The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Underworld Ascendant now surfacing in November

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th August 2018 / 7:21PM

Several years after escaping the dungeon hell of Kickstarter but a little later than planned, Underworld Ascendant has announced a release date of November 15th. Y’know, the action-RPG coming from OtherSide Entertainment? Y’know, the studio co-founded by Ultima Underworld designer Paul Neurath and Deus Ex director Warren Spector? Y’know, whose legacies are felt in immersive sim-y elements from sneaking to stacking boxes to pass obstacles? That one, them lot, that stuff. Have a gander in the new trailer fresh out of Gamescom today.

It’s a continuation of the Ultima Underworld games (without the Ultima name), see, and a first-person action-RPG immersive sim doodad. You’re turned loose with goals to achieve but a fair degree of freedom in how to approach them, working as you please within intermeshing systems of physics and AI and whatnot. All those emergent toys: stacking, throwing, burning, splashing, shoving, distracting, stealing, manipulating, and who could forget murdering? Or that’s the plan.

I’ve heard and read mixed reactions from folks who played preview versions and found the systems not that interesting to muck about with – and not much more effective than just murdering everything. Perhaps that’s why this release date is a little later than planned; as recently as June it was slated to launch in September. Hopefully the extra time helps enough, as I don’t want to live in a world where fire feels wrong.

Underworld Ascend is due on November 15th via Steam, priced at $30.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

OtherSide hopes you're smarter than Underworld Ascendant in first trailer

Enough gab; more stab

28

Underworld Ascendant Unveils New Art Style

35

Warren Spector Working On System Shock 3

78

Underworld Ascendant: Peek Into The Stygian Abyss

27

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Ads are creeping back into Twitch Prime streams starting this September 14th

6

Life Is Strange 2's reveal trailer introduces us to the Diaz brothers

2

Touhou Luna Nights puts a stylish Metroidvania twist on the shmup mega-series

5

Samurai Souls successor Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice swings onto PC on March 22nd

7