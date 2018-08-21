BattleTech expands with Flashpoint in November

The first expansion for BattleTech will arrive in November, publishers Paradox announced today, with a new type of story mission chain and new mechs including… wait, this mech carries an axe to chop other mechs to pieces? Hatchetman, I want you. Come meet this robolad and his huge chopper in the trailer below. Oh, and learn about those new missions and mechs and whatnot for the turn-based strategy game too I suppose. But mostly axe.

The expansion will also add the Cyclops and Crab mechs, the new ‘Target Acquisition’ Encounter type (where Paradox say “you’ll put your light and medium ‘Mechs to good use by taking control of three territories on the map to prevail!”), not to mention a tropical biome perfectly suited for land crabs. But the main feature is Flashpoints, a new type of mission chain.

“Flashpoints are high-stakes branching short stories, comprised of procedural mercenary missions linked together with new crew conversations, special events, critical choices, and valuable rewards,” Paradox explain in today’s announcement. “To ramp up the intensity, some Flashpoint stories will feature ‘Consecutive Deployments’ in which players won’t be able to repair their ‘Mechs between missions.”

You know how it goes: your mech gets home and is still hopping around the hallway with one metal shoe off as it tries to wrench the other off when the phone rings and it’s right back out the door. A terrible situation. Probably forgets its wallet too and won’t realise until it tries to pay at the petrol station. Poor dear.

“Flashpoint stories give us the flexibility to design a huge variety of experiences, all with different sequences, events, challenges, decisions, rewards, etc,” BattleTech director Mitch Gitelman added. “We’re combining core gameplay mechanics in new ways to create deeper content.”

Paradox haven’t confirmed when exactly in November that Flashpoint will launch, nor announced a price.