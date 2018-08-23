Tomorrow Corporation's 7 Billion Humans is out now

I’m not much of a programmer but I do like when Zachlikes dress the logic as e.g. making a pretty machine, so I’m especially pleased that the latest from Tomorrow Corporation remakes programming as something I’m intimately familiar with: bossing people around. 7 Billion Humans, the follow-up to their 2015 game Human Resource Machine, has just launched. It has us program a parallel computer which is made of little people shuffling around. I think I shall begin my reign of computational terror by yelling at then firing the biggest integer on my first day, just to show them I can and will.

“Where Human Resource Machine was based on Assembly and executed by a single worker, 7 Billion Humans has an all new language that lots of workers can all execute at the same time,” Tomorrow Corporation say. I nod and smile politely.

“Incomprehensible cutscenes!” they add. “You will be delighted and bewildered.” Ah, the state in which I function best. I shall be the best programmer.

I’m told the game has sixty-odd puzzles to solve. Now… I assume I just shout into my microphone to intimidate the people and make them do the numbers I want?

PEOPLE! NUMBERS! NOW! ONLY THE GOOD ONES.

7 Billion Humans is out now for £11.39/€12.49/$14.99. It’s available through Steam, GOG, the Humble Store (getting a Steam key), and its site (both with a Steam key and DRM-free).