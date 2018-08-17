Monster Hunter: World weapon tree: what materials are needed to craft weapons
Get your weapons 'ere!
With new materials comes the opportunity to make better stuff, no matter if you’re just starting out in Monster Hunter: World or a seasoned veteran. With the sheer amount of equipment on offer, it’s somewhat confusing to know just what you need at any given time to make the thing you need. This guide contains tables for how to craft armour and the materials you need for low rank armour, and both sets of high rank armour.
Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide
If you’re new to the game, you can look at our Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed on how to prepare for their next hunt, as well as find links to all our other guides. While hunting itself can be a challenge for newer players, crafting new equipment is even more difficult without some kind of aid. That is why below you’ll find searchable tables, one for each of the 14 different weapon types. If you were looking for a general overview of the weapons to find which type is right for you, head on back to our Monster Hunter: World armour guide for more information.
Monster Hunter: World Bow weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Iron Bow I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Bow II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Bow I
|None
|Iron Bow III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Bow II
|None
|Steel Bow I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Bow III
|None
|Steel Bow II
|Monster Bone M x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Bow I
|None
|Steel Bow III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Bow II
|Thunder
|Alloy Bow I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Bow III
|Thunder
|Alloy Bow II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1
|Ore
|Alloy Bow I
|Thunder
|Nergal Whisper
|Nergigante Talon x3
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Carapace x2
|Nergigante
|Alloy Bow I
|Dragon
|Doom’s Shaft
|Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
Nergigante Horn+ x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Nergigante Gem x1
|Nergigante
|Nergal Whisper
|Dragon
|Kulu Arrow I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Iron Bow I
|None
|Kulu Arrow II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Arrow I
|None
|Kulu Arrow III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Arrow II
|None
|Archer’s Dance I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale+ x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Arrow III
|Blast
|Archer’s Dance II
|Odogaron Claw+ x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x3
Brutal Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Archer’s Dance I
|Blast
|Archer’s Dance III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak+ x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume+ x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Archers Dance II
|Blast
|Brazencord
|Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale+ x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1
|Uragaan
|Archer’s Dance I
|Fire
|Gigacles
|Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1
|Uragaan
|Brazencord
|Fire
|Princess Arrow I
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Kulu Arrow I
|None
|Princess Arrow II
|Rathian Spike+ x3
Rathian Scale+ x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Plate x1
|Rathian
|Princess Arrow I
|Dragon
|Princess Arrow III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Rathian Spike+ x5
Pink Rathian Scale+ x6
Rathian Ruby x1
|Rathian
|Princess Arrow II
|Dragon
|Rathslinger I
|Rath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Princess Arrow I
|Fire
|Rathslinger II
|Rathalos Scale+ x6,
Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Wing x2
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Rathalos
|Rathslinger I
|Fire
|Rathslinger III
|Azure Rathalos Scale+ x6
Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Rathslinger II
|Fire
|Aqua Arrow I
|Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Iron Bow II
|Water
|Aqua Arrow II
|Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Arrow I
|Water
|Aqua Arrow III
|Monster Bone+ x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Arrow II
|Water
|Water Shot I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale+ x3
Gajau Scale x5
|Water
|Aqua Arrow III
|Water
|Water Shot II
|Fucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin+ x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Water Shot I
|Water
|Water Shot III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin+ x6
Jyuratodus Fang+ x5
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Shot II
|Water
|Glacial Arrow I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Aqua Arrow II
|Ice
|Glacial Arrow II
|Paolumu Wing x4
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Legiana Plate x1
|Legiana
|Glacial Arrow I
|Ice
|Snowfletcher
|Legiana Claw+ x4
Legiana Scale+ x5
Legiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x2
|Legiana
|Glacial Arrow II
|Ice
|Legia Snowfletcher
|Daora Claw+ x2
Legiana Claw+ x5
Legiana Hide+ x3
Legiana Gem x1
|Legiana
|Snowfletcher
|Ice
|Hunter’s Bow I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Hunter’s Bow II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Hunter’s Bow I
|None
|Hunter’s Bow III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Hunter’s Bow II
|None
|Hunter’s Stoutbow I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Hunter’s Bow III
|None
|Hunter’s Stoutbow II
|Monster Bone+ x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hunter’s Stoutbow I
|None
|Hunter’s Stoutbow III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone+ x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hunter’s Stoutbow II
|Water
|Hunter’s Proudbow I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hunter’s Stoutbow III
|Water
|Hunter’s Proudbow II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Hunter’s Proudbow I
|Water
|Hazak Velos I
|Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x5
Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Hunter’s Proudbow I
|Dragon
|Hazak Velos II
|Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Velos I
|Dragon
|Diablos Bow I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone+ x3
|Diablos
|Hunter’s Stoutbow I
|None
|Diablos Bow II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Bow I
|Ice
|Diablos Coilbender
|Majestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge+ x5
Blos Medulla x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Bow II
|Ice
|Galebender
|Black Spiral Horn+ x1
Black Diablos Ridge+ x2
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Coilbender
|Ice
|Cera Coilbender
|Xeno’’jiiva Tail x2
Black Spiral Horn+ x3
Black Diablos Carapace x6
Dragonbone Relic x2
|Diablos
|Galebender
|Ice
|Blooming Arch I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Hunter’s Bow II
|None
|Blooming Arch II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Arch I
|None
|Blooming Arch III
|Monster Bone+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Arch II
|None
|Datura String I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Arch III
|Blast
|Datura String II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura String I
|Blast
|Datura String III
|Vaal Hazak Wing x2
Pukei-Pukei Sac+ x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura String II
|Blast
|Blazing Bow I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Blooming Arch II
|Fire
|Blazing Bow II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Bow I
|Fire
|Anja Arch I
|Anjanath Fang+ x4
Anjanath Scale+ x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Bow II
|Fire
|Anja Arch II
|Rathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang+ x5
Anjanath Pelt+ x4
Firecell Stone x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Arch I
|Fire
|Anja Arch III
|Teostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang+ x6
Anjanath Nosebone+ x2
Anjanath Gem x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Arch II
|Fire
|Pulsar Bow I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Hunter’s Bow I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Bow II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Bow I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Bow III
|Monster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Bow II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Strikebow
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt+ x3
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Bow III
|Thunder
|Flying Kadachi Strikebow
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode+ x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw+ x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Strikebow
|Thunder
|Dragonbone Arrow I
|Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Arrow II
|Monster Bone+ x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Arrow I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Arrow III
|Elder Dragon Bone x10
Brutal Bone x4
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Arrow II
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Bow I
|Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Bow II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Bow I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Bow
|Daora Claw+ x3
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
Daora Tail x2
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Bow II
|Ice
|Daora’s Sagittarii
|Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
Daora Horn+ x4
Daora Claw+ x4
Daora Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Bow
|Ice
|Xeno Metora
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Bow II
|Dragon
|Cross Hunter’s Bow
|Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Blast
|Great Hunter’s Bow
|Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
|Workshop
|Cross Hunter’s Bow
|Blast
Monster Hunter: World Charge Blade weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Proto Commission Axe I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Proto Commission Axe II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Proto Commission Axe I
|None
|Proto Commission Axe III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Proto Commission Axe II
|None
|Elite Commission Axe I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Proto Commission Axe III
|None
|Elite Commission Axe II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Elite Commission Axe I
|None
|Elite Commission Axe III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Elite Commission Axe II
|Thunder
|Chrome Guardian I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Elite Commission Axe III
|Thunder
|Chrome Guardian II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Guardian I
|Thunder
|Nergal Lacerator
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Guardian I
|Dragon
|Devastation’s Thorns
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Lacerator
|Dragon
|Rathsblade I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Elite Commission Axe I
|Fire
|Rathsblade II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Rathsblade I
|Fire
|Axelion Blade
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Rathsblade II
|Fire
|Halberion Blade
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Axelion Blade
|Fire
|Mudslide Blade I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Proto Commission Axe II
|Water
|Mudslide Blade II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Mudslide Blade I
|Water
|Mudslide Blade III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Mudslide Blade II
|Water
|Jyura Depth I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Mudslide Blade III
|Water
|Jyura Depth II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Depth I
|Water
|Jyura Depth III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Depth II
|Water
|Everfrost Blade I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Ice
|Mudslide Blade II
|Ice
|Everfrost Blade II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5
|Ice
|Everfrost Blade I
|Ice
|Gigafrost I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Ice
|Everfrost Blade II
|Ice
|Gigafrost II
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Ice
|Gigafrost I
|Ice
|Dear Lutemis
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Mudslide Blade I
|Poison
|Dear Lutemia
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Dear Lutemis
|Poison
|Dear Hecatel
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem
|Rathian
|Dear Lutemia
|Poison
|Dear Hecatelia
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby
Rathian Spike + x5
|Rathian
|Dear Hecatel
|Poison
|Bone Strongarm I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Strongarm II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Strongarm I
|None
|Bone Strongarm III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Strongarm II
|None
|Hard Bone Strongarm I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Strongarm III
|None
|Hard Bone Strongarm II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Strongarm I
|None
|Hard Bone Strongarm III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Strongarm II
|Blast
|Mighty Strongarm I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Strongarm III
|Blast
|Mighty Strongarm II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Mighty Strongarm I
|Blast
|Diablos Wall I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Hard Bone Strongarm I
|None
|Diablos Wall II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Wall I
|Ice
|Diablos Tyrannis I
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Wall II
|Ice
|Diablos Tyrannis II
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem
|Diablos
|Diablos Tyrannis I
|Ice
|Jagras Strongarm I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Bone Strongarm II
|None
|Jagras Strongarm II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Strongarm I
|None
|Jagras Strongarm III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Strongarm II
|None
|Jagras Escudo I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Strongarm III
|Sleep
|Jagras Escudo II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Escudo I
|Sleep
|Jagras Escudo III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Escudo II
|Sleep
|Gama Silt I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Dodogama
|Jagras Escudo I
|Blast
|Gama Silt II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dodogama
|Gama Silt I
|Blast
|Girros Strongarm I
|Great Girros Fang
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Jagras Strongarm I
|Paralysis
|Girros Strongarm II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Strongarm I
