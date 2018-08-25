Twitch will donate to Child's Play for Cheers during the Overwatch All-Star Weekend

This weekend is the All-Star celebration for the Overwatch League, seeing the most popular players facing off in various special matches. All of it will be viewable on Twitch, and cheering on your favourites using the platform’s Bits system will also benefit the charity Childs Play, which provides toys and games to children in hospitals and shelters worldwide.

According to Twitch’s announcement, 100% of Bits Cheered will be donated to the charity, which has been ensuring that kids in need have access to play and entertainment since 2003. Be aware, though, that that’s some tricky wