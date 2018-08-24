Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 and RTX 2080Ti: A fresh look at the next generation of graphics cards

You’ll have to forgive me for being a bit overzealous during the launch of Nvidia’s new Turing GeForce RTX graphics cards on Monday. A combination of early starts, lots of travelling, standing in a queue for two hours before sitting through an equally long press conference can rather addle the mind. But now the dust is finally starting to settle on Nvidia’s shiny new crop of GPUs, I thought I’d take a second look at everything that’s happened this week to see if the successors to Nvidia’s GTX 10-series really are the best graphics cards I’ve ever clapped eyes on.

Below, you’ll find everything we currently know about Nvidia’s new Turing cards, including the RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080Ti’s price, specs and tantalizing release date, as well as a few other tidbits I’ve managed to glean from other developers and demo sessions I’ve seen over the last few days. There’s still a lot I can’t tell you at this point, but with the RTX 20-series set to launch in less than a month’s time, it won’t be long before everything becomes clear.

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 specs and performance

Lying at the heart of the RTX 20-series is Nvidia’s Turing GPU. Borrowing much of the same fancy gubbins as Nvidia’s professional Quadro RTX cards, including its RT Cores (or ray tracing cores), Tensor Cores (which are all to do with AI and deep learning bits and pieces) and Streaming Multi-processor (or SM processor, for short), the RTX line is as much about new technological features as it is about raw performance.

Admittedly, how much more you’ll actually get out of an RTX 2080 vs a GTX 1080 is still a little vague right now. Nvidia claim you’ll get frame rates that are at least 1.5x faster on the RTX 2080 than the GTX 1080, but that you could also get as much as x2 the speed if the game supports Turing’s rather clever Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) feature, which applies Turing’s AI know-how to rendering and anti-aliasing techniques to take a bit of the strain off the GPU.

From what I’ve seen so far, DLSS is impressive stuff that makes a good first impression and could be a major string to Turing’s bow if there’s enough uptake from developers to support it. However, we’ll have to wait and see how the cards perform in my suite of game benchmarks before we can really get a measure of how much faster they really are with or without it turned on. After all, with the Metro Exodus team aiming for 60fps at just 1080p with all of its ray tracing tech turned on, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered regarding their overall performance.

Accompanying the Turing GPU is a rather hefty dollop of GDDR6 RAM. The RTX 20-series will be the first graphics cards in the world to take advantage of this super fast memory (beating AMD’s Navi GPUs well and truly to the punch), and should definitely help lift the cards’ respective speeds compared to their immediate predecessors. Here’s how they all shape up in handy graph form:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti CUDA Cores 2304 2944 4352 GDDR6 RAM 8GB 8GB 11GB Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Ray Tracing 8 Giga Rays/sec 8 Giga Rays/sec 10 Giga Rays/sec RTX operations 45 trillion/sec 60 trillion/sec 76 trillion/sec Power 175W 215W 250W

I’m not going to pretend to know what all these extra metrics actually mean, like Giga Rays and RTX (or ray tracing) operations mean, because even Nvidia admitted they had to invent new ones for Turing because it’s just so gosh-darned powerful compared to the GTX 10-series’ Pascal GPU. As a point of comparison, though, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti, the world’s bestest best consumer graphics card right now can only do 1.21 Giga Rays/second. That makes the RTX 2080Ti around 8x more powerful, which you can sort of see in this slightly blurry graph below:

But what is ray tracing and why is it so important? Essentially a piece of really, really fancy light tech that makes shadows and reflections behave just how they do in real life, ray tracing is a big part of what makes Turing so special. It’s not proper, proper ray tracing like you get in CG films, all told, but Nvidia’s AI boffins have essentially given us the next best thing – as my interview with Metro Exodus rendering programmer Ben Archard can attest.

It’s by far one of the biggest and most exciting things Turing has to offer compared to the previous generation of graphics cards, but it’s worth pointing out that it’s still an extra feature developers will have to support rather than an inherent part of the card. Still, if even a fraction of games end up looking as good as Nvidia’s Sol ray tracing demo below, I’ll be very happy indeed.

