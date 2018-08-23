Podcast: The Gamescom Special 2018
Listen now to the hissss
It’s time for Gamescom, the yearly show in Germany. There are lots of games here. Too many for a lone operator. We’re going to have to send a whole unit. That’s where you come in, members of the elite RPS podcast. Four of you are going to Cologne. We’ve heard reports of Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus, Biomutant, Dying Light 2, Ape Out, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and many more colourful adversaries. You’re going to have to bring your hottest takes. Your objective: a special Gamescom episode of the Electronic Wireless Show. Gear up.
We recorded this after the first day of the show, in an echoey hotel room, so apologies for the sound quality. However, this isn’t the end of our Gamescom mission. We’ve since played ninja soulslike Sekiro, Anthem, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Battlefield V, and lots more. So keep an eye out for more Gamescom 2018 good stuff.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Herr Jack de Quidt.
Links:
Some games that will good on Nvidia’s new graphics cards
Biomutant is a kung fu furball RPG
Cyberpunk 2077 demo is cool (but maybe too cool)
Dying Light 2 revamps the day and night cycle
The manchildren of Metro Exodus are adorable
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s bear-kicking is available in October
Ape Out is about indulging in a primate rampage
Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot is about frying Nazis in VR
Transference is a spooky VR game that Elijah Wood is somehow involved in, we’re not sure
The Sinking City is a Lovecraftian detective adventure
Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective is a cool board game
Anno 1800 does some of that bad colonialism
Five themes emerging in Life Is Strange 2
Just Cause 4 looks like a lot of fun
Control is a “new weird” shooter from Remedy
Please log in to reply.