|Paralysis
|Girros Nadja I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Strongarm II
|Paralysis
|Girros Nadja II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Girros Nadja I
|Paralysis
|Girros Nadja III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Nadja II
|Paralysis
|Hazak Aspida I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Girros Nadja II
|Dragon
|Hazak Aspida II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Aspida I
|Dragon
|Pulsar Strongarm I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Strongarm II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Strongarm II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Strongarm I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Strongarm III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Strongarm II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Kaina I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x1
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Strongarm III
|Thunder
|Kadachi Kaina II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Kaina I
|Thunder
|Kadachi Kaina III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Kaina II
|Thunder
|Garon Strongarm I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Pulsar Strongarm II
|None
|Garon Strongarm II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Strongarm I
|Fire
|Hate’s Undying Flame
|Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Strongarm II
|Fire
|Odium
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Hate’s Undying Flame
|Fire
|Dragonbone Cutter I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Cutter II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cutter I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Cutter III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cutter II
|Dragon
|Magda Manus
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Cutter I
|Blast
|Avenging Magda Manus
|Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x3
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Manus
|Blast
|Blacksteel Charger I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Charger II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Charger I
|Dragon
|Daora’s Casca
|Daora Claw + x3
Doara Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Charger II
|Ice
|Daora’s Thwartoise
|Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
|Blacksteel
|Daora’s Casca
|Ice
|Xeno Ra’atz
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Charger II
|Dragon
Monster Hunter: World Dual Blades weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Matched Slicers I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Matched Slicers II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Matched Slicers I
|None
|Matched Slicers III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Matched Slicers II
|None
|Dual Slicers I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Matched Slicers III
|None
|Dual Slicers II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Dual Slicers I
|None
|Dual Slicers III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Dual Slicers II
|Poison
|Chrome Slicers I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Dual Slicers III
|Poison
|Chrome Slicers II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Fucium Ore x13
Carbalite Ore x20
Firecell Stone x1
|Ore
|Chrome Slicers I
|Poison
|Nergal Gouge
|Nergigante Carpace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Slicers I
|Dragon
|Decimation Claws
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Gouge
|Dragon
|Luminous Daggers I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Matched Slicers III
|None
|Luminous Daggers II
|Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Daggers I
|None
|Dual Destroyers I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Daggers II
|Thunder
|Dual Destroyers II
|Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dual Destroyers I
|Thunder
|Dual Destroyers III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dual Destroyers II
|Thunder
|Rookslayer Handaxes
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Dual Destroyers I
|Blast
|Bazelhawk Rookslayer
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Rookslayer Handaxes
|Blast
|Freeze Daggers I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Ice
|Lumumous Daggers I
|Ice
|Freeze Daggers II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5
|Ice
|Jyura Depth I
|Ice
|Freeze Chain I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Ice
|Jyura Depth II
|Ice
|Freeze Chain II
|Elder Dragon x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Ice
|Mudslide Blade II
|Ice
|Rending Beaks I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kuku-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Matched Slicers II
|None
|Rending Beaks II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Rending Beaks I
|None
|Rending Beaks III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Rending Beaks II
|None
|Arcanaria I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Rending Beaks III
|Sleep
|Arcanaria II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Arcanaria I
|Sleep
|Arcanaria III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Arcanaria II
|Sleep
|Bone Hatchets I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Hatchets II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Hatchets I
|None
|Bone Hatchets III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Hatchets II
|None
|Wild Hatchets I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Hatchets III
|None
|Wild Hatchets II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Wild Hatchets I
|None
|Wild Hatchets III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Wild Hatchets II
|Blast
|Strong Hatchets I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Wild Hatchets III
|Blast
|Strong Hatchets II
|Monster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Strong Hatchets I
|Blast
|Blazing Hatchets I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Bone Hatchets III
|Fire
|Blazing Hatchets II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Hatchets I
|Fire
|Anja Cyclone I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Hatchets II
|Fire
|Anja Cyclone II
|Rathalos Medulla x2
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Firecell Stone x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Cyclone I
|Fire
|Anja Cyclone III
|Teostra Mane x2
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Anjanath Gem x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Cyclone II
|Fire
|Diablos Hatchets I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Blazing Hatchets I
|None
|Diablos Hatchets II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Hatchets I
|Ice
|Diablos Clubs I
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Hatchets II
|Ice
|Diablos Clubs II
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Clubs I
|Ice
|Madness Pangas I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Bone Hatchets II
|Water
|Madness Pangas II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Pangas I
|Water
|Madness Pangas III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Pangas II
|Water
|Jyura Hatchets I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x3
Jyuratodus Scale + x5
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Pangas III
|Water
|Jyura Hatchets II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Hatchets I
|Water
|Jyura Hatchets III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Hatchets II
|Water
|Lava Cyclone I
|Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4
|Lavasioth
|Jyura Hatchets I
|Fire
|Lava Cyclone II
|Lavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Lavasioth
|Lava Cyclone I
|Fire
|Taurus Pangas I
|Hornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
|Hornetaur
|Jyura Hatchets I
|None
|Taurus Pangas II
|Odogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2
|Hornetaur
|Taurus Pangas I
|None
|Dark Ripper I
|Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Hornetaur
|Taurus Pangas II
|Paralysis
|Dark Ripper II
|Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Ripper I
|Paralysis
|Dark Ripper III
|Hornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Ripper II
|Paralysis
|Pulsar Hatchets I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Hatchets II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Hatchets II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Hatchets I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Hatchets III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Hatchets II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Claws I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Hatchets III
|Thunder
|Kadachi Claws II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Claws I
|Thunder
|Kadachi Claws III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Claws II
|Thunder
|Garon Hatchets I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Pulsar Hatchets II
|None
|Garon Hatchets II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Hatchets I
|Fire
|Blood-drinker Chainblade
|Odogaron Claw+ x4
Odogaron Scale+ x8
Odogaron Fang+ x3
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Hatchets II
|Fire
|Sin
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Blood-drinker Chainblade
|Fire
|Dragonbone Twinblades I
|Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Twinblades II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Twinblades I
|Dragon
|Enduring Schism
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Twinblades II
|Dragon
|Kirin Bolts
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Twinblades I
|Thunder
|Kirin Bolts +
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Kirin Bolts
|Thunder
|Monarch
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Kirin Bolts +
|Thunder
|Magda Ungulae I
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Twinblades I
|Blast
|Magda Ungulae II
|Firecell Stone x
3Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Ungulae I
|Blast
|Blacksteel Twins I
|Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Twins II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Twins I
|Dragon
|Twin Nails
|Daora Claw + x2
Firecell Stone x2
Teostra Claw + x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Twins II
|Ice & Blast
|Fire and Ice
|Daora Horn + x3
Teostra Horn + x3
Xeno’jiiva Claw x2
Novacrystal x2
|Blacksteel
|Twin Nails
|Ice & Blast
|Xeno Raqs
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Twins II
|Dragon
|Sworn Rapiers
|Dragonite Ore x3
Machalite Ore x5
Earth Crystal x6
Lightcrystal x1
|Workshop
|Craftable from Scratch
|Water
|Sworn Rapiers +
|Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Coral Crystal x8
Commendation x2
|Workshop
|Sworn Rapiers
|Water
|Holy Sabers
|High Commendation x3
Dragonvein Crystal x6
Wyvern Gem x2
Novacrystal x2
|Workshop
|Sworn Rapiers +
|Water
Monster Hunter: World Great Sword weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Buster Sword I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Buster Sword II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Buster Sword I
|None
|Buster Sword III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Buster Sword II
|None
|Buster Blade I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Buster Sword III
|None
|Buster Blade II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Buster Blade I
|None
|Buster Blade III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Buster Blade II
|Poison
|Chrome Razor I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Buster Blade III
|Poison
|Chrome Razor II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Razor I
|Poison
|Nergal Judicator
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Razor I
|Dragon
|Purgation’s Atrocity
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Judicator
|Dragon
|Thunder Blade I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Buster Sword III
|Thunder
|Thunder Blade II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Blade I
|Thunder
|Lightning Punisher I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Blade II
|Thunder
|Lightning Punisher II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Punisher I
|Thunder
|Lightning Punisher III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Punisher II
|Thunder
|Freeze Blade I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Ice
|Thunder Blade I
|Ice
|Freeze Blade II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5
|Ice
|Freeze Blade I
|Ice
|Frost Blaze I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Ice
|Freeze Blade II
|Ice
|Frost Blaze II
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Ice
|Frost Blaze I
|Ice
|Jagras Blade I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Buster Sword II
|None
|Jagras Blade II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blade I
|None
|Jagras Blade III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blade II
|None
|Jagras Hacker I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blade III
|Water
|Jagras Hacker II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Hacker I
|Water
|Jagras Hacker III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Hacker II
|Water
|Girros Blade I
|Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Jagras Blade I
|Paralysis
|Girros Blade II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Blade I
|Paralysis
|Malady’s Kiss I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Blade II
|Paralysis
|Malady’s Kiss II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Malady’s Kiss I
|Paralysis
|Malady’s Kiss III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
|Great Girros
|Malady’s Kiss II
|Paralysis
|Lava Blaze I
|Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4
|Lavasioth
|Malady’s Kiss I
|Fire
|Lava Blaze II
|Lavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Lavasioth
|Lava Blaze I
|Fire
|Blooming Blade I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Buster Sword II
|Poison
|Blooming Blade II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Blade I
|Poison
|Blooming Blade III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Blade II
|Poison
|Datura Blaze I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x1
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Blade III
|Poison
|Datura Blaze II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blaze I
|Poison
|Datura Blaze III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blaze II
|Poison
|Flame Blade I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Blooming Blade I
|Fire
|Flame Blade II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Blade I
|Fire
|Red Wing
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Blade II
|Fire
|Blue Wing
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Rathalos
|Red Wing
|Fire
|Rathalos Glinsword
