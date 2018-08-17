Monster Hunter: World armour tree: how to craft armour, what materials you need

With new materials comes the opportunity to make better stuff, no matter if you’re just starting out in Monster Hunter: World or a seasoned veteran. With the sheer amount of equipment on offer, it’s somewhat confusing to know just what you need at any given time to make the thing you need. This guide contains tables for how to craft armour and the materials you need for low rank armour, and both sets of high rank armour.

Monster Hunter: World armour tree guide

If you're new to the game, you can look at our Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed on how to prepare for their next hunt. While hunting itself can be a challenge for newer players, crafting new equipment is even more difficult without some kind of aid. That is why below you'll find three searchable tables, one for low rank armour and two for both sets of high rank armour.

Monster Hunter World armour low rank tree

Due to the sheer number of low rank armour parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for, what materials are required, their stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.

Armour Type Material Cost Defence per part Skills granted per part Skills granted for full set worn Leather Headgear Iron Ore x2 Base: +2

Fire: +2 Hunger Resistance None Leather Mail Iron Ore x1 Base: +2

Fire: +2 None None Leather Gloves Iron Ore x1 Base: +2

Fire: +2 None None Leather Belt Iron Ore x1 Base: +2

Fire: +2 None None Leather Trousers Iron Ore x1 Base: +2

Fire: +2 None None Chainmail Headgear Iron Ore x2 Base: +2

Water: +2 Master Gatherer None Chainmail Vest Iron Ore x1 Base: +2

Water: +2 None None Chainmail Gloves Iron Ore x1 Base: +2

Water: +2 None None Chainmail Belt Iron Ore x1 Base: +2

Water: +2 None None Chainmail Trousers Iron Ore x1 Base: +2

Water: +2 None None Hunter’s Headgear Jagras Hide x2

Jagras Scale x2 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Water: +2 Scoutfly Range up None Hunter’s Mail Jagras Hide x2

Monster Bone S x2 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Water: +2 Slinger Capacity None Hunter’s Vambraces Jagras Hide x1

Jagras Scale x1 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Water: +2 Stealth None Hunter’s Coil Jagras Hide x1

Monster Bone S x1 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Water: +2 Scenthound None Hunter’s Greaves Jagras Hide x1

Monster Bone S x1 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Water: +2 BBQ Master None Bone Helm Monster Bone S x2

Ancient Bone S x2 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Health Boost None Bone Mail Monster Bone S x1

Ancient Bone S x1 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Attack Boost None Bone Vambraces Monster Bone S x3

Kestodon Shell x2 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Slugger None Bone Coil Monster Bone S x1

Kestodon Shell x1 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Horn Maestro None Bone Greaves Monster Bone S x1

Ancient Bone S x1 Base: +6

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Entomologist None Vespoid Helm Vespoid Shell x2

Iron Ore x2 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Quick Sheath None Vespoid Mail Vespoid Shell x1

Machalite Ore x1 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Windproof None Vespoid Vambraces Vespoid Wing x2

Monster Fluid x1 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Paralysis Attack None Vespoid Coil Vespoid Shell x1

Iron Ore x4 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Paralysis Resistance None Vespoid Greaves Vespoid Wing x2

Monster Fluid x1 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Honey Hunter None Kestodon Guards Kestodon Shell x6

Kestodon Scalp x3 Base: +12

Fire: +4 Affinity Sliding None Gajau Boots Gajau Skin x4

Gajau Whisker x2 Base: +12

Fire: +5 Aquatic Expert None Jagras Helm Great Jagras Hide x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Great Jagras Claw x2

Ancient Bone x1 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Speed Eating None Jagras Mail Great Jagras Hide x2

Great Jagras Claw x1

Great Jagras Scale x2

Monster Bone S x3 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Intimidator None Jagras Vambraces Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Scale x2

Jagras Hide x3 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Palico Rally None Jagras Coil Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Mane x1

Great Jagras Scale x2

Sharp Claw x2 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Fortify None Jagras Greaves Great Jagras Scale x1

Great Jagras Hide x1

Great Jagras Mane x1

Jagras Scale x2 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Speed Crawler None Kulu Headpiece Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x1

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x1 Base: +10

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Fire Resistance None Kulu Mail Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Machalite Ore x2 Base: +10

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Stamina Surge None Kulu Vambraces Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x1

Iron Ore x3 Base: +10

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Pro Transporter None Kulu Coil Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1

Wingdrake Hide x2 Base: +10

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Item Prolonger None Kulu Greaves Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3

Wingdrake Hide x2 Base: +10

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Critical Eye None Alloy Helm Machalite Ore x4

Iron Ore x4

Earth Crystal x2 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Windproof None Alloy Mail Machalite Ore x3

Iron Ore x6

Earth Crystal x1 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Water Resistance None Alloy Vambraces Machalite Ore x3

Iron Ore x6

Earth Crystal x1 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Defence Boost None Alloy Coil Machalite Ore x4

Iron Ore x4

Earth Crystal x2 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Poison Resistance None Alloy Greaves Machalite Ore x3

Iron Ore x6

Earth Crystal x1 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Speed Sharpening None Pukei Hood Pukei-Pukei Shell x2

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1

Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Machalite Ore x2 Base: +12

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Sporepuff Expert None Pukei Mail Pukei-Pukei Scale x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x1

Iron Ore x3 Base: +12

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Item Prolonger None Pukei Vambraces Pukei-Pukei Scale x2

Pukei-Pukei Shell x1

Poison Sac x1 Base: +12

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Poison Resistance None Pukei Coil Pukei-Pukei Shell x2

Pukei-Pukei Tail x1

Pukei-Pukei Quill x2

Machalite Ore x2 Base: +12

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Poison Attack None Pukei Greaves Pukei-Pukei Shell x2

Pukei-Pukei Sac x1

Pukei-Pukei Scale x2

Monster Bone M x1 Base: +12

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Botanist None Barroth Helm Barroth Ridge x2

Barroth Tail x1

Barroth Claw x2

Kestodon Shell x2 Base: +14

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Guard None Barroth Mail Barroth Shell x2

Barroth Ridge x1

Barroth Claw x1

Boulder Bone x1 Base: +14

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Stamina Thief None Barroth Vambraces Barroth Ridge x3

Barroth Tail x1

Barroth Scalp x1

Kestodon Scalp x1 Base: +14

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Marathon Runner None Barroth Coil Barroth Shell x2

Barroth Ridge x1

Fertile Mud x2 Base: +14

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Muck Resistance None Barroth Greaves Barroth Ridge x2

Barroth Scalp x1

Barroth Shell x1

Fertile Mud x2 Base: +14

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Stun Resistance None Jyura Helm Jyuratodus Scale x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Jyuratodus Fin x1

Gajau Skin x3 Base: +14

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Aquatic Expert None Jyura Mail Jyuratodus Shell x2

Jyuratodus Fin x1

Jyuratodus Fang x1

Aqua Fang x1 Base: +14

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Muck Resistance None Jyura Vambraces Jyuratodus Shell x2

Jyuratodus Fang x1

Gajau Whisker x2 Base: +14

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Water Attack None Jyura Coil Jyuratodus Scale x2

Jyuratodus Shell x1

Aqua Sac x1 Base: +14

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Ice Resistance None Jyura Greaves Jyuratodus Shell x3

Jyuratodus Fin x2

Earth Crystal x3 Base: +14

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Focus None Kadachi Helm Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Electro Sac x1 Base: +16

Water -3

Thunder +3 Constitution None Kadachi Mail Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Wingdrake Hide x2 Base: +16

Water -3

Thunder +3 Jump Master None Kadachi Vambraces Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2

Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1

Tobi-Kadachi Scale x2

Monster Bone M x2 Base: +16

Water -3

Thunder +3 Evade Extender None Kadachi Coil Tobi-Kadachi Scale x2

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x1

Electro Sac x1 Base: +16

Water -3

Thunder +3 Thunder Attack None Kadachi Greaves Tobi-Kadachi Scale x2

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x1

Warm Pelt x1 Base: +16

Water -3

Thunder +3 Thunder Resistance None High Metal Helm Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x1

Iron Ore x6 Base: +18

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Ice Resistance None High Metal Mail Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x2

Earth Crystal x2

Sharp Claw x2 Base: +18

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Earplugs None High Metal Braces Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x2

Earth Crystal x2

Sharp Claw x2 Base: +18

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Defense Boost None High Metal Coil Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x1

Iron Ore x6 Base: +18

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Capacity Boost None High Metal Greaves Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x1

Iron Ore x6 Base: +18

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Heavy Artillery None King Beetle/Butterfly Vertex Great Hornfly x1

Dragonite Ore x2

Coral Crystal x2

Flame Sac x1 Base: +22

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2 Evade Window None King Beetle/Butterfly Thorax Great Hornfly x1

Earth Crystal x2

Coral Crystal x2

Poison Sac x1 Base: +22

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2 Quick Sheath None King Beetle/Butterfly Brachia Great Hornfly x1

Earth Crystal x2

Coral Crystal x2

Aqua Sac x1 Base: +22

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2 Leap of Faith None King Beetle/Butterfly Elytra Great Hornfly x1

Earth Crystal x2

Monster Fluid x1

Electro Sac x1 Base: +22

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2 Honey Hunter None King Beetle/Butterfly Crura Great Hornfly x1

Dragonite Ore x2

Monster Fluid x3

Paralysis Sac x1 Base: +22

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2 Forager’s Luck None Shamos Goggles Shamos Hide x2

Shamos Scale x3

Coral Bone x1

Coral Crystal x1 Base: +22

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Ice: -3 Detector None Hornetaur Helm Hornetaur Head x1

Hornetaur Shell x1

Machalite Ore x1

Monster Fluid x1 Base: +18

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Dungmaster None Hornetaur Mail Hornetaur Wing x2

Hornetaur Shell x2

Dragonite Ore x2

Machalite Ore x2 Base: +18

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Effluvial Expert None Hornetaur Vambraces Hornetaur Wing x1

Hornetaur Shell x1

Iron Ore x3

Machalite Ore x1 Base: +18

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Free Meal None Hornetaur Coil Hornetaur Wing x1

Hornetaur Shell x1

Iron Ore x3

Machalite Ore x1 Base: +18

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Carving Pro None Hornetaur Greaves Hornetaur Wing x2

Hornetaur Shell x2

Dragonite Ore x2

Monster Fluid x2 Base: +18

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Handicraft None Anja Helm Anjanath Pelt x3

Anjanath Scale x3

Anjanath Tail x1

Flame Sac x1 Base: +20

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Fire Attack Anjanath Power – Adrenaline

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Anja Mail Anjanath Pelt x3

Anjanath Fang x2

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Anjanath Plate x1 Base: +20

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Marathon Runner Anjanath Power – Adrenaline

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Anja Vambraces Anjanath Pelt x2

Anjanath Scale x2

Anjanath Nosebone x1

Monster Bone L x2 Base: +20

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Special Ammo Boost Anjanath Power – Adrenaline

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Anja Coil Anjanath Scale x2

Anjanath Pelt x2

Anjanath Fang x2

Machalite Ore x2 Base: +20

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Fire Resistance Anjanath Power – Adrenaline

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Anja Greaves Anjanath Scale x2

Anjanath Pelt x1

Flame Sac x1

Machalite Ore x2 Base: +20

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Artillery Anjanath Power – Adrenaline

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Rathian Helm Rathian Shell x2

Rathian Scale x3

Rathian Webbing x2

Flame Sac x1 Base: +22

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Health Boost None Rathian Mail Rathian Scale x2

Rathian Shell x1

Rathian Webbing x1

Ancient Bone x2 Base: +22

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Botanist None Rathian Vambraces Rathian Shell x2

