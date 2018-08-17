The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Monster Hunter: World weapon tree: what materials are needed to craft weapons

Get your weapons 'ere!

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

17th August 2018 / 1:46PM

With new materials comes the opportunity to make better stuff, no matter if you’re just starting out in Monster Hunter: World or a seasoned veteran. With the sheer amount of equipment on offer, it’s somewhat confusing to know just what you need at any given time to make the thing you need. This guide contains tables for how to craft armour and the materials you need for low rank armour, and both sets of high rank armour.

Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide

If you’re new to the game, you can look at our Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed on how to prepare for their next hunt, as well as find links to all our other guides. While hunting itself can be a challenge for newer players, crafting new equipment is even more difficult without some kind of aid. That is why below you’ll find searchable tables, one for each of the 14 different weapon types. If you were looking for a general overview of the weapons to find which type is right for you, head on back to our Monster Hunter: World armour guide for more information.

Monster Hunter: World Bow weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Iron Bow I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Iron Bow II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Bow I None
Iron Bow III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Iron Bow II None
Steel Bow I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Iron Bow III None
Steel Bow II Monster Bone M x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Steel Bow I None
Steel Bow III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Steel Bow II Thunder
Alloy Bow I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Steel Bow III Thunder
Alloy Bow II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1		 Ore Alloy Bow I Thunder
Nergal Whisper Nergigante Talon x3
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Carapace x2		 Nergigante Alloy Bow I Dragon
Doom’s Shaft Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
Nergigante Horn+ x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Nergigante Gem x1		 Nergigante Nergal Whisper Dragon
Kulu Arrow I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Bow I None
Kulu Arrow II Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Arrow I None
Kulu Arrow III Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Arrow II None
Archer’s Dance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale+ x6		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Arrow III Blast
Archer’s Dance II Odogaron Claw+ x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x3
Brutal Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Archer’s Dance I Blast
Archer’s Dance III Nergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Archers Dance II Blast
Brazencord Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale+ x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1		 Uragaan Archer’s Dance I Fire
Gigacles Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1		 Uragaan Brazencord Fire
Princess Arrow I Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		 Rathian Kulu Arrow I None
Princess Arrow II Rathian Spike+ x3
Rathian Scale+ x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Plate x1		 Rathian Princess Arrow I Dragon
Princess Arrow III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Rathian Spike+ x5
Pink Rathian Scale+ x6
Rathian Ruby x1		 Rathian Princess Arrow II Dragon
Rathslinger I Rath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Rathalos Princess Arrow I Fire
Rathslinger II Rathalos Scale+ x6,
Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Wing x2
Rathalos Medulla x1		 Rathalos Rathslinger I Fire
Rathslinger III Azure Rathalos Scale+ x6
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Rathalos Rathslinger II Fire
Aqua Arrow I Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Water Iron Bow II Water
Aqua Arrow II Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		 Water Aqua Arrow I Water
Aqua Arrow III Monster Bone+ x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Aqua Arrow II Water
Water Shot I Carbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale+ x3
Gajau Scale x5		 Water Aqua Arrow III Water
Water Shot II Fucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin+ x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Water Shot I Water
Water Shot III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin+ x6
Jyuratodus Fang+ x5
Wyvern Gem x1		 Water Water Shot II Water
Glacial Arrow I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		 Legiana Aqua Arrow II Ice
Glacial Arrow II Paolumu Wing x4
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Legiana Plate x1		 Legiana Glacial Arrow I Ice
Snowfletcher Legiana Claw+ x4
Legiana Scale+ x5
Legiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x2		 Legiana Glacial Arrow II Ice
Legia Snowfletcher Daora Claw+ x2
Legiana Claw+ x5
Legiana Hide+ x3
Legiana Gem x1		 Legiana Snowfletcher Ice
Hunter’s Bow I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None
Hunter’s Bow II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Hunter’s Bow I None
Hunter’s Bow III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Hunter’s Bow II None
Hunter’s Stoutbow I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Hunter’s Bow III None
Hunter’s Stoutbow II Monster Bone+ x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4 		Bone Hunter’s Stoutbow I None
Hunter’s Stoutbow III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone+ x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Hunter’s Stoutbow II Water
Hunter’s Proudbow I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Hunter’s Stoutbow III Water
Hunter’s Proudbow II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Hunter’s Proudbow I Water
Hazak Velos I Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x5
Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4		 Vaal Hazak Hunter’s Proudbow I Dragon
Hazak Velos II Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1		 Vaal Hazak Hazak Velos I Dragon
Diablos Bow I Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone+ x3		 Diablos Hunter’s Stoutbow I None
Diablos Bow II Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		 Diablos Diablos Bow I Ice
Diablos Coilbender Majestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge+ x5
Blos Medulla x1		 Diablos Diablos Bow II Ice
Galebender Black Spiral Horn+ x1
Black Diablos Ridge+ x2
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1 		Diablos Diablos Coilbender Ice
Cera Coilbender Xeno’’jiiva Tail x2
Black Spiral Horn+ x3
Black Diablos Carapace x6
Dragonbone Relic x2		 Diablos Galebender Ice
Blooming Arch I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		 Pukei-Pukei Hunter’s Bow II None
Blooming Arch II Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Arch I None
Blooming Arch III Monster Bone+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Arch II None
Datura String I Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Arch III Blast
Datura String II Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura String I Blast
Datura String III Vaal Hazak Wing x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac+ x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Pukei-Pukei Datura String II Blast
Blazing Bow I Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Blooming Arch II Fire
Blazing Bow II Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		 Anjanath Blazing Bow I Fire
Anja Arch I Anjanath Fang+ x4
Anjanath Scale+ x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Blazing Bow II Fire
Anja Arch II Rathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang+ x5
Anjanath Pelt+ x4
Firecell Stone x1		 Anjanath Anja Arch I Fire
Anja Arch III Teostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang+ x6
Anjanath Nosebone+ x2
Anjanath Gem x1		 Anjanath Anja Arch II Fire
Pulsar Bow I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Hunter’s Bow I Thunder
Pulsar Bow II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Bow I Thunder
Pulsar Bow III Monster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Bow II Thunder
Kadachi Strikebow Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt+ x3
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Bow III Thunder
Flying Kadachi Strikebow Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x6
Wyvern Gem x1 		Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Strikebow Thunder
Dragonbone Arrow I Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Arrow II Monster Bone+ x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Arrow I Dragon
Dragonbone Arrow III Elder Dragon Bone x10
Brutal Bone x4
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Arrow II Dragon
Blacksteel Bow I Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Bow II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Bow I Dragon
Icesteel Bow Daora Claw+ x3
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
Daora Tail x2		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Bow II Ice
Daora’s Sagittarii Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
Daora Horn+ x4
Daora Claw+ x4
Daora Gem x1		 Blacksteel Icesteel Bow Ice
Xeno Metora Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1 		Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Bow II Dragon
Cross Hunter’s Bow Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		 Workshop Craftable from scratch Blast
Great Hunter’s Bow Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2 		Workshop Cross Hunter’s Bow Blast

