jewel Slot
|Blight Resistance
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kirin Leg Guards Beta
|Kirin Hide + x3
Kirin Thundertail x3
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Base: +64
Fire: -3
Water: -2
Thunder: +4
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot
|Free Elem
Ammo Up Lv2
|Kirin Favor – Capture Master
(Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Tzitzi Headgear Beta
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Coral Crystal x5
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Blindsider
|None
|Tzitzi Mail Beta
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
2x Jewel Slot
|Constitution
|None
|Tzitzi Vambraces Beta
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Stun Resistance Lv2
|None
|Tzitzi Coil Beta
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
Lightcrystal x2
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Wide Range
|None
|Tzitzi Greaves Beta
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x 4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x2
Carbalite Ore x6
|Base: +40
Thunder: -3
Ice: -2
1x Jewel Slot
|Sleep Resistance
|None
|Lumu Hat Beta
|Paolumu Scale + x4
Paolumu Wing x2
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Lightcrystal x2
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Stamina Surge
|None
|Lumu Mail Beta
|Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Monster Keenbone x4
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Master Mounter
|None
|Lumu Vambraces Beta
|Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Wing x2
Quality Bone x5
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Artillery
|None
|Lumu Coil Beta
|Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x2
Paolumu Carapace + x3
Coral Bone x5
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Divine Blessing
|None
|Lumu Greaves Beta
|Paolumu Scale + x4
Paolumu Pelt + x2
Paolumu Wing x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +44
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Ice: +1
2x Jewel Slot
|Windproof
|None
|Legiana Helm Beta
|Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Hide + x2
Freezer Sac x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x2
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot
|Divine Blessing Lv2
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Legiana Mail Beta
|Legiana Hide + x6
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Wing x3
Legiana Gem x1
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot
|Evade Window Lv2
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Legiana Vambraces Beta
|Legiana Hide + x4
Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Airborne
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Legiana Coil Beta
|Legiana Hide + x4
Legiana Scale + x4
Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Plate x1
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Ice Attack Lv2
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Legiana Greaves Beta
|Legiana Scale + x4
Legiana Hide + x2
Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2
|Base: +54
Fire: -1
Water: -2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Ice Resistance Lv2
|Legiana Favor
Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Helm Beta
|Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Sinew + x2
Odogaron Claw + x2
Warped Bone x3
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bleeding Resistance Lv2
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Mail Beta
|Odogaron Sinew + x4
Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Plate x1
Hornetaur Carapace x5
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Speed Sharpening Lv2
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Vambraces Beta
|Odogaron Sinew + x4
Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Tail x2
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Constitution
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Coil Beta
|Odogaron Sinew + x6
Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x2
Odogaron Gem x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Critical Eye Lv2
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Odogaron Greaves Beta
|Odogaron Scale + x4
Odogaron Sinew + x2
Odogaron Fang + x2
Monster Hardbone x6
|Base: +54
Fire: +2
Water: +2
Thunder: -2
Ice: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Quick Sheath
|Odogaron Mastery
Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Helm Beta
|Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x4
Inferno Sac x2
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Attack Boost Lv2
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Mail Beta
|Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x6
Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Weakness Exploit Lv2
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Vambraces Beta
|Rathalos Carapace x 6
Rathalos Wing x2
Inferno Sac x2
Rath Wingtalon x6
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Fire Resistance Lv2
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Coil Beta
|Rathalos Scale + x4
Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Wing x2
Rathalos Tail x2
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Fire Attack Lv2
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rathalos Greaves Beta
|Rathalos Carapace x6
Rathalos Scale + x4
Inferno Sac x2
Rathalos Plate x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: +1
Thunder: -2
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Jump Master
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Brigade Lobos Beta
|Hunter King Coin x 2
Tzitzi Coin x4
Gama Coin
Monster Hardbone x2
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Recovery Speed Lv2
|None
|Brigade Suit Beta
|Pinnacle Coin x 3
Pukei Coin x 2
Rathian Coin x 4
Lightcrystal x 1
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
2x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Divine Blessing
|None
|Brigade Vambraces Beta
|Hunter King Coin x2
Barroth Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Heavy Artillery Lv2
|None
|Brigade Coil Beta
|Hunter King Coin x2
Barroth Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Geologist Lv2
|None
|Brigade Boots Beta
|Hunter King Coin x2
Gama Coin x4
Rathalos Coin x3
Monster Hardbone x2
|Base: +52
Fire: +1
Thunder +2
Dragon +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Scholar
|None
|Guild Cross Circlet Beta
|Ace Hunter Coin x3
Flying Coin x2
