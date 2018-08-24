Chain, keep us together: F1 2018 released

Codemasters have returned once again to damn your love and damn your lies with their latest annual adaptation of Formula One racing. F1 2018 is out now, bringing new features for career mode including deciding how to behave in TV interviews, a return to the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, and the usual dose of extra graphical fanciness and tweaks to driving and whatnot. But mostly I’m interested in multiple-choice interviews where I can act like a cocky dickhead claiming all the glory so my support team hate me. WHO’S THE STAR, IAN PETROLMAN? NOT YOU.

I like that dawn forest.

Seeing as career mode is meant to be a big focus of this year’s changes, here’s a video dev diary getting into interview and perks and all that:

Initial player reviews on Steam seem to broadly prefer F1 2018 to 2017’s game, though of course opinions may change once the glow of these first few races wears off. And once people discover Ian Petrolman has started weeing in their tank to punish their showboating. Which I assume can happen. Let’s say it definitely can happen.

F1 2018 is now running in the shadows on Steam. It costs £45/€55/$60.

Right now the game is only on Windows but, while no such thing has been confirmed yet, portpeeps Feral Interactive do tend to follow up with Mac and sometimes Linux versions a few weeks or months after launch. So don’t count on it, but don’t be surprised if it does happen.