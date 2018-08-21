The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Here's a list of every game that's going to look amazing on the Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080Ti

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

21st August 2018

Featured post

Good gravy, don’t Nvidia’s Turing RTX 2080 cards look nice, eh? Yes, they’re just a teensy bit hideously expensive, but make no mistake. All three cards announced this evening, from the RTX 2070 right up to the RTX 2080Ti, have all been described to me as 4K, 60fps+ pixel pushers that are almost certainly going to be massive overkill for anyone still playing games at 1920×1080 or 2560×1440.

But enough about the graphics cards – there’s a whole article for you to read about those if you haven’t already. Here, I’m talking games. Specifically, every game confirmed so far that will be benefiting from Nvidia’s oh-so-lovely ray-tracing tech that will hopefully make your RTX 20-series card feel like a worthwhile purchase. Here we go!

During Nvidia’s RTX presentation this evening, CEO man and lighting enthusiast Jensen Huang showed off three detailed demos from Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus and Battlefield V. All three looked very shiny indeed, especially when it came to producing accurate shadows and reflections that bounce off every conceivable surface with the same level of fidelity you get by looking at something with your own real life eyeballs.

Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten:

But what about all the other games in existence? How will the RTX 2080, RTX 2080Ti and RTX 2070 make them look better? Well, the answer to that isn’t quite as easy as you might expect.

Unfortunately, the RTX 20-series cards aren’t going to make your entire PC library look utterly amazing without some input from their developers first. At the moment, there are only a handful of confirmed games that will be get the benefit of Nvidia’s shiny new ray tracing lighting gubbins, but the good news is there’s a decent spread of massive, upcoming blockbuster games and smaller, existing indie titles. You can also bet your cotton socks that almost every major PC release will support Nvidia’s new RTX tech going forward, but it’s currently less certain how many developers will bother updating their back catalogue to take advantage of it.

For now, here are the games confirmed by Nvidia at tonight’s RTX event, and I’ll update this list as soon as I hear of any others:

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

