Bam! Bif! Pow! Guacamelee 2 is out now

The week of Gamescom is dominated by chat about games we won’t get to play for months, but here comes one bright new game out today for all to play: Guacamelee! 2, sequel to the 2013 metroidvania which our John liked so. Once again, luchadors must biff baddies real hard as they leap around, explore the world, and learn new moves to biff baddies even better. Observe, a launch trailer!

Guacamelee! 2 continues the story of luchador hero Juan Aguacate, bringing him out of retirement to save every one of us. It brings new levels, new characters, new enemies, new facepunches… it’s a sequel, yeah? Developers DrinkBox Studios went over some of the changes in a blog post last month. Poultry antics are involved.

I know John has played some Guacamelee! 2 pre-release and not been mega-thrilled with it, despite his fondness for the first. But he’s been drowning in games lately and not yet formally told us Wot He Thinks so hey, John, I’m volunteering you to do this – have fun! Chop chop!

If you want to leap right in, Guacamelee! 2 is out on Steam for £15.49/€19.99/$19.99. Folks who own the first game on Steam should find a coupon for an 10% off appearing in their Steam inventory.