Rathian Scale x2

Rathian Spike x1

Monster Bone L x2 Base: +22

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Poison Attack None Rathian Coil Rathian Scale x2

Rathian Shell x1

Rath Wingtalon x2

Boulder Bone x2 Base: +22

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Poison Resistance None Rathian Greaves Rathian Shell x3

Rathian Spike x1

Rath Wingtalon x2

Rathian Plate x1 Base: +22

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Recovery Up None Tzitzi Headgear Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Coral Crystal x1 Base: +18

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Blindsider None Tzitzi Mail Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x3

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +18

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Constitution None Tzitzi Vambraces Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3

Coral Crystal x2 Base: +18

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Stun Resistance None Tzitzi Coil Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2

Coral Crystal x2 Base: +18

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Wide Range None Tzitzi Greaves Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide x1

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x1 Base: +18

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Sleep Resistance None Lumu Hat Paolumu Scale x2

Paolumu Webbing x2

Paolumu Shell x2

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +20

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Stamina Surge None Lumu Mail Paolumu Scale x2

Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Pelt x2

Coral Bone x1 Base: +20

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Master Mounter None Lumu Vambraces Paolumu Scale x2

Paolumu Shell x1

Paolumu Webbing x1 Base: +20

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Artillery None Lumu Coil Paolumu Pelt x2

Paolumu Scale x1

Paolumu Shell x1 Base: +20

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Divine Blessing None Lumu Greaves Paolumu Scale x2

Paolumu Pelt x2

Paolumu Webbing x1

Coral Bone x1 Base: +20

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Windproof None Girros Mask Great Girros Scale x2

Great Girros Hide x1

Great Girros Hood x1

Girros Scale x3 Base: +20

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Horn Maestro None Girros Mail Great Girros Hide x2

Great Girros Tail x1

Great Girros Fang x2

Paralysis Sac x2 Base: +20

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Paralysis Resistance None Girros Vambraces Great Girros Scale x2

Great Girros Hide x1

Girros Fang x2 Base: +20

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Palico Rally None Girros Coil Great Girros Hide x2

Great Girros Tail x1

Great Girros Hood x1

Girros Hide x3 Base: +20

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Effluvial Expert None Girros Greaves Great Girros Hide x2

Great Girros Fang x2

Great Girros Scale x2

Monster Bone M x4 Base: +20

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Paralysis Attack None Baan Helm Radobaan Shell x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Wyvern Bonemass x2

Radobaan Marrow x1 Base: +24

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Slugger None Baan Mail Radobaan Scale x2

Radobaan Shell x1

Radobaan Oilshell x1

Sleep Sac x1 Base: +24

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Sleep Resistance None Baan Vambraces Radobaan Scale x2

Radobaan Shell x1

Radobaan Oilshell x1

Sturdy Bone x3 Base: +24

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Sleep Attack None Baan Coil Radobaan Scale x2

Radobaan Oilshell x1

Sleep Sac x1

Monster Bone L x3 Base: +24

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Guard None Baan Greaves Radobaan Shell x2

Radobaan Scale x2

Wyvern Bonemass x2

Warped Bone x2 Base: +24

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Bleeding Resistance None Ingot Helm Dragonite Ore x2

Monster Bone + x1

Iron Ore x8

Machalite Ore x3 Base: +28

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Thunder Attack None Ingot Mail Dragonite Ore x3

Monster Bone + x1

Coral Crystal x3

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +28

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Thunder Resistance None Ingot Vambraces Dragonite Ore x3

Monster Bone + x1

Coral Crystal x3

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +28

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Health Boost None Ingot Coil Dragonite Ore x3

Monster Bone + x1

Coral Crystal x3

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +28

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Windproof None Ingot Greaves Dragonite Ore x3

Monster Bone + x1

Coral Crystal x3

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +28

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Defense Boost None Death Stench Helm Sinister Cloth x1

Warped Bone x1

Monster Bone + x2

Sharp Claw x3 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4 Resuscitate None Death Stench Mail Sinister Cloth x1

Coral Bone x2

Sturdy Bone x2

Monster Fluid x2 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4 Fortify None Death Stench Vambraces Sinister Cloth x1

Warped Bone x3

Sturdy Bone x6

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4 Focus None Death Stench Coil Sinister Cloth x1

Warped Bone x1

Sturdy Bone x2

Monster Fluid x2 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4 Dragon Attack None Death Stench Greaves Sinister Cloth x1

Coral Bone x3

Monster Bone + x4

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4 Handicraft None Legiana Helm Legiana Scale x2

Legiana Hide x1

Legiana Claw x1

Shamos Scale x2 Base: +30

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Divine Blessing Legiana Blessing – Good Luck

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Legiana Mail Legiana Hide x3

Legiana Claw x2

Legiana Webbing x2

Legiana Plate x1 Base: +30

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Evade Window Legiana Blessing – Good Luck

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Legiana Vambraces Legiana Hide x2

Legaina Scale x2

Legiana Tail Webbing x1

Frost Sac x1 Base: +30

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Airborne Legiana Blessing – Good Luck

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Legiana Coil Legiana Hide x2

Legaina Scale x2

Frost Sac x1

Shamos Hide x2 Base: +30

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Ice Attack Legiana Blessing – Good Luck

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Legiana Greaves Legiana Scale x2

Legiana Hide x1

Legiana Claw x1

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: +30

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Ice Resistance Legiana Blessing – Good Luck

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Odogaron Helm Odogaron Scale x2

Odogaron Sinew x1

Odogaron Claw x1

Warped Bone x1 Base: +30

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Bleeding Resistance Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Odogaron Mail Odogaron Sinew x2

Odogaron Scale x2

Odogaron Fang x1

Hornetaur Shell x3 Base: +30

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Speed Sharpening Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Odogaron Vambraces Odogaron Sinew x2

Odogaron Scale x2

Odogaron Tail x1

Hornetaur Wing x2 Base: +30

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Constitution Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Odogaron Coil Odogaron Sinew x3

Odogaron Claw x2

Odogaron Fang x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Base: +30

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Critical Eye Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Odogaron Greaves Odogaron Greaves x2

Odogaron Sinew x1

Odogaron Claw x1

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: +30

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Quick Sheath Odogaron Power – Punishing Draw

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Rathalos Helm Rathalos Scale x2

Rathalos Shell x2

Rathalos Wingtalon x2

Rathalos Marrow x1 Base: +30

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Attack Boost Rathalos Power – Critical Element

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Rathalos Mail Rathalos Scale x2

Rathalos Shell x4

Rathalos Webbing x2

Rathalos Plate x1 Base: +30

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Weakness Exploit Rathalos Power – Critical Element

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Rathalos Vambraces Rathalos Shell x2

Rathalos Webbing x1

Flame Sac x2

Monster Bone + x2 Base: +30

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Fire Resistance Rathalos Power – Critical Element

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Rathalos Coil Rathalos Scale x2

Rathalos Shell x2

Rathalos Webbing x1

Monster Bone + x3 Base: +30

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Fire Attack Rathalos Power – Critical Element

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Rathalos Greaves Rathalos Shell x2

Rathalos Scale x2

Rathalos Wingtalon x2

Rathalos Tail x1 Base: +30

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Jump Master Rathalos Power – Critical Element

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Diablos Helm Diablos Ridge x3

Diablos Fang x2

Twisted Horn x1

Diablos Marrow x1 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Critical Draw Diablos Power – Bludgeoner

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Diablos Mail Diablos Shell x2

Diablos Ridge x1

Twisted Horn x2

Monster Bone + x3 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Slugger Diablos Power – Bludgeoner

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Diablos Vambraces Diablos Ridge x2

Diablos Shell x2

Diablos Tailcase x1

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Heroics Diablos Power – Bludgeoner

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Diablos Coil Diablos Shell x2

Diablos Ridge x1

Diablos Fang x1

Monster Bone L x2 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Marathon Runner Diablos Power – Bludgeoner

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Diablos Greaves Diablos Ridge x2

Diablos Shell x2

Twisted Horn x1

Monster Bone + x3 Base: +32

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Tremor Resistance Diablos Power – Bludgeoner

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Kirin Helm Kirin Hide x2

Kirin Tail x2

Kirin Thunderhorn x3

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +34

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Marathon Runner Kirin Blessing – Capture Master

(Requires 4 pieces worn) Kirin Mail Kirin Hide x2

Kirin Mane x2

Coral Crystal x4

Coral Bone x2 Base: +34

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Divine Blessing Kirin Blessing – Capture Master

(Requires 4 pieces worn) Kirin Vambraces Kirin Hide x3

Kirin Mane x2

Paolumu Shell x2

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +34

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Blight Resistance Kirin Blessing – Capture Master

(Requires 4 pieces worn) Kirin Coil Kirin Hide x2

Kirin Thunderhorn x1

Kirin Tail x1

Electro Sac x1 Base: +34

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Thunder Attack Kirin Blessing – Capture Master

(Requires 4 pieces worn) Kirin Greaves Kirin Hide x2

Kirin Thunderhorn x1

Paolumu Shell x1 Base: +34

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Thunder Resistance Kirin Blessing – Capture Master

(Requires 4 pieces worn)

Monster Hunter World armour high rank alpha tree

Due to the sheer number of high rank alpha armour parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for, what materials are required, their stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.

Note that Alpha Parts tend to have more skills and fewer Jewel Slots.

Armour Type Material Cost Defence per part

Resistances

Jewel Slots Skills granted per part Skills granted for full set worn Leather Headgear Alpha Carbalite Ore x3

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2 Hunger Resistance Lv2 None Leather Mail Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2 Fire Resistance None Leather Vambraces Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2 Recovery Speed None Leather Coil Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2 Stamina Surge None Leather Greaves Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2 Cliffhanger None Chainmail Headgear Alpha Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2 Master Gatherer

Guard None Chainmail Armor Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2 Water Resistance None Chainmail Vambraces Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2 Recovery Speed None Chainmail Coil Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2 Quick Sheath None Chainmail Greaves Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2 Recovery up None Hunter’s Headgear Alpha Jagras Hide + x3

Jagras Scale + x4 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Scoutfly Range up

Scholar None Hunter’s Mail Alpha Jagras Hide + x3

Quality Bone x4 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Slinger Capacity Lv2 None Hunter’s Vambraces Alpha Jagras Hide + x3

Jagras Scale + x4 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Stealth Lv2 None Hunter’s Coil Alpha Jagras Hide + x2

Quality Bone x3 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Master Gatherer

Stealth None Hunter’s Greaves Alpha Jagras Hide + x2

Quality Bone x3 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Scenthound

Slinger Capacity None Bone Helm Alpha Quality Bone x3

Monster Bone + x2

Warped Bone x2 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Health Boost

Entomologist None Bone Mail Alpha Quality Bone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x3 Base: 6

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Attack Boost Lv2 None Bone Vambraces Alpha Quality Bone x3

Monster Bone + x2

Coral Bone x2 Base: 6

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Slugger

Attack Boost None Bone Coil Alpha Quality Bone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Ancient Bone x3 Base: 6

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Horn Maestro

Master Fisher None Bone Greaves Alpha Quality Bone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Boulder Bone x3 Base: 6

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2 Entomologist Lv2 None Alloy Helm Alpha Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonite Ore x6

Dragonvein Crystal x3

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Windproof

Defense Boost None Alloy Mail Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Coral Crystal x4

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Water Resistance Lv2 None Alloy Vambraces Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Earth Crystal x4

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Defense Boost

Speed Sharpening None Alloy Coil Alpha Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonite Ore x6

Dragonvein Crystal x3

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Poison Resistance

Water Resistance None Alloy Greaves Alpha Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Lightcrystal x1

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1 Speed Sharpening Lv2 None King Beetle/Butterfly Vertex Alpha Great Hornfly x1