Monster Hunter: World Charge Blade weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Proto Commission Axe I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Proto Commission Axe II Iron Ore x2 Ore Proto Commission Axe I None
Proto Commission Axe III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Proto Commission Axe II None
Elite Commission Axe I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Proto Commission Axe III None
Elite Commission Axe II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Elite Commission Axe I None
Elite Commission Axe III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Elite Commission Axe II Thunder
Chrome Guardian I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Elite Commission Axe III Thunder
Chrome Guardian II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Chrome Guardian I Thunder
Nergal Lacerator Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Chrome Guardian I Dragon
Devastation’s Thorns Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Lacerator Dragon
Rathsblade I Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Rathalos Elite Commission Axe I Fire
Rathsblade II Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		 Rathalos Rathsblade I Fire
Axelion Blade Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		 Rathalos Rathsblade II Fire
Halberion Blade Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Rathalos Axelion Blade Fire
Mudslide Blade I Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Jyuratodus Proto Commission Axe II Water
Mudslide Blade II Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		 Jyuratodus Mudslide Blade I Water
Mudslide Blade III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Jyuratodus Mudslide Blade II Water
Jyura Depth I Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Jyuratodus Mudslide Blade III Water
Jyura Depth II Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		 Jyuratodus Jyura Depth I Water
Jyura Depth III Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Jyuratodus Jyura Depth II Water
Everfrost Blade I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Ice Mudslide Blade II Ice
Everfrost Blade II Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		 Ice Everfrost Blade I Ice
Gigafrost I Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Ice Everfrost Blade II Ice
Gigafrost II Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Ice Gigafrost I Ice
Dear Lutemis Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		 Rathian Mudslide Blade I Poison
Dear Lutemia Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		 Rathian Dear Lutemis Poison
Dear Hecatel Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem		 Rathian Dear Lutemia Poison
Dear Hecatelia Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby
Rathian Spike + x5		 Rathian Dear Hecatel Poison
Bone Strongarm I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None
Bone Strongarm II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Strongarm I None
Bone Strongarm III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Strongarm II None
Hard Bone Strongarm I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Strongarm III None
Hard Bone Strongarm II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Hard Bone Strongarm I None
Hard Bone Strongarm III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Hard Bone Strongarm II Blast
Mighty Strongarm I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Hard Bone Strongarm III Blast
Mighty Strongarm II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Mighty Strongarm I Blast
Diablos Wall I Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		 Diablos Hard Bone Strongarm I None
Diablos Wall II Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		 Diablos Diablos Wall I Ice
Diablos Tyrannis I Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		 Diablos Diablos Wall II Ice
Diablos Tyrannis II Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem		 Diablos Diablos Tyrannis I Ice
Jagras Strongarm I Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		 Great Jagras Bone Strongarm II None
Jagras Strongarm II Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Strongarm I None
Jagras Strongarm III Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Strongarm II None
Jagras Escudo I Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Strongarm III Sleep
Jagras Escudo II Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Escudo I Sleep
Jagras Escudo III Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		 Great Jagras Jagras Escudo II Sleep
Gama Silt I Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		 Dodogama Jagras Escudo I Blast
Gama Silt II Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dodogama Gama Silt I Blast
Girros Strongarm I Great Girros Fang
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		 Great Girros Jagras Strongarm I Paralysis
Girros Strongarm II Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		 Great Girros Girros Strongarm I Paralysis
Girros Nadja I Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		 Great Girros Girros Strongarm II Paralysis
Girros Nadja II Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		 Great Girros Girros Nadja I Paralysis
Girros Nadja III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		 Great Girros Girros Nadja II Paralysis
Hazak Aspida I Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		 Vaal Hazak Girros Nadja II Dragon
Hazak Aspida II Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3		 Vaal Hazak Hazak Aspida I Dragon
Pulsar Strongarm I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Strongarm II Thunder
Pulsar Strongarm II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Strongarm I Thunder
Pulsar Strongarm III Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Strongarm II Thunder
Kadachi Kaina I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x1
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Strongarm III Thunder
Kadachi Kaina II Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Kaina I Thunder
Kadachi Kaina III Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Kaina II Thunder
Garon Strongarm I Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		 Odogaron Pulsar Strongarm II None
Garon Strongarm II Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Odogaron Garon Strongarm I Fire
Hate’s Undying Flame Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Odogaron Garon Strongarm II Fire
Odium Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		 Odogaron Hate’s Undying Flame Fire
Dragonbone Cutter I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Cutter II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cutter I Dragon
Dragonbone Cutter III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cutter II Dragon
Magda Manus Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Cutter I Blast
Avenging Magda Manus Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x3		 Zorah Magdaros Magda Manus Blast
Blacksteel Charger I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Charger II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Charger I Dragon
Daora’s Casca Daora Claw + x3
Doara Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Charger II Ice
Daora’s Thwartoise Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2		 Blacksteel Daora’s Casca Ice
Xeno Ra’atz Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Charger II Dragon

Monster Hunter: World Dual Blades weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Matched Slicers I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Matched Slicers II Iron Ore x2 Ore Matched Slicers I None
Matched Slicers III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Matched Slicers II None
Dual Slicers I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Matched Slicers III None
Dual Slicers II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Dual Slicers I None
Dual Slicers III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Dual Slicers II Poison
Chrome Slicers I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Dual Slicers III Poison
Chrome Slicers II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1		 Ore Chrome Slicers I Poison
Nergal Gouge Nergigante Carpace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Chrome Slicers I Dragon
Decimation Claws Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Gouge Dragon
Luminous Daggers I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Matched Slicers III None
Luminous Daggers II Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Daggers I None
Dual Destroyers I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Daggers II Thunder
Dual Destroyers II Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dual Destroyers I Thunder
Dual Destroyers III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dual Destroyers II Thunder
Rookslayer Handaxes Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Bazelgeuse Dual Destroyers I Blast
Bazelhawk Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3		 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Handaxes Blast
Freeze Daggers I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Ice Lumumous Daggers I Ice
Freeze Daggers II Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		 Ice Jyura Depth I Ice
Freeze Chain I Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Ice Jyura Depth II Ice
Freeze Chain II Elder Dragon x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Ice Mudslide Blade II Ice
Rending Beaks I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kuku-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Matched Slicers II None
Rending Beaks II Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rending Beaks I None
Rending Beaks III Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rending Beaks II None
Arcanaria I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Rending Beaks III Sleep
Arcanaria II Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Arcanaria I Sleep
Arcanaria III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Arcanaria II Sleep
Bone Hatchets I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None
Bone Hatchets II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Hatchets I None
Bone Hatchets III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Hatchets II None
Wild Hatchets I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Hatchets III None
Wild Hatchets II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Wild Hatchets I None
Wild Hatchets III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Wild Hatchets II Blast
Strong Hatchets I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Wild Hatchets III Blast
Strong Hatchets II Monster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Strong Hatchets I Blast
Blazing Hatchets I Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Bone Hatchets III Fire
Blazing Hatchets II Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		 Anjanath Blazing Hatchets I Fire
Anja Cyclone I Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Blazing Hatchets II Fire
Anja Cyclone II Rathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Firecell Stone x1		 Anjanath Anja Cyclone I Fire
Anja Cyclone III Teostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1		 Anjanath Anja Cyclone II Fire
Diablos Hatchets I Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		 Diablos Blazing Hatchets I None
Diablos Hatchets II Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		 Diablos Diablos Hatchets I Ice
Diablos Clubs I Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		 Diablos Diablos Hatchets II Ice
Diablos Clubs II Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Diablos Diablos Clubs I Ice
Madness Pangas I Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Jyuratodus Bone Hatchets II Water
Madness Pangas II Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Pangas I Water
Madness Pangas III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Pangas II Water
Jyura Hatchets I Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Jyuratodus Scale + x5		 Jyuratodus Madness Pangas III Water
Jyura Hatchets II Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		 Jyuratodus Jyura Hatchets I Water
Jyura Hatchets III Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem		 Jyuratodus Jyura Hatchets II Water
Lava Cyclone I Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4		 Lavasioth Jyura Hatchets I Fire
Lava Cyclone II Lavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Lavasioth Lava Cyclone I Fire
Taurus Pangas I Hornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2		 Hornetaur Jyura Hatchets I None
Taurus Pangas II Odogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2		 Hornetaur Taurus Pangas I None
Dark Ripper I Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Hornetaur Taurus Pangas II Paralysis
Dark Ripper II Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1		 Hornetaur Dark Ripper I Paralysis
Dark Ripper III Hornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Hornetaur Dark Ripper II Paralysis
Pulsar Hatchets I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Hatchets II Thunder
Pulsar Hatchets II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2Coral Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Hatchets I Thunder
Pulsar Hatchets III Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Hatchets II Thunder
Kadachi Claws I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Hatchets III Thunder
Kadachi Claws II Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Claws I Thunder
Kadachi Claws III Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Claws II Thunder
Garon Hatchets I Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		 Odogaron Pulsar Hatchets II None
Garon Hatchets II Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Odogaron Garon Hatchets I Fire
Blood-drinker Chainblade Odogaron Claw+ x4
Odogaron Scale+ x8
Odogaron Fang+ x3
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Odogaron Garon Hatchets II Fire
Sin Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		 Odogaron Blood-drinker Chainblade Fire
Dragonbone Twinblades I Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Twinblades II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Twinblades I Dragon
Enduring Schism Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Twinblades II Dragon
Kirin Bolts Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Kirin Dragonbone Twinblades I Thunder
Kirin Bolts + Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		 Kirin Kirin Bolts Thunder
Monarch Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		 Kirin Kirin Bolts + Thunder
Magda Ungulae I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Twinblades I Blast
Magda Ungulae II Firecell Stone x
3Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4		 Zorah Magdaros Magda Ungulae I Blast
Blacksteel Twins I Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Twins II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Twins I Dragon
Twin Nails Daora Claw + x2
Firecell Stone x2
Teostra Claw + x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Twins II Ice & Blast
Fire and Ice Daora Horn + x3
Teostra Horn + x3
Xeno’jiiva Claw x2
Novacrystal x2		 Blacksteel Twin Nails Ice & Blast
Xeno Raqs Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Twins II Dragon
Sworn Rapiers Dragonite Ore x3
Machalite Ore x5
Earth Crystal x6
Lightcrystal x1		 Workshop Craftable from Scratch Water
Sworn Rapiers + Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Coral Crystal x8
Commendation x2		 Workshop Sworn Rapiers Water
Holy Sabers High Commendation x3
Dragonvein Crystal x6
Wyvern Gem x2
Novacrystal x2		 Workshop Sworn Rapiers + Water