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
3x Jewel Slot
|Divine Blessing Lv2
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Guild Cross Suit Beta
|Ace Hunter Coin x3
Brute Coin x2
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Resuscitate
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Guild Cross Vambraces Beta
|Ace Hunter Coin x3
Brute Coin x3
Hunter King Coin x2
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Tool Specialist
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Guild Cross Coil Beta
|Ace Hunter Coin x2
Flying Coin x2
Pinnacle Coin x3
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
3x Jewel Slot
|Fortify
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Guild Cross Boots Beta
|Ace Hunter Coin x 2
Flying Coin x 2
Pinnacle Coin x3
High Commendation x1
|Base: +68
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Airborne
|Guild Guidance
Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Kushala Glare Beta
|Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Carapace x4
Daora Webbing x2
Elder Dragon Bone x4
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
3x Jewel Slot
|Ice Attack Lv2
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kushala Cista Beta
|Daora Carapace x5
Daora Horn + x3
Daora Claw + x2
Daora Gem x1
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Handicraft Lv2
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kushala Grip Beta
|Daora Carapace x5
Daora Horn + x2
Daora Tail x2
Legiana Plate x1
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Evade Window Lv2
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kushala Cocoon Beta
|Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Carapace x4
Daora Horn + x2
Carbalite Ore x5
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
2x Jewel Slot
|Ice Attack Lv2
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kushala Crus Beta
|Daora Carapace x5
Daora Dragon Scale + x4
Daora Webbing x3
Elder Dragon Blood x3
|Base: +64
Water: +2
Thunder: -3
Ice: +4
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Evade Extender Lv2
|Kushala Daora Flight
Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Lavasioth Helm Beta
|Lavasioth Scale + x4
Lavasioth Carapace x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Monster Hardbone x6
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot
|Fire Attack
|None
|Lavasioth Mail Beta
|Lavasioth Carapace x4
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x6
Fucium Ore x5
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
2x Jewel Slot
|Fire Attack Lv2
|None
|Lavasioth Vambraces Beta
|Lavasioth Carapace x4
Lavasioth Fang + x4
Lavasioth Scale + x6
Gajau Scale x6
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Affinity Sliding
|None
|Lavasioth Coil Beta
|Lavasioth Scale + x4
Lavasioth Carapace x2
Lavasioth Fang + x2
Grand Gajau Whisker x4
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot
|Quick Sheath Lv2
|None
|Lavasioth Greaves Beta
|Lavasioth Carapace x6
Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x4
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: +54
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: +2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Spread Power Shots
|None
|Nergigante Helm Beta
|Nergigante Horn + x 2
Immortal Dragonscale x 6
Nergigante Carapace x4
Nergigante Gem x1
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot
|Maximum Might Lv2
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Nergigante Mail Beta
|Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Talon x2
Elder Dragon Bone x3
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot
|Stamina Surge Lv2
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Nergigante Vambraces Beta
|Nergigante Carapace x 4
Nergigante Horn + x 1
Nergigante Tail x 2
Firecell Stone x 1
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Agitator Lv2
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Nergigante Coil Beta
|Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Attack Boost Lv2
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Nergigante Greaves Beta
|Nergigante Carapace x 4
Immortal Dragonscale x 4
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x2
Elder Dragon Blood x2
|Base: +64
Fire: +1
Water: +1
Thunder -3
Ice: +1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Maximum Might
|Nergigante Hunger
Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Helm Beta
|Pink Rathian Scale + x4
Pink Rathian Carapace x2
Monster Hardbone x3
Shamos Scale + x4
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Evade Extender
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Mail Beta
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x3
Rathian Spike + x2
Novacrystal x1
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot
|Tool Specialist
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Vambraces Beta
|Pink Rathian Carapace x 6
Pink Rathian Scale + x2
Rathian Spike + x3
Rathian Ruby x1
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Windproof
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Coil Beta
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x3
Monster Hardbone x4
Rathian Plate x1
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot
|Handicraft
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Heart Greaves Beta
|Pink Rathian Scale + x4
Pink Rathian Carapace x2
Monster Hardbone x3
Shamos Hide + x3
|Base: +52
Fire: +3
Thunder: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Tool Specialist
|Pink Rathian Mastery
Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Helm Beta
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot
|Critical Boost
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Mail Beta
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Barnos Hide + x6
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Free Elem Ammo up
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Braces Beta
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Azure Rathalos Tail x1
Barnos Talon x4
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Focus
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Coil Beta
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Monster Hardbone x6
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Windproof Lv2
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Rath Soul Greaves Beta
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x6
Azure Rathalos Scale + x4
Azure Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
|Base: +56