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 ray tracing games

At the moment, there are just a handful of confirmed games that will be supporting the RTX 20-series’ ray tracing ability, but the demos I’ve seen so far have all been rather tasty looking.

During Nvidia’s press conference, they kicked things off with a ray tracing demo from sunny apocalypse adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The scene in question was a square full of presumably Mayan residents enjoying a carefree evening before Lara Croft rolls into town and initiates the end of days. As you can see from the demo below, the soft, overlapping shadows are incredibly realistic, from the tiny sparklers being chucked about in the air by errant children to the flashing neon signs and disco lights.

Our onstage demo was a little different to this, as there was a handy offstage engineer manually guiding us through the scene and playing around with the camera and turning the ray-tracing effects on and off again to help emphasise the difference, but you’ll hopefully get the rough gist from Nvidia’s YouTube-friendly version. This kind of soft lighting and accurate shadows simply aren’t possible on current tech without looking a bit hard and angular round the edges.

We also saw a shiny new trailer for the game (below) with small glimpses of ray tracing in action, which I’m sure you’ll agree looks a heck of a lot prettier than the Xbox One footage Matthew had to put up with when he went to see it a couple of weeks ago.

Next up, we saw another ray tracing demo for the altogether gloomier apocalyptic train simulator Metro Exodus. With more accurate lighting, scenes can be scarier and more atmospheric, according to Nvidia, as they’re not having to light buildings artificially using plain old rasterization techniques that tend to look a bit unnatural compared to how we perceive light coming in through windows and things in real life – as illustrated by the screenshots below with ray-tracing turned on and off for comparison purposes.

4A Games have also finally released the actual ray tracing demo for Metro Exodus as well, which should hopefully give you an idea of what that static shack above actually looks like in motion:

Thirdly, shooty shooter Battlefield V will now reflect the souls and tank explosions in the eyes of your enemies, among other shiny surfaces including cars, windows, puddles, tram carriages – the works. To be honest, I doubt this is something you’re actually going to notice when said enemies are constantly sniping at you from 200m away on the other side of the map, but compared to how it looks with ray tracing turned off, it’s hard to go back to what you had before.

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 release date

Now for the bit we’ve all been waiting for. Both the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080Ti will be released on the same day: September 20th. That’s just under a month from now and includes both the Founders Edition of each card and third party models.

Those after the RTX 2070, meanwhile, will have to wait until a currently unknown date in October, but I’ll update this as soon as I get a proper date.

Nvidia Turing RTX 2080 price

So how much will these magic graphics cards cost? Well, the RTX 2070 will set you back at least $499 in the US (UK pricing has yet to be confirmed), while the RTX 2080 starts from £715 in the UK and $750 in the US, and the RTX 2080Ti from £1049 in the UK and $1150 in the US.

If you’re looking for a Founder’s Edition card, however, be prepared to shell out even more, as Nvidia’s website currently has the RTX 2080Ti listed for £1099 / $1199, the RTX 2080 for £749 / $799, and the RTX 2070 around £579 / $599.

Whether the RTX 20-series will be worth all that remains to be seen of course. They are, as many have pointed out, considerably more expensive than their respective predecessors when they first came out, but let’s put it this way. The RTX 2080Ti has been described to me as a card that’s only worth shelling out for if you have a 4K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. Just let that sink in for a moment. 4K. 144Hz. That’s impressive for a single GPU setup, and could finally make 4K gaming at high refresh rates a reality for the toppest of top-end PCs. if you don’t have that kind of setup, the RTX 2080Ti will likely be complete overkill.

As for the RTX 2070, this will also be another extremely capable 4K gaming card, so if you’re after something for playing games at 1080p or 1440p, I’d advise against dropping hundreds of pounds / dollars on any of this lot until I’ve been able to benchmark them.

Yes, the RTX cards are incredibly expensive, but from what I’ve seen this week, I’m 96.7% certain think they’ll almost-definitely-maybe be worth the extra cash. After all, there’s so much more to these cards than ray tracing and slightly shinier lighting tech – I just can’t tell you about it yet. So stay tuned for my full and final verdict in the coming weeks, when hopefully I’ll be able to give you the full lowdown on why these cards are really rather special.