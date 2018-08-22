The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Metro Exodus targeting 60fps 1080p for new Nvidia RTX features

Full speed ahead?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

22nd August 2018 / 9:04PM

Featured post

Ever since Nvidia officially unveiled their Turing RTX 2080 cards on Monday, we’ve heard nothing but ‘ray tracing this’ and ‘Giga Rays that’ – so much so that I can probably now recite 3573 things about their fancy pants lighting equations off by heart. What I can’t say 3753 things about is their frame rate performance, mostly because Nvidia has only revealed a small handful of very specific figures so far (more on those shortly) and I haven’t been able to do any independent testing on them, making it nigh-on impossible to tell how they really compare to the rest of today’s best graphics cards.

After speaking with Metro Exodus developers 4A Games, however, we might finally have some idea of what to expect when Nvidia’s pretty RTX settings are all switched on.

“We’re always going to be pushing 60[fps],” rendering programmer Ben Archard told me when I asked if 4A have any kind of performance targets when it came to implementing Nvidia’s uber lighting ray tracing tech. “But we’ll see what we get. Obviously, there are three cards there and we’ll see what profiles we can get for each.”

He also confirmed that 4A’s 60fps target was with a 1920×1080 resolution as well. “It’s 1080p, yes,” he said. “That’s the goal, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Of course, there’s a lot of time between now and February 22 when Metro Exodus actually launches, and I would hope that 60fps at 1080p would be a baseline performance target rather than its absolute upper limit. Indeed, it would be very disappointing if neither the RTX 2070, RTX 2080 or even RTX 2080Ti could reach the same kind of speed at 2560×1440, if not 4K, but the proof will be in the pudding once I finally get my hands on proper review samples.

Whatever happens, though, you should at least be able to turn RTX off if it ends up being too taxing.

“We’re still working on it and haven’t set out all the myriad of options yet,” Archard continued. “We haven’t narrowed that down. But in principal, yes, it’s definitely something like [Nvidia’s HairWorks]. Yes, you can turn Hairworks on and off, and you can turn any given lighting system off. It’s a feature, so yes, you could have a button that goes, ‘We’re going to switch over to RTX mode now’, but it’s the same engine running all the time, so it’s just, ‘Okay, we’re going to switch over to traditional global illumination systems, or we’re going to switch over to the modern RT GI system. It’s an optional feature, but it’s a really, really important feature.”

Since development is ongoing, Archard also (quite understandably) wouldn’t be drawn on how the RTX cards’ overall performance compares to Nvidia’s current GTX series.

“That’s the trouble, we’re developing it and optimising it,” he said. “We’ve got an existing engine with the existing systems, so a direct comparison isn’t really fair. Yeah, when you first do it and first implement [ray tracing] in a naïve way, it’s more expensive, it’s slower. But if you optimise, yeah, you can get there. You get it up to frame rate and that’s what we’ve been trying out. Actually saying what the final difference is, I can’t, because we’ve not finished.”

I’ll be putting up the rest of my interview with Archard later this week, but if you want to get on board with more Metro Exodus goodies, Brendan has already been hands on with the non-RTX build of the game, where he fell in love with its silly manchildren.

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Here's a list of every game that's going to look amazing on the Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080Ti

34

Metro Exodus surfaces in February 2019

7

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is in development, but not due until 2021

46

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Assassin's Creed series is taking a little lie-down in 2019

Metro Exodus targeting 60fps 1080p for new Nvidia RTX features

Full speed ahead?

3

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown locks on to a February 1st release date

5

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds adding training map in September