Monster Hunter: World Great Sword weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Buster Sword I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Buster Sword II Iron Ore x2 Ore Buster Sword I None
Buster Sword III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Buster Sword II None
Buster Blade I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Buster Sword III None
Buster Blade II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Buster Blade I None
Buster Blade III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Buster Blade II Poison
Chrome Razor I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Buster Blade III Poison
Chrome Razor II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Chrome Razor I Poison
Nergal Judicator Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Chrome Razor I Dragon
Purgation’s Atrocity Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Judicator Dragon
Thunder Blade I Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		 Thunder Buster Sword III Thunder
Thunder Blade II Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Thunder Thunder Blade I Thunder
Lightning Punisher I Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		 Thunder Thunder Blade II Thunder
Lightning Punisher II Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Thunder Lightning Punisher I Thunder
Lightning Punisher III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Thunder Lightning Punisher II Thunder
Freeze Blade I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Ice Thunder Blade I Ice
Freeze Blade II Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		 Ice Freeze Blade I Ice
Frost Blaze I Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Ice Freeze Blade II Ice
Frost Blaze II Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Ice Frost Blaze I Ice
Jagras Blade I Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		 Great Jagras Buster Sword II None
Jagras Blade II Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Blade I None
Jagras Blade III Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Blade II None
Jagras Hacker I Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Blade III Water
Jagras Hacker II Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Hacker I Water
Jagras Hacker III Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		 Great Jagras Jagras Hacker II Water
Girros Blade I Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		 Great Girros Jagras Blade I Paralysis
Girros Blade II Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		 Great Girros Girros Blade I Paralysis
Malady’s Kiss I Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		 Great Girros Girros Blade II Paralysis
Malady’s Kiss II Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		 Great Girros Malady’s Kiss I Paralysis
Malady’s Kiss III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		 Great Girros Malady’s Kiss II Paralysis
Lava Blaze I Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4		 Lavasioth Malady’s Kiss I Fire
Lava Blaze II Lavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Lavasioth Lava Blaze I Fire
Blooming Blade I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		 Pukei-Pukei Buster Sword II Poison
Blooming Blade II Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Blade I Poison
Blooming Blade III Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Blade II Poison
Datura Blaze I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x1
Quality Bone x3		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Blade III Poison
Datura Blaze II Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaze I Poison
Datura Blaze III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blaze II Poison
Flame Blade I Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Rathalos Blooming Blade I Fire
Flame Blade II Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		 Rathalos Flame Blade I Fire
Red Wing Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		 Rathalos Flame Blade II Fire
Blue Wing Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Rathalos Red Wing Fire
Rathalos Glinsword Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		 Rathalos Blue Wing Fire
Bone Blade I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None
Bone Blade II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Blade I None
Bone Blade III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Blade II None
Bone Slasher I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Blade III None
Bone Slasher II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Bone Slasher I None
Bone Slasher III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Bone Slasher II Ice
Giant Jawblade I Brutal Bone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
Monster Hardbone x4		 Bone Bone Slasher III Ice
Giant Jawblade II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Giant Jawblade I Ice
Hazak Kys Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		 Vaal Hazak Giant Jawblade I Dragon
Leviathan’s Fury Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3		 Vaal Hazak Hazak Kys Dragon
Flammenzahn Anjanath Fang x3
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x2		 Anjanath Bone Blade III Fire
Flammenzahn + Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Flammenzahn Fire
Gnashing Flammenzahn Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5		 Anjanath Flammenzahn + Fire
Aqua Slasher I Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Water Bone Blade II Water
Aqua Slasher II Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		 Water Aqua Slasher I Water
Aqua Slasher III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Aqua Slasher II Water
Water Golum I Quality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Water Aqua Slasher III Water
Water Golum II Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		 Water Water Golum I Water
Water Golum III Elder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Water Water Golum II Water
Carapace Buster I Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		 Barroth Bone Blade II None
Carapace Buster II Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		 Barroth Carapace Buster I None
Carapace Buster III Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		 Barroth Carapace Buster II None
Barroth Shredder I Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Carapace Buster III Paralysis
Barroth Shredder II Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Barroth Shredder I Paralysis
Barroth Shredder III Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Barroth Barroth Shredder II Paralysis
Spiked Blade I Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		 Radobaan Carapace Buster I Sleep
Spiked Blade II Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		 Radobaan Spiked Blade I Sleep
Radobaan Slab I Coma Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3		 Radobaan Spiked Blade II Sleep
Radobaan Slab II Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		 Radobaan Radobaan Slab I Sleep
Radobaan Slab III Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Radobaan Radobaan Slab II Sleep
Dragonbone Cleaver I Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Cleaver II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cleaver I Dragon
Dragonbone Cleaver III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cleaver II Dragon
Thundersword Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Kirin Dragonbone Cleaver I Thunder
Kirin Thundersword Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		 Kirin Thundersword Thunder
King Thundersword Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiia Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		 Kirin Kirin Thundersword Thunder
Magda Potestas I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Cleaver I Blast
Magda Potestas II Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4		 Zorah Magdaros Magda Potestas I Blast
Blacksteel Chopper I Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Chopper II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Chopper I Dragon
Icesteel Edge Daora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Chopper II Ice
Daora’s Decimator Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2		 Blacksteel Icesteel Edge Ice
Xeno Maliq Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Chopper II Dragon
Wyvern Jawblade Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x1
Barroth Coin x4
Novacrystal 		Workshop Crafted from scratch Blast

Monster Hunter: World Gunlance weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Iron Gunlance I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Iron Gunlance II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Gunlance I None
Iron Gunlance III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Iron Gunlance II None
Steel Gunlance I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Iron Gunlance III None
Steel Gunlance II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Steel Gunlance I None
Steel Gunlance III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Steel Gunlance II Blast
Chrome Gunlance I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Steel Gunlance III Blast
Chrome Gunlance II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Chrome Gunlance I Blast
Nergal Ram Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Chrome Gunlance I Dragon
Eradication Flame Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Ram Dragon
Pulsar Gunlance I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		 Todi-Kadachi Iron Gunlance II Thunder
Pulsar Gunlance II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3		 Todi-Kadachi Pulsar Gunlance I Thunder
Pulsar Gunlance III Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		 Todi-Kadachi Pulsar Gunlance II Thunder
Kadachi Striker Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Todi-Kadachi Pulsar Gunlance III Thunder
Kadachi Striker + Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Todi-Kadachi Kadachi Striker Thunder
Mythic Kadachi Striker Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Todi-Kadachi Kadachi Striker + Thunder
Rath Gunlance I Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x2		 Rathalos Pulsar Gunlance II Fire
Rath Gunlance II Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		 Rathalos Rath Gunlance I Fire
Red Rook Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		 Rathalos Rath Gunlance II Fire
Blue Rook Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Rathalos Red Rook Fire
Blue Chariot Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		 Rathalos Blue Rook Fire
Princess Panoply Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		 Rathian Pulsar Gunlance I Poison
Princess Panoply + Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		 Rathian Princess Panoply Poison
Rose Burst Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Rathian Princess Panoply + Poison
Royal Burst Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5		 Rathian Rose Burst Poison
Madness Gunlance I Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Jyuratodus Iron Gunlance II Water
Madness Gunlance II Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Gunlance I Water
Madness Gunlance III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Gunlance II Water
Jyura Blaster I Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Gunlance III Water
Jyura Blaster II Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		 Jyuratodus Jyura Blaster I Water
Jyura Blaster III Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Jyuratodus Jyura Blaster II Water
Glacial Gunlance I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		 Legiana Madness Gunlance II Ice
Glacial Gunlance II Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		 Legiana Glacial Gunlance I Ice
Legiana Cannon I Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Legiana Glacial Gunlance II Ice
Legiana Cannon II Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		 Legiana Legiana Cannon I Ice
Bone Gunlance I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None
Bone Gunlance II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Gunlance I None
Bone Gunlance III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Gunlance II None
Bone Cannon I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Gunlance III None
Bone Cannon II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Bone Cannon I None
Bone Cannon III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Bone Cannon II Thunder
Great Bone Gunlance I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Bone Cannon III Thunder
Great Bone Gunlance II Monster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Great Bone Gunlance I Thunder
Bazel Buster I Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Bazelgeuse Bone Cannon III Blast
Bazel Buster II Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3		 Bazelgeuse Bazel Buster I Blast
Jagras Gunlance I Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		 Great Jagras Bone Gunlance II None
Jagras Gunlance II Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Gunlance I None
Jagras Gunlance III Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Gunlance II None
Glutton Gunlance I Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Gunlance III Sleep
Glutton Gunlance II Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		 Great Jagras Glutton Gunlance I Sleep
Glutton Gunlance III Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		 Great Jagras Glutton Gunlance II Sleep
Girros Gunlance I Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		 Great Girros Jagras Gunlance I Paralysis
Girros Gunlance II Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		 Great Girros Girros Gunlance I Paralysis
Deathfang Gunlance I Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		 Great Girros Girros Gunlance II Paralysis
Deathfang Gunlance II Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		 Great Girros Deathfang Gunlance I Paralysis
Deathfang Gunlance III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		 Great Girros Deathfang Gunlance II Paralysis
Hazak Spysa I Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		 Vaal Hazak Deathfang Gunlance II Dragon
Hazak Spysa II Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3		 Vaal Hazak Hazak Spysa I Dragon
Carapace Cannon I Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		 Barroth Bone Gunlance II None
Carapace Cannon II Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		 Barroth Carapace Cannon I None
Carapace Cannon III Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		 Barroth Carapace Cannon II None
Barroth Blaster I Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Carapace Cannon III Paralysis
Barroth Blaster II Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Barroth Blaster I Paralysis
Barroth Blaster III Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Barroth Barroth Blaster II Paralysis
Blazing Gunlance I Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Carapace Cannon I Fire
Blazing Gunlance II Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		 Anjanath Blazing Gunlance I Fire
Anja Cannon I Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Blazing Gunlance II Fire
Anja Cannon II Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2		 Anjanath Anja Cannon I Fire
Anja Cannon III Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		 Anjanath Anja Cannon II Fire
Dragonbone Gunlance I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone craftable from Scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Gunlance II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Gunlance I Dragon
Dragonbone Gunlance III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Gunlance II Dragon
Magda Lahat Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Gunlance I Blast
Earthshaker Magda Lahat Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4		 Zorah Magdaros Magda Lahat Blast
Blacksteel Gunlance I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Gunlance II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Gunlance I Dragon
Icesteel Gunlance Daora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Gunlance II Ice
Daora’s Brigia Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2		 Blacksteel Icesteel Gunlance Ice
Xeno Hemta Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Thundersword Dragon