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2
|Rathalos
|Blue Wing
|Fire
|Bone Blade I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Blade II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Blade I
|None
|Bone Blade III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Blade II
|None
|Bone Slasher I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Blade III
|None
|Bone Slasher II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Bone Slasher I
|None
|Bone Slasher III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Slasher II
|Ice
|Giant Jawblade I
|Brutal Bone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
Monster Hardbone x4
|Bone
|Bone Slasher III
|Ice
|Giant Jawblade II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Giant Jawblade I
|Ice
|Hazak Kys
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Giant Jawblade I
|Dragon
|Leviathan’s Fury
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Kys
|Dragon
|Flammenzahn
|Anjanath Fang x3
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x2
|Anjanath
|Bone Blade III
|Fire
|Flammenzahn +
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Flammenzahn
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammenzahn
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
|Anjanath
|Flammenzahn +
|Fire
|Aqua Slasher I
|Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Bone Blade II
|Water
|Aqua Slasher II
|Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Slasher I
|Water
|Aqua Slasher III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Slasher II
|Water
|Water Golum I
|Quality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Slasher III
|Water
|Water Golum II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Golum I
|Water
|Water Golum III
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Golum II
|Water
|Carapace Buster I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Blade II
|None
|Carapace Buster II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Buster I
|None
|Carapace Buster III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Buster II
|None
|Barroth Shredder I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Buster III
|Paralysis
|Barroth Shredder II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Shredder I
|Paralysis
|Barroth Shredder III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Shredder II
|Paralysis
|Spiked Blade I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Carapace Buster I
|Sleep
|Spiked Blade II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Spiked Blade I
|Sleep
|Radobaan Slab I
|Coma Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Spiked Blade II
|Sleep
|Radobaan Slab II
|Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8
|Radobaan
|Radobaan Slab I
|Sleep
|Radobaan Slab III
|Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Radobaan Slab II
|Sleep
|Dragonbone Cleaver I
|Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Cleaver II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cleaver I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Cleaver III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cleaver II
|Dragon
|Thundersword
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Cleaver I
|Thunder
|Kirin Thundersword
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Thundersword
|Thunder
|King Thundersword
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiia Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Kirin Thundersword
|Thunder
|Magda Potestas I
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Cleaver I
|Blast
|Magda Potestas II
|Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Potestas I
|Blast
|Blacksteel Chopper I
|Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Coral Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Chopper II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Chopper I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Edge
|Daora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Chopper II
|Ice
|Daora’s Decimator
|Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Edge
|Ice
|Xeno Maliq
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Chopper II
|Dragon
|Wyvern Jawblade
|Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x1
Barroth Coin x4
Novacrystal
|Workshop
|Crafted from scratch
|Blast
Monster Hunter: World Gunlance weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Iron Gunlance I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Gunlance II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Gunlance I
|None
|Iron Gunlance III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Gunlance II
|None
|Steel Gunlance I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Gunlance III
|None
|Steel Gunlance II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Gunlance I
|None
|Steel Gunlance III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Gunlance II
|Blast
|Chrome Gunlance I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Gunlance III
|Blast
|Chrome Gunlance II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Gunlance I
|Blast
|Nergal Ram
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Gunlance I
|Dragon
|Eradication Flame
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Ram
|Dragon
|Pulsar Gunlance I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Todi-Kadachi
|Iron Gunlance II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Gunlance II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
|Todi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Gunlance I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Gunlance III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Todi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Gunlance II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Striker
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Todi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Gunlance III
|Thunder
|Kadachi Striker +
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Todi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Striker
|Thunder
|Mythic Kadachi Striker
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Todi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Striker +
|Thunder
|Rath Gunlance I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x2
|Rathalos
|Pulsar Gunlance II
|Fire
|Rath Gunlance II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Rath Gunlance I
|Fire
|Red Rook
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Rath Gunlance II
|Fire
|Blue Rook
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Red Rook
|Fire
|Blue Chariot
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2
|Rathalos
|Blue Rook
|Fire
|Princess Panoply
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Pulsar Gunlance I
|Poison
|Princess Panoply +
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Princess Panoply
|Poison
|Rose Burst
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Rathian
|Princess Panoply +
|Poison
|Royal Burst
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5
|Rathian
|Rose Burst
|Poison
|Madness Gunlance I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Iron Gunlance II
|Water
|Madness Gunlance II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Gunlance I
|Water
|Madness Gunlance III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Gunlance II
|Water
|Jyura Blaster I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Gunlance III
|Water
|Jyura Blaster II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Blaster I
|Water
|Jyura Blaster III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Blaster II
|Water
|Glacial Gunlance I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Madness Gunlance II
|Ice
|Glacial Gunlance II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Gunlance I
|Ice
|Legiana Cannon I
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Gunlance II
|Ice
|Legiana Cannon II
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Legiana Cannon I
|Ice
|Bone Gunlance I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Gunlance II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Gunlance I
|None
|Bone Gunlance III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Gunlance II
|None
|Bone Cannon I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Gunlance III
|None
|Bone Cannon II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Bone Cannon I
|None
|Bone Cannon III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Cannon II
|Thunder
|Great Bone Gunlance I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Bone Cannon III
|Thunder
|Great Bone Gunlance II
|Monster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Great Bone Gunlance I
|Thunder
|Bazel Buster I
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Bone Cannon III
|Blast
|Bazel Buster II
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Buster I
|Blast
|Jagras Gunlance I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Bone Gunlance II
|None
|Jagras Gunlance II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Gunlance I
|None
|Jagras Gunlance III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Gunlance II
|None
|Glutton Gunlance I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Gunlance III
|Sleep
|Glutton Gunlance II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Glutton Gunlance I
|Sleep
|Glutton Gunlance III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Glutton Gunlance II
|Sleep
|Girros Gunlance I
|Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Jagras Gunlance I
|Paralysis
|Girros Gunlance II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Gunlance I
|Paralysis
|Deathfang Gunlance I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Gunlance II
|Paralysis
|Deathfang Gunlance II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Deathfang Gunlance I
|Paralysis
|Deathfang Gunlance III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
|Great Girros
|Deathfang Gunlance II
|Paralysis
|Hazak Spysa I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Deathfang Gunlance II
|Dragon
|Hazak Spysa II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Spysa I
|Dragon
|Carapace Cannon I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Gunlance II
|None
|Carapace Cannon II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Cannon I
|None
|Carapace Cannon III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Cannon II
|None
|Barroth Blaster I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Cannon III
|Paralysis
|Barroth Blaster II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Blaster I
|Paralysis
|Barroth Blaster III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Blaster II
|Paralysis
|Blazing Gunlance I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Carapace Cannon I
|Fire
|Blazing Gunlance II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Gunlance I
|Fire
|Anja Cannon I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Gunlance II
|Fire
|Anja Cannon II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Cannon I
|Fire
|Anja Cannon III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Cannon II
|Fire
|Dragonbone Gunlance I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Gunlance II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Gunlance I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Gunlance III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Gunlance II
|Dragon
|Magda Lahat
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Gunlance I
|Blast
|Earthshaker Magda Lahat
|Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Lahat
|Blast
|Blacksteel Gunlance I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Gunlance II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Gunlance I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Gunlance
|Daora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Gunlance II
|Ice
|Daora’s Brigia
|Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Gunlance
|Ice
|Xeno Hemta
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Thundersword
|Dragon
Monster Hunter World Hammer weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Iron Hammer I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Hammer II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Hammer I
|None
|Iron Hammer III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Hammer II
|None
|Iron Demon I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Hammer III
|None
|Iron Demon II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Iron Demon I
|None
|Iron Demon III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Iron Demon II
|Blast
|Iron Archdemon I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Iron Demon III
|Blast
|Iron Archdemon II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Iron Archdemon I
|Blast
|Nergal Crusher
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Iron Archdemon I
|Dragon
|Obliteration’s Footfall
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Crusher
|Dragon
|Aqua Hammer I
|Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Iron Hammer II
|Water
|Aqua Hammer II
|Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Hammer I
|Water
|Aqua Hammer III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystakl x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Hammer II
|Water
|Water Basher I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
Gajau Scale x5
|Water
|Aqua Hammer III
|Water
|Water Basher II
|Fucium Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Water Basher I
|Water
|Water Basher III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Basher II
|Water
|Girros Hammer I
|Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Aqua Hammer I
|Paralysis
|Girros Hammer II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Hammer I
|Paralysis
|Malady’s Fist I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Hammer II
|Paralysis
|Malady’s Fist II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Malady’s Fist I
|Paralysis
|Malady’s Fist III
|Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Great Girros
|Malady’s Fist II
|Paralysis
|Blooming Hammer I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Iron Hammer II
|Poison
|Blooming Hammer II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Hammer I
|Poison
|Blooming Hammer III
|Monster Bone + x3
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Hammer II
|Poison
|Buon Fiore
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Hammer III
|Poison
|Buon Flora
|Vaal Hazak Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Buon Fiore
|Poison
|Thunder Hammer I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Blooming Hammer I
|Thunder
|Thunder Hammer II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Hammer I
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Hammer II
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash II
|Fucium Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Thunder Sac x3