Carbalite Ore x2

Monster Broth x2

Inferno Sac x1 Base: +42

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Evade Window Lv2

Botanist None King Beetle/Butterfly Thorax Alpha Great Hornfly x1

Dragonvein Crystal x2

Hornetaur Carapace x3

Toxin Sac x2 Base: +42

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Quick Sheath Lv2

Botanist None King Beetle/Butterfly Brachia Alpha Great Hornfly x1

Dragonvein Crystal x2

Monster Broth x2

Torrent Sac x2 Base: +42

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Botanist Lv2

Leap Of Faith None King Beetle/Butterfly Elytra Alpha Great Hornfly x1

Dragonvein Crystal x2

Vespoid Carapace x3

Thunder Sac x2 Base: +42

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Honey Hunter

Quick Sheath None King Beetle/Butterfly Crura Alpha Great Hornfly x1

Carbalite Ore x2

Monster Broth x2

Omniplegia Sac x2 Base: +42

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Forager’s Luck

Evade Window None Vespoid Helm Alpha Vespoid Carapce x3

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Keenbone x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Quick Sheath

Paralysis Attack None Vespoid Mail Alpha Vespoid Carapce x3

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Keenbone x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Windproof Lv2 None Vespoid Vambraces Alpha Vespoid Carapce x4

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x3

Omniplegia Sac x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Paralysis Attack Lv2 None Vespoid Coil Alpha Vespoid Carapce x3

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Keenbone x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Paralysis Resistance Lv2 None Vespoid Greaves Alpha Vespoid Carapce x4

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x3

Omniplegia Sac x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2 Honey Hunter

Paralysis Resistance None Mosswine Mask Alpha Mosswine Hide x3

Anjanath Nosebone + x1

Great Girros Hide + x3

Novacrystal x1 Base: 40

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: +2 Mushroomancer None Kestodon Guards Alpha Kestodon Carapace x6

Kestodon Scalp x3

Quality Bone x3 Base: +40

Fire: +4 Affinity Sliding

Focus None Gajau Boots Alpha Gajau Scale x4

Grand Gajau Whisker x2

Carbalite Ore x3 Base: +40

Fire: +5 Aquatic Expert Lv2

Water Attack None Shamos Helm Alpha Shamos Hide + x3

Shamos Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Base: +40

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Ice: -3 Detector

Geologist None Jagras Helm Alpha Great Jagras Hide + x4

Great Jagras Mane x2

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Piercing Claw x2 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Speed Eating Lv2 None Jagras Mail Alpha Great Jagras Hide + x2

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Scale + x4

Jagras Hide + x2 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Intimidator Lv2 None Jagras Vambraces Alpha Great Jagras Scale + x4

Great Jagras Hide + x2

Monster Bone + x3

Jagras Hide + x1 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Palico Rally

Intimidator None Jagras Coil Alpha Great Jagras Hide + x3

Great Jagras Mane x3

Great Jagras Scale + x4

Jagras Scale + x3 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Fortify

Speed Eating None Jagras Greaves Alpha Great Jagras Scale + x4

Great Jagras Hide + x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Jagras Scale + x1 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1 Speed Crawler

Free Meal None Kulu Headpiece Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x2 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Fire Resistance

Weakness Exploit None Kulu Mail Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Stamina Surge

Critical Eye None Kulu Vambraces Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2

Carbalite Ore x3 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Pro Transporter

Critical Eye None Kulu Coil Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2

Wingdrake Hide + x3

Earth Crystal x2 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Item Prolonger Lv2 None Kulu Greaves Alpha Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6

Wingdrake Hide + x2

Earth Crystal x2 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1 Critical Eye

Item Prolonger None Girros Mask Alpha Great Girros Scale + x4

Great Girros Hide + x2

Great Girros Hood + x1

Girros Scale + x1 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Horn Maestro

Paralysis Resistance None Girros Mail Alpha Great Girros Hide + x4

Great Girros Fang + x4

Omniplegia Sac x3

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Paralysis Resistance Lv2 None Girros Vambraces Alpha Great Girros Scale + x4

Great Girros Hide + x2

Girros Fang x1

Omniplegia Sac x2 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Palico Rally Lv2 None Girros Coil Alpha Great Girros Hide + x4

Great Girros Tail x1

Great Girros Hood + x2

Girros Hide + x4 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Effluvial Expert

Paralysis Attack None Girros Greaves Alpha Great Girros Hide + x2

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Scale + x4

Warped Bone x5 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1 Paralysis Attack Lv2 None Baan Helm Alpha Radobaan Carapace x6

Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Medulla x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Tremor Resistance Lv2 None Baan Mail Alpha Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Carapace x3

Coma Sac x2

Quality Bone x6 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Sleep Attack

Bleeding Resistance None Baan Vambraces Alpha Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Carapace x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Sturdy Bone x8 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Sleep Attack Lv2

Guard None Baan Coil Alpha Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Carapace x3

Coma Sac x3

Wyvern Bonemass x5 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Guard Lv2 None Baan Greaves Alpha Radobaan Carapace x4

Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Wyvern Bonemass x5 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2 Bleeding Resistance Lv2 None Pukei Hood Alpha Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2

Pukei-Pukei Tail x2

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Toxin Sac x2 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Sporepuff Expert Lv2 None Pukei Mail Alpha Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3

Carbalite Ore x3 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Item Prolonger

Botanist None Pukei Vambraces Alpha Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3

Toxin Sac x1 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Poison Resistance Lv2

Poison Attack None Pukei Coil Alpha Pukei-Pukei Carapace x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Poison Attack Lv2 None Pukei Greaves Alpha Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4

Monster Keenbone x2 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1 Botanist Lv2

Sporepuff Expert None Barroth Helm Alpha Barroth Ridge + x3

Barroth Tail x2

Barroth Claw + x3

Kestodon Carapace x4 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Guard Lv2 None Barroth Mail Alpha Barroth Carapace x4

Barroth Ridge + x2

Barroth Claw + x2

Quality Bone x5 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Stamina Thief Lv2 None Barroth Vambraces Alpha Barroth Ridge + x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Kestodon Carapace x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Marathon Runner

Stamina Thief None Barroth Coil Alpha Barroth Carapace x4

Barroth Ridge + x3

Monster Bone + x4 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Muck Resistance

Guard None Barroth Greaves Alpha Barroth Ridge + x2

Barroth Carapace x4

Fertile Mud x4

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1 Stun Resistance Lv2

Marathon Runner None Anja Helm Alpha Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Scale + x4

Anjanath Tail x2

Inferno Sac x3 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Fire Attack Lv2

Fire Resistance Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Anja Mail Alpha Anjanath Pelt + x6

Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Anjanath Gem x1 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Marathon Runner

Special Ammo Boost Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Anja Vambraces Alpha Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Scale + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x1

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Special Ammo Boost

Fire Attack Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Anja Coil Alpha Anjanath Scale + x4

Anjanath Pelt + x3

Anjanath Fang + x3

Piercing Claw x4 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Fire Resistance Lv2

Artillery Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Anja Greaves Alpha Anjanath Scale + x4

Anjanath Pelt + x3

Inferno Sac x2

Carbalite Ore x5 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1 Artillery Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Jyura Helm Alpha Jyuratodus Scale + x4

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Gajau Scale x6 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Aquatic Expert Lv2 None Jyura Mail Alpha Jyuratodus Scale + x4

Jyuratodus Fin + x3

Jyuratodus Fang + x2

Torrent Sac x2 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Muck Resistance

Water Attack None Jyura Vambraces Alpha Jyuratodus Carapace x4

Jyuratodus Fin + x3

Grand Gajau Whisker x2

Monster Keenbone x3 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Water Attack Lv2

Aquatic Expert None Jyura Coil Alpha Jyuratodus Scale + x4

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Torrent Sac x2 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Ice Resistance Lv2 None Jyura Greaves Alpha Jyuratodus Carapace x4

Jyuratodus Fang + x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3 Focus Lv2 None Kadachi Helm Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3 Constitution Lv2 None Kadachi Mail Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Thunder Sac x2 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3 Jump Master

Evade Extender None Kadachi Vambraces Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x2

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3 Evade Extender Lv2 None Kadachi Coil Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Thunder Sac x1

Wingdrake Hide + x3 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3 Thunder Attack Lv2

Thunder Resistance None Kadachi Greaves Alpha Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Thunder Sac x1

High-quality Pelt x3 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3 Thunder Resistance Lv2

Constitution None Rathian Helm Alpha Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Scale + x4

Rathian Webbing x2

Inferno Sac x3 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Health Boost Lv2

Poison Attack None Rathian Mail Alpha Rathian Scale + x4

Rathian Carapace x2

Rathian Webbing x2

Quality Bone x6 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Botanist Lv2

Recovery Up None Rathian Vambraces Alpha Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Scale + x4

Rathian Spike + x2

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Poison Attack Lv2 None Rathian Coil Alpha Rathian Scale + x4

Rathian Carapace x2

Inferno Sac x2

Monster Broth x2 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Poison Resistance Lv2

Health Boost None Rathian Greaves Alpha Rathian Carapace x6

Rathian Spike + x3

Rath Wingtalon x4

Rathian Ruby x1 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3 Recovery Up Lv2 None Barnos Jacket Alpha Barnos Hide + x4

Barnos Talon x2

Piercing Claw x3

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Base: +48

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -2 Heat Guard

Iron Skin None Bazel Helm Alpha Bazelgeuse Carapace x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x2

Bazelgeuse Wing x2

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

2x Jewel Slots Ear Plugs Lv2

Blast Attack None Bazel Mail Alpha Bazelgeuse Scale + x4

Bazelgeuse Carapace x4

Bazelgeuse Fuse x1

Uragaan Scute x2 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2 Guard x2

Blast Resistance x2 None Bazel Vambraces Alpha Bazelgeuse Carapace x4

Bazelgeuse Talon x2

Bazelgeuse Tail x2

Firecell Stone x1 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2 Critical Draw Lv2

Ear Plugs None Bazel Coil Alpha Bazelgeuse Carapace x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x4

Bazelgeuse Fuse x2

Uragaan Marrow x1 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Ear Plugs Lv2

Jump Master None Bazel Greaves Alpha Bazelgeuse Scale + x4

Bazelgeuse Carapace x4

Bazelgeuse Talon x2

Dodogama Hide + x4 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Bombardier Lv2

Ear Plugs None Damascus Helm Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Great Girros Hood + x3

Novacrystal x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2

1x Jewel Slot Defense Boost Lv2

Speed Sharpening None Damascus Mail Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Uragaan Scute x3

Firecell Stone x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2

1x Jewel Slot Focus Lv2

Defense Boost Lv2 None Damascus Vambraces Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Black Diablos Ridge + x5

Novacrystal x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2 Handicraft

Speed Sharpening None Damascus Coil Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Dodogama Jaw x3

Firecell Stone x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2

1x Jewel Slot Focus

Iron Skin Lv2 None Damascus Greaves Alpha Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Lavasioth Carapace x5

Novacrystal x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2

1x Jewel Slot Defense Boost Lv2

Iron Skin None Death Stench Brain Alpha Sinister Cloth x2

Brutal Bone x1

Vaal Hazak Membrane x1

Piercing Claw x3 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Resuscitate

Critical Eye None Death Stench Muscle Alpha Sinister Cloth x2

Dragonbone Relic x1

Vaal Hazak Membrane x1

Monster Broth x2 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4 Fortify

Free Elem

Ammo Up None Death Stench Grip Alpha Sinister Cloth x2

Brutal Bone x2

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Novacrystal x1 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Focus Lv2

Dragon Attack None Death Stench Bowels Alpha Sinister Cloth x2

Brutal Bone x1

Vaal Hazak Membrane x1

Monster Broth x2 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4 Dragon Attack Lv2

Focus None Death Stench Heel Alpha Sinister Cloth x2

Dragonbone Relic x1

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Novacrystal x1 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4 Handicraft Lv2