Monster Hunter World Hammer weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Iron Hammer I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Iron Hammer II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Hammer I None
Iron Hammer III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Iron Hammer II None
Iron Demon I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Iron Hammer III None
Iron Demon II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Iron Demon I None
Iron Demon III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Iron Demon II Blast
Iron Archdemon I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Iron Demon III Blast
Iron Archdemon II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Iron Archdemon I Blast
Nergal Crusher Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Iron Archdemon I Dragon
Obliteration’s Footfall Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Crusher Dragon
Aqua Hammer I Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Water Iron Hammer II Water
Aqua Hammer II Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		 Water Aqua Hammer I Water
Aqua Hammer III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystakl x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Aqua Hammer II Water
Water Basher I Carbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
Gajau Scale x5		 Water Aqua Hammer III Water
Water Basher II Fucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Water Basher I Water
Water Basher III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Wyvern Gem x1		 Water Water Basher II Water
Girros Hammer I Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		 Great Girros Aqua Hammer I Paralysis
Girros Hammer II Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		 Great Girros Girros Hammer I Paralysis
Malady’s Fist I Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		 Great Girros Girros Hammer II Paralysis
Malady’s Fist II Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		 Great Girros Malady’s Fist I Paralysis
Malady’s Fist III Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Great Girros Malady’s Fist II Paralysis
Blooming Hammer I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		 Pukei-Pukei Iron Hammer II Poison
Blooming Hammer II Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Hammer I Poison
Blooming Hammer III Monster Bone + x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Hammer II Poison
Buon Fiore Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Hammer III Poison
Buon Flora Vaal Hazak Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Pukei-Pukei Buon Fiore Poison
Thunder Hammer I Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		 Thunder Blooming Hammer I Thunder
Thunder Hammer II Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Thunder Thunder Hammer I Thunder
Lightning Bash I Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3		 Thunder Thunder Hammer II Thunder
Lightning Bash II Fucium Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Thunder Sac x3		 Thunder Lightning Bash I Thunder
Lightning Bash III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Thunder Lightning Bash II Thunder
Bone Bludgeon I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None
Bone Bludgeon II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Bludgeon I None
Bone Bludgeon III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Bludgeon II None
Fossil Bludgeon I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Bludgeon III None
Fossil Bludgeon II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Fossil Bludgeon I None
Fossil Bludgeon III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Fossil Bludgeon II Thunder
Grandrock I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Fossil Bludgeon III Thunder
Grandrock II Monster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Grandrock I Thunder
Hazak Vlafos Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Decreased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4		 Vaal Hazak Grandrock I Dragon
Pandemonium’s Root Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1		 Vaal Hazak Hazak Vlafos Dragon
Bone Spike I Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		 Radobaan Bone Bludgeon III Sleep
Bone Spike II Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		 Radobaan Bone Spike I Sleep
Baan Strike I Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3		 Radobaan Bone Spike II Sleep
Baan Strike II Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Scale + x8
Coma Sac x3
Radobaan Medulla x1		 Radobaan Baan Strike I Sleep
Baan Strike III Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Coma Sac x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Radobaan Baan Strike II Sleep
Brazenbreak I Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale + x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1		 Uragaan Baan Strike I Fire
Brazenbreak II Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1		 Uragaan Brazenbreak I Fire
Kulu Beak I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Bone Bludgeon II None
Kulu Beak II Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Beak I None
Kulu Beak III Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Beak II None
Crushing Beak I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Beak III Sleep
Crushing Beak II Odogaron Claw + x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Brutal Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Crushing Beak I Sleep
Crushing Beak III Nergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Crushing Beak II Sleep
Diablos Sledge I Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		 Diablos Kulu Beak II None
Diablos Sledge II Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		 Diablos Diablos Sledge I Ice
Diablos Shatterer I Majestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Blos Medulla x1		 Diablos Diablos Sledge II Ice
Diablos Shatterer II Nergigante Horn + x3
Black Spiral Horn x3
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Diablos Diablos Shatterer I Ice
Carapace Sledge I Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		 Barroth Bone Bludgeon II None
Carapace Sledge II Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		 Barroth Carapace Sledge I None
Carapace Sledge III Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		 Barroth Carapace Sledge II None
Barroth Breaker I Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Carapace Sledge III Paralysis
Barroth Breaker II Diablos Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Barroth Carapace x3
Gastrodon Carapace x5		 Anjanath Barroth Breaker I Paralysis
Barroth Breaker III Nergigante Horn + x1
Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Wyvern Gem x1		 Anjanath Barroth Breaker II Paralysis
Blazing Hammer I Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Carapace Sledge I Fire
Blazing Hammer II Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		 Anjanath Blazing Hammer I Fire
Anja Striker I Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Blazing Hammer II Fire
Anja Striker II Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2		 Anjanath Anja Striker I Fire
Anja Striker III Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		 Anjanath Anja Striker II Fire
Dragonbone Basher I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Basher II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Basher I Dragon
Dragonbone Basher III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Basher II Dragon
Magda Floga Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Basher I Blast
Ragefire Magda Floga Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4		 Zorah Magdaros Magda Floga Blast
Blacksteel Hammer I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Hammer II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Hammer I Dragon
Icesteel Hammer Daora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Hammer II Ice
Daora’s Colossus Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2		 Blacksteel Icesteel Hammer Ice
Xeno Maph’agarna Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Hammer II Dragon
Frozen Core Legiana Scale x3
Frost Sac x4
Coral Crystal x4
Lightcrystal x3		 Workshop Iron Demon I Ice
Frozen Core + Legiana Scale x3
Freezer Sac x4
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Novacrystal x3		 Workshop Frozen Core Ice
Cocytus Legiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x4
Daora Claw + x3
Novacrystal x6		 Workshop Frozen Core + Ice

Monster Hunter World Heavy Bowgun weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Iron Assault I Iron Ore Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Iron Assault II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Assault I None
Iron Assault III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Iron Assault II None
Steel Assault I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Iron Assault III None
Steel Assault II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Steel Assault I None
Steel Assault III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Steel Assault II None
Chrome Assault I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Steel Assault III None
Chrome Assault II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Chrome Assault I None
Nergal Roar Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Chrome Assault I None
Destruction’s Fusillade Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Roar None
Aqua Assault I Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Water Iron Assault II None
Aqua Assault II Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		 Water Aqua Assault I None
Aqua Assault III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Aqua Assault II None
Water Cannon I Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Water Aqua Assault III None
Water Cannon II Fucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3		 Water Water Cannon I None
Water Cannon III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Water Water Cannon II None
Luminous Assault I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Aqua Assault None
Luminous Assault II Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Assault I None
Arma Destroyer I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Assault II None
Arma Destroyer II Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Arma Destroyer I None
Arma Destroyer III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Arma Destroyer II None
Shattercryst Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		 Legiana Luminous Assault I None
Shattercryst + Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Legiana Shattercryst None
Legia Shattercryst Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		 Legiana Shattercryst + None
Jagras Assault I Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		 Great Jagras Chain Assault II None
Jagras Assault II Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Assault I None
Jagras Assault III Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Assault II None
Jagras Cannon I Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Assault III None
Jagras Cannon II Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Cannon I None
Jagras Cannon III Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		 Great Jagras Jagras Cannon II None
Blazing Assault I Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Jagras Assault I None
Blazing Assault II Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		 Anjanath Blazing Assault I None
Flammenkanone Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Blazing Assault II None
Gnashing Flammenkanone Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		 Anjanath Flammenkanone None
Bone Shooter I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Bone Bludgeon III None
Bone Shooter II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Fossil Bludgeon I None
Bone Shooter III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Fossil Bludgeon II None
Heavy Shooter I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Fossil Bludgeon III None
Heavy Shooter II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Grandrock I None
Heavy Shooter III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Grandrock I None
Power Shooter I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Hazak Vlafos None
Power Shooter II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Bone Bludgeon III None
Diablos Shooter I Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		 Diablos Heavy Shooter I None
Diablos Shooter II Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		 Diablos Diablos Shooter I None
Dual Threat Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		 Diablos Diablos Shooter II None
Nero’s Blazooka Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Diablos Dual Threat None
Griffin Blazooka Black Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
Dragonbone Relic x2		 Diablos Nero’s Blazooka None
Blooming Shooter I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		 Pukei-Pukei Bone Shooter II None
Blooming Shooter II Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Shooter I None
Blooming Shooter III Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Shooter II None
Datura Pike I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Shooter III None
Datura Pike II Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike I None
Datura Pike III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike II None
Spiked Shooter I Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		 Radobaan Bone Shooter II None
Spiked Shooter II Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		 Radobaan Spiked Shooter I None
Baan Roar I Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3		 Radobaan Spiked Shooter II None
Baan Roar II Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		 Radobaan Baan Roar I None
Baan Roar III Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Radobaan Baan Roar II None
Gama Cannon I Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		 Dodogama Baan Roar I None
Gama Cannon II Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dodogama Gama Cannon I None
Pulsar Shooter I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Shooter II None
Pulsar Shooter II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shooter I None
Pulsar Shooter III Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shooter II None
Kadachi Lion I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shooter III None
Kadachi Lion II Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Lion I None
Kadachi Lion III Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Lion II None
Dragonbone Cannon I Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from Scratch None
Dragonbone Cannon II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cannon I None
Dragonbone Cannon III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Cannon II None
Quickcaster Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Kirin Dragonbone Cannon I None
Quickcaster + Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		 Kirin Quickcaster None
Quickquiver Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		 Kirin Quickcaster + None
Magda Gemitus I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Cannon I None
Magda Gemitus II Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4		 Zorah Magdaros Magda Gemitus I None
Blacksteel Cannon I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from Scratch None
Blacksteel Cannon II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Cannon I None
Teostra’s Artillery Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Cannon II None
Teostra’s Flames Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5		 Blacksteel Teostra’s Artillery None
Xeno Jiqa Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Cannon II None