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash I
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Bash II
|Thunder
|Bone Bludgeon I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Bludgeon II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon I
|None
|Bone Bludgeon III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon II
|None
|Fossil Bludgeon I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon III
|None
|Fossil Bludgeon II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon I
|None
|Fossil Bludgeon III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon II
|Thunder
|Grandrock I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon III
|Thunder
|Grandrock II
|Monster Hardbone x6
Elder Dragon Bone x4
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Grandrock I
|Thunder
|Hazak Vlafos
|Vaal Hazak Talon x4
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Decreased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Grandrock I
|Dragon
|Pandemonium’s Root
|Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Gem x1
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Vlafos
|Dragon
|Bone Spike I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Bone Bludgeon III
|Sleep
|Bone Spike II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Bone Spike I
|Sleep
|Baan Strike I
|Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Bone Spike II
|Sleep
|Baan Strike II
|Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Scale + x8
Coma Sac x3
Radobaan Medulla x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Strike I
|Sleep
|Baan Strike III
|Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Coma Sac x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Strike II
|Sleep
|Brazenbreak I
|Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Scale + x6
Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Marrow x1
|Uragaan
|Baan Strike I
|Fire
|Brazenbreak II
|Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Scute x4
Uragaan Ruby x1
|Uragaan
|Brazenbreak I
|Fire
|Kulu Beak I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Bone Bludgeon II
|None
|Kulu Beak II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x3
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Beak I
|None
|Kulu Beak III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Beak II
|None
|Crushing Beak I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Beak III
|Sleep
|Crushing Beak II
|Odogaron Claw + x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Brutal Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Crushing Beak I
|Sleep
|Crushing Beak III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Crushing Beak II
|Sleep
|Diablos Sledge I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Kulu Beak II
|None
|Diablos Sledge II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Sledge I
|Ice
|Diablos Shatterer I
|Majestic Horn x3
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Blos Medulla x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Sledge II
|Ice
|Diablos Shatterer II
|Nergigante Horn + x3
Black Spiral Horn x3
Black Diablos Carapace x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Shatterer I
|Ice
|Carapace Sledge I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Bludgeon II
|None
|Carapace Sledge II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Sledge I
|None
|Carapace Sledge III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Sledge II
|None
|Barroth Breaker I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Sledge III
|Paralysis
|Barroth Breaker II
|Diablos Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Barroth Carapace x3
Gastrodon Carapace x5
|Anjanath
|Barroth Breaker I
|Paralysis
|Barroth Breaker III
|Nergigante Horn + x1
Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Wyvern Gem x1
|Anjanath
|Barroth Breaker II
|Paralysis
|Blazing Hammer I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Carapace Sledge I
|Fire
|Blazing Hammer II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Hammer I
|Fire
|Anja Striker I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Hammer II
|Fire
|Anja Striker II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Striker I
|Fire
|Anja Striker III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Striker II
|Fire
|Dragonbone Basher I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Basher II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Basher I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Basher III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Basher II
|Dragon
|Magda Floga
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Basher I
|Blast
|Ragefire Magda Floga
|Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Floga
|Blast
|Blacksteel Hammer I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Hammer II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Hammer I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Hammer
|Daora Claw + x3
Daora Tail x2
Daora Webbing x4
Nergigante Carapace x5
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Hammer II
|Ice
|Daora’s Colossus
|Daora Claw + x4
Daora Gem x1
Daora Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Wing x2
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Hammer
|Ice
|Xeno Maph’agarna
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Hammer II
|Dragon
|Frozen Core
|Legiana Scale x3
Frost Sac x4
Coral Crystal x4
Lightcrystal x3
|Workshop
|Iron Demon I
|Ice
|Frozen Core +
|Legiana Scale x3
Freezer Sac x4
Dragonvein Crystal x4
Novacrystal x3
|Workshop
|Frozen Core
|Ice
|Cocytus
|Legiana Wing x3
Freezer Sac x4
Daora Claw + x3
Novacrystal x6
|Workshop
|Frozen Core +
|Ice
Monster Hunter World Heavy Bowgun weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Iron Assault I
|Iron Ore
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Assault II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Assault I
|None
|Iron Assault III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Assault II
|None
|Steel Assault I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Assault III
|None
|Steel Assault II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Assault I
|None
|Steel Assault III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Assault II
|None
|Chrome Assault I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Assault III
|None
|Chrome Assault II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Assault I
|None
|Nergal Roar
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Assault I
|None
|Destruction’s Fusillade
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Roar
|None
|Aqua Assault I
|Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Iron Assault II
|None
|Aqua Assault II
|Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Assault I
|None
|Aqua Assault III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Assault II
|None
|Water Cannon I
|Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Assault III
|None
|Water Cannon II
|Fucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Cannon I
|None
|Water Cannon III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Cannon II
|None
|Luminous Assault I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Aqua Assault
|None
|Luminous Assault II
|Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Assault I
|None
|Arma Destroyer I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Assault II
|None
|Arma Destroyer II
|Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Arma Destroyer I
|None
|Arma Destroyer III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Arma Destroyer II
|None
|Shattercryst
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Luminous Assault I
|None
|Shattercryst +
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Shattercryst
|None
|Legia Shattercryst
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Shattercryst +
|None
|Jagras Assault I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Chain Assault II
|None
|Jagras Assault II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Assault I
|None
|Jagras Assault III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Assault II
|None
|Jagras Cannon I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Assault III
|None
|Jagras Cannon II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Cannon I
|None
|Jagras Cannon III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Cannon II
|None
|Blazing Assault I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Jagras Assault I
|None
|Blazing Assault II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Assault I
|None
|Flammenkanone
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Assault II
|None
|Gnashing Flammenkanone
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Flammenkanone
|None
|Bone Shooter I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon III
|None
|Bone Shooter II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon I
|None
|Bone Shooter III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon II
|None
|Heavy Shooter I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Fossil Bludgeon III
|None
|Heavy Shooter II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Grandrock I
|None
|Heavy Shooter III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Grandrock I
|None
|Power Shooter I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hazak Vlafos
|None
|Power Shooter II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Bone Bludgeon III
|None
|Diablos Shooter I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Heavy Shooter I
|None
|Diablos Shooter II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Shooter I
|None
|Dual Threat
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Shooter II
|None
|Nero’s Blazooka
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Dual Threat
|None
|Griffin Blazooka
|Black Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
Dragonbone Relic x2
|Diablos
|Nero’s Blazooka
|None
|Blooming Shooter I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Bone Shooter II
|None
|Blooming Shooter II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Shooter I
|None
|Blooming Shooter III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Shooter II
|None
|Datura Pike I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Shooter III
|None
|Datura Pike II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Pike I
|None
|Datura Pike III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Pike II
|None
|Spiked Shooter I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Bone Shooter II
|None
|Spiked Shooter II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Spiked Shooter I
|None
|Baan Roar I
|Radobaan Carapace x4
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Coma Sac x2
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Spiked Shooter II
|None
|Baan Roar II
|Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8
|Radobaan
|Baan Roar I
|None
|Baan Roar III
|Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Roar II
|None
|Gama Cannon I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Dodogama
|Baan Roar I
|None
|Gama Cannon II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dodogama
|Gama Cannon I
|None
|Pulsar Shooter I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Shooter II
|None
|Pulsar Shooter II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shooter I
|None
|Pulsar Shooter III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shooter II
|None
|Kadachi Lion I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shooter III
|None
|Kadachi Lion II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Lion I
|None
|Kadachi Lion III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Lion II
|None
|Dragonbone Cannon I
|Warped Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Ancient Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Dragonbone Cannon II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cannon I
|None
|Dragonbone Cannon III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Cannon II
|None
|Quickcaster
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Cannon I
|None
|Quickcaster +
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Quickcaster
|None
|Quickquiver
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Quickcaster +
|None
|Magda Gemitus I
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Cannon I
|None
|Magda Gemitus II
|Firecell Stone x3
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Gemitus I
|None
|Blacksteel Cannon I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Blacksteel Cannon II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Cannon I
|None
|Teostra’s Artillery
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Cannon II
|None
|Teostra’s Flames
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Teostra’s Artillery
|None
|Xeno Jiqa
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Cannon II
|None
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Metal Bagpipe I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Metal Bagpipe II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Metal Bagpipe I
|None
|Metal Bagpipe III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Metal Bagpipe II
|None
|Great Bagpipe I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Metal Bagpipe III
|None
|Great Bagpipe II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Great Bagpipe I
|None
|Great Bagpipe III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Great Bagpipe II
|Paralysis
|Fortissimo I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Great Bagpipe III
|Paralysis
|Fortissimo II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Fortissimo I
|Paralysis
|Nergal Groove
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Fortissimo I
|Dragon
|Destruction’s Fusillade
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Groove
|Dragon
|Thunder Gaida I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Metal Bagpipe III
|Thunder
|Thunder Gaida II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Gaida I
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Gaida II
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum I
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Drum II
|Thunder
|Kulu Duda I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Metal Bagpipe II
|None
|Kulu Duda II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Duda I
|None
|Kulu Duda III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Duda II
|None
|Dancing Duval I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Duda III
|Sleep
|Dancing Duval II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Dancing Duval I
|Sleep
|Dancing Duval III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Dancing Duval II
|Sleep
|Valkyrie Chordmaker
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Kulu Duda I
|Fire
|Queen Chordmaker
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Valkyrie Chordmaker
