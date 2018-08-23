Reigns really becomes Game Of Thrones in new official game

“Game Of Thrones + Tinder = You Died,” our Alec said in his Reigns review after swiping through cards to make binary decisions in the medieval monarch RPG. Well, that equation is about to get even simpler: “Reigns: Game Of Thrones = You Died.”

An official Game Of Thrones version of Reigns is coming soon, developers Nerial and publishers Devolver Digital announced today. Swipers will be able to play as a number of different Game players, then discover that all their “Right, so they could come out on top if…” theories will likely end in terrible death.

Reigns: Game Of Thrones is based on the HBO TV series, though takes it into “What if?” territory by technically being set within visions of the Red Priestess. Different people can try ruling (“Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa Stark, and more,” I’m told), facing different challenges.

“Melissandre’s flames have proven hard to decipher and less than reliable, so players may encounter stories they do not expect,” Devolver say. “Peer into the flames and you may see Cersei rebuild the Great Sept of Baelor or discover what could happen to the Seven Kingdoms if Sansa Stark married Jaime Lannister.”

It is interesting that being based on a firmly-established world might change how it’s played. While situations in Reigns are based on what you can see, what you can remember from previous failures, and what you can guess from familiarity with, y’know, stories, in theory this could have clues in knowing characters from the books and telly. Me, all I know is that someone on this here Internet once said the lyrics for the TV theme song are “Dinklage Peter Dinklage Peter Dinklage Peter”, so I might be in some trouble.

Reigns: Game Of Thrones is due to launch via Steam some time in October. It will cost £3/€4/$4.

Disclosure: Leigh Alexander, a former RPS columnist, has written cards for Cersei Lannister. Cersei is the one who looks like she retired young from an executive job then found greater happiness working with an arts non-profit, right? I’ll brush up on my fundraising knowledge.