Monster Hunter World Hunting Horn weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Metal Bagpipe I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Metal Bagpipe II Iron Ore x2 Ore Metal Bagpipe I None
Metal Bagpipe III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Metal Bagpipe II None
Great Bagpipe I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Metal Bagpipe III None
Great Bagpipe II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Great Bagpipe I None
Great Bagpipe III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Great Bagpipe II Paralysis
Fortissimo I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Great Bagpipe III Paralysis
Fortissimo II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Fortissimo I Paralysis
Nergal Groove Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Fortissimo I Dragon
Destruction’s Fusillade Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Groove Dragon
Thunder Gaida I Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		 Thunder Metal Bagpipe III Thunder
Thunder Gaida II Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Thunder Thunder Gaida I Thunder
Lightning Drum I Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		 Thunder Thunder Gaida II Thunder
Lightning Drum II Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Thunder Lightning Drum I Thunder
Lightning Drum III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Thunder Lightning Drum II Thunder
Kulu Duda I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Metal Bagpipe II None
Kulu Duda II Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Duda I None
Kulu Duda III Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Duda II None
Dancing Duval I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Duda III Sleep
Dancing Duval II Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Dancing Duval I Sleep
Dancing Duval III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Dancing Duval II Sleep
Valkyrie Chordmaker Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		 Rathian Kulu Duda I Fire
Queen Chordmaker Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		 Rathian Valkyrie Chordmaker Fire
Coral Chordmaker Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Rathian Queen Chordmaker Fire
Royal Chordmaker Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5		 Rathian Coral Chordmaker Fire
Aqua Bagpipe I Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Water Metal Bagpipe II Water
Aqua Bagpipe II Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		 Water Aqua Bagpipe I Water
Aqua Bagpipe III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Aqua Bagpipe II Water
Water Tamtam I Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Water Aqua Bagpipe III Water
Water Tamtam II Fucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3		 Water Water Tamtam I Water
Water Tamtam III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Water Water Tamtam II Water
Glacial Bagpipe I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		 Legiana Aqua Bagpipe II Ice
Glacial Bagpipe II Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		 Legiana Glacial Bagpipe I Ice
Sectored Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Legiana Glacial Bagpipe II Ice
Legia Sectored Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		 Legiana Sectored Ice
Bone Horn I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None
Bone Horn II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Horn I None
Bone Horn III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Horn II None
Hard Bone Horn I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Horn III None
Hard Bone Horn II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Hard Bone Horn I None
Hard Bone Horn III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Hard Bone Horn II Ice
Heavy Bone Horn I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Hard Bone Horn III Ice
Heavy Bone Horn II Elder Dragon Bone x4

Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1

 Bone Heavy Bone Horn I Ice
Gama Horn I Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		 Bone Hard Bone Horn III Blast
Gama Horn II Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Bone Gama Horn I Blast
Blazing Horn I Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Bone Horn III Fire
Blazing Horn II Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		 Anjanath Blazing Horn I Fire
Anja Barone I Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Blazing Horn II Fire
Anja Barone II Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2		 Anjanath Anja Barone I Fire
Anja Barone III Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		 Anjanath Anja Barone II Fire
Blooming Horn I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		 Pukei-Pukei Bone Horn II Poison
Blooming Horn II Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Horn I Poison
Blooming Horn III Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Horn II Poison
Datura Horn I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Horn III Poison
Datura Horn II Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Horn I Poison
Datura Horn III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Horn II Poison
Lumu Horn I Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		 Paolumu Blooming Horn I None
Lumu Horn II Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5		 Paolumu Lumu Horn I None
Lumu Barone I Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Pelt + x6
Paolumu Webbing x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Paolumu Lumu Horn II Water
Lumu Barone II Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		 Paolumu Lumu Barone I Water
Lumu Barone III Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1		 Paolumu Lumu Barone II Water
Rookslayer Drum Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Bazelgeuse Lumu Barone I Blast
Bazelreid Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3		 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Drum Blast
Sonic Horn I Vespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x1
Ancient Bone x1		 Vespoid Bone Horn II Paralysis
Sonic Horn II Vespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
Paralysis Sac x1		 Vespoid Sonic Horn I Paralysis
Sonic Horn III Vespoid Wing x3
Hornetaur Wing x3
Girros Fang x6
Paralysis Sac x2		 Vespoid Sonic Horn II Paralysis
Glass Royale Vespoid Carapace x6
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Monster Broth x5
Omniplegia Sac x2		 Vespoid Sonic Horn III Paralysis
Glass Royale + Brutal Bone x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vespoid Innerwing x6		 Vespoid Glass Royale Paralysis
Queen Vespoid Horn Daora Webbing x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Hornetaur Head x1
Novacrystal x2		 Vespoid Glass Royale + Paralysis
Spiked Horn I Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		 Radobaan Sonic Horn I Sleep
Spiked Horn II Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		 Radobaan Spiked Horn I Sleep
Baan Horn I Coma Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3		 Radobaan Spiked Horn II Sleep
Baan Horn II Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		 Radobaan Baan Horn I Sleep
Baan Horn III Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Radobaan Baan Horn II Sleep
Dragonbone Auldhorn I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Auldhorn II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Auldhorn I Dragon
Dragonbone Auldhorn III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Auldhorn II Dragon
Thundercry Horn Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Kirin Dragonbone Auldhorn I Thunder
Thunderbolt Horn I Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		 Kirin Thundercry Horn Thunder
Thunderbolt Horn II Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4		 Kirin Thunderbolt Horn I Thunder
Blacksteel Dragonhorn I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Dragonhorn II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Dragonhorn I Dragon
Teostra’s Tiple Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Dragonhorn II Blast
Teostra’s Orphée Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5		 Blacksteel Teostra’s Tiple Blast
Xeno Manasheena Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Dragonhorn II Dragon

Monster Hunter World Insect Glaive weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Iron Blade I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Iron Blade II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Blade I None
Iron Blade III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Iron Blade II None
Steel Blade I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Iron Blade III None
Steel Blade II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Steel Blade I None
Steel Blade III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Steel Blade II Blast
Chrome Blade I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Steel Blade III Blast
Chrome Blade II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Chrome Blade I Blast
Nergal Reaper Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Chrome Blade I Dragon
Catastrophe’s Light Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Reaper Dragon
Flame Glaive I Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Rathalos Steel Blade I Fire
Flame Glaive II Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		 Rathalos Flame Glaive I Fire
Rathmaul Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		 Rathalos Flame Glaive II Fire
Firedance Rathmaul Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Rathalos Rathmaul Fire
Kulu Blade I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Blade II None
Kulu Blade II Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade I None
Kulu Blade III Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade II None
Ya-Ku Wrath I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade III Sleep
Ya-Ku Wrath II Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Ya-Ku Wrath I Sleep
Ya-Ku Wrath III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Ya-Ku Wrath II Sleep
Luminous Blade I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Kulu Blade I None
Luminous Blade II Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Blade I None
Destroyer Bo I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Luminous Blade II Thunder
Destroyer Bo II Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Piercing Claw x5		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Destroyer Bo I Thunder
Destroyer Bo III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Destroyer Bo II Thunder
Frost Blade I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Ice Luminous Blade I Ice
Frost Blade II Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5		 Ice Frost Blade I Ice
Freeze Gale I Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Ice Frost Blade II Ice
Freeze Gale II Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Ice Freeze Gale I Ice
Blooming Glaive I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		 Pukei-Pukei Iron Blade II Poison
Blooming Glaive II Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Glaive I Poison
Blooming Glaive III Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Glaive II Poison
Datura Blade I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Glaive III Poison
Datura Blade II Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blade I Poison
Datura Blade III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blade II Poison
Gama Cane I Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		 Dodogama Datura Blade I Blast
Gama Cane II Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dodogama Gama Cane I Blast
Bone Rod I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None
Bone Rod II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Rod I None
Bone Rod III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Rod II None
Hard Bone Rod I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Rod III None
Hard Bone Rod II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Hard Bone Rod I None
Hard Bone Rod III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Hard Bone Rod II Paralysis
Aerial Rod I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Hard Bone Rod III Paralysis
Aerial Rod II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Aerial Rod I Paralysis
Hazak Entoma I Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		 Vaal Hazak Aerial Rod I Dragon
Hazak Entoma II Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3		 Vaal Hazak Hazak Entoma I Dragon
Flammenkaefer Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Bone Rod III Fire
Flammenkaefer + Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Anja Barone I Fire
Gnashing Flammenkaefer Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5		 Anjanath Anja Barone II Fire
Aqua Rod I Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Water Bone Rod II Water
Aqua Rod II Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		 Water Aqua Rod I Water
Aqua Rod III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Aqua Rod II Water
Water Glaive I Quality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Water Aqua Rod III Water
Water Glaive II Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		 Water Water Glaive I Water
Water Glaive III Elder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Water Water Glaive II Water
Diablos Rod I Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		 Diablos Aqua Rod II None
Diablos Rod II Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		 Diablos Diablos Rod I Ice
Tyrannis Glaive I Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		 Diablos Diablos Rod II Ice
Tyrannis Glaive II Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem		 Diablos Tyrannis Glaive I Ice
Pulsar Rod I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Rod II Thunder
Pulsar Rod II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Rod I Thunder
Pulsar Rod III Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Rod II Thunder
Kadachi Pillar I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Rod III Thunder
Kadachi Pillar II Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Pillar I Thunder
Kadachi Pillar III Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Pillar II Thunder
Garon Rod I Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		 Odogaron Pulsar Rod II None
Garon Rod II Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Odogaron Garon Rod I Fire
Temptation’s Trident Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Odogaron Garon Rod II Fire
Vice Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		 Odogaron Temptation’s Trident Fire
Dragonbone Glaive I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Glaive II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Glaive I Dragon
Dragonbone Glaive III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Glaive II Dragon
Indigo Flash Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Kirin Dragonbone Glaive I Thunder
Azure Bolt Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		 Kirin Indigo Flash Thunder
Verdant Levin Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4		 Kirin Azure Bolt Thunder
Blacksteel Glaive I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Glaive II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Glaive I Dragon
Daora’s Entom Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Glaive II Ice
Daora’s Tethidine Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5		 Blacksteel Daora’s Entom Ice
Xeno Shmaena Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Glaive II Dragon