|Fire
|Coral Chordmaker
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Rathian
|Queen Chordmaker
|Fire
|Royal Chordmaker
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5
|Rathian
|Coral Chordmaker
|Fire
|Aqua Bagpipe I
|Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Metal Bagpipe II
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe II
|Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe I
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe II
|Water
|Water Tamtam I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Bagpipe III
|Water
|Water Tamtam II
|Fucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Tamtam I
|Water
|Water Tamtam III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Tamtam II
|Water
|Glacial Bagpipe I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Aqua Bagpipe II
|Ice
|Glacial Bagpipe II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Bagpipe I
|Ice
|Sectored
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Bagpipe II
|Ice
|Legia Sectored
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Sectored
|Ice
|Bone Horn I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Horn II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Horn I
|None
|Bone Horn III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Horn II
|None
|Hard Bone Horn I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Horn III
|None
|Hard Bone Horn II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Horn I
|None
|Hard Bone Horn III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Horn II
|Ice
|Heavy Bone Horn I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Horn III
|Ice
|Heavy Bone Horn II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
|Bone
|Heavy Bone Horn I
|Ice
|Gama Horn I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Horn III
|Blast
|Gama Horn II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Bone
|Gama Horn I
|Blast
|Blazing Horn I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Bone Horn III
|Fire
|Blazing Horn II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Horn I
|Fire
|Anja Barone I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Horn II
|Fire
|Anja Barone II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Barone I
|Fire
|Anja Barone III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Barone II
|Fire
|Blooming Horn I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Bone Horn II
|Poison
|Blooming Horn II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Horn I
|Poison
|Blooming Horn III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Horn II
|Poison
|Datura Horn I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Horn III
|Poison
|Datura Horn II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Horn I
|Poison
|Datura Horn III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Horn II
|Poison
|Lumu Horn I
|Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2
|Paolumu
|Blooming Horn I
|None
|Lumu Horn II
|Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Horn I
|None
|Lumu Barone I
|Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Pelt + x6
Paolumu Webbing x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Horn II
|Water
|Lumu Barone II
|Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Barone I
|Water
|Lumu Barone III
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Barone II
|Water
|Rookslayer Drum
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Lumu Barone I
|Blast
|Bazelreid Rookslayer
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Rookslayer Drum
|Blast
|Sonic Horn I
|Vespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x1
Ancient Bone x1
|Vespoid
|Bone Horn II
|Paralysis
|Sonic Horn II
|Vespoid Shell x2
Vespoid Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
Paralysis Sac x1
|Vespoid
|Sonic Horn I
|Paralysis
|Sonic Horn III
|Vespoid Wing x3
Hornetaur Wing x3
Girros Fang x6
Paralysis Sac x2
|Vespoid
|Sonic Horn II
|Paralysis
|Glass Royale
|Vespoid Carapace x6
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Monster Broth x5
Omniplegia Sac x2
|Vespoid
|Sonic Horn III
|Paralysis
|Glass Royale +
|Brutal Bone x2
Great Girros Fang + x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vespoid Innerwing x6
|Vespoid
|Glass Royale
|Paralysis
|Queen Vespoid Horn
|Daora Webbing x3
Vespoid Innerwing x3
Hornetaur Head x1
Novacrystal x2
|Vespoid
|Glass Royale +
|Paralysis
|Spiked Horn I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Sonic Horn I
|Sleep
|Spiked Horn II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Spiked Horn I
|Sleep
|Baan Horn I
|Coma Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Spiked Horn II
|Sleep
|Baan Horn II
|Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8
|Radobaan
|Baan Horn I
|Sleep
|Baan Horn III
|Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Horn II
|Sleep
|Dragonbone Auldhorn I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Auldhorn II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Auldhorn I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Auldhorn III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Auldhorn II
|Dragon
|Thundercry Horn
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Auldhorn I
|Thunder
|Thunderbolt Horn I
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Thundercry Horn
|Thunder
|Thunderbolt Horn II
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
|Kirin
|Thunderbolt Horn I
|Thunder
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn I
|Dragon
|Teostra’s Tiple
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn II
|Blast
|Teostra’s Orphée
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Teostra’s Tiple
|Blast
|Xeno Manasheena
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Dragonhorn II
|Dragon
Monster Hunter World Insect Glaive weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Iron Blade I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Blade II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Blade I
|None
|Iron Blade III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Blade II
|None
|Steel Blade I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Blade III
|None
|Steel Blade II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Blade I
|None
|Steel Blade III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Blade II
|Blast
|Chrome Blade I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Blade III
|Blast
|Chrome Blade II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Blade I
|Blast
|Nergal Reaper
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Blade I
|Dragon
|Catastrophe’s Light
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Reaper
|Dragon
|Flame Glaive I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Steel Blade I
|Fire
|Flame Glaive II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Glaive I
|Fire
|Rathmaul
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Glaive II
|Fire
|Firedance Rathmaul
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Rathmaul
|Fire
|Kulu Blade I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Iron Blade II
|None
|Kulu Blade II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Blade I
|None
|Kulu Blade III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Blade II
|None
|Ya-Ku Wrath I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Blade III
|Sleep
|Ya-Ku Wrath II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Ya-Ku Wrath I
|Sleep
|Ya-Ku Wrath III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Ya-Ku Wrath II
|Sleep
|Luminous Blade I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Blade I
|None
|Luminous Blade II
|Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Blade I
|None
|Destroyer Bo I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore +
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Luminous Blade II
|Thunder
|Destroyer Bo II
|Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Piercing Claw x5
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Destroyer Bo I
|Thunder
|Destroyer Bo III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Destroyer Bo II
|Thunder
|Frost Blade I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Ice
|Luminous Blade I
|Ice
|Frost Blade II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x5
|Ice
|Frost Blade I
|Ice
|Freeze Gale I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Ice
|Frost Blade II
|Ice
|Freeze Gale II
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Ice
|Freeze Gale I
|Ice
|Blooming Glaive I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Iron Blade II
|Poison
|Blooming Glaive II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Glaive I
|Poison
|Blooming Glaive III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Glaive II
|Poison
|Datura Blade I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Glaive III
|Poison
|Datura Blade II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blade I
|Poison
|Datura Blade III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blade II
|Poison
|Gama Cane I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Dodogama
|Datura Blade I
|Blast
|Gama Cane II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dodogama
|Gama Cane I
|Blast
|Bone Rod I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Rod II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Rod I
|None
|Bone Rod III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Rod II
|None
|Hard Bone Rod I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Rod III
|None
|Hard Bone Rod II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Rod I
|None
|Hard Bone Rod III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Rod II
|Paralysis
|Aerial Rod I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Rod III
|Paralysis
|Aerial Rod II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Aerial Rod I
|Paralysis
|Hazak Entoma I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Aerial Rod I
|Dragon
|Hazak Entoma II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Entoma I
|Dragon
|Flammenkaefer
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Anjanath Pelt x2
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Bone Rod III
|Fire
|Flammenkaefer +
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Anja Barone I
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammenkaefer
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
|Anjanath
|Anja Barone II
|Fire
|Aqua Rod I
|Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Bone Rod II
|Water
|Aqua Rod II
|Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Rod I
|Water
|Aqua Rod III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Rod II
|Water
|Water Glaive I
|Quality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Rod III
|Water
|Water Glaive II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Glaive I
|Water
|Water Glaive III
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Glaive II
|Water
|Diablos Rod I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Aqua Rod II
|None
|Diablos Rod II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Rod I
|Ice
|Tyrannis Glaive I
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Rod II
|Ice
|Tyrannis Glaive II
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Nergigante Horn + x2
Wyvern Gem
|Diablos
|Tyrannis Glaive I
|Ice
|Pulsar Rod I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Rod II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Rod II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Rod I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Rod III
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Rod II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Pillar I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Rod III
|Thunder
|Kadachi Pillar II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Pillar I
|Thunder
|Kadachi Pillar III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Pillar II
|Thunder
|Garon Rod I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Pulsar Rod II
|None
|Garon Rod II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Rod I
|Fire
|Temptation’s Trident
|Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Rod II
|Fire
|Vice
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Temptation’s Trident
|Fire
|Dragonbone Glaive I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Glaive II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Glaive I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Glaive III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Glaive II
|Dragon
|Indigo Flash
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Glaive I
|Thunder
|Azure Bolt
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Indigo Flash
|Thunder
|Verdant Levin
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
|Kirin
|Azure Bolt
|Thunder
|Blacksteel Glaive I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Glaive II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Glaive I
|Dragon
|Daora’s Entom
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Glaive II
|Ice
|Daora’s Tethidine
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Daora’s Entom
|Ice
|Xeno Shmaena
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Glaive II
|Dragon
Monster Hunter World Lance weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Iron Lance I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Lance II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Lance I
|None
|Iron Lance III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Lance II
|None
|Steel Lance I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Lance III
|None
|Steel Lance II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Lance I
|None
|Steel Lance III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Lance II
|Paralysis
|Chrome Lance I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Lance III
|Paralysis
|Chrome Lance II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Lance I
|Paralysis
|Nergal Impaler
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Lance I
|Dragon
|Perdition’s Hand
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Reaper
|Dragon
|Glacial Lance I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Steel Lance I
|Ice
|Glacial Lance II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Lance I
|Ice
|Legiana Halberd I
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Lance II
|Ice
|Legiana Halberd II
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Legiana Halberd I
|Ice
|Kulu Lance I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Iron Lance II
|None
|Kulu Lance II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Lance I
|None
|Kulu Lance III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Lance II
|None
|Kulu Hasta I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Lance III
|Sleep
|Kulu Hasta II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Hasta I
|Sleep