Dragon Attack Lv2 None Diablos Helm Alpha Diablos Ridge + x4

Diablos Fang x4

Majestic Horn x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Critical Draw Lv2

Heroics Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Mail Alpha Diablos Carapace x4

Diablos Ridge + x3

Majestic Horn x2

Lightcrystal x2 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Slugger Lv2

Heroics Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Vambraces Alpha Diablos Ridge + x4

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Tailcase x3

Kestodon Carapace x5 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Heroics Lv2

Tremor Resistance Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Coil Alpha Diablos Carapace x4

Diablos Ridge + x3

Diablos Fang x2

Kestodon Scalp x3 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Marathon Runner Lv2

Critical Draw Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Greaves Alpha Diablos Ridge + x4

Diablos Carapace x4

Majestic Horn x1

Blos Medulla x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2 Tremor Resistance Lv2

Slugger Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Helm Alpha Black Diablos Ridge + x4

Black Spiral Horn x1

Majestic Horn x2

Novacrystal x1 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2 Focus Lv2 Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Mail Alpha Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Diablos Ridge + x3

Black Spiral Horn + x1

Blos Medulla x2 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Resentment Lv2 Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Vambraces Alpha Black Diablos Ridge + x4

Black Diablos Carapace x6

Carbalite Ore x5

Gastodon Carapace x5 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2 Focus

Marathon Runner Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Coil Alpha Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Diablos Ridge + x3

Diablos Tailcase x2

Gastodon Horn x3 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2 Resentment

Part Breaker Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Greaves Alpha Black Diablos Ridge + x6

Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Spiral Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Normal Shots

Heroics Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Dragonkind Eyepatch Alpha Dragonvein Crystal x2

High Commendation x1

Immortal Dragonscale x6 Base: +70

1x Jewel Slot Weakness Exploit Lv2 None Dodogama Helm Alpha Dodogama Scale + x4

Dodogama Hide + x2

Dodogama Jaw x1

Gastodon Horn x3 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2 Blast Resistance Lv2 None Dodogama Mail Alpha Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Tail x1

Dodogama Jaw x3

Firecell Stone x1 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2 Blast Attack Lv2 None Dodogama Vambraces Alpha Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Talon x4

Dodogama Scale + x4

Fucium Ore x6 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2 Bombardier Lv2 None Dodogama Coil Alpha Dodogama Scale + x4

Dodogama Hide + x2

Dodogama Jaw x1

Gastodon Carapace x5 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2 Artillery Lv2

Blast Resistance None Dodogama Greaves Alpha Dodogama Hide + x6

Dodogama Tail x2

Dodogama Talon x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2 Capacity Boost

Blast Attack None Dober Helm Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Bazelgeuse Fuse x1

Dragonbone Relic x 1 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4 Free Elem

Ammo Up

Dragon Resistance None Dober Mail Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Blos Medulla x1

Dragonbone Relic x1 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Attack Boost Lv2

Mushroomancer None Dober Vambraces Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Uragaan Marrow x1

Brutal Bone x3 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4 Stamina Surge Lv2

Mushroomancer None Dober Coil Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Rathalos Medulla x1

Brutal Bone x3 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Dragon Resistance Lv2

Attack Boost None Dober Greaves Alpha Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Radobaan Medulla x1

Dragonbone Relic x1 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4 Attack Boost Lv2

Stamina Surge None Faux Felyne Alpha Tailraider Voucher x3

Paolumu Pelt + x3

High-quality Pelt x3

Firecell Stone x1 Base: +56

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: +2 Palico Rally Lv3 None Gastodon Horn Alpha Gastodon Horn x3

Gastodon Carapace x4

Kestodon Carapace x3

Dragonite Ore x5 Base: +48

Fire: +3 Flinch Free

Blast Resistance None High Metal Helm Alpha Fucium Ore x3

Carbalite Ore x4

Dragonvein Crystal x2

Barnos Hide + x3 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Ice Resistance Lv2

Earplugs None High Metal Mail Alpha Fucium Ore x4

Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonvein Crystal x4

Barnos Talon x3 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Earplugs Lv2

Ice Attack None High Metal Braces Alpha Fucium Ore x4

Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonvein Crystal x4

Barnos Hide + x4 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Defense Boost Lv2

Ice Attack None High Metal Coil Alpha Fucium Ore x3

Carbalite Ore x4

Dragonvein Crystal x2

Barnos Talon x2 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Capacity Boost

Defense Boost None High Metal Greaves Alpha Fucium Ore x3

Carbalite Ore x4

Dragonvein Crystal x2

Barnos Hide + x3 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3 Heavy Artillery

Ice Resistance None Hornetaur Helm Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x3

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x2 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Dungmaster

Dragon Attack None Hornetaur Mail Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x4

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Hornetaur Head x1

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Effluvial Expert

Hunger Resistance None Hornetaur Vambraces Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x3

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x2 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Free Meal

Hunger Resistance None Hornetaur Coil Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x3

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x2 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Carving Pro

Hunger Resistance None Hornetaur Greaves Alpha Hornetaur Carapace x4

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Hornetaur Head x1

Novacrystal x1 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2 Handicraft

Dragon Attack None Ingot Helm Alpha Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Horn x2 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Thunder Attack Lv2 None Ingot Mail Alpha Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Carapace x2 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Thunder Resistance Lv2 None Ingot Vambraces Alpha Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x3

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Horn x2 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Health Boost Lv2

Thunder Attack None Ingot Coil Alpha Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x3

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Carapace x3 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Windproof Lv2 None Ingot Greaves Alpha Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Carapace x2 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2 Defense Boost Lv2

Windproof None Kirin Horn Alpha Kirin Hide + x3

Kirin Azure Horn x1

Shamos Scale + x2

Thunder Sac x4 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Marathon Runner Lv2

Divine Blessing Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Kirin Jacket Alpha Kirin Hide + x3

Kirin Azure Horn x1

Kirin Thundertail x1

Fucium Ore x4 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Divine Blessing Lv2

Thunder Attack Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Kirin Longarms Alpha Kirin Hide + x3

Kirin Mane x4

Paolumu Carapace + x3

Dragonvein Crystal x6 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Thunder Attack Lv2

Marathon Runner Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Kirin Hoop Alpha Kirin Hide + x4

Kirin Mane x4

Kirin Azure Horn x3

Novacrystal x1 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Blight Resistance

Free Elem

Ammo Up Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Kirin Leg Guards Alpha Kirin Hide + x3

Kirin Thundertail x3

Paolumu Carapace + x3

Dragonbone Relic x1 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Free Elem

Ammo Up Lv2

Thunder Resistance Lv2 Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Tzitzi Headgear Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Coral Crystal x5 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Blindsider

Stun Resistance None Tzitzi Mail Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Constitution

Water Attack Lv2 None Tzitzi Vambraces Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Stun Resistance Lv2

Wide-Range None Tzitzi Coil Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3

Lightcrystal x2 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Wide Range Lv2

Water Attack None Tzitzi Greaves Alpha Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x 4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x2

Carbalite Ore x6 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2 Sleep Resistance Lv2 None Lumu Hat Alpha Paolumu Scale + x4

Paolumu Wing x2

Paolumu Pelt + x2

Lightcrystal x2 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Stamina Surge Lv2 None Lumu Mail Alpha Paolumu Scale + x2

Paolumu Carapace + x3

Paolumu Pelt + x2

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Master Mounter

Artillery None Lumu Vambraces Alpha Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x2

Paolumu Wing x2

Quality Bone x5 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Artillery Lv2 None Lumu Coil Alpha Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x2

Paolumu Carapace + x3

Coral Bone x5 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Divine Blessing Lv2 None Lumu Greaves Alpha Paolumu Scale + x4

Paolumu Pelt + x2

Paolumu Wing x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1 Windproof

Stamina Surge None Legiana Helm Alpha Legiana Scale + x4

Legiana Hide + x2

Freezer Sac x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x2 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Divine Blessing Lv2

Ice Attack Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Legiana Mail Alpha Legiana Hide + x6

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Wing x3

Legiana Gem x1 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Evade Window Lv2

Divine Blessing Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Legiana Vambraces Alpha Legiana Hide + x4

Legiana Scale + x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Novacrystal x1 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Airborne

Evade Window Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Legiana Coil Alpha Legiana Hide + x4

Legiana Scale + x4

Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Plate x1 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Ice Attack Lv2

Windproof Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Legiana Greaves Alpha Legiana Scale + x4

Legiana Hide + x2

Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3 Ice Resistance Lv2

Critical Draw Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Helm Alpha Odogaron Scale + x4

Odogaron Sinew + x2

Odogaron Claw + x2

Warped Bone x3 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Bleeding Resistance Lv2

Critical Eye Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Mail Alpha Odogaron Sinew + x4

Odogaron Scale + x4

Odogaron Plate x1

Hornetaur Carapace x5 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Speed Sharpening Lv2

Bleeding Resistance Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Vambraces Alpha Odogaron Sinew + x4

Odogaron Scale + x4

Odogaron Tail x2

Hornetaur Innerwing x4 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Constitution

Critical Eye Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Coil Alpha Odogaron Sinew + x6

Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x2

Odogaron Gem x1 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Critical Eye Lv2

Speed Sharpening Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Greaves Alpha Odogaron Scale + x4

Odogaron Sinew + x2

Odogaron Fang + x2

Monster Hardbone x6 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3 Quick Sheath

Critical Eye Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Helm Alpha Rathalos Scale + x4

Rathalos Carapace x4

Inferno Sac x2

Rathalos Medulla x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Attack Boost Lv2

Fire Attack Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Mail Alpha Rathalos Scale + x4

Rathalos Carapace x6

Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Weakness Exploit Lv2

Fire Attack Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Vambraces Alpha Rathalos Carapace x 6

Rathalos Wing x2

Inferno Sac x2

Rath Wingtalon x6 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Fire Resistance Lv2

Attack Boost Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Coil Alpha Rathalos Scale + x4

Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Wing x2

Rathalos Tail x2 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Fire Attack Lv2

Focus Lv2 Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Greaves Alpha Rathalos Carapace x6

Rathalos Scale + x4

Inferno Sac x2

Rathalos Plate x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Jump Master

Weakness Exploit Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Brigade Lobos Alpha Hunter King Coin x 2

Tzitzi Coin x4

Gama Coin

Monster Hardbone x2 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2 Recovery Speed Lv2

Horn Maestro None Brigade Suit Alpha Pinnacle Coin x 3

Pukei Coin x 2

Rathian Coin x 4

Lightcrystal x 1 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Divine Blessing Lv2 None Brigade Vambraces Alpha Hunter King Coin x2

Barroth Coin x4

Rathalos Coin x3

Monster Hardbone x2 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2 Heavy Artillery Lv2

Divine Blessing None Brigade Coil Alpha Hunter King Coin x2

Barroth Coin x4

Rathalos Coin x3

Monster Hardbone x2 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2 Geologist Lv2

Recovery Speed None Brigade Boots Alpha Hunter King Coin x2

Gama Coin x4

Rathalos Coin x3

Monster Hardbone x2 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Scholar

Geologist None Guild Cross Circlet Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x3

Flying Coin x2

Hunter King Coin x2

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

1x Jewel Slot Divine Blessing Lv2

Thunder Resistance Lv2 Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Guild Cross Suit Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x3

Brute Coin x2

Hunter King Coin x2

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

1x Jewel Slot Resuscitate

Ice Resistance Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Guild Cross Vambraces Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x3

Brute Coin x3

Hunter King Coin x2

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

1x Jewel Slot Tool Specialist

Water Resistance Lv2 Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Guild Cross Coil Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x2

Flying Coin x2

Pinnacle Coin x3

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

1x Jewel Slot Fortify

Dragon Resistance Lv2 Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Guild Cross Boots Alpha Ace Hunter Coin x 2