Monster Hunter World Lance weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Iron Lance I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Iron Lance II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Lance I None
Iron Lance III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Iron Lance II None
Steel Lance I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Iron Lance III None
Steel Lance II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Steel Lance I None
Steel Lance III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Steel Lance II Paralysis
Chrome Lance I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Steel Lance III Paralysis
Chrome Lance II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Chrome Lance I Paralysis
Nergal Impaler Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Chrome Lance I Dragon
Perdition’s Hand Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Reaper Dragon
Glacial Lance I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		 Legiana Steel Lance I Ice
Glacial Lance II Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		 Legiana Glacial Lance I Ice
Legiana Halberd I Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Legiana Glacial Lance II Ice
Legiana Halberd II Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		 Legiana Legiana Halberd I Ice
Kulu Lance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Lance II None
Kulu Lance II Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Lance I None
Kulu Lance III Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Lance II None
Kulu Hasta I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Lance III Sleep
Kulu Hasta II Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Hasta I Sleep
Kulu Hasta III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Kulu Hasta II Sleep
Gama Pilebunker I Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4		 Dodogama Kulu Hasta I Blast
Gama Pilebunker II Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dodogama Gama Pilebunker I Blast
Thunder Lance I Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		 Thunder Kulu Lance I Thunder
Thunder Lance II Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Thunder Thunder Lance I Thunder
Lightning Spire I Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		 Thunder Thunder Lance II Thunder
Lightning Spire II Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Thunder Lightning Spire I Thunder
Lightning Spire III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Thunder Lightning Spire II Thunder
Blooming Lance I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		 Pukei-Pukei Iron Lance II Poison
Blooming Lance II Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Lance I Poison
Blooming Lance III Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Lance II Poison
Datura Pike I Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Lance III Poison
Datura Pike II Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike I Poison
Datura Pike III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Pike II Poison
Flame Lance I Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Rathalos Blooming Lance II Fire
Flame Lance II Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		 Rathalos Flame Lance I Fire
Red Tail Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		 Rathalos Flame Lance II Fire
Blue Tail Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Rathalos Red Tail Fire
Blue Prominence Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		 Rathalos Blue Tail Fire
Bone Lance I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from Scratch None
Bone Lance II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Lance I None
Bone Lance III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Lance II None
Hard Bone Lance I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Lance III None
Hard Bone Lance II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Hard Bone Lance I None
Hard Bone Lance III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Hard Bone Lance II Poison
Heavy Bone Lance I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Hard Bone Lance III Poison
Heavy Bone Lance II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Heavy Bone Lance I Poison
Hazak Wächter Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		 Vaal Hazak Heavy Bone Lance I Dragon
Love’s Sorrow Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3		 Anjanath Hazak Wächter Dragon
Taurus Lance I Hornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2		 Hornetaur Bone Lance III None
Taurus Lance II Odogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2		 Hornetaur Taurus Lance I None
Dark Stinger I Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Hornetaur Taurus Lance II Blast
Dark Stinger II Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1		 Hornetaur Dark Stinger I Blast
Dark Stinger III Hornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Hornetaur Dark Stinger II Blast
Carapace Lance I Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		 Barroth Bone Lance II None
Carapace Lance II Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		 Barroth Carapace Lance I None
Carapace Lance III Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		 Barroth Carapace Lance II None
Barroth Stinger I Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Carapace Lance III Paralysis
Barroth Stinger II Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Barroth Stinger I Paralysis
Barroth Stinger III Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Barroth Barroth Stinger II Paralysis
Garon Lance I Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		 Odogaron Carapace Lance II None
Garon Lance II Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Odogaron Garon Lance I Fire
Garon Dhara I Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Odogaron Garon Lance II Fire
Garon Dhara II Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		 Odogaron Garon Dhara I Fire
Aqua Horn I Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Water Bone Lance II Water
Aqua Horn II Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		 Water Aqua Horn I Water
Aqua Horn III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Aqua Horn II Water
Water Spike I Quality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Water Aqua Horn III Water
Water Spike II Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		 Water Water Spike I Water
Water Spike III Elder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Water Water Spike II Water
Dragonbone Lance I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Lance II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Lance I Dragon
Dragonbone Lance III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Lance II Dragon
Rookslayer Lance Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Bazelgeuse Dragonbone Lance II Blast
Bazel Myniad Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3		 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Lance Blast
Thunderpike Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Kirin Dragonbone Lance I Thunder
Thunderspear Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		 Kirin Thunderpike Thunder
Thunderpiercer Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4		 Kirin Thunderspear Thunder
Blacksteel Lance I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Lance II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Lance I Dragon
Icesteel Spear Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Lance II Ice
Daora’s Fang Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5		 Blacksteel Icesteel Spear Ice
Xeno Zauta Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Glaive II Dragon

Monster Hunter World Light Bowgun weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Chain Blitz I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Chain Blitz II Iron Ore x2 Ore Chain Blitz I None
Chain Blitz III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Chain Blitz II None
High Chain Blitz I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Chain Blitz III None
High Chain Blitz II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore High Chain Blitz I None
High Chain Blitz III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore High Chain Blitz II None
Cross Blitz I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore High Chain Blitz III None
Cross Blitz II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Cross Blitz I None
Nergal Spitter Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Cross Blitz I None
Cataclysm’s Trigger Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Spitter None
Lumu Blitz I Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		 Paolumu Chain Blitz III None
Lumu Blitz II Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x 5		 Paolumu Lumu Blitz I None
Lumu Typhon I Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5		 Paolumu Lumu Blitz II None
Lumu Typhon II Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		 Paolumu Lumu Typhon I None
Lumu Typhon III Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1		 Paolumu Lumu Typhon II None
Bazel Typhoon I Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Bazelgeuse Lumu Typhon I None
Bazel Typhoon II Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3		 Bazelgeuse Bazel Typhoon I None
Jagras Blitz I Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		 Great Jagras Chain Blitz II None
Jagras Blitz II Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x 3		 Great Jagras Jagras Blitz I None
Jagras Blitz III Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Blitz II None
Jagras Fire I Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Blitz III None
Jagras Fire II Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Fire I None
Jagras Fire III Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		 Great Jagras Jagras Fire II None
Flame Blitz I Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Rathalos Jagras Blitz II None
Flame Blitz II Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		 Rathalos Flame Blitz I None
Rathbuster I Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		 Rathalos Flame Blitz II None
Rathbuster II Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1		 Rathalos Rathbuster I None
Thunder Blitz I Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		 Thunder Jagras Blitz I None
Thunder Blitz II Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Thunder Thunder Blitz I None
Lightning Blitz I Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		 Thunder Thunder Blitz II None
Lightning Blitz II Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Thunder Lightning Blitz I None
Lightning Blitz III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Thunder Lightning Blitz II None
Snow Blitz I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x 3		 Ice Thunder Blitz I None
Snow Blitz II Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x 5		 Ice Snow Blitz I None
Frost Blitz I Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Ice Snow Blitz II None
Frost Blitz II Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Ice Frost Blitz I None
Hunter’s Rifle I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None
Hunter’s Rifle II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Hunter’s Rifle I None
Hunter’s Rifle III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Hunter’s Rifle II None
Power Rifle I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Hunter’s Rifle III None
Power Rifle II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Power Rifle I None
Power Rifle III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Power Rifle II None
Sniper Shot I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Power Rifle III None
Sniper Shot II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Sniper Shot I None
Hazak Ereipia Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		 Vaal Hazak Sniper Shot I None
Gulgoleth’s Wail Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3		 Vaal Hazak Hazak Ereipia None
Blazing Rifle I Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Hunter’s Rifle III None
Blazing Rifle II Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		 Anjanath Blazing Rifle I None
Anja Buster I Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Blazing Rifle II None
Anja Buster II Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2		 Anjanath Anja Buster I None
Anja Buster III Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		 Anjanath Anja Buster II None
Madness Rifle I Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Jyuratodus Hunter’s Rifle II None
Madness Rifle II Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Rifle I None
Madness Rifle III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Rifle II None
Jyura Bullet I Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Rifle III None
Jyura Bullet II Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		 Jyuratodus Jyura Bullet I None
Jyura Bullet III Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Jyuratodus Jyura Bullet II None
Lava Bullet I Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4		 Lavasioth Jyura Bullet I None
Lava Bullet II Lavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Lavasioth Lava Bullet I None
Carapace Rifle I Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		 Barroth Hunter’s Rifle II None
Carapace Rifle II Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		 Barroth Garon Lance I None
Carapace Rifle III Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		 Barroth Garon Lance II None
Barroth Shot I Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Garon Dhara I None
Barroth Shot II Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Bone Lance II None
Barroth Shot III Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Barroth Aqua Horn I None
Garon Rifle I Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2		 Odogaron Carapace Rifle III None
Garon Rifle II Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1		 Odogaron Garon Rifle I None
Fate’s Ember Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Odogaron Garon Rifle II None
Karma Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2		 Odogaron Fate’s Ember None
Dragonbone Bowgun I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch None
Dragonbone Bowgun II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Bowgun I None
Dragonbone Bowgun III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Bowgun II None
Onigashima Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
High Commendation x1		 Workshop Dragonbone Bowgun II None
Dai-Onigashima Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Claw x 4		 Workshop Onigashima None
Mythical Horn Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Kirin Dragonbone Bowgun I None
Mythical Horn+ Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		 Kirin Mythical Horn None
Mythical Three-Horn Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4		 Kirin Mythical Horn+ None
Blacksteel Crossbow I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch None
Blacksteel Crossbow II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow I None
Icesteel Wasp Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow II None
Daora’s Hornet Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5		 Blacksteel Icesteel Wasp None
Xeno Neqiina Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Crossbow II None
Cross Bowgun Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		 Workshop B Craftable from scratch None
Great Bowgun Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2		 Workshop B Cross Bowgun None

