Nvidia Turing RTX 2080: Teaser video points to new name of Nvidia's next-gen graphics cards

Nvidia’s new Turing GPUs are finally things that exist, but so far the only details we know pertain to their professional Quadro RTX models: the Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 6000 and Quadro RTX 8000. What will Nvidia’s GeForce equivalents be like, and what will they even be called?

All will (hopefully) be revealed this evening at Nvidia’s big Gamescom extravaganza, but judging by Nvidia’s latest teaser video for the event, we might already have some answers. Whatever happens, though, the alleged GTX 1180, GTX 2080 or even RTX 2080 will almost certainly blow today’s best graphics cards clean out of the water, so to help prepare you for what’s to come, here’s everything we know so far.

Nvidia Turing: GTX 1180, GTX 2080 or RTX 2080?

Hold on a second, I hear you cry. Wasn’t Volta meant to be Nvidia’s next GPU architecture? Yes. For a long time, it looked as though Volta would indeed be the successor to Nvidia’s consumer line-up of 10-series Pascal cards, but alas it was not to be. Instead, we’ve now got something even better: Turing. And from the looks of things, it would appear Nvidia’s also going to be dropping their classic GTX moniker in favour of the new RTX handle emblazoned on their recently-unveiled Quadro cards.

If you take a careful look at Nvidia’s recently-released teaser video for their GeForce Gaming Celebration event happening this evening, you’ll find a few sneaky glimpses at what’s to come. Observe:

It all starts fairly innocuously with someone busting a new graphics card out of its box and a chap building a fancy PC, but then a bunch of people with suspicious user names start making preparations for their evening gaming session.

RoyTeX? More like RTX, amirite? Indeed, Sir RoyTeX makes a couple of appearances in Nvidia’s teaser video, chatting to the likes of Not_11, who says, and I quote, “Gimme 20”.

The numbers, in case you haven’t guessed already, are almost certainly cheeky hints pointing towards Nvidia’s new model names, suggesting something along the lines of the RTX 2070, rather than the GTX 1170, or indeed GTX 2070.

The 20-series name is further reinforced by other chat log user names that follow, such as the below conversation between Ray, Xtreme and Zenith20…

…and this one between Mac-20 and Eight-Tee, the latter of which really hammers home exactly what card we’ll be seeing this evening, the RTX 2080.

I know it will be sad to say goodbye to the ways of GTX, but personally I think a 20-series of RTX cards makes a huge amount of sense. RTX creates a clear distinction from the current GTX cards, and skipping to 20 instead of carrying on with a new 11-series reinforces just how much more powerful these are compared to the current 10-series.

If Nvidia are serious about giving us a reason to upgrade our graphics cards, an RTX 20-series would be just the thing they need to signal the generational leap Turing looks to be providing.

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 specs

Based on what we now know about Turing’s fundamental architecture, the new GeForce GTX Turing graphics cards will almost certainly utilise GDDR6 memory. Precisely how much per card remains to be seen, however. Previous rumours obtained by completely unknown means over at Wccftech pegged it somewhere in the somewhat nebulous region of 8-16GB for the then-called GTX 1180, clocked at 16Gbps with a 256-bit interface, but it’s anyone’s guess whether that will actually prove to be correct.

Either way, GGDR6 memory is significantly faster than both the 8GB of GDDR5X memory currently in the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 and the 8GB of HBM2 (2nd Gen High Bandwidth) memory in AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64. If it did prove to be clocked at 16Gbps, for example, that would give the alleged GTX 1180 / RTX 2080 a massive memory bandwidth of 512GB/s. For comparison, the current GTX 1080 only offers 320GB/s.

Indeed, in a leaked image (see below) of an Nvidia engineering sample grabbed by the chaps over at VideoCardz, we can see 12 GDDR6 memory modules around three sides of the currently vacant GPU spot. Admittedly, given the lack of GPU in this image, this particular sample card could theoretically be absolutely anything, such as one of the new Quadro RTX cards or another of Nvidia’s new high-end enterprise cards for servers et al. It’s not necessarily anything to do with GeForce.

Still, the presence of GDDR6 memory is important, as it confirms this definitely isn’t just a beefed up Pascal 10-series card. Why is GDDR6 memory important? Well, Micron (whose name is on the modules shown above) have said that not only is GDDR6 is significantly faster than the current GDDR5 standard, with the official spec for GDDR6 stating it can deliver a transfer rate of up to 16 Gbit/s per pin as opposed to GDDR5’s 5 Gbit/s, but it’s also more energy efficient than GDDR5, giving you massively increased performance at a much lower running cost.