|Kulu Hasta III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Kulu Hasta II
|Sleep
|Gama Pilebunker I
|Dodogama Hide + x4
Dodogama Scale + x6
Dodogama Talon x4
|Dodogama
|Kulu Hasta I
|Blast
|Gama Pilebunker II
|Dodogama Jaw x4
Dodogama Tail x3
Fire Dragon Scale + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dodogama
|Gama Pilebunker I
|Blast
|Thunder Lance I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Kulu Lance I
|Thunder
|Thunder Lance II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Lance I
|Thunder
|Lightning Spire I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Lance II
|Thunder
|Lightning Spire II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Spire I
|Thunder
|Lightning Spire III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Spire II
|Thunder
|Blooming Lance I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Iron Lance II
|Poison
|Blooming Lance II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Lance I
|Poison
|Blooming Lance III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Lance II
|Poison
|Datura Pike I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale + x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Lance III
|Poison
|Datura Pike II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Pike I
|Poison
|Datura Pike III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Pike II
|Poison
|Flame Lance I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Blooming Lance II
|Fire
|Flame Lance II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Lance I
|Fire
|Red Tail
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Lance II
|Fire
|Blue Tail
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Red Tail
|Fire
|Blue Prominence
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2
|Rathalos
|Blue Tail
|Fire
|Bone Lance I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Bone Lance II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Lance I
|None
|Bone Lance III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Lance II
|None
|Hard Bone Lance I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Lance III
|None
|Hard Bone Lance II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Lance I
|None
|Hard Bone Lance III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Lance II
|Poison
|Heavy Bone Lance I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Lance III
|Poison
|Heavy Bone Lance II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Heavy Bone Lance I
|Poison
|Hazak Wächter
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Heavy Bone Lance I
|Dragon
|Love’s Sorrow
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
|Anjanath
|Hazak Wächter
|Dragon
|Taurus Lance I
|Hornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
|Hornetaur
|Bone Lance III
|None
|Taurus Lance II
|Odogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2
|Hornetaur
|Taurus Lance I
|None
|Dark Stinger I
|Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Hornetaur
|Taurus Lance II
|Blast
|Dark Stinger II
|Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Stinger I
|Blast
|Dark Stinger III
|Hornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang+ x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Stinger II
|Blast
|Carapace Lance I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Lance II
|None
|Carapace Lance II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Lance I
|None
|Carapace Lance III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Lance II
|None
|Barroth Stinger I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Lance III
|Paralysis
|Barroth Stinger II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Stinger I
|Paralysis
|Barroth Stinger III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Stinger II
|Paralysis
|Garon Lance I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Carapace Lance II
|None
|Garon Lance II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Lance I
|Fire
|Garon Dhara I
|Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Lance II
|Fire
|Garon Dhara II
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Garon Dhara I
|Fire
|Aqua Horn I
|Boulder Bone x2
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Bone Lance II
|Water
|Aqua Horn II
|Sturdy Bone x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Horn I
|Water
|Aqua Horn III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Bone x2
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Horn II
|Water
|Water Spike I
|Quality Bone x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Horn III
|Water
|Water Spike II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Water Spike I
|Water
|Water Spike III
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Water Spike II
|Water
|Dragonbone Lance I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Lance II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Lance I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Lance III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Lance II
|Dragon
|Rookslayer Lance
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Dragonbone Lance II
|Blast
|Bazel Myniad Rookslayer
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Rookslayer Lance
|Blast
|Thunderpike
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Lance I
|Thunder
|Thunderspear
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Thunderpike
|Thunder
|Thunderpiercer
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
|Kirin
|Thunderspear
|Thunder
|Blacksteel Lance I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Lance II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Lance I
|Dragon
|Icesteel Spear
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Lance II
|Ice
|Daora’s Fang
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Spear
|Ice
|Xeno Zauta
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Glaive II
|Dragon
Monster Hunter World Light Bowgun weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Chain Blitz I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Chain Blitz II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Chain Blitz I
|None
|Chain Blitz III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Chain Blitz II
|None
|High Chain Blitz I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Chain Blitz III
|None
|High Chain Blitz II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|High Chain Blitz I
|None
|High Chain Blitz III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|High Chain Blitz II
|None
|Cross Blitz I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|High Chain Blitz III
|None
|Cross Blitz II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Cross Blitz I
|None
|Nergal Spitter
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Cross Blitz I
|None
|Cataclysm’s Trigger
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Spitter
|None
|Lumu Blitz I
|Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2
|Paolumu
|Chain Blitz III
|None
|Lumu Blitz II
|Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x 5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Blitz I
|None
|Lumu Typhon I
|Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Blitz II
|None
|Lumu Typhon II
|Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Typhon I
|None
|Lumu Typhon III
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Typhon II
|None
|Bazel Typhoon I
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Lumu Typhon I
|None
|Bazel Typhoon II
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x3
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Typhoon I
|None
|Jagras Blitz I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Chain Blitz II
|None
|Jagras Blitz II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x 3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blitz I
|None
|Jagras Blitz III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blitz II
|None
|Jagras Fire I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Blitz III
|None
|Jagras Fire II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Fire I
|None
|Jagras Fire III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Fire II
|None
|Flame Blitz I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Jagras Blitz II
|None
|Flame Blitz II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Blitz I
|None
|Rathbuster I
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Blitz II
|None
|Rathbuster II
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
|Rathalos
|Rathbuster I
|None
|Thunder Blitz I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Jagras Blitz I
|None
|Thunder Blitz II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Blitz I
|None
|Lightning Blitz I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Blitz II
|None
|Lightning Blitz II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Blitz I
|None
|Lightning Blitz III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Blitz II
|None
|Snow Blitz I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
Coral Crystal x 3
|Ice
|Thunder Blitz I
|None
|Snow Blitz II
|Carbalite Ore x5
Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Legiana Webbing x3
Shamos Scale + x 5
|Ice
|Snow Blitz I
|None
|Frost Blitz I
|Freezer Sac x3
Fucium Ore x5
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Ice
|Snow Blitz II
|None
|Frost Blitz II
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Hide + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Ice
|Frost Blitz I
|None
|Hunter’s Rifle I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Hunter’s Rifle II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Hunter’s Rifle I
|None
|Hunter’s Rifle III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Hunter’s Rifle II
|None
|Power Rifle I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Hunter’s Rifle III
|None
|Power Rifle II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Power Rifle I
|None
|Power Rifle III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Power Rifle II
|None
|Sniper Shot I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Power Rifle III
|None
|Sniper Shot II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Sniper Shot I
|None
|Hazak Ereipia
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Hazak
|Sniper Shot I
|None
|Gulgoleth’s Wail
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Hazak
|Hazak Ereipia
|None
|Blazing Rifle I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Hunter’s Rifle III
|None
|Blazing Rifle II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Rifle I
|None
|Anja Buster I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Rifle II
|None
|Anja Buster II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2
|Anjanath
|Anja Buster I
|None
|Anja Buster III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Buster II
|None
|Madness Rifle I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Hunter’s Rifle II
|None
|Madness Rifle II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Rifle I
|None
|Madness Rifle III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Rifle II
|None
|Jyura Bullet I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Rifle III
|None
|Jyura Bullet II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Bullet I
|None
|Jyura Bullet III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Bullet II
|None
|Lava Bullet I
|Lavasioth Fang + x2
Lavasioth Fin + x2
Lavasioth Scale + x4
|Lavasioth
|Jyura Bullet I
|None
|Lava Bullet II
|Lavasioth Fang + x3
Lavasioth Fin + x3
Teostra Mane x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Lavasioth
|Lava Bullet I
|None
|Carapace Rifle I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Hunter’s Rifle II
|None
|Carapace Rifle II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Garon Lance I
|None
|Carapace Rifle III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Garon Lance II
|None
|Barroth Shot I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Garon Dhara I
|None
|Barroth Shot II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Bone Lance II
|None
|Barroth Shot III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Aqua Horn I
|None
|Garon Rifle I
|Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Scale x4
Odogaron Fang x2
|Odogaron
|Carapace Rifle III
|None
|Garon Rifle II
|Quality Bone x5
Odogaron Claw x2
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Plate x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Rifle I
|None
|Fate’s Ember
|Odogaron Claw + x4
Odogaron Fang + x3
Odogaron Scale + x8
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Odogaron
|Garon Rifle II
|None
|Karma
|Odogaron Claw + x6
Odogaron Fang + x5
Odogaron Gem x1
Teostra Claw + x2
|Odogaron
|Fate’s Ember
|None
|Dragonbone Bowgun I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Dragonbone Bowgun II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Bowgun I
|None
|Dragonbone Bowgun III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Bowgun II
|None
|Onigashima
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
High Commendation x1
|Workshop
|Dragonbone Bowgun II
|None
|Dai-Onigashima
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Claw x 4
|Workshop
|Onigashima
|None
|Mythical Horn
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Bowgun I
|None
|Mythical Horn+
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide + x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Mythical Horn
|None
|Mythical Three-Horn
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Novacrystal x2
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
|Kirin
|Mythical Horn+
|None
|Blacksteel Crossbow I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow I
|None
|Icesteel Wasp
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|None
|Daora’s Hornet
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Wasp
|None
|Xeno Neqiina
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|None
|Cross Bowgun
|Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1
|Workshop B
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Great Bowgun
|Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
|Workshop B
|Cross Bowgun
|None
Monster Hunter World Long Sword weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Iron Katana I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Iron Katana II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Katana I
|None
|Iron Katana III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Katana II
|None
|Iron Grace I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Katana III
|None
|Iron Grace II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Iron Grace I
|None
|Iron Grace III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Iron Grace II
|Water
|Iron Gospel I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Iron Grace III
|Water
|Iron Gospel II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Iron Gospel I
|Water
|Nergal Reaver