Monster Hunter World Long Sword weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Iron Katana I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Iron Katana II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Katana I None
Iron Katana III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Iron Katana II None
Iron Grace I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Iron Katana III None
Iron Grace II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Iron Grace I None
Iron Grace III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Iron Grace II Water
Iron Gospel I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Iron Grace III Water
Iron Gospel II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Iron Gospel I Water
Nergal Reaver Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Iron Gospel I Dragon
Extermination’s Edge Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Reaver Dragon
Flickering Glow I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Iron Katana III None
Flickering Glow II Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x 3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Flickering Glow I None
Dazzling Flash I Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Flickering Glow II Thunder
Dazzling Flash II Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitz-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dazzling Flash I Thunder
Dazzling Flash III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3		 Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Dazzling Flash II Thunder
First Dance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Iron Katana II None
First Dance II Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku First Dance I None
First Dance III Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x 3		 Kulu-Ya-Ku First Dance II None
Last Dance I Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6		 Kulu-Ya-Ku First Dance III Sleep
Last Dance II Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Last Dance I Sleep
Last Dance III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2		 Kulu-Ya-Ku Last Dance II Sleep
Brazenridge I Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6		 Uragaan Last Dance I Fire
Brazenridge II Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4		 Uragaan Brazenridge I Fire
Wyvern Blade “Leaf” Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		 Rathian First Dance I Poison
Wyvern Blade “Verde” Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		 Rathian Wyvern Blade “Leaf” Poison
Wyvern Blade “Holly” Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike+ x 5		 Rathian Wyvern Blade “Verde” Poison
Wyvern Blade “Fall” Rath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Rathalos Wyvern Blade “Leaf” Fire
Wyvern Blade “Blood” Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Plate x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		 Rathalos Wyvern Blade “Fall” Fire
Wyvern Blade “Azure” Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1		 Rathalos Wyvern Blade “Blood” Fire
Wyvern Blade “Indigo” Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2		 Rathalos Wyvern Blade “Azure” Fire
Bone Shotel I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None
Bone Shotel II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Shotel I None
Bone Shotel III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Shotel II None
Hard Bone Shotel I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Shotel III None
Hard Bone Shotel II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Hard Bone Shotel I None
Hard Bone Shotel III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Hard Bone Shotel II Sleep
Bone Reaper I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Hard Bone Shotel III Sleep
Bone Reaper II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Bone Reaper I Sleep
Rookslayer Long Sword Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Bazelgeuse Hard Bone Shotel III Blast
Bazel Varga Rookslayer Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x 3		 Bazelgeuse Rookslayer Long Sword Blast
Blazing Shotel I Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Bone Shotel III Fire
Blazing Shotel II Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		 Anjanath Blazing Shotel I Fire
Anja Scimitar I Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Blazing Shotel II Fire
Anja Scimitar II Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2		 Anjanath Anja Scimitar I Fire
Anja Scimitar III Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		 Anjanath Anja Scimitar II Fire
Jyura Shotel I Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Jyuratodus Bone Shotel II Water
Jyura Shotel II Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		 Jyuratodus Jyura Shotel I Water
Jyura Shotel III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Jyuratodus Jyura Shotel II Water
Dipterus I Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Jyuratodus Jyura Shotel III Water
Dipterus II Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		 Jyuratodus Dipterus I Water
Dipterus III Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Jyuratodus Dipterus II Water
Hazak Grosser I Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		 Vaal Kazak Dipterus II Dragon
Hazak Grosser II Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3		 Vaal Kazak Hazak Grosser I Dragon
Pulsar Shotel I Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Bone Shotel II Thunder
Pulsar Shotel II Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shotel I Thunder
Pulsar Shotel III Monster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shotel II Thunder
Kadachi Fang I Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Tobi-Kadachi Pulsar Shotel III Thunder
Kadachi Fang II Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Fang I Thunder
Kadachi Fang III Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Tobi-Kadachi Kadachi Fang II Thunder
Glaciel Shotel I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		 Legiana Pulsar Shotel II Ice
Glacial Shotel II Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		 Legiana Glaciel Shotel I Ice
Stealer Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Legiana Glacial Shotel II Ice
Legia Stealer Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		 Legiana Stealer Ice
Dark Shotel I Hornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2		 Hornetaur Pulsar Shotel I None
Dark Shotel II Odogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2		 Hornetaur Dark Shotel I None
Dark Scimitar I Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Hornetaur Dark Shotel II Paralysis
Dark Scimitar II Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1		 Hornetaur Dark Scimitar I Paralysis
Dark Scimitar III Hornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1		 Hornetaur Dark Scimitar II Paralysis
Dragonbone Stabber I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Stabber II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Stabber I Dragon
Dragonbone Stabber III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Stabber II Dragon
Magda Facultas I Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1		 Zorah Magdaros Dragonbone Stabber I Blast
Magda Facultas II Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x1		 Zorah Magdaros Magda Facultas I Blast
Blacksteel Long Sword I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Long Sword II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow I Dragon
Imperial Saber Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow II Ice
Imperial Shimmer Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5		 Blacksteel Icesteel Wasp Ice
Xeno Cypher Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Crossbow II Dragon
Supremacy Blade Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1		 Workshop Craftable from scratch Dragon
Divine Slasher Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2		 Workshop Supremacy Blade Dragon

Monster Hunter World Switch Axe weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Proto Iron Axe I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Proto Iron Axe II Iron Ore x2 Ore Iron Katana I None
Proto Iron Axe III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Iron Katana II None
Improved Steel Axe I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Iron Katana III None
Improved Steel Axe II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Iron Grace I None
Improved Steel Axe III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Iron Grace II Water
Perfected Alloy Axe I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Iron Grace III Water
Perfected Alloy Axe II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Iron Gospel I Water
Nergal Gash Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Iron Gospel I Dragon
Dying Light Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Reaver Dragon
Glacial Axe I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		 Legiana Improved Steel Axe I Ice
Glacial Axe II Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		 Legiana Glacial Axe I Ice
Frostreaver Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Legiana Glacial Axe II Ice
Legia Frostreaver Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		 Legiana Frostreaver Ice
Thunder Axe I Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		 Thunder Proto Iron Axe I Thunder
Thunder Axe II Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3		 Thunder Thunder Axe I Thunder
Lightning Chopper I Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		 Thunder Thunder Axe II Thunder
Lightning Chopper II Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Thunder Lightning Chopper I Thunder
Lightning Chopper III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Thunder Lightning Chopper II Thunder
Motor Chopper I Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6		 Uragaan Lightning Chopper I Fire
Motor Chopper II Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4		 Uragaan Motor Chopper I Fire
Jagras Axe I Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		 Great Jagras Proto Iron Axe II None
Jagras Axe II Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Axe I None
Jagras Axe III Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Axe II None
Jagras Raider I Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Axe III Sleep
Jagras Raider II Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Raider I Sleep
Jagras Raider III Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		 Great Jagras Jagras Raider II Sleep
Bazel Rider I Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1		 Bazelgeuse Jagras Raider I Blast
Bazel Rider II Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x 3		 Bazelgeuse Bazel Rider I Blast
Rathalos Axe I Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Rathalos Jagras Axe II Fire
Rathalos Axe II Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		 Rathalos Rathalos Axe I Fire
Rathbringer Axe I Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		 Rathalos Rathalos Axe II Fire
Rathbringer Axe II Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1		 Rathalos Rathbringer Axe I Fire
Bone Axe I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None
Bone Axe II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Axe I None
Bone Axe III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Axe II None
Bone Smasher I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Axe III None
Bone Smasher II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Bone Smasher I None
Bone Smasher III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Bone Smasher II None
Power Smasher I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Bone Smasher III Dragon
Power Smasher II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Power Smasher I Dragon
Hazak Demios I Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4		 Vaal Kazak Power Smasher I Dragon
Hazak Demios II Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3		 Vaal Kazak Hazak Demios I Dragon
Madness Axe I Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Jyuratodus Bone Axe II Water
Madness Axe II Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Axe I Water
Madness Axe III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Axe II Water
Jyura Drought I Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Jyuratodus Madness Axe III Water
Jyura Drought II Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3		 Jyuratodus Jyura Drought I Water
Jyura Drought III Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Jyuratodus Jyura Drought II Water
Lumu Axe I Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		 Paolumu Madness Axe I None
Lumu Axe II Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5		 Paolumu Dipterus I None
Lumu Smasher I Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5		 Paolumu Dipterus II Blast
Lumu Smasher II Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		 Paolumu Dipterus II Blast
Lumu Smasher III Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7Wyvern Gem x1		 Paolumu Hazak Grosser I Blast
Carapace Axe I Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		 Barroth Bone Axe II None
Carapace Axe II Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		 Barroth Carapace Axe I None
Carapace Axe III Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		 Barroth Carapace Axe II None
Barroth Grinder I Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Carapace Axe III Paralysis
Barroth Grinder II Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Barroth Grinder I Paralysis
Barroth Grinder III Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Barroth Barroth Grinder II Paralysis
Diablos Axe I Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3		 Diablos Carapace Axe II None
Diablos Axe II Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1		 Diablos Diablos Axe I Ice
Axe Semper Tyrannis Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3		 Diablos Diablos Axe II Ice
Axe of Thanatos Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Diablos Axe Semper Tyrannis Ice
Axe of Demons Black Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Dragonbone Relic x2
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Diablos Axe of Thanatos Ice
Flammenbeil Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Carapace Axe I Fire
Flammenbeil+ Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Flammenbeil Fire
Gnashing Flammenbeil Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5		 Anjanath Flammenbeil+ Fire
Dragonbone Slicer I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Slicer II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Slicer I Dragon
Dragonbone Slicer III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Slicer II Dragon
Peal Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Kirin Dragonbone Slicer I Thunder
Peal+ Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		 Kirin Peal Thunder
Kirin Thunderpeal Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		 Kirin Peal+ Thunder
Blacksteel Switch Axe I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Switch Axe II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow I Dragon
Teostra’s Arx Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Crossbow II Ice
Teostra’s Castle Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5		 Blacksteel Icesteel Wasp Ice
Xeno Martshu Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Crossbow II Dragon