Micron have also said that their GDDR6 memory “will be a core enabling technology of advanced GPU applications, including acceleration, 4K video and improved rendering, VR/AR and crypto-mining applications.” That last one might make you groan a bit – it was crypto-mining that drove up graphics card prices in the first place, after all – but one thing is clear: GDDR6-equipped graphics cards will likely make mincemeat out of today’s most demanding games, ensuring better 4K performance at higher detail settings.

We can also safely assume the GTX 1180 will feature the same RT Cores (or ray tracing cores) as their upmarket Quadro cousins. Nvidia haven’t gone into detail about exactly how many RT Cores each Quadro has yet, so it’s difficult to guess how many we’ll end up seeing in a GeForce card, but given that real-time ray tracing (aka really fancy lighting tech as seen in this rather lovely Project Pica Pica demo from EA’s SEED division earlier this year at GDC) is a key part of what makes the Turing architecture so special, it would be bizarre in the extreme to cut them out of their GTX cards completely.

For reference, here are the specs of Nvidia’s new Turing Quadro RTX cards:

Quadro RTX 5000 Quadro RTX 6000 Quadro RTX 8000 CUDA Cores 3702 4608 4608 Tensor Cores 384 576 576 GPU Memory 16GB GDDR6 24GB GDDR6 48GB GDDR6 RT Cores Yes Yes Yes

Until Nvidia announce the GTX versions properly, though, it’s best to take any alleged spec leaks with a pinch of salt.

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 release date

The release date for Nvidia’s Turing family has been in a constant state of flux ever since the Turing rumour mill whirred to life earlier this year. At one point they’d been delayed until mid-June, before being delayed again to the autumn due to revised production schedules.

Then everyone got really excited because Nvidia was meant to be giving a talk at a conference this August about their ‘next mainstream GPU’. Even if Turing wasn’t launched at that point, at least we might get a few details about what to expect. Then Nvidia mysteriously pulled out of the conference, claiming just a few days later at Computex that their next GPUs were going to be “a long time” in the future.

Now, though, it would appear “a long time” isn’t actually that long at all, because a) they announced Turing at last week’s computer graphics and animation conference Siggraph in Vancouver, and b) according to a leaked email between a retailer and Nvidia partner obtained by YouTuber Gamer Meld, Nvidia’s new graphics cards will be coming in month-long waves starting on August 30:

August 30: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 September 30: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1170 and something called the GTX 1180+

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1170 and something called the GTX 1180+ October 30: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1160

The supposed existence of the GTX 1180+ is a particularly interesting development. Possibly analogous to Nvidia’s souped up ‘Ti’ variants, the idea of having one of these released so soon after the regular GTX 1180 is highly unusual. Normally, there’s a significant wait time before Ti cards get launched, and this time frame in particular sounds fishy, to say the least.

Then again, this could all be a load of hogwash, as WccfTech are also claiming there will be three Turing cards all arriving in September. So who knows, basically.

What’s more, given Nvidia’s Turing cards are almost certainly going to have RTX instead of GTX in the title, this name change pretty much debunks all of these supposed leaks. Indeed, the Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 6000 and Quadro RTX 8000 aren’t even due to arrive until the sometime between October and December, Nvidia have confirmed, so it’s highly possible we’ll have to wait even longer for their GeForce siblings, maybe even into the realms of early 2019.

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 price

Given the ups and downs of graphics card prices recently, it would be a fool’s game to try and guess how much the Turing GTX cards are going to cost without waiting for confirmation from Nvidia themselves. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that they’re definitely not going to cost as much as their Quadro RTX cards, which start at an eye-watering $2300. Hopefully, Nvidia will knock at least one zero off that figure for some of Turing’s GeForce counterparts, but it’s really anyone’s guess at this point.

The only thing we can really look to is how much the GTX 10-series cost when they first launched. The GTX 1080, for example, launched at $599, so we can probably expect the RTX 2080 to be somewhere around that kind of ball park. Indeed, in some of the leaked spec documents above, it was proposed the RTX 2080 could cost $699. That’s probably a reasonably sensible guess, given the higher price of GDDR6 memory, but we’ll have to wait and see if Nvidia reveal any concrete pricing information at Gamescom this evening.