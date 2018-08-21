The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Bam! Bif! Pow! Guacamelee 2 is out now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

21st August 2018 / 6:10PM

The week of Gamescom is dominated by chat about games we won’t get to play for months, but here comes one bright new game out today for all to play: Guacamelee! 2, sequel to the 2013 metroidvania which our John liked so. Once again, luchadors must biff baddies real hard as they leap around, explore the world, and learn new moves to biff baddies even better. Observe, a launch trailer!

Guacamelee! 2 continues the story of luchador hero Juan Aguacate, bringing him out of retirement to save every one of us. It brings new levels, new characters, new enemies, new facepunches… it’s a sequel, yeah? Developers DrinkBox Studios went over some of the changes in a blog post last month. Poultry antics are involved.

I know John has played some Guacamelee! 2 pre-release and not been mega-thrilled with it, despite his fondness for the first. But he’s been drowning in games lately and not yet formally told us Wot He Thinks so hey, John, I’m volunteering you to do this – have fun! Chop chop!

If you want to leap right in, Guacamelee! 2 is out on Steam for £15.49/€19.99/$19.99. Folks who own the first game on Steam should find a coupon for an 10% off appearing in their Steam inventory.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Mexican metroidvania Guacamelee! 2 dives into the ring next month

1

Guacamelee! 2 has absolutely zero chicken Illuminati

You're a kid now you're a chicken now

3

Guacamelee! 2 bringing more luchador action to 2018

19

Steam expands its broadcasting features, starting with The International 2018 live on Steam.TV

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steam expands its broadcasting features, starting with The International 2018 live on Steam.TV

Wot I Think: Burnout Paradise Remastered

Paradise Rediscovered

6

Bam! Bif! Pow! Guacamelee 2 is out now

Combat helicopters are coming in War Thunder's next major update

1