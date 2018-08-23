The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Podcast: The Gamescom Special 2018

Listen now to the hissss

RPS

Hivemind

23rd August 2018 / 6:00PM

It’s time for Gamescom, the yearly show in Germany. There are lots of games here. Too many for a lone operator. We’re going to have to send a whole unit. That’s where you come in, members of the elite RPS podcast. Four of you are going to Cologne. We’ve heard reports of Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus, Biomutant, Dying Light 2, Ape Out, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and many more colourful adversaries. You’re going to have to bring your hottest takes. Your objective: a special Gamescom episode of the Electronic Wireless Show. Gear up.

We recorded this after the first day of the show, in an echoey hotel room, so apologies for the sound quality. However, this isn’t the end of our Gamescom mission. We’ve since played ninja soulslike Sekiro, Anthem, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Battlefield V, and lots more. So keep an eye out for more Gamescom 2018 good stuff.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Herr Jack de Quidt.

Links:

Some games that will good on Nvidia’s new graphics cards

Biomutant is a kung fu furball RPG

Cyberpunk 2077 demo is cool (but maybe too cool)

Dying Light 2 revamps the day and night cycle

The manchildren of Metro Exodus are adorable

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s bear-kicking is available in October

Ape Out is about indulging in a primate rampage

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot is about frying Nazis in VR

Transference is a spooky VR game that Elijah Wood is somehow involved in, we’re not sure

The Sinking City is a Lovecraftian detective adventure

Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective is a cool board game

Anno 1800 does some of that bad colonialism

Five themes emerging in Life Is Strange 2

Just Cause 4 looks like a lot of fun

Control is a “new weird” shooter from Remedy

All of our Gamescom 2018 coverge

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Anno 1800 announced for winter 2018

39

Ape Out demo samples Devolver's primate rampage

6

Ape Out delivers gorillas and violence and jazz

And is very cross

5

Every PC game at Ubisoft's E3 Press Conference

Excluding Just Dance, sadly

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hollow Knight's final free expansion launches as the game goes on sale

Monster Hunter: World's first connectivity patch is live, but mileage may vary

1

Tomorrow Corporation's 7 Billion Humans is out now

1

Podcast: The Gamescom Special 2018

Listen now to the hissss