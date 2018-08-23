Podcast: The Gamescom Special 2018

It’s time for Gamescom, the yearly show in Germany. There are lots of games here. Too many for a lone operator. We’re going to have to send a whole unit. That’s where you come in, members of the elite RPS podcast. Four of you are going to Cologne. We’ve heard reports of Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus, Biomutant, Dying Light 2, Ape Out, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and many more colourful adversaries. You’re going to have to bring your hottest takes. Your objective: a special Gamescom episode of the Electronic Wireless Show. Gear up.

We recorded this after the first day of the show, in an echoey hotel room, so apologies for the sound quality. However, this isn’t the end of our Gamescom mission. We’ve since played ninja soulslike Sekiro, Anthem, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Battlefield V, and lots more. So keep an eye out for more Gamescom 2018 good stuff.

