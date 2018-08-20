Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 and RTX 2080Ti: The next generation of graphics cards has arrived

It’s been a long time coming, but Nvidia have finally lifted the lid on their next generation of Turing GeForce graphics cards – and man alive are they mindbogglingly impressive. Announced this evening at their GeForce Gaming Celebration event in Cologne ahead of this year’s Gamescom, the successors to Nvidia’s GTX 10-series will be led by the mighty GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and GeForce RTX 2080, whose real-time ray-tracing tech and other fancy gubbins yoinked from Nvidia’s professional Quadro RTX cards make them by far the best graphics cards I’ve ever clapped eyes on.

Below, you’ll find everything Nvidia had to say about their new Turing cards at tonight’s unveiling, including the RTX 20-series’ price, specs and tantalizing release date, but the only thing you really need to know is this: Turing is much, much more than just another incremental update. The next generation of graphics cards is well and truly here.

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 specs and performance

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is clearly a man excited by reflections within reflections and triangle refractions within a million other triangle refractions. He spent a lot of time going over the sheer might of what Nvidia’s new Turing chip is capable of, which I covered in my original Quadro RTX article linked above. Put simply, though, Turing is an absolute monster.

Ray tracing, or fancy light tech to you and me, is a big part of what makes Turing so special. I’m not going to pretend I necessarily understand what these metrics actually mean, but you know that 10 Giga Rays per second figure I mentioned in that Quadro article? That’s what Turing’s capable of. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti, the world’s bestest best consumer graphics card right now? Just 1.21 Giga Rays per second. That’s around 8x more powerful – or, to put it in Huang’s own words, Turing makes “things look like things look like things.” Quite.

Don’t get me wrong. Nvidia’s Sol demo (below) they showed off, both tonight and at Siggraph, looks absolutely incredible. It’s like a CGI cutscene, only rendered in real time on a single Turing GPU. Have a gander:

But we know all this already from Nvidia’s Quadro event. Surely all this phenomenal cosmic power couldn’t possibly be squeezed down into a regular graphics card normal people can buy, right?

HOLD ONTO YOUR SOCKS FOLKS.

Without telling us the name of the GPU in question, Nvidia kicked things off with a ray tracing demo from sunny apocalypse adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The scene in question was a square full of presumably Mayan residents enjoying a carefree evening before Lara Croft rolls into town and initiates the end of days. As you can see from the demo below, shadows are mind-blowingly realistic, from the tiny sparklers being chucked about in the air by errant children to the flashing neon signs and disco lights.

Our onstage demo was a little different to this, as there was a handy offstage engineer manually guiding us through the scene and playing around with the camera and turning the ray-tracing effects on and off again to help emphasise the difference, but you’ll hopefully get the rough gist from Nvidia’s YouTube-friendly version. This kind of soft lighting and accurate shadows simply aren’t possible on current tech without looking a bit hard and angular round the edges, and you’ll hopefully be able to see all the shadows interacting with each other in real time.

We also saw a shiny new trailer for the game with small glimpses of ray tracing in action, which I’m sure you’ll agree looks a heck of a lot prettier than the Xbox One footage Matthew had to put up with when he went to see it a couple of weeks ago.

Next up, we saw another ray tracing demo for the altogether gloomier apocalyptic train simulator Metro Exodus. With more accurate lighting, scenes can be scarier and more atmospheric, according to Nvidia, as they’re not having to light buildings artificially using plain old rasterization techniques that tend to look a bit unnatural compared to how we perceive light coming in through windows and things in real life – as illustrated by the screenshots below with ray-tracing turned on and off for comparison purposes.

And from the looks of this new trailer, there’s a heck of lot of scary stuff going to be waiting in the darkness.

Thirdly! Shooty shooter Battlefield V. Now you’ll be able to see the souls and tank explosions bursting out in the eyes of your enemies because Turing’s light reflection tech is just that damn powerful. And it’s not just reflections in people’s eyes you’ll be seeing, either, which (to be honest) isn’t something you’re really going to notice when said enemies are constantly sniping at you from 200m away on the other side of the map. Cars, rainy surfaces, windows, tram carriages – every reflective surface will capture the light just as you’d expect it to in real life. I’m not one for shooty shooters, but good gravy. This is proper mad impressive.

All that, on an RTX 2080Ti.

To give you its proper specs, that’s 11GB of GDDR6 RAM, clocked at 14Gbps, capable of those 10 Giga Rays/second and 78 trillion RTX (or ray tracing) operations per second. Again, I’m not going to attempt to explain what those metrics mean, because even Nvidia had to admit they were forced to invent new ones for Turing because this is such a goddamn game changer.

And that’s not all, as Nvidia not only announced the GTX 2080 as well, which comes with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and 8 Giga Rays/second of ray-tracing power, but they also went and told us about the GTX 2070, too, which also has 8GB of DDR6 RAM and 8 Giga Rays/second, but only 45 trillion RTX operations as opposed to the GTX 2080’s 60 trillion.

Here’s all that in handy table form, plus a rather insane sort of graph from Nvidia’s presentation comparing the new RTX cards’ RTX operations to the much beloved GTX 1080 and GTX 1080Ti:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti RAM 8GB 8GB 11GB Ray Tracing 8 Giga Rays/sec 8 Giga Rays/sec 10 Giga Rays/sec RTX operations 45 trillion/sec 60 trillion/sec 78 trillion/sec

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 release date

Now for the bit we’ve all been waiting for. Both the Founder’s Edition of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080Ti and all the other third party models will be released on the same day: September 20th. That’s just a month from now – and pre-orders are open right now.

Those after the RTX 2070, meanwhile, will have to wait until a currently unknown date in October, but I’ll update this as soon as I get a proper date.

At the moment, you can only pre-order the Founder’s Edition of each card from Nvidia’s website (the RTX 2070 is currently only showing a ‘Notify Me’ button at the moment), but I’ll be updating this article with more information as and when it gets confirmed.

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 price

Even better, third party cards start from just $499 in the US (for the RTX 2070, at least), which is less than I was expecting at this end of the Turing scale. It’s unclear exactly how much that will be in the UK as RTX 2070 pre-orders haven’t quite gone live yet, but you know the deal by now – I’ll be adding it in here as soon as the information becomes available.

And don’t forget, there will almost certainly be much cheaper RTX 2060s and RTX 2050s coming on top of these in the future that will be much more affordable.

Put it this way, the RTX 2080Ti has been described to me as a card that’s only worth shelling out for if you have a 4K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. Just let that sink in for a moment. And the RTX 2070? Another extremely capable 4K gaming card. If you’re after something for playing games at 1080p or 1440p, I’d advise against dropping hundreds of pounds / dollars on any of this lot.

If you do want to do that, though, pre-orders for the RTX 2080 starting from £715 in the UK and $750 in the US right now, as well as an RTX 2080Ti from £1049 in the UK and $1150 in the US.

If you’re looking for a Founder’s Edition card, however, be prepared to shell out even more, as Nvidia’s website currently has the RTX 2080Ti listed for £1099 / $1199, the RTX 2080 for £749 / $799, and the RTX 2070 around £579 / $599.