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Iron Gospel I
|Dragon
|Extermination’s Edge
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Reaver
|Dragon
|Flickering Glow I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Iron Katana III
|None
|Flickering Glow II
|Legiana Tail Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore x2
Sharp Claw x 3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Flickering Glow I
|None
|Dazzling Flash I
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x3
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x1
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Scale + x5
Lightcrystal x1
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Flickering Glow II
|Thunder
|Dazzling Flash II
|Legiana Wing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x4
Tzitz-Ya-Ku Photophore + x2
Piercing Claw x5
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dazzling Flash I
|Thunder
|Dazzling Flash III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Daora Webbing x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Photophore + x3
|Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
|Dazzling Flash II
|Thunder
|First Dance I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Iron Katana II
|None
|First Dance II
|Radobaan Scale x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x2
Boulder Bone x3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|First Dance I
|None
|First Dance III
|Odogaron Claw x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak x2
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume x4
Warped Bone x 3
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|First Dance II
|None
|Last Dance I
|Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Hide + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Scale + x6
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|First Dance III
|Sleep
|Last Dance II
|Brutal Bone x3
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x4
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x3
Odogaron Claw + x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Last Dance I
|Sleep
|Last Dance III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Kulu-Ya-Ku Beak + x5
Kulu-Ya-Ku Plume + x4
Nergigante Talon x2
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|Last Dance II
|Sleep
|Brazenridge I
|Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6
|Uragaan
|Last Dance I
|Fire
|Brazenridge II
|Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4
|Uragaan
|Brazenridge I
|Fire
|Wyvern Blade “Leaf”
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|First Dance I
|Poison
|Wyvern Blade “Verde”
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Wyvern Blade “Leaf”
|Poison
|Wyvern Blade “Holly”
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike+ x 5
|Rathian
|Wyvern Blade “Verde”
|Poison
|Wyvern Blade “Fall”
|Rath Wingtalon x3
Rathalos Shell x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade “Leaf”
|Fire
|Wyvern Blade “Blood”
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Plate x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade “Fall”
|Fire
|Wyvern Blade “Azure”
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade “Blood”
|Fire
|Wyvern Blade “Indigo”
|Azure Rathalos Scale + x8
Azure Rathalos Tail x3
Rathalos Ruby x1
Teostra Horn + x2
|Rathalos
|Wyvern Blade “Azure”
|Fire
|Bone Shotel I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Bone Shotel II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Shotel I
|None
|Bone Shotel III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Shotel II
|None
|Hard Bone Shotel I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Shotel III
|None
|Hard Bone Shotel II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Hard Bone Shotel I
|None
|Hard Bone Shotel III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Hard Bone Shotel II
|Sleep
|Bone Reaper I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Hard Bone Shotel III
|Sleep
|Bone Reaper II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Bone Reaper I
|Sleep
|Rookslayer Long Sword
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Hard Bone Shotel III
|Blast
|Bazel Varga Rookslayer
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x 3
|Bazelgeuse
|Rookslayer Long Sword
|Blast
|Blazing Shotel I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Bone Shotel III
|Fire
|Blazing Shotel II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Shotel I
|Fire
|Anja Scimitar I
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Shotel II
|Fire
|Anja Scimitar II
|Firecell Stone x1
Anjanath Fang + x5
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Rathalos Medulla x 2
|Anjanath
|Anja Scimitar I
|Fire
|Anja Scimitar III
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Anja Scimitar II
|Fire
|Jyura Shotel I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Bone Shotel II
|Water
|Jyura Shotel II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Shotel I
|Water
|Jyura Shotel III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Shotel II
|Water
|Dipterus I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Shotel III
|Water
|Dipterus II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Dipterus I
|Water
|Dipterus III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Dipterus II
|Water
|Hazak Grosser I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Kazak
|Dipterus II
|Dragon
|Hazak Grosser II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Kazak
|Hazak Grosser I
|Dragon
|Pulsar Shotel I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw x1
Tobi-Kadachi Scale x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Bone Shotel II
|Thunder
|Pulsar Shotel II
|Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x3
Electro Sac x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shotel I
|Thunder
|Pulsar Shotel III
|Monster Bone+ x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shotel II
|Thunder
|Kadachi Fang I
|Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Pulsar Shotel III
|Thunder
|Kadachi Fang II
|Majestic Horn x2
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Fang I
|Thunder
|Kadachi Fang III
|Nergigante Talon x2
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Kadachi Fang II
|Thunder
|Glaciel Shotel I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Pulsar Shotel II
|Ice
|Glacial Shotel II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glaciel Shotel I
|Ice
|Stealer
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Shotel II
|Ice
|Legia Stealer
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Stealer
|Ice
|Dark Shotel I
|Hornetaur Shell x3
Hornetaur Wing x2
Monster Fluid x2
|Hornetaur
|Pulsar Shotel I
|None
|Dark Shotel II
|Odogaron Fang x2
Hornetaur Shell x5
Hornetaur Wing x4
Hornetaur Head x2
|Hornetaur
|Dark Shotel I
|None
|Dark Scimitar I
|Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Monster Broth x2
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Hornetaur
|Dark Shotel II
|Paralysis
|Dark Scimitar II
|Azure Rathalos Wing x2
Hornetaur Carapace x5
Hornetaur Innerwing x4
Novacrystal x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Scimitar I
|Paralysis
|Dark Scimitar III
|Hornetaur Carapace x8
Hornetaur Innerwing x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x3
Wyvern Gem x1
|Hornetaur
|Dark Scimitar II
|Paralysis
|Dragonbone Stabber I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Stabber II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Stabber I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Stabber III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Stabber II
|Dragon
|Magda Facultas I
|Zorah Magdaros Heat Scale x4
Zorah Magdaros Carapace x8
Zorah Magdaros Magma x4
Zorah Magdaros Gem x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Dragonbone Stabber I
|Blast
|Magda Facultas II
|Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Zorah Magdaros Ridge x2
Zorah Magdaros Pleura x2
Firecell Stone x1
|Zorah Magdaros
|Magda Facultas I
|Blast
|Blacksteel Long Sword I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Long Sword II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow I
|Dragon
|Imperial Saber
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|Ice
|Imperial Shimmer
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Wasp
|Ice
|Xeno Cypher
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|Dragon
|Supremacy Blade
|Hunter King Coin x5
Rathalos Coin x4
Gama Coin x4
Novacrystal x1
|Workshop
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Divine Slasher
|Ace Hunter Coin x5
Brute Coin x5
Flying Coin x4
Wyvern Gem x2
|Workshop
|Supremacy Blade
|Dragon
Monster Hunter World Switch Axe weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Proto Iron Axe I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Proto Iron Axe II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Iron Katana I
|None
|Proto Iron Axe III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Iron Katana II
|None
|Improved Steel Axe I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Iron Katana III
|None
|Improved Steel Axe II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Iron Grace I
|None
|Improved Steel Axe III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Iron Grace II
|Water
|Perfected Alloy Axe I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Iron Grace III
|Water
|Perfected Alloy Axe II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Iron Gospel I
|Water
|Nergal Gash
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Iron Gospel I
|Dragon
|Dying Light
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Reaver
|Dragon
|Glacial Axe I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Improved Steel Axe I
|Ice
|Glacial Axe II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Axe I
|Ice
|Frostreaver
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Axe II
|Ice
|Legia Frostreaver
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Frostreaver
|Ice
|Thunder Axe I
|Dragonite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Proto Iron Axe I
|Thunder
|Thunder Axe II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Coral Crystal x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Axe I
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Axe II
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper II
|Fucium Ore x5
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper I
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Chopper II
|Thunder
|Motor Chopper I
|Uragaan Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x1
Uragaan Marrow x1
Uragaan Scale + x6
|Uragaan
|Lightning Chopper I
|Fire
|Motor Chopper II
|Teostra Carapace x4
Uragaan Jaw x2
Uragaan Ruby x1
Uragaan Scute x4
|Uragaan
|Motor Chopper I
|Fire
|Jagras Axe I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Proto Iron Axe II
|None
|Jagras Axe II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Axe I
|None
|Jagras Axe III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Axe II
|None
|Jagras Raider I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Axe III
|Sleep
|Jagras Raider II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Raider I
|Sleep
|Jagras Raider III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Raider II
|Sleep
|Bazel Rider I
|Bazelgeuse Fuse x4
Bazelgeuse Scale + x5
Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Firecell Stone x1
|Bazelgeuse
|Jagras Raider I
|Blast
|Bazel Rider II
|Bazelgeuse Gem x1
Bazelgeuse Talon x4
Bazelgeuse Wing x4
Xeno’jiiva Wing x 3
|Bazelgeuse
|Bazel Rider I
|Blast
|Rathalos Axe I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Jagras Axe II
|Fire
|Rathalos Axe II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Rathalos Axe I
|Fire
|Rathbringer Axe I
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Rathalos Axe II
|Fire
|Rathbringer Axe II
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Rathalos
|Rathbringer Axe I
|Fire
|Bone Axe I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Bone Axe II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Axe I
|None
|Bone Axe III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Axe II
|None
|Bone Smasher I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Axe III
|None
|Bone Smasher II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Bone Smasher I
|None
|Bone Smasher III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Smasher II
|None
|Power Smasher I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Bone Smasher III
|Dragon
|Power Smasher II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Power Smasher I
|Dragon
|Hazak Demios I
|Deceased Scale x6
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
Vaal Hazak Membrane x4
Vaal Hazak Talon x4
|Vaal Kazak
|Power Smasher I
|Dragon
|Hazak Demios II
|Vaal Hazak Gem x1
Vaal Hazak Tail x2
Vaal Hazak Talon x6
Xeno’jiiva Veil x3
|Vaal Kazak
|Hazak Demios I
|Dragon
|Madness Axe I
|Jyuratodus Fin x1
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Jyuratodus
|Bone Axe II
|Water
|Madness Axe II
|Great Girros Hide x2
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Skin x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Axe I
|Water
|Madness Axe III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Jyuratodus Shell x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Axe II
|Water
|Jyura Drought I
|Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Fin + x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Jyuratodus
|Madness Axe III
|Water
|Jyura Drought II
|Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Monster Hardbone x3
Torrent Sac x3
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Drought I
|Water
|Jyura Drought III
|Elder Dragon Bone x2
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Jyuratodus
|Jyura Drought II
|Water
|Lumu Axe I
|Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2
|Paolumu
|Madness Axe I
|None
|Lumu Axe II
|Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5
|Paolumu
|Dipterus I
|None
|Lumu Smasher I
|Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5
|Paolumu
|Dipterus II
|Blast
|Lumu Smasher II
|Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Paolumu
|Dipterus II
|Blast
|Lumu Smasher III
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Hazak Grosser I
|Blast
|Carapace Axe I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Axe II
|None
|Carapace Axe II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Axe I
|None
|Carapace Axe III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Axe II
|None
|Barroth Grinder I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Axe III
|Paralysis
|Barroth Grinder II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Grinder I
|Paralysis
|Barroth Grinder III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Grinder II
|Paralysis
|Diablos Axe I
|Twisted Horn x1
Diablos Fang x2
Diablos Shell x4