Fire: +3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: -3
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot
|Focus
|Rathalos Mastery
Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)
Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn)
|Kaiser Crown Beta
|Teostra Carapace x 5
Teostra Horn + x2
Teostra Tail x2
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Latent Power
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kaiser Mail Beta
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Webbing x4
Teostra Powder x4
Rathalos Plate x1
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
2x Jewel Slot
|Special Ammo Boost Lv2
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kaiser Vambraces Beta
|Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Teostra Carapace x4
Teostra Claw + x4
Elder Dragon Bone x4
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Weakness Exploit
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kaiser Coil Beta
|Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Teostra Carapace x4
Teostra Mane x1
Elder Dragon Bone x3
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blast Attack Lv2
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Kaiser Greaves Beta
|Teostra Horn + x 3
Fire Dragon Scale + x 6
Teostra Mane x 2
Teostra Gem x 1
|Base: +64
Fire: +3
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -3
Dragon: +1
1x Jewel Slot
|Latent Power Lv2
|Teostra Technique
Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Helm Beta
|Uragaan Scale + x 4
Uragaan Carapace x2
Lava Nugget x4
Firecell Stone x1
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
1x Jewel Slot
|Thunder Resistance
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Mail Beta
|Uragaan Carapace x 6
Uragaan Scute x3
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Partbreaker
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Vambraces Beta
|Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Marrow x1
Lava Nugget x4
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Guard
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Coil Beta
|Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Carapace x2
Fucium Ore x5
Monster Hardbone x5
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot
|Partbreaker
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Uragaan Greaves Beta
|Uragaan Carapace x 4
Uragaan Scale + x4
Uragaan Scute x2
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Base: +60
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: +1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -2
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Guard
|Uragaan Protection
Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Helm Beta
|Deceased Scale x5
Vaal Hazak Carapace x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Elder Dragon Bone x4
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Peak Performance
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Mail Beta
|Vaal Hazak Carapace x5
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot
|Recovery Speed Lv2
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Braces Beta
|Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
3x Jewel Slot
|Peak Performance
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Coil Beta
|Vaal Hazak Carapace x5
Vaal Hazak Wing x4
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Elder Dragon Blood x3
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot
|Peak Performance
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Vaal Hazak Greaves Beta
|Deceased Scale x5
Vaal Hazak Carapace x4
Vaal Hazak Membrane x2
Dragonvein Crystal x6
|Base: +64
Fire: -4
Water: +4
Thunder: +1
Ice: -1
Dragon: -3
2x Jewel Slot
|Effluvia Resistance Lv2
|Vaal Hazak Vitality
Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Headgear Beta
|Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
Rathalos Plate x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Flinch Free
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Hide Beta
|Xeno’jiiva Horn x3
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x6
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot
|Power Prolonger x2
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Claws Beta
|Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Claw x3
Xeno’jiiva Veil x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv3
|Flinch Free
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Spine Beta
|Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
1x Jewel Slot
|Blight Resistance x2
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Xeno’jiiva Spurs Beta
|Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x4
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Xeno’jiiva Veil x2
Legiana Plate x1
|Base: +72
Fire: -3
Water: +2
Thunder: +2
Ice: +2
Dragon: -4
2x Jewel Slot
|Flinch Free
|Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect
Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Zorah Headgear Beta
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6
Dragonite Ore x8
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Handicraft
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Zorah Hide Beta
|Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x1
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Blast Attack Lv2
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Zorah Claws Beta
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x2
Dragonite Ore x8
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot
|Free Elem Ammo up
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Zorah Spine Beta
|Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x2
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Fortify
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
|Zorah Spurs Beta
|Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x3
Zorah Magdaros Magma x3
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Base: +44
Fire: +4
Water: -3
Thunder: -1
Ice: -2
Dragon: -3
1x Jewel Slot Lv2
|Bombardier Lv2
|Zorah Magdaros Mastery
Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)
Those who were looking for tips on which weapons you should be looking at using can go to our Monster Hunter: World weapons guide for more on the types of weapons on offer in the game, while those looking for the specific weapons tree for their chosen weapon type should go to our Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide to find the searchable tables for their weapon choice.
Please log in to reply.