Monster Hunter World Sword & Shield weapon tree

Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.

Weapon Name Material Cost Weapon Tree Required Weapon to upgrade Element
Hunter’s Knife I Iron Ore x1 Ore Craftable from Scratch None
Hunter’s Knife II Iron Ore x2 Ore Hunter’s Knife I None
Hunter’s Knife III Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5		 Ore Hunter’s Knife II None
Steel Knife I Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2		 Ore Hunter’s Knife III None
Steel Knife II Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10		 Ore Steel Knife I None
Steel Knife III Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2		 Ore Steel Knife II Water
Chrome Slicer I Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3		 Ore Steel Knife III Water
Chrome Slicer II Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13		 Ore Chrome Slicer I Water
Nergal Jack Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3		 Nergigante Chrome Slicer I Dragon
Eradication Vanguard Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2		 Nergigante Nergal Jack Dragon
Flame Knife I Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1		 Rathalos Steel Knife I Fire
Flame Knife II Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3		 Rathalos Flame Knife I Fire
Heat Edge Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2		 Rathalos Flame Knife II Fire
Corona Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1		 Rathalos Heat Edge Fire
Heavy Bang Commendation x1
Rathalos Tail x1
Diablos Fang x2
Odogaron Claw x2		 Workshop Steel Knife I None
Heavy Bang+ Carbalite Ore x10
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Claw + x3		 Workshop Heavy Bang Thunder
Master Bang Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Daora Claw + x3
High Commendation x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Workshop Heavy Bang+ Thunder
Aqua Messer I Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1		 Water Hunter’s Knife II Water
Aqua Messer II Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3		 Water Aqua Messer I Water
Aqua Messer III Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3		 Water Aqua Messer II Water
Rogue Wave I Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3		 Water Aqua Messer III Water
Rogue Wave II Fucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3		 Water Rogue Wave I Water
Rogue Wave III Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Water Rogue Wave II Water
Glacial Grace I Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2		 Legiana Aqua Messer II Ice
Glacial Grace II Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4		 Legiana Glacial Grace I Ice
Rimespire Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3		 Legiana Glacial Grace II Ice
Legia Rimespire Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3		 Legiana Rimespire Ice
Princess Rapier Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4		 Rathian Aqua Messer I Poison
Queen Rapier Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3		 Rathian Princess Rapier Poison
Queen Rose Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Rathian Queen Rapier Poison
Royal Rose Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5		 Rathian Queen Rose Poison
Lumu Knife I Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2		 Paolumu Aqua Messer I None
Lumu Knife II Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5		 Paolumu Lumu Knife I None
Lumu Tabar I Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5		 Paolumu Lumu Knife II Blast
Lumu Tabar II Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1		 Paolumu Lumu Tabar I Blast
Lumu Tabar III Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1		 Paolumu Lumu Tabar II Blast
Blooming Knife I Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1		 Pukei-Pukei Hunter’s Knife II Poison
Blooming Knife II Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Knife I Poison
Blooming Knife III Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Knife II Poison
Datura Blossom I Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3		 Pukei-Pukei Blooming Knife III Poison
Datura Blossom II Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blossom I Poison
Datura Blossom III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2		 Pukei-Pukei Datura Blossom II Poison
Girros Knife I Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3		 Great Girros Blooming Knife I Poison
Girros Knife II Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2		 Great Girros Girros Knife I Poison
Malady’s Tabar I Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6		 Great Girros Girros Knife II Poison
Malady’s Tabar II Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4		 Great Girros Malady’s Tabar I Poison
Malady’s Tabar III Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2		 Great Girros Malady’s Tabar II Poison
Bone Kukri I Monster Bone S x1 Bone Craftable from scratch None
Bone Kukri II Monster Bone S x2 Bone Bone Kukri I None
Bone Kukri III Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1		 Bone Bone Kukri II None
Chief Kukri I Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2		 Bone Bone Kukri III None
Chief Kukri II Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4		 Bone Chief Kukri I None
Chief Kukri III Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2		 Bone Chief Kukri II Paralysis
Grand Barong I Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10		 Bone Chief Kukri III Paralysis
Grand Barong II Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1		 Bone Grand Barong I Paralysis
Spiked Edge I Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2		 Radobaan Bone Kukri III Sleep
Spiked Edge II Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1		 Radobaan Spiked Edge I Sleep
Baan Claw I Coma Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3		 Radobaan Spiked Edge II Sleep
Baan Claw II Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8		 Radobaan Baan Claw I Sleep
Baan Claw III Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1		 Radobaan Baan Claw II Sleep
Jagras Edge I Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1		 Great Jagras Bone Kukri II None
Jagras Edge II Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Edge I None
Jagras Edge III Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3		 Great Jagras Jagras Edge II None
Jagras Garotte I Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Edge III Water
Jagras Garotte II Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5		 Great Jagras Jagras Garotte I Water
Jagras Garotte III Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1		 Great Jagras Jagras Garotte II Water
Thunder Edge I Sturdy Bone x 5
Tobi-Kodachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1		 Thunder Jagras Edge I Thunder
Thunder Edge II Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2		 Thunder Thunder Edge I Thunder
Lightning Nemesis I Quality Bone x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3		 Thunder Thunder Edge II Thunder
Lightning Nemesis II Monster Hardbone x3
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2		 Thunder Lightning Nemesis I Thunder
Lightning Nemesis III Elder Dragon Bone x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1		 Thunder Lightning Nemesis II Thunder
Carapace Edge I Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2		 Barroth Bone Kukri III None
Carapace Edge II Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3		 Barroth Carapace Edge I None
Carapace Edge III Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3		 Barroth Carapace Edge II None
Barroth Club I Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Carapace Edge III Paralysis
Barroth Club II Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5		 Barroth Barroth Club I Paralysis
Barroth Club III Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1		 Barroth Barroth Club II Paralysis
Blazing Edge I Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1		 Anjanath Carapace Edge I Fire
Blazing Edge II Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1		 Anjanath Blazing Edge I Fire
Flammensucher Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1		 Anjanath Blazing Edge II Fire
Gnashing Flammensucher Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2		 Anjanath Flammensucher Fire
Dragonbone Sword I Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5		 Dragonbone Craftable from scratch Dragon
Dragonbone Sword II Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Sword I Dragon
Dragonbone Sword III Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1		 Dragonbone Dragonbone Sword II Dragon
Fulminator Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1		 Kirin Dragonbone Sword I Thunder
Thunderbolt Sword I Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5		 Kirin Fulminator Thunder
Thunderbolt Sword II Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2		 Kirin Thunderbolt Sword I Thunder
Blacksteel Sword I Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1		 Blacksteel Craftable from scratch Dragon
Blacksteel Sword II Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Sword I Dragon
Teostra’s Spada Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4		 Blacksteel Blacksteel Sword II Blast
Teostra’s Emblem Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5		 Blacksteel Teostra’s Spada Blast
Xeno Mabura Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2		 Xeno’jiiva Blacksteel Sword II Dragon

Those who were looking for tips on the basics of armour and which ones they should be using for certain weapons in the game can go to our Monster Hunter: World armour guide for more on the types of weapons on offer in the game, while those looking for the specifics on the materials they need and the stats for their chosen armour type should go to our Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide to find the searchable tables for their weapon choice.

