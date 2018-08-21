The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Swery's The Missing looks a bit like Limbo, except your decapitated head can live on?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

21st August 2018 / 3:45PM

The other game that Deadly Premonition director Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro has been working on is, it turns out, a Limbo-lookin’ deadly platformer of trial, error, and mutilation… only it seems your head can roll away from your corpse and merrily go gurgling in search of your missing pal? That’s The Missing: J.J. Macfield And The Island Of Memories, a game which Suehiro’s studio, White Owls, announced in February 2017 with Arc System Works but has been largely under wraps. Now a new trailer out of Gamescom shows yep, yup, those are some lively death animations and that sure is a rolling, gurgling head.

I mean, yyyesss? Put me down as “interested”. I was initially reminded strongly of Rick Dangerous For Goths with its gruesome and frustrating deaths but there certainly is something going on with that head. Put me down as “yes for a head”. Though I am now reminded of NeverDead. Put me down as “no for NeverDead head, yes for undead head”.

Ah, we’ll see soon enough because The Missing: J.J. Macfield And The Island Of Memories is due out via Steam later in 2018.

Swery’s big upcoming game is The Good Life, another murder mystery set in a small rural town. Only this time it’s England, we’re a photojournalist trying to make some scratch, and the villagers turn into cats and dogs at night. That’s the one that sets my heart aflutter.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Dreamcast cult favourites Shenmue 1 & 2 finally arrive on the PC

BattleTech expands with Flashpoint in November

10

Asus' new TUF Gaming FX705 might have solved the great gaming laptop display problem

One TUF customer

4

Until Dawn devs bringing Dark Pictures Anthology to PC

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dreamcast cult favourites Shenmue 1 & 2 finally arrive on the PC

Swery's The Missing looks a bit like Limbo, except your decapitated head can live on?

BattleTech expands with Flashpoint in November

10

Asus' new TUF Gaming FX705 might have solved the great gaming laptop display problem

One TUF customer

4