Monster Bone + x3
|Diablos
|Carapace Axe II
|None
|Diablos Axe II
|Monster Keenbone x4
Diablos Ridge x4
Diablos Tailcase x2
Diablos Marrow x1
|Diablos
|Diablos Axe I
|Ice
|Axe Semper Tyrannis
|Blos Medulla x1
Diablos Carapace x6
Diablos Ridge + x5
Majestic Horn x3
|Diablos
|Diablos Axe II
|Ice
|Axe of Thanatos
|Black Diablos Carapace x4
Black Diablos Ridge + x2
Black Spiral Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Diablos
|Axe Semper Tyrannis
|Ice
|Axe of Demons
|Black Diablos Carapace x6
Black Spiral Horn + x3
Dragonbone Relic x2
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Diablos
|Axe of Thanatos
|Ice
|Flammenbeil
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Carapace Axe I
|Fire
|Flammenbeil+
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Flammenbeil
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammenbeil
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Pelt + x4
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Vaal Hazak Fang + x5
|Anjanath
|Flammenbeil+
|Fire
|Dragonbone Slicer I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Slicer II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Slicer I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Slicer III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Slicer II
|Dragon
|Peal
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Slicer I
|Thunder
|Peal+
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Peal
|Thunder
|Kirin Thunderpeal
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Peal+
|Thunder
|Blacksteel Switch Axe I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Switch Axe II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow I
|Dragon
|Teostra’s Arx
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|Ice
|Teostra’s Castle
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Icesteel Wasp
|Ice
|Xeno Martshu
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Crossbow II
|Dragon
Monster Hunter World Sword & Shield weapon tree
Due to the sheer number of weapons, only the first 10 are displayed. To find the rest, use the search functionality to search for the weapon you are looking for and which weapons you can craft from that weapon. Please use the full name of the weapon for the most accurate results.
|Weapon Name
|Material Cost
|Weapon Tree
|Required Weapon to upgrade
|Element
|Hunter’s Knife I
|Iron Ore x1
|Ore
|Craftable from Scratch
|None
|Hunter’s Knife II
|Iron Ore x2
|Ore
|Hunter’s Knife I
|None
|Hunter’s Knife III
|Earth Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x2
Iron Ore x5
|Ore
|Hunter’s Knife II
|None
|Steel Knife I
|Dragonite Ore x2
Machalite Ore x5
Monster Bone M x2
|Ore
|Hunter’s Knife III
|None
|Steel Knife II
|Monster Bone + x2
Dragonite Ore x5
Coral Crystal x2
Machalite Ore x10
|Ore
|Steel Knife I
|None
|Steel Knife III
|Carbalite Ore x8
Dragonite Ore x5
Dragonvein Crystal x2
|Ore
|Steel Knife II
|Water
|Chrome Slicer I
|Fucium Ore x8
Carbalite Ore x5
Dragonite Ore x10
Dragonvein Crystal x3
|Ore
|Steel Knife III
|Water
|Chrome Slicer II
|Elder Dragon Blood x2
Firecell Stone x1
Carbalite Ore x20
Fucium Ore x13
|Ore
|Chrome Slicer I
|Water
|Nergal Jack
|Nergigante Carapace x2
Nergigante Regrowth Plate x4
Nergigante Tail x2
Nergigante Talon x3
|Nergigante
|Chrome Slicer I
|Dragon
|Eradication Vanguard
|Nergigante Gem x1
Nergigante Horn + x5
Nergigante Talon x5
Xeno’jiiva Horn x2
|Nergigante
|Nergal Jack
|Dragon
|Flame Knife I
|Rathalos Scale x1
Rathalos Webbing x2
Flame Sac x2
Rathalos Marrow x1
|Rathalos
|Steel Knife I
|Fire
|Flame Knife II
|Rathalos Scale x6
Rathalos Tail x2
Rathalos Plate x1
Inferno Sac x3
|Rathalos
|Flame Knife I
|Fire
|Heat Edge
|Rathalos Carapace x4
Rathalos Medulla x1
Rathalos Scale + x6
Rathalos Wing x2
|Rathalos
|Flame Knife II
|Fire
|Corona
|Azure Rathalos Carapace x4
Azure Rathalos Scale + x6
Azure Rathalos Wing x3
Rathalos Medulla x1
|Rathalos
|Heat Edge
|Fire
|Heavy Bang
|Commendation x1
Rathalos Tail x1
Diablos Fang x2
Odogaron Claw x2
|Workshop
|Steel Knife I
|None
|Heavy Bang+
|Carbalite Ore x10
Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Odogaron Tail x2
Odogaron Claw + x3
|Workshop
|Heavy Bang
|Thunder
|Master Bang
|Bazelgeuse Talon x3
Daora Claw + x3
High Commendation x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Workshop
|Heavy Bang+
|Thunder
|Aqua Messer I
|Earth Crystal x3
Jyuratodus Shell x1
Jyuratodus Scale x3
Aqua Sac x1
|Water
|Hunter’s Knife II
|Water
|Aqua Messer II
|Dragonite Ore x5
Jyuratodus Fin x3
Jyuratodus Fang x2
Gajau Skin x3
|Water
|Aqua Messer I
|Water
|Aqua Messer III
|Monster Bone + x2
Jyuratodus Fang x4
Coral Crystal x3
Gajau Whisker x3
|Water
|Aqua Messer II
|Water
|Rogue Wave I
|Carbalite Ore x5
Gajau Scale x5
Jyuratodus Carapace x2
Jyuratodus Scale + x3
|Water
|Aqua Messer III
|Water
|Rogue Wave II
|Fucium Ore x5
Grand Gajau Whisker x3
Jyuratodus Fin + x4
Torrent Sac x3
|Water
|Rogue Wave I
|Water
|Rogue Wave III
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Jyuratodus Fang + x5
Jyuratodus Fin + x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Water
|Rogue Wave II
|Water
|Glacial Grace I
|Legiana Claw x3
Legiana Scale x4
Frost Sac x2
|Legiana
|Aqua Messer II
|Ice
|Glacial Grace II
|Legiana Plate x1
Legiana Claw x4
Legiana Tail Webbing x3
Paolumu Wing x4
|Legiana
|Glacial Grace I
|Ice
|Rimespire
|Freezer Sac x2
Legiana Claw + x3
Legiana Scale + x5
Legiana Wing x3
|Legiana
|Glacial Grace II
|Ice
|Legia Rimespire
|Daora Claw + x2
Legiana Claw + x5
Legiana Gem x1
Legiana Hide + x3
|Legiana
|Rimespire
|Ice
|Princess Rapier
|Rathian Spike x3
Rathian Scale x5
Rathian Shell x4
|Rathian
|Aqua Messer I
|Poison
|Queen Rapier
|Rathian Plate x1
Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Carapace x4
Rathian Spike + x3
|Rathian
|Princess Rapier
|Poison
|Queen Rose
|Pink Rathian Carapace x4
Pink Rathian Scale + x5
Rathian Spike + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Rathian
|Queen Rapier
|Poison
|Royal Rose
|Elder Dragon Blood x3
Pink Rathian Scale + x6
Rathian Ruby x1
Rathian Spike + x5
|Rathian
|Queen Rose
|Poison
|Lumu Knife I
|Paolumu Shell x1
Paolumu Scale x3
Paolumu Pelt x2
|Paolumu
|Aqua Messer I
|None
|Lumu Knife II
|Diablos Shell x3
Paolumu Shell x3
Paolumu Webbing x2
Shamos Scale x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Knife I
|None
|Lumu Tabar I
|Paolumu Carapace + x3
Paolumu Pelt + x4
Paolumu Scale + x5
Shamos Scale + x5
|Paolumu
|Lumu Knife II
|Blast
|Lumu Tabar II
|Blos Medulla x2
Paolumu Carapace + x4
Paolumu Wing x3
Novacrystal x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Tabar I
|Blast
|Lumu Tabar III
|Elder Dragon Bone x3
Paolumu Carapace + x5
Paolumu Scale + x7
Wyvern Gem x1
|Paolumu
|Lumu Tabar II
|Blast
|Blooming Knife I
|Pukei-Pukei Quill x2
Pukei-Pukei Scale x3
Poison Sac x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Hunter’s Knife II
|Poison
|Blooming Knife II
|Coral Crystal x3
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Pukei-Pukei Shell x3
Pukei-Pukei Tail x1
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Knife I
|Poison
|Blooming Knife III
|Monster Bone + x2
Pukei-Pukei Quill x4
Pukei-Pukei Sac x2
Poison Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Knife II
|Poison
|Datura Blossom I
|Pukei-Pukei Scale+ x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x2
Toxin Sac x2
Quality Bone x3
|Pukei-Pukei
|Blooming Knife III
|Poison
|Datura Blossom II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Pukei-Pukei Wing x3
Pukei-Pukei Carapace x5
Toxin Sac x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blossom I
|Poison
|Datura Blossom III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Pukei-Pukei Sac + x4
Pukei-Pukei Wing x6
Vaal Hazak Wing x2
|Pukei-Pukei
|Datura Blossom II
|Poison
|Girros Knife I
|Great Girros Fang x1
Great Girros Scale x3
Girros Fang x3
|Great Girros
|Blooming Knife I
|Poison
|Girros Knife II
|Diablos Fang x2
Great Girros Fang x3
Great Girros Hood x2
Paralysis Sac x2
|Great Girros
|Girros Knife I
|Poison
|Malady’s Tabar I
|Great Girros Fang + x3
Great Girros Scale + x5
Great Girros Tail x2
Girros Scale + x6
|Great Girros
|Girros Knife II
|Poison
|Malady’s Tabar II
|Blos Medulla x1
Great Girros Fang + x4
Great Girros Hood + x2
Omniplegia Sac x4
|Great Girros
|Malady’s Tabar I
|Poison
|Malady’s Tabar III
|Bird Wyvern Gem x1
Great Girros Fang + x5
Great Girros Hood + x3
Vaal Hazak Fang + x2
|Great Girros
|Malady’s Tabar II
|Poison
|Bone Kukri I
|Monster Bone S x1
|Bone
|Craftable from scratch
|None
|Bone Kukri II
|Monster Bone S x2
|Bone
|Bone Kukri I
|None
|Bone Kukri III
|Monster Bone M x2
Ancient Bone x1
|Bone
|Bone Kukri II
|None
|Chief Kukri I
|Monster Bone L x1
Monster Bone M x5
Boulder Bone x2
|Bone
|Bone Kukri III
|None
|Chief Kukri II
|Monster Bone + x2
Monster Bone L x1
Sturdy Bone x4
|Bone
|Chief Kukri I
|None
|Chief Kukri III
|Monster Keenbone x2
Monster Bone + x2
Quality Bone x2
|Bone
|Chief Kukri II
|Paralysis
|Grand Barong I
|Monster Hardbone x4
Monster Keenbone x6
Quality Bone x10
|Bone
|Chief Kukri III
|Paralysis
|Grand Barong II
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Monster Hardbone x6
Quality Bone x20
Dragonbone Relic x1
|Bone
|Grand Barong I
|Paralysis
|Spiked Edge I
|Wyvern Bonemass x2
Radobaan Scale x4
Sleep Sac x2
|Radobaan
|Bone Kukri III
|Sleep
|Spiked Edge II
|Monster Bone + x3
Wyvern Bonemass x3
Radobaan Oilshell x2
Radobaan Marrow x1
|Radobaan
|Spiked Edge I
|Sleep
|Baan Claw I
|Coma Sac x2
Radobaan Oilshell x3
Radobaan Carapace x4
Monster Keenbone x3
|Radobaan
|Spiked Edge II
|Sleep
|Baan Claw II
|Coma Sac x3
Monster Hardbone x5
Radobaan Medulla x1
Radobaan Scale + x8
|Radobaan
|Baan Claw I
|Sleep
|Baan Claw III
|Coma Sac x4
Elder Dragon Bone x5
Radobaan Carapace x6
Wyvern Gem x1
|Radobaan
|Baan Claw II
|Sleep
|Jagras Edge I
|Great Jagras Claw x1
Great Jagras Hide x1
Great Jagras Scale x3
Sharp Claw x1
|Great Jagras
|Bone Kukri II
|None
|Jagras Edge II
|Great Jagras Claw x2
Great Jagras Mane x2
Coral Bone x2
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Edge I
|None
|Jagras Edge III
|Monster Bone + x3
Great Jagras Scale x5
Great Jagras Claw x3
Great Jagras Mane x3
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Edge II
|None
|Jagras Garotte I
|Great Jagras Scale + x6
Great Jagras Claw + x4
Great Jagras Mane x6
Piercing Claw x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Edge III
|Water
|Jagras Garotte II
|Monster Hardbone x4
Great Jagras Claw + x6
Jagras Hide + x6
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku Claw + x5
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Garotte I
|Water
|Jagras Garotte III
|Vaal Hazak Talon x2
Great Jagras Claw + x8
Great Jagras Hide + x6
Novacrystal x1
|Great Jagras
|Jagras Garotte II
|Water
|Thunder Edge I
|Sturdy Bone x 5
Tobi-Kodachi Electrode x1
Tobi-Kadachi Claw x2
Electro Sac x1
|Thunder
|Jagras Edge I
|Thunder
|Thunder Edge II
|Monster Bone + x2
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode x2
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x2
Warped Bone x2
|Thunder
|Thunder Edge I
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis I
|Quality Bone x5
Tobi-Kadachi Pelt + x3
Tobi-Kadachi Scale + x4
Vespoid Innerwing x3
|Thunder
|Thunder Edge II
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis II
|Monster Hardbone x3
Thunder Sac x3
Tobi-Kadachi Membrane x4
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x2
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis I
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis III
|Elder Dragon Bone x4
Tobi-Kadachi Claw + x6
Tobi-Kadachi Electrode + x4
Wyvern Gem x1
|Thunder
|Lightning Nemesis II
|Thunder
|Carapace Edge I
|Barroth Claw x1
Barroth Shell x3
Barroth Ridge x2
|Barroth
|Bone Kukri III
|None
|Carapace Edge II
|Dragonite Ore x3
Barroth Claw x2
Barroth Tail x1
Kestodon Shell x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Edge I
|None
|Carapace Edge III
|Diablos Shell x3
Barroth Claw x4
Barroth Scalp x2
Monster Bone + x3
|Barroth
|Carapace Edge II
|None
|Barroth Club I
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x2
Barroth Ridge + x2
Kestodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Carapace Edge III
|Paralysis
|Barroth Club II
|Barroth Carapace x3
Barroth Claw + x4
Diablos Carapace x3
Gastodon Carapace x5
|Barroth
|Barroth Club I
|Paralysis
|Barroth Club III
|Barroth Claw + x5
Barroth Ridge + x5
Nergigante Horn + x1
Wyvern Gem x1
|Barroth
|Barroth Club II
|Paralysis
|Blazing Edge I
|Anjanath Fang x2
Anjanath Scale x3
Flame Sac x1
|Anjanath
|Carapace Edge I
|Fire
|Blazing Edge II
|Rathalos Marrow x1
Anjanath Fang x4
Anjanath Nosebone x1
Anjanath Tail x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Edge I
|Fire
|Flammensucher
|Anjanath Fang + x4
Anjanath Scale + x5
Inferno Sac x3
Anjanath Plate x1
|Anjanath
|Blazing Edge II
|Fire
|Gnashing Flammensucher
|Anjanath Gem x1
Anjanath Fang + x6
Anjanath Nosebone + x2
Teostra Mane x2
|Anjanath
|Flammensucher
|Fire
|Dragonbone Sword I
|Ancient Bone x5
Boulder Bone x5
Coral Bone x5
Warped Bone x5
|Dragonbone
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Sword II
|Monster Bone + x6
Monster Bone L x8
Sturdy Bone x8
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Sword I
|Dragon
|Dragonbone Sword III
|Brutal Bone x4
Elder Dragon Bone x10
Dragonbone Relic x2
Wyvern Gem x1
|Dragonbone
|Dragonbone Sword II
|Dragon
|Fulminator
|Kirin Thunderhorn x3
Kirin Hide x3
Kirin Tail x1
Lightcrystal x1
|Kirin
|Dragonbone Sword I
|Thunder
|Thunderbolt Sword I
|Kirin Azure Horn x4
Kirin Hide+ x5
Kirin Mane x4
Dragonvein Crystal x5
|Kirin
|Fulminator
|Thunder
|Thunderbolt Sword II
|Kirin Azure Horn x6
Kirin Thundertail x3
Xeno’jiiva Shell x4
Novacrystal x2
|Kirin
|Thunderbolt Sword I
|Thunder
|Blacksteel Sword I
|Coral Crystal x10
Dragonvein Crystal x10
Earth Crystal x10
Lightcrystal x1
|Blacksteel
|Craftable from scratch
|Dragon
|Blacksteel Sword II
|Firecell Stone x1
Fucium Ore x5
Carbalite Ore x10
Wyvern Gem x1
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Sword I
|Dragon
|Teostra’s Spada
|Teostra Carapace x5
Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Mane x2
Teostra Powder x4
|Blacksteel
|Blacksteel Sword II
|Blast
|Teostra’s Emblem
|Teostra Claw + x2
Teostra Gem x1
Teostra Horn + x5
Xeno’jiiva Soulscale x5
|Blacksteel
|Teostra’s Spada
|Blast
|Xeno Mabura
|Xeno’jiiva Claw x4
Xeno’jiiva Gem x1
Xeno’jiiva Shell x6
Xeno’jiiva Tail x2
|Xeno’jiiva
|Blacksteel Sword II
|Dragon
Those who were looking for tips on the basics of armour and which ones they should be using for certain weapons in the game can go to our Monster Hunter: World armour guide for more on the types of weapons on offer in the game, while those looking for the specifics on the materials they need and the stats for their chosen armour type should go to our Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide to find the searchable tables for their weapon choice.
