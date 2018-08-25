Fortnite adds the vital ability to thank your bus driver

I was never able to play Fortnite, because how could I, in all my Britishness, leave the Battle Bus without mumbling an awkward thanks on the way out? Luckily, Epic Games have answered my prayers and included that ability, along with some other (I assume much less important) new stuff.

I wasn’t the only one who felt uncouth leaping from the game’s flying party vehicle without so much as a brief show of gratitude for its erstwhile driver (…pilot?). One player was so aggrieved that they started a Change.org petition, which has since vanished from the internet. (I assume this is because it fulfilled its duty so efficiently.)

According to GamesRadar, it originally read: “Since I was just a boy I have always loved jumping out of the battle bus but all this time I have felt something was missing. And that thing is the ability to thank the driver of the battle bus, he or she is truly a great person and they provide us a great service, I think it is time we can truly appreciate their service, don’t you agree?”

I certainly do agree, and so, it seems, does Epic Games. You can now publically show your appreciation by hitting B, if you’re using the default controls. I fully expect all the other battle royale games to follow suit post-haste, unless they want to be left behind by this feat of innovation.

Oh, and there’s some other new stuff, too. The patch notes, which bizarrely make no mention of this wonderful new ability, instead detail a new item called the Rift-To-Go which allows players to teleport upon use, and a new limited-time score-based mode, fittingly named Score Royale LTM. Tomato Town has become Tomato Temple, in honour of the ketchup-y mascot that vanished last month. Plus, you can now get a fancy new dance emote for securing your account with two-factor authentication, which is just smart. Also, there’s a mysterious cube now? Reader, it seems there’s just a whole lot happening in Fortnite lately.

You can be courteous to your local service workers for free, wherever you go, and also now in Fortnite via Epic’s client.