Best PC gaming deals of the week – August 24th 2018

If you’re in the UK, this weekend is one of those three-day affairs thanks to the August Bank Holiday finally arriving. While that probably means you’ll have an extra day to spend nursing a hangover, it’s also a chance to get in more time treating yourself. Case in point: I’m likely to spend a truly unhealthy portion of this weekend immersed in Shenmue HD, because I’m a glutton for both nostalgia and tedium. In the meantime, however, we’ve got another batch of gaming deals to check out, so let’s get to that.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

This week, you can not only get yourself a whopping fifty games for £50 / $50 / €50, but you’ll also be benefitting UK-based charity GamesAid while you do it. Titles include Metal Gear Solid 5, This War of Mine, Human Fall Flat, Rage, The Little Acre, Arkham Asylum, and more.

50 Games for £50 / $50 / €50 Bundle from Green Man Gaming

Humble’s got a batch of horror games up for grabs in the aptly titled ‘Humble Spooky Horror Bundle 2018’, just in time for a really, really early Halloween party. Pay $15 (£11.61) or more and you’ll get the similar-game double whammy of Friday the 13th and Dead by Daylight.

Pay what you want for the Humble Spooky Horror Bundle 2018

Wolfenstein 2 has been out for almost a year now but it’s still one of the first games I would recommend someone play if they needed something new to delve into. Currently, you can pick up a copy of the game as a Steam key for £14.71 / $18.92 from Gamebillet.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus on PC (Steam) for £14.71 / $18.92 from Gamebillet

The Square Enix Collective is a subset of Square Enix’s publishing arm that focuses on some interesting and out-of-the-norm indie games, and right now you can save up to 75 per cent off a range of its offerings at Humble, including the wonderful Forgotton Anne.

Square Enix Collective Sale from Humble Store

Now that we’re into August, it’s time for another fresh set of games up for grabs with a Humble Monthly membership. This time around, you can spend £10 / $12 and get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria and Staxel. Then, once the month finishes up, you’ll get a stack of other games, too.

Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria and Staxel OR Rise of the Tomb Raider for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

Overwatch being the obscure indie game that it is, you may not have heard of it until now. If so, you can grab a digital copy on PC for just under $20 and see what all those gaming blogs are talking about.

Overwatch on PC (digital) for $19.99 / £16.99 from Blizzard.net

UK Deals

From now until Wednesday, 29th August, Amazon is offering up a cavalcade of offers on everything from household appliances to video games, consoles, accessories and tech. The deals change daily, so be sure to check back often in order to grab any particular Lightning Deals that catch your eye.

August Bank Holiday Sale from Amazon UK

From now until the end of Tuesday, 28th August, you can take an extra 10 per cent off a range of purchases at eBay by entering the code PAYME10 during checkout. Some of the stores featured in the offer include MusicMagpie and Tesco Direct.

10 per cent off using code PAYME10 from eBay

If you’ve yet to pick up a copy of DICE’s World War One themed shooter from last year, Battlefield 1, you can grab a PC copy (an Origin key, specifically) for only £4.37 right now, which is a bit of a steal.

Battlefield 1 on PC (Origin) for £4.37 from Amazon UK

Expand your Switch storage space or transfer files and data between tablets, phones, PCs or other devices a little more cheaply this week, with this 128GB SanDisk Micro SD card currently down to £24.

SanDisk 128GB Micro SD card for £23.99 from Base

I Want One Of Those, otherwise known as IWOOT, is currently offering up a bunch of discounts on various board and card games as its Deal of the Week. This includes editions of Monopoly and Cluedo as well as versions of Fluxx, and more.

Discounts on Board and Card games from IWOOT

LEGO Advent Calendars are, year after year, one of the highest selling advent calendars around. As such, they actually tend to sell out a few months before December itself. With that in mind, they’re now up for order at IWOOT, starting at £23.

LEGO Advent Calendars from £23 from IWOOT

JBluetoothFreedom bluetooth headphones are geared towards exercise and sports use, with a smaller frame than regular bluetooth headphones but without compromising on sound quality (so they say). This set is discounted to £50 at the moment via Amazon’s Bank Holiday sale.

Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth headphones for £49.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Tamashii Nations S.H. Figurarts, despite being a bit of a mouthful, is the name of a range of intricately detailed action figures based on video games, anime and other media. Right now, you can save some money on both the Ryu and Ken figures in this range via Amazon, where they will cost you $48 and $42, respectively.

Tamashii Nations S.H. Figurarts Ryu figure for $47.99 from Amazon US

Tamashii Nations S.H. Figurarts Ken Masters figure for $42.52 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices, and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