Flying Coin x 2

Pinnacle Coin x3

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

1x Jewel Slot Airborne

Fire Resistance Lv2 Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Kushala Glare Alpha Daora Dragon Scale + x4

Daora Carapace x4

Daora Webbing x2

Elder Dragon Bone x4 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2 Ice Attack Lv2

Handicraft Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kushala Cista Alpha Daora Carapace x5

Daora Horn + x3

Daora Claw + x2

Daora Gem x1 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2 Handicraft Lv2

Focus Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kushala Grip Alpha Daora Carapace x5

Daora Horn + x2

Daora Tail x2

Legiana Plate x1 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2 Evade Window Lv2

Handicraft Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kushala Cocoon Alpha Daora Dragon Scale + x4

Daora Carapace x4

Daora Horn + x2

Carbalite Ore x5 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2 Ice Attack Lv2

Evade Extender Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kushala Crus Alpha Daora Carapace x5

Daora Dragon Scale + x4

Daora Webbing x3

Elder Dragon Blood x3 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2 Evade Extender Lv2

Handicraft Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Lavasioth Helm Alpha Lavasioth Scale + x4

Lavasioth Carapace x2

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Monster Hardbone x6 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Fire Attack Lv2

Quick Sheath None Lavasioth Mail Alpha Lavasioth Carapace x4

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Lavasioth Scale + x6

Fucium Ore x5 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Fire Attack Lv2

Heat Guard None Lavasioth Vambraces Alpha Lavasioth Carapace x4

Lavasioth Fang + x4

Lavasioth Scale + x6

Gajau Scale x6 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Affinity Sliding

Wide Range None Lavasioth Coil Alpha Lavasioth Scale + x4

Lavasioth Carapace x2

Lavasioth Fang + x2

Grand Gajau Whisker x4 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2 Quick Sheath Lv2

Recovery up None Lavasioth Greaves Alpha Lavasioth Carapace x6

Lavasioth Fang + x2

Lavasioth Fin + x4

Firecell Stone x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Spread Power Shots

Fire Attacks None Nergigante Helm Alpha Nergigante Horn + x 2

Immortal Dragonscale x 6

Nergigante Carapace x4

Nergigante Gem x1 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Maximum Might Lv2

Attack Boost Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Nergigante Mail Alpha Nergigante Carapace x 4

Immortal Dragonscale x 4

Nergigante Talon x2

Elder Dragon Bone x3 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Stamina Surge Lv2

Agitator Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Nergigante Vambraces Alpha Nergigante Carapace x 4

Nergigante Horn + x 1

Nergigante Tail x 2

Firecell Stone x 1 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Agitator Lv2

Attack Boost Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Nergigante Coil Alpha Nergigante Carapace x 4

Immortal Dragonscale x 4

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Novacrystal x1 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3 Attack Boost Lv2

Stamina Surge Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Nergigante Greaves Alpha Nergigante Carapace x 4

Immortal Dragonscale x 4

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x2

Elder Dragon Blood x2 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Maximum Might

Agitator Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Helm Alpha Pink Rathian Scale + x4

Pink Rathian Carapace x2

Monster Hardbone x3

Shamos Scale + x4 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4 Evade Extender

Poison Attack Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Mail Alpha Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x3

Rathian Spike + x2

Novacrystal x1 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4 Tool Specialist Lv2 Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Vambraces Alpha Pink Rathian Carapace x 6

Pink Rathian Scale + x2

Rathian Spike + x3

Rathian Ruby x1 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4 Windproof Lv2 Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Coil Alpha Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x3

Monster Hardbone x4

Rathian Plate x1 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4 Handicraft

Poison Resistance Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Greaves Alpha Pink Rathian Scale + x4

Pink Rathian Carapace x2

Monster Hardbone x3

Shamos Hide + x3 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4 Tool Specialist

Windproof Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Soul Helm Alpha Azure Rathalos Scale + x4

Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4 Critical Boost

Intimidator Lv2 Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rath Soul Mail Alpha Azure Rathalos Scale + x4

Azure Rathalos Carapace x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Barnos Hide + x6 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4 Free Elem Ammo up

Intimidator Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rath Soul Braces Alpha Azure Rathalos Carapace x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Azure Rathalos Tail x1

Barnos Talon x4 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4 Focus

Windproof Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rath Soul Coil Alpha Azure Rathalos Scale + x4

Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Monster Hardbone x6 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4 Windproof Lv2

Piercing Shots Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rath Soul Greaves Alpha Azure Rathalos Carapace x6

Azure Rathalos Scale + x4

Azure Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4 Focus

Cliffhanger Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Sealed Eyepatch Alpha Black Bandage x2

Shamos Scale + x7

Shamos Hide + x5

Piercing Claw x4 Base: +46

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Ice: +2 Fire Resistance None Skull Mask Alpha Unknown Skull x1

Brutal Bone x2

Warped Bone x3

Dragonbone Relic x1 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +2 Handicraft None Strategist Spectacles Alpha Firecell Ore x2

Novacrystal x2

Fucium Stone x6 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: +2 Critical Eye None Kaiser Crown Alpha Teostra Carapace x 5

Teostra Horn + x2

Teostra Tail x2

Firecell Stone x1 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1 Latent Power Lv2 Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kaiser Mail Alpha Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Webbing x4

Teostra Powder x4

Rathalos Plate x1 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1 Special Ammo Boost Lv2

Latent Power Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kaiser Vambraces Alpha Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Teostra Carapace x4

Teostra Claw + x4

Elder Dragon Bone x4 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Weakness Exploit Lv2 Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kaiser Coil Alpha Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Teostra Carapace x4

Teostra Mane x1

Elder Dragon Bone x3 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1 Blast Attack Lv2

Weakness Exploit Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kaiser Greaves Alpha Teostra Horn + x 3

Fire Dragon Scale + x 6

Teostra Mane x 2

Teostra Gem x 1 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1 Latent Power Lv2

Blast Attack Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Helm Alpha Uragaan Scale + x 4

Uragaan Carapace x2

Lava Nugget x4

Firecell Stone x1 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Thunder Resistance Lv2 Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Mail Alpha Uragaan Carapace x 6

Uragaan Scute x3

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Ruby x1 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Partbreaker Lv2 Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Vambraces Alpha Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Scale + x4

Uragaan Marrow x1

Lava Nugget x4 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Guard

Defence Boost Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Coil Alpha Uragaan Scale + x4

Uragaan Carapace x2

Fucium Ore x5

Monster Hardbone x5 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

2x Jewel Slot Partbreaker

Thunder Resistance Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Greaves Alpha Uragaan Carapace x 4

Uragaan Scale + x4

Uragaan Scute x2

Gastodon Carapace x5 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Guard Lv2 Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Helm Alpha Deceased Scale x5

Vaal Hazak Carapace x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4

Elder Dragon Bone x4 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3 Peak Performance

Dragon Attack Lv2 Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Mail Alpha Vaal Hazak Carapace x5

Vaal Hazak Fang + x3

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Recovery Speed Lv2

Dragon Attack Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Braces Alpha Vaal Hazak Fang + x3

Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Vaal Hazak Gem x1 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Peak Performance

Recovery Speed Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Coil Alpha Vaal Hazak Carapace x5

Vaal Hazak Wing x4

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Elder Dragon Blood x3 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Peak Performance

Effluvia Resistance Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Greaves Alpha Deceased Scale x5

Vaal Hazak Carapace x4

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Dragonvein Crystal x6 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Effluvia Resistance Lv2

Dragon Attack Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Drachen Armet Alpha

(Not yet available in PC version) Behemoth Mane x 2

Behemoth Bone x 3

Behemoth Great Horn x 1

Aetheryte Shard x 3 Base: +72

Fire: -2

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Critical Boost

Airborne Soul of the Dragoon

Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Headgear Alpha Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5

Xeno’jiiva Shell x4

Xeno’jiiva Horn x2

Rathalos Plate x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Flinch Free

Special Ammo Boost Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Hide Alpha Xeno’jiiva Horn x3

Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x6

Xeno’jiiva Wing x3

Xeno’jiiva Gem x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Power Prolonger Lv2

Blight Resistance Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Claws Alpha Xeno’jiiva Shell x4

Xeno’jiiva Claw x3

Xeno’jiiva Veil x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Flinch Free

Critical Boost Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Spine Alpha Xeno’jiiva Shell x4

Xeno’jiiva Wing x2

Xeno’jiiva Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Blight Resistance Lv2

Special Ammo Boost Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Spurs Alpha Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x4

Xeno’jiiva Shell x4

Xeno’jiiva Veil x2

Legiana Plate x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Flinch Free

Power Prolonger Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Drachen Mail Alpha

(Not yet available in PC version) Behemoth Mane x 2

Behemoth Bone x 3

Behemoth Shearclaw x 2

Dragonbone Relic x 2 Base: +72

Fire: -2

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Critical Eye Lv2

Critical Boost Soul of the Dragoon

Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn) Drachen Vambraces Alpha

(Not yet available in PC version) Behemoth Mane x 3

Behemoth Bone x 3

Behemoth Great Horn x 1

Behemoth Tail x 1 Base: +72

Fire: -2

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Critical Eye Lv2

Attack Boost Soul of the Dragoon

Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn) Drachen Coil Alpha

(Not yet available in PC version) Behemoth Mane x 1

Behemoth Bone x 2

Behemoth Tail x 1

Novacrystal x 2 Base: +72

Fire: -2

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Critical Eye Lv2

Power Prolonger Soul of the Dragoon

Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn) Drachen Greaves Alpha

(Not yet available in PC version) Behemoth Mane x 1

Behemoth Bone x 2

Behemoth Shearclaw x 1

Firecell Stone x 2 Base: +72

Fire: -2

Water: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -2

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Attack Boost Lv2

Critical Boost Soul of the Dragoon

Elemental Airborne (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Master’s Touch (Requires 4 pieces worn) Zorah Headgear Alpha Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6

Dragonite Ore x8 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3 Handicraft

Blast Attack Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn) Zorah Hide Alpha Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6

Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1

Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x1 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3 Blast Attack Lv2

Windproof Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn) Zorah Claws Alpha Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x3

Zorah Magdaros Magma x2

Dragonite Ore x8 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3 Free Elem Ammo up

Bombardier Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn) Zorah Spine Alpha Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3

Zorah Magdaros Magma x2 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3 Fortify

Tremor Resistance Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn) Zorah Spurs Alpha Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x3

Zorah Magdaros Magma x3

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3 Bombardier Lv2

Earplugs Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)

Monster Hunter: World armour high rank beta tree

Due to the sheer number of high rank alpha armour parts in the game, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for, what materials are required, their stats, and any skills that are granted upon wearing them. Please use the full name of the armour piece for the most accurate results.

Note that Beta parts have fewer skills and more Jewel Slots.

Armour Type Material Cost Defence per part

Resistances

Jewel Slots Skills granted per part Skills granted for full set worn Leather Headgear Beta Carbalite Ore x3

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2

1x Jewel Slot Hunger Resistance None Leather Mail Beta Carbalite Ore x2

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2

1x Jewel Slot None None Leather Vambraces Beta Carbalite Ore x2

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2

1x Jewel Slot None None Leather Coil Beta Carbalite Ore x2

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2

1x Jewel Slot None None Leather Greaves Beta Carbalite Ore x2

High Quality Pelt x1 Base: 32

Fire: +2

1x Jewel Slot None None Chainmail Headgear Beta Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2

1x Jewel Slot Master Gatherer None Chainmail Armor Beta Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2

1x Jewel Slot None None Chainmail Vambraces Beta Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2

1x Jewel Slot None None Chainmail Coil Beta Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2

1x Jewel Slot None None Chainmail Greaves Beta Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x2 Base: 32

Water: +2

1x Jewel Slot None None Hunter’s Headgear Beta Jagras Hide + x3

Jagras Scale + x4 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Scoutfly Range up None Hunter’s Mail Beta Jagras Hide + x3

Quality Bone x4 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Slinger Capacity None Hunter’s Vambraces Beta Jagras Hide + x3

Jagras Scale + x4 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Stealth None Hunter’s Coil Beta Jagras Hide + x2

Quality Bone x3 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Master Gatherer None Hunter’s Greaves Beta Jagras Hide + x2

Quality Bone x3 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Scenthound None Bone Helm Beta Quality Bone x3

Monster Bone + x2

Warped Bone x2 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Health Boost None Bone Mail Beta Quality Bone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Monster Bone L x3 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Attack Boost None Bone Vambraces Beta Quality Bone x3

Monster Bone + x2

Coral Bone x2 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Slugger None Bone Coil Beta Quality Bone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Ancient Bone x3 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Horn Maestro None Bone Greaves Beta Quality Bone x2

Monster Bone + x2

Boulder Bone x3 Base: 36

Fire: +2

Thunder: +2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Entomologist None Alloy Helm Beta Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonite Ore x6

Dragonvein Crystal x3

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Windproof None Alloy Mail Beta Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Coral Crystal x4

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Water Resistance None Alloy Vambraces Beta Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Earth Crystal x4

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Defense Boost None Alloy Coil Beta Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonite Ore x6

Dragonvein Crystal x3

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Poison Resistance None Alloy Greaves Beta Carbalite Ore x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Lightcrystal x1

Machalite Ore x5 Base: +8

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: -2

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Speed Sharpening None Vespoid Helm Beta Vespoid Carapce x3

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Keenbone x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Quick Sheath None Vespoid Mail Beta Vespoid Carapce x3

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Keenbone x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Windproof None Vespoid Vambraces Beta Vespoid Carapce x4

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x3

Omniplegia Sac x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Paralysis Attack None Vespoid Coil Beta Vespoid Carapce x3

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Keenbone x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Paralysis Resistance None Vespoid Greaves Beta Vespoid Carapce x4

Vespoid Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x3

Omniplegia Sac x2 Base: 38

Fire: -2

Water: +1

Thunder: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Honey Hunter None Kestodon Guards Beta Kestodon Carapace x6

Kestodon Scalp x3

Quality Bone x3 Base: +40

Fire: +4

1x Jewel Slot Affinity Sliding None Gajau Boots Beta Gajau Scale x4

Grand Gajau Whisker x2

Carbalite Ore x3 Base: +40

Fire: +5

1x Jewel Slot Aquatic Expert None Shamos Helm Beta Shamos Hide + x3

Shamos Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Base: +40

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Ice: -3

1x Jewel Slot Detector None Jagras Helm Beta Great Jagras Hide + x4

Great Jagras Mane x2

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Piercing Claw x2 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Speed Eating None Jagras Mail Beta Great Jagras Hide + x2

Great Jagras Claw + x4

Great Jagras Scale + x4

Jagras Hide + x2 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Intimidator None Jagras Vambraces Beta Great Jagras Scale + x4

Great Jagras Hide + x2

Monster Bone + x3

Jagras Hide + x1 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Palico Rally None Jagras Coil Beta Great Jagras Hide + x3

Great Jagras Mane x3

Great Jagras Scale + x4

Jagras Scale + x3 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Fortify None Jagras Greaves Beta Great Jagras Scale + x4

Great Jagras Hide + x2

Great Jagras Mane x2

Jagras Scale + x1 Base: +40

Fire: -2

Water: +2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Speed Crawler None Kulu Headpiece Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2 / Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x2 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1

2x Jewel Slot Fire Resistance None Kulu Mail Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1

1x Jewel Slot Stamina Surge None Kulu Vambraces Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x2

Carbalite Ore x3 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Pro Transporter None Kulu Coil Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x2

Wingdrake Hide + x3

Earth Crystal x2 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Item Prolonger None Kulu Greaves Beta Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6

Wingdrake Hide + x2

Earth Crystal x2 Base: +40

Water: -3

Ice: +1

1x Jewel Slot Critical Eye None Girros Mask Beta Great Girros Scale + x4

Great Girros Hide + x2

Great Girros Hood + x1

Girros Scale + x1 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1

1x Jewel Slot Horn Maestro None Girros Mail Beta Great Girros Hide + x4

Great Girros Fang + x4

Omniplegia Sac x3

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1

1x Jewel Slot Paralysis Resistance None Girros Vambraces Beta Great Girros Scale + x4

Great Girros Hide + x2

Girros Fang x1

Omniplegia Sac x2 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1

1x Jewel Slot Palico Rally None Girros Coil Beta Great Girros Hide + x4

Great Girros Tail x1

Great Girros Hood + x2

Girros Hide + x4 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1

1x Jewel Slot Effluvial Expert None Girros Greaves Beta Great Girros Hide + x2

Great Girros Fang + x4

Great Girros Scale + x4

Warped Bone x5 Base: +40

Water: -3

Thunder: +2

Dragon +1

1x Jewel Slot Paralysis Attack None Baan Helm Beta Radobaan Carapace x6

Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Medulla x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Tremor Resistance None Baan Mail Beta Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Carapace x3

Coma Sac x2

Quality Bone x6 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Sleep Attack None Baan Vambraces Beta Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Carapace x3

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Sturdy Bone x8 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Sleep Attack None Baan Coil Beta Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Carapace x3

Coma Sac x3

Wyvern Bonemass x5 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Guard None Baan Greaves Beta Radobaan Carapace x4

Radobaan Scale + x4

Radobaan Oilshell x2

Wyvern Bonemass x5 Base: +46

Water: +2

Ice: -1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Bleeding Resistance None Pukei Hood Beta Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2

Pukei-Pukei Tail x2

Pukei-Pukei Wing x3

Toxin Sac x2 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1

2x Jewel Slot Sporepuff Expert None Pukei Mail Beta Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3

Carbalite Ore x3 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1

1x Jewel Slot Item Prolonger None Pukei Vambraces Beta Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4

Pukei-Pukei Carapace x3

Toxin Sac x1 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1

2x Jewel Slot Poison Resistance None Pukei Coil Beta Pukei-Pukei Carapace x4

Pukei-Pukei Wing x2

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1

1x Jewel Slot Poison Attack None Pukei Greaves Beta Pukei-Pukei Carapace x2

Pukei-Pukei Sac + x2

Pukei-Pukei Scale + x4

Monster Keenbone x2 Base: +42

Water +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Botanist None Barroth Helm Beta Barroth Ridge + x3

Barroth Tail x2

Barroth Claw + x3

Kestodon Carapace x4 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

1x Jewel Slot Guard None Barroth Mail Beta Barroth Carapace x4

Barroth Ridge + x2

Barroth Claw + x2

Quality Bone x5 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

1x Jewel Slot StaminaThief None Barroth Vambraces Beta Barroth Ridge + x4

Barroth Scalp x2

Kestodon Carapace x3

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

1x Jewel Slot Marathon Runner None Barroth Coil Beta Barroth Carapace x4

Barroth Ridge + x3

Monster Bone + x4 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Muck Resistance None Barroth Greaves Beta Barroth Ridge + x2

Barroth Carapace x4

Fertile Mud x4

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +42

Fire: -3

Water: -1

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

2x Jewel Slot Stun Resistance None Anja Helm Beta Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Scale + x4

Anjanath Tail x2

Inferno Sac x3 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Fire Attack Lv2 Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Anja Mail Beta Anjanath Pelt + x6

Anjanath Fang + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x2

Anjanath Gem x1 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

2x Jewel Slot Marathon Runner Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Anja Vambraces Beta Anjanath Pelt + x4

Anjanath Scale + x4

Anjanath Nosebone + x1

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

1x Jewel Slot Special Ammo Boost Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Anja Coil Beta Anjanath Scale + x4

Anjanath Pelt + x3

Anjanath Fang + x3

Piercing Claw x4 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Fire Resistance Lv2 Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Anja Greaves Beta Anjanath Scale + x4

Anjanath Pelt + x3

Inferno Sac x2

Carbalite Ore x5 Base: +44

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

1x Jewel Slot Artillery Anjanath Will

Adrenaline (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Stamina Cap up (Requires 4 pieces worn) Jyura Helm Beta Jyuratodus Scale + x4

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Gajau Scale x6 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

1x Jewel Slot Aquatic Expert None Jyura Mail Beta Jyuratodus Scale + x4

Jyuratodus Fin + x3

Jyuratodus Fang + x2

Torrent Sac x2 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

1x Jewel Slot Muck Resistance None Jyura Vambraces Beta Jyuratodus Carapace x4

Jyuratodus Fin + x3

Grand Gajau Whisker x2

Monster Keenbone x3 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

1x Jewel Slot Water Attack Lv2 None Jyura Coil Beta Jyuratodus Scale + x4

Jyuratodus Carapace x2

Torrent Sac x2 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

1x Jewel Slot Ice Resistance None Jyura Greaves Beta Jyuratodus Carapace x4

Jyuratodus Fang + x2

Jyuratodus Fin + x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +44

Fire: -1

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Focus None Kadachi Helm Beta Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Constitution None Kadachi Mail Beta Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4

Thunder Sac x2 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Jump Master None Kadachi Vambraces Beta Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x2

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Evade Extender None Kadachi Coil Beta Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3

Thunder Sac x1

Wingdrake Hide + x3 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3

2x Jewel Slot Thunder Attack None Kadachi Greaves Beta Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4

Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2

Thunder Sac x1

High-quality Pelt x3 Base: +44

Water -3

Thunder +3

2x Jewel Slot Thunder Resistance None Rathian Helm Beta Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Scale + x4

Rathian Webbing x2

Inferno Sac x3 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Health Boost

Poison Attack None Rathian Mail Beta Rathian Scale + x4

Rathian Carapace x2

Rathian Webbing x2

Quality Bone x6 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Botanist

Recovery Up None Rathian Vambraces Beta Rathian Carapace x4

Rathian Scale + x4

Rathian Spike + x2

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Poison Attack None Rathian Coil Beta Rathian Scale + x4

Rathian Carapace x2

Inferno Sac x2

Monster Broth x2 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Poison Resistance

Health Boost None Rathian Greaves Beta Rathian Carapace x6

Rathian Spike + x3

Rath Wingtalon x4

Rathian Ruby x1 Base: +46

Fire: +2

Thunder: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Recovery Up None Barnos Jacket Beta Barnos Hide + x4

Barnos Talon x2

Piercing Claw x3

Dragonvein Crystal x3 Base: +48

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Ice: +1

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Heat Guard None Bazel Helm Beta Bazelgeuse Carapace x5

Bazelgeuse Talon x2

Bazelgeuse Wing x2

Bazelgeuse Gem x1 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Ear Plugs Lv2 None Bazel Mail Beta Bazelgeuse Scale + x4

Bazelgeuse Carapace x4

Bazelgeuse Fuse x1

Uragaan Scute x2 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

2x Jewel Slot Guard x2 None Bazel Vambraces Beta Bazelgeuse Carapace x4

Bazelgeuse Talon x2

Bazelgeuse Tail x2

Firecell Stone x1 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Critical Draw Lv2 None Bazel Coil Beta Bazelgeuse Carapace x4

Bazelgeuse Scale + x4

Bazelgeuse Fuse x2

Uragaan Marrow x1 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Ear Plugs x2 None Bazel Greaves Beta Bazelgeuse Scale + x4

Bazelgeuse Carapace x4

Bazelgeuse Talon x2

Dodogama Hide + x4 Base: 58

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Bombardier Lv2 None Damascus Helm Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Great Girros Hood + x3

Novacrystal x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defense Boost Lv2 None Damascus Mail Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Uragaan Scute x3

Firecell Stone x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2

3x Jewel Slot Focus Lv2 None Damascus Vambraces Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Black Diablos Ridge + x5

Novacrystal x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2

1x Jewel Slot Handicraft None Damascus Coil Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Dodogama Jaw x3

Firecell Stone x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2

3x Jewel Slot Focus None Damascus Greaves Beta Elder Dragon Blood x2

Fucium Ore x3

Lavasioth Carapace x5

Novacrystal x1 Base: 60

Fire: +4

Water: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Defense Boost Lv2 None Death Stench Brain Beta Sinister Cloth x2

Brutal Bone x1

Vaal Hazak Membrane x1

Piercing Claw x3 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Resuscitate None Death Stench Muscle Beta Sinister Cloth x2

Dragonbone Relic x1

Vaal Hazak Membrane x1

Monster Broth x2 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Fortify None Death Stench Grip Beta Sinister Cloth x2

Brutal Bone x2

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Novacrystal x1 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4

2x Jewel Slot Focus Lv2 None Death Stench Bowels Beta Sinister Cloth x2

Brutal Bone x1

Vaal Hazak Membrane x1

Monster Broth x2 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4

2x Jewel Slot Dragon Attack Lv2 None Death Stench Heel Beta Sinister Cloth x2

Dragonbone Relic x1

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Novacrystal x1 Base: +62

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

Dragon: -4

2x Jewel Slot Handicraft Lv2 None Diablos Helm Beta Diablos Ridge + x4

Diablos Fang x4

Majestic Horn x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Critical Draw Lv2 Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Mail Beta Diablos Carapace x4

Diablos Ridge + x3

Majestic Horn x2

Lightcrystal x2 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Slugger Lv2 Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Vambraces Beta Diablos Ridge + x4

Diablos Carapace x6

Diablos Tailcase x3

Kestodon Carapace x5 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Heroics Lv2 Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Coil Beta Diablos Carapace x4

Diablos Ridge + x3

Diablos Fang x2

Kestodon Scalp x3 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Marathon Runner Lv2 Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Greaves Beta Diablos Ridge + x4

Diablos Carapace x4

Majestic Horn x1

Blos Medulla x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: +2

2x Jewel Slot Tremor Resistance Lv2 Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Helm Beta Black Diablos Ridge + x4

Black Spiral Horn x1

Majestic Horn x2

Novacrystal x1 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Focus Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Mail Beta Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Diablos Ridge + x3

Black Spiral Horn + x1

Blos Medulla x2 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Resentment Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Vambraces Beta Black Diablos Ridge + x4

Black Diablos Carapace x6

Carbalite Ore x5

Gastodon Carapace x5 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Focus Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Coil Beta Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Diablos Ridge + x3

Diablos Tailcase x2

Gastodon Horn x3 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Resentment Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Diablos Nero Greaves Beta Black Diablos Ridge + x6

Black Diablos Carapace x4

Black Spiral Horn + x1

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: 56

Fire: +2

Water: -3

Ice: -4

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Normal Shots Diablos Mastery

Bludgeoning (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Non-elemental Boost (Requires 4 pieces worn) Dodogama Helm Beta Dodogama Scale + x4

Dodogama Hide + x2

Dodogama Jaw x1

Gastodon Horn x3 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Blast Resistance None Dodogama Mail Beta Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Tail x1

Dodogama Jaw x3

Firecell Stone x1 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Blast Attack None Dodogama Vambraces Beta Dodogama Hide + x4

Dodogama Talon x4

Dodogama Scale + x4

Fucium Ore x6 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Bombardier None Dodogama Coil Beta Dodogama Scale + x4

Dodogama Hide + x2

Dodogama Jaw x1

Gastodon Carapace x5 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Artillery Lv2 None Dodogama Greaves Beta Dodogama Hide + x6

Dodogama Tail x2

Dodogama Talon x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +48

Fire: +2

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Capacity Boost None Dober Helm Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Bazelgeuse Fuse x1

Dragonbone Relic x 1 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Free Elem

Ammo Up None Dober Mail Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Blos Medulla x1

Dragonbone Relic x1 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Attack Boost Lv2 None Dober Vambraces Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Uragaan Marrow x1

Brutal Bone x3 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

2x Jewel Slot Stamina Surge None Dober Coil Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Rathalos Medulla x1

Brutal Bone x3 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Dragon Resistance Lv2 None Dober Greaves Beta Elder Dragon Bone x3

Quality Bone x3

Radobaan Medulla x1

Dragonbone Relic x1 Base: +60

Fire: -2

Thunder: -1

Ice: -1

Dragon: +4

1x Jewel Slot Attack Boost Lv2 None Gastodon Horn Beta Gastodon Horn x3

Gastodon Carapace x4

Kestodon Carapace x3

Dragonite Ore x5 Base: +48

Fire: +3

1x Jewel Slot Flinch Free None High Metal Helm Beta Fucium Ore x3

Carbalite Ore x4

Dragonvein Crystal x2

Barnos Hide + x3 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Ice Resistance Lv2 None High Metal Mail Beta Fucium Ore x4

Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonvein Crystal x4

Barnos Talon x3 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Earplugs None High Metal Braces Beta Fucium Ore x4

Carbalite Ore x3

Dragonvein Crystal x4

Barnos Hide + x4 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Defense Boost Lv2 None High Metal Coil Beta Fucium Ore x3

Carbalite Ore x4

Dragonvein Crystal x2

Barnos Talon x2 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Capacity Boost None High Metal Greaves Beta Fucium Ore x3

Carbalite Ore x4

Dragonvein Crystal x2

Barnos Hide + x3 Base: +50

Water: -1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Heavy Artillery None Hornetaur Helm Beta Hornetaur Carapace x3

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x2 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Dungmaster None Hornetaur Mail Beta Hornetaur Carapace x4

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Hornetaur Head x1

Lightcrystal x1 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Effluvial Expert None Hornetaur Vambraces Beta Hornetaur Carapace x3

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x2 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Free Meal None Hornetaur Coil Beta Hornetaur Carapace x3

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Monster Broth x2 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Carving Pro None Hornetaur Greaves Beta Hornetaur Carapace x4

Hornetaur Innerwing x2

Hornetaur Head x1

Novacrystal x1 Base: +38

Fire: -1

Water: -1

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Handicraft None Ingot Helm Beta Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Horn x2 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2

1x Jewel Slot Thunder Attack None Ingot Mail Beta Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Carapace x2 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2

1x Jewel Slot Thunder Resistance None Ingot Vambraces Beta Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x3

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Horn x2 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2

1x Jewel Slot Health Boost Lv2 None Ingot Coil Beta Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x3

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Carapace x3 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Windproof None Ingot Greaves Beta Fucium Ore x1

Monster Hardbone x2

Dragonite Ore x4

Gastodon Carapace x2 Base: +50

Fire: -2

Thunder: +3

Ice: -1

Dragon:-2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Defense Boost Lv2 None Kirin Horn Beta Kirin Hide + x3

Kirin Azure Horn x1

Shamos Scale + x2

Thunder Sac x4 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Marathon Runner Lv2 Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Kirin Jacket Beta Kirin Hide + x3

Kirin Azure Horn x1

Kirin Thundertail x1

Fucium Ore x4 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Divine Blessing Lv2 Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Kirin Longarms Beta Kirin Hide + x3

Kirin Mane x4

Paolumu Carapace + x3

Dragonvein Crystal x6 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

2x Jewel Slot Thunder Attack Lv2 Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Kirin Hoop Beta Kirin Hide + x4

Kirin Mane x4

Kirin Azure Horn x3

Novacrystal x1 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

3x Jewel Slot Blight Resistance Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Kirin Leg Guards Beta Kirin Hide + x3

Kirin Thundertail x3

Paolumu Carapace + x3

Dragonbone Relic x1 Base: +64

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: +4

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

2x Jewel Slot Free Elem

Ammo Up Lv2 Kirin Favor – Capture Master

(Requires 3 pieces worn) Tzitzi Headgear Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Coral Crystal x5 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

1x Jewel Slot Blindsider None Tzitzi Mail Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3

Bird Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

2x Jewel Slot Constitution None Tzitzi Vambraces Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x2 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

1x Jewel Slot Stun Resistance Lv2 None Tzitzi Coil Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4

Dragonvein Crystal x3

Lightcrystal x2 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Wide Range None Tzitzi Greaves Beta Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x 4

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x2

Carbalite Ore x6 Base: +40

Thunder: -3

Ice: -2

1x Jewel Slot Sleep Resistance None Lumu Hat Beta Paolumu Scale + x4

Paolumu Wing x2

Paolumu Pelt + x2

Lightcrystal x2 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Stamina Surge None Lumu Mail Beta Paolumu Scale + x2

Paolumu Carapace + x3

Paolumu Pelt + x2

Monster Keenbone x4 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1

1x Jewel Slot Master Mounter None Lumu Vambraces Beta Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x2

Paolumu Wing x2

Quality Bone x5 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1

1x Jewel Slot Artillery None Lumu Coil Beta Paolumu Pelt + x4

Paolumu Scale + x2

Paolumu Carapace + x3

Coral Bone x5 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1

1x Jewel Slot Divine Blessing None Lumu Greaves Beta Paolumu Scale + x4

Paolumu Pelt + x2

Paolumu Wing x4

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +44

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Ice: +1

2x Jewel Slot Windproof None Legiana Helm Beta Legiana Scale + x4

Legiana Hide + x2

Freezer Sac x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x2 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Divine Blessing Lv2 Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Legiana Mail Beta Legiana Hide + x6

Legiana Claw + x3

Legiana Wing x3

Legiana Gem x1 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Evade Window Lv2 Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Legiana Vambraces Beta Legiana Hide + x4

Legiana Scale + x4

Legiana Tail Webbing x3

Novacrystal x1 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Airborne Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Legiana Coil Beta Legiana Hide + x4

Legiana Scale + x4

Freezer Sac x2

Legiana Plate x1 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Ice Attack Lv2 Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Legiana Greaves Beta Legiana Scale + x4

Legiana Hide + x2

Legiana Wing x2

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Hide + x2 Base: +54

Fire: -1

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +3

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Ice Resistance Lv2 Legiana Favor

Good Luck (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Bow Charge Plus (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Helm Beta Odogaron Scale + x4

Odogaron Sinew + x2

Odogaron Claw + x2

Warped Bone x3 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bleeding Resistance Lv2 Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Mail Beta Odogaron Sinew + x4

Odogaron Scale + x4

Odogaron Plate x1

Hornetaur Carapace x5 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

1x Jewel Slot Speed Sharpening Lv2 Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Vambraces Beta Odogaron Sinew + x4

Odogaron Scale + x4

Odogaron Tail x2

Hornetaur Innerwing x4 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

1x Jewel Slot Constitution Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Coil Beta Odogaron Sinew + x6

Odogaron Claw + x4

Odogaron Fang + x2

Odogaron Gem x1 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Critical Eye Lv2 Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Odogaron Greaves Beta Odogaron Scale + x4

Odogaron Sinew + x2

Odogaron Fang + x2

Monster Hardbone x6 Base: +54

Fire: +2

Water: +2

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

1x Jewel Slot Quick Sheath Odogaron Mastery

Punishing Draw (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Protective Polish (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Helm Beta Rathalos Scale + x4

Rathalos Carapace x4

Inferno Sac x2

Rathalos Medulla x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Attack Boost Lv2 Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Mail Beta Rathalos Scale + x4

Rathalos Carapace x6

Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Weakness Exploit Lv2 Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Vambraces Beta Rathalos Carapace x 6

Rathalos Wing x2

Inferno Sac x2

Rath Wingtalon x6 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Fire Resistance Lv2 Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Coil Beta Rathalos Scale + x4

Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Wing x2

Rathalos Tail x2 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Fire Attack Lv2 Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rathalos Greaves Beta Rathalos Carapace x6

Rathalos Scale + x4

Inferno Sac x2

Rathalos Plate x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: +1

Thunder: -2

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Jump Master Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Brigade Lobos Beta Hunter King Coin x 2

Tzitzi Coin x4

Gama Coin

Monster Hardbone x2 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Recovery Speed Lv2 None Brigade Suit Beta Pinnacle Coin x 3

Pukei Coin x 2

Rathian Coin x 4

Lightcrystal x 1 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2

2x Jewel Slot Lv2 Divine Blessing None Brigade Vambraces Beta Hunter King Coin x2

Barroth Coin x4

Rathalos Coin x3

Monster Hardbone x2 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Heavy Artillery Lv2 None Brigade Coil Beta Hunter King Coin x2

Barroth Coin x4

Rathalos Coin x3

Monster Hardbone x2 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Geologist Lv2 None Brigade Boots Beta Hunter King Coin x2

Gama Coin x4

Rathalos Coin x3

Monster Hardbone x2 Base: +52

Fire: +1

Thunder +2

Dragon +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Scholar None Guild Cross Circlet Beta Ace Hunter Coin x3

Flying Coin x2

Hunter King Coin x2

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

3x Jewel Slot Divine Blessing Lv2 Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Guild Cross Suit Beta Ace Hunter Coin x3

Brute Coin x2

Hunter King Coin x2

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Resuscitate Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Guild Cross Vambraces Beta Ace Hunter Coin x3

Brute Coin x3

Hunter King Coin x2

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Tool Specialist Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Guild Cross Coil Beta Ace Hunter Coin x2

Flying Coin x2

Pinnacle Coin x3

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

3x Jewel Slot Fortify Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Guild Cross Boots Beta Ace Hunter Coin x 2

Flying Coin x 2

Pinnacle Coin x3

High Commendation x1 Base: +68

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Airborne Guild Guidance

Great Luck (Requires 4 pieces worn) Kushala Glare Beta Daora Dragon Scale + x4

Daora Carapace x4

Daora Webbing x2

Elder Dragon Bone x4 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

3x Jewel Slot Ice Attack Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kushala Cista Beta Daora Carapace x5

Daora Horn + x3

Daora Claw + x2

Daora Gem x1 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Handicraft Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kushala Grip Beta Daora Carapace x5

Daora Horn + x2

Daora Tail x2

Legiana Plate x1 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Evade Window Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kushala Cocoon Beta Daora Dragon Scale + x4

Daora Carapace x4

Daora Horn + x2

Carbalite Ore x5 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

2x Jewel Slot Ice Attack Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kushala Crus Beta Daora Carapace x5

Daora Dragon Scale + x4

Daora Webbing x3

Elder Dragon Blood x3 Base: +64

Water: +2

Thunder: -3

Ice: +4

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Evade Extender Lv2 Kushala Daora Flight

Nullify Wing Pressure (Requires 3 pieces worn) Lavasioth Helm Beta Lavasioth Scale + x4

Lavasioth Carapace x2

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Monster Hardbone x6 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

2x Jewel Slot Fire Attack None Lavasioth Mail Beta Lavasioth Carapace x4

Lavasioth Fin + x2

Lavasioth Scale + x6

Fucium Ore x5 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

2x Jewel Slot Fire Attack Lv2 None Lavasioth Vambraces Beta Lavasioth Carapace x4

Lavasioth Fang + x4

Lavasioth Scale + x6

Gajau Scale x6 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Affinity Sliding None Lavasioth Coil Beta Lavasioth Scale + x4

Lavasioth Carapace x2

Lavasioth Fang + x2

Grand Gajau Whisker x4 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Quick Sheath Lv2 None Lavasioth Greaves Beta Lavasioth Carapace x6

Lavasioth Fang + x2

Lavasioth Fin + x4

Firecell Stone x1 Base: +54

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: +2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Spread Power Shots None Nergigante Helm Beta Nergigante Horn + x 2

Immortal Dragonscale x 6

Nergigante Carapace x4

Nergigante Gem x1 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

2x Jewel Slot Maximum Might Lv2 Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Nergigante Mail Beta Nergigante Carapace x 4

Immortal Dragonscale x 4

Nergigante Talon x2

Elder Dragon Bone x3 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Stamina Surge Lv2 Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Nergigante Vambraces Beta Nergigante Carapace x 4

Nergigante Horn + x 1

Nergigante Tail x 2

Firecell Stone x 1 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Agitator Lv2 Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Nergigante Coil Beta Nergigante Carapace x 4

Immortal Dragonscale x 4

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4

Novacrystal x1 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Attack Boost Lv2 Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Nergigante Greaves Beta Nergigante Carapace x 4

Immortal Dragonscale x 4

Nergigante Regrowth Plate x2

Elder Dragon Blood x2 Base: +64

Fire: +1

Water: +1

Thunder -3

Ice: +1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Maximum Might Nergigante Hunger

Hasten Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Helm Beta Pink Rathian Scale + x4

Pink Rathian Carapace x2

Monster Hardbone x3

Shamos Scale + x4 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Evade Extender Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Mail Beta Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x3

Rathian Spike + x2

Novacrystal x1 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4

2x Jewel Slot Tool Specialist Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Vambraces Beta Pink Rathian Carapace x 6

Pink Rathian Scale + x2

Rathian Spike + x3

Rathian Ruby x1 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Windproof Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Coil Beta Pink Rathian Carapace x4

Pink Rathian Scale + x3

Monster Hardbone x4

Rathian Plate x1 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Handicraft Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Heart Greaves Beta Pink Rathian Scale + x4

Pink Rathian Carapace x2

Monster Hardbone x3

Shamos Hide + x3 Base: +52

Fire: +3

Thunder: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Tool Specialist Pink Rathian Mastery

Poison Duration up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Rath Soul Helm Beta Azure Rathalos Scale + x4

Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Azure Rathalos Wing x3

Rathalos Ruby x1 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

2x Jewel Slot Critical Boost Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rath Soul Mail Beta Azure Rathalos Scale + x4

Azure Rathalos Carapace x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Barnos Hide + x6 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Free Elem Ammo up Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rath Soul Braces Beta Azure Rathalos Carapace x6

Azure Rathalos Wing x2

Azure Rathalos Tail x1

Barnos Talon x4 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Focus Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rath Soul Coil Beta Azure Rathalos Scale + x4

Azure Rathalos Carapace x4

Rathalos Medulla x1

Monster Hardbone x6 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Windproof Lv2 Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Rath Soul Greaves Beta Azure Rathalos Carapace x6

Azure Rathalos Scale + x4

Azure Rathalos Tail x2

Rathalos Plate x1 Base: +56

Fire: +3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Focus Rathalos Mastery

Critical Element (Requires 2 pieces worn)

Mind’s Eye/Ballistics (Requires 4 pieces worn) Kaiser Crown Beta Teostra Carapace x 5

Teostra Horn + x2

Teostra Tail x2

Firecell Stone x1 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Latent Power Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kaiser Mail Beta Teostra Carapace x5

Teostra Webbing x4

Teostra Powder x4

Rathalos Plate x1 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

2x Jewel Slot Special Ammo Boost Lv2 Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kaiser Vambraces Beta Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Teostra Carapace x4

Teostra Claw + x4

Elder Dragon Bone x4 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Weakness Exploit Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kaiser Coil Beta Fire Dragon Scale + x4

Teostra Carapace x4

Teostra Mane x1

Elder Dragon Bone x3 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blast Attack Lv2 Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Kaiser Greaves Beta Teostra Horn + x 3

Fire Dragon Scale + x 6

Teostra Mane x 2

Teostra Gem x 1 Base: +64

Fire: +3

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -3

Dragon: +1

1x Jewel Slot Latent Power Lv2 Teostra Technique

Master’s Touch (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Helm Beta Uragaan Scale + x 4

Uragaan Carapace x2

Lava Nugget x4

Firecell Stone x1 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3

1x Jewel Slot Thunder Resistance Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Mail Beta Uragaan Carapace x 6

Uragaan Scute x3

Uragaan Jaw x2

Uragaan Ruby x1 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Partbreaker Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Vambraces Beta Uragaan Carapace x4

Uragaan Scale + x4

Uragaan Marrow x1

Lava Nugget x4 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Guard Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Coil Beta Uragaan Scale + x4

Uragaan Carapace x2

Fucium Ore x5

Monster Hardbone x5 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Partbreaker Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Uragaan Greaves Beta Uragaan Carapace x 4

Uragaan Scale + x4

Uragaan Scute x2

Gastodon Carapace x5 Base: +60

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: +1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -2

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Guard Uragaan Protection

Guard up (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Helm Beta Deceased Scale x5

Vaal Hazak Carapace x4

Vaal Hazak Talon x4

Elder Dragon Bone x4 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Peak Performance Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Mail Beta Vaal Hazak Carapace x5

Vaal Hazak Fang + x3

Vaal Hazak Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3

2x Jewel Slot Recovery Speed Lv2 Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Braces Beta Vaal Hazak Fang + x3

Deceased Scale x6

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Vaal Hazak Gem x1 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3

3x Jewel Slot Peak Performance Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Coil Beta Vaal Hazak Carapace x5

Vaal Hazak Wing x4

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Elder Dragon Blood x3 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3

2x Jewel Slot Peak Performance Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Vaal Hazak Greaves Beta Deceased Scale x5

Vaal Hazak Carapace x4

Vaal Hazak Membrane x2

Dragonvein Crystal x6 Base: +64

Fire: -4

Water: +4

Thunder: +1

Ice: -1

Dragon: -3

2x Jewel Slot Effluvia Resistance Lv2 Vaal Hazak Vitality

Super Recovery (Requires 3 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Headgear Beta Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5

Xeno’jiiva Shell x4

Xeno’jiiva Horn x2

Rathalos Plate x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Flinch Free Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Hide Beta Xeno’jiiva Horn x3

Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x6

Xeno’jiiva Wing x3

Xeno’jiiva Gem x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

2x Jewel Slot Power Prolonger x2 Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Claws Beta Xeno’jiiva Shell x4

Xeno’jiiva Claw x3

Xeno’jiiva Veil x2

Wyvern Gem x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv3 Flinch Free Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Spine Beta Xeno’jiiva Shell x4

Xeno’jiiva Wing x2

Xeno’jiiva Tail x2

Odogaron Plate x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

1x Jewel Slot Lv2

1x Jewel Slot Blight Resistance x2 Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Xeno’jiiva Spurs Beta Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x4

Xeno’jiiva Shell x4

Xeno’jiiva Veil x2

Legiana Plate x1 Base: +72

Fire: -3

Water: +2

Thunder: +2

Ice: +2

Dragon: -4

2x Jewel Slot Flinch Free Xeno’jiiva Divinity Effect

Razor Sharp/Spare Shot (requires 3 pieces worn) Zorah Headgear Beta Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6

Dragonite Ore x8 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Handicraft Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn) Zorah Hide Beta Zorah Magdaros Carapace x6

Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1

Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x1 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Blast Attack Lv2 Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn) Zorah Claws Beta Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x3

Zorah Magdaros Pleura x3

Zorah Magdaros Magma x2

Dragonite Ore x8 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Free Elem Ammo up Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn) Zorah Spine Beta Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8

Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x1

Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3

Zorah Magdaros Magma x2 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Fortify Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn) Zorah Spurs Beta Zorah Magdaros Ridge x3

Zorah Magdaros Carapace x3

Zorah Magdaros Magma x3

Zorah Magdaros Gem x1 Base: +44

Fire: +4

Water: -3

Thunder: -1

Ice: -2

Dragon: -3

1x Jewel Slot Lv2 Bombardier Lv2 Zorah Magdaros Mastery

Critical Status (requires 3 pieces worn)

Those who were looking for tips on which weapons you should be looking at using can go to our Monster Hunter: World weapons guide for more on the types of weapons on offer in the game, while those looking for the specific weapons tree for their chosen weapon type should go to our Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide to find the searchable tables for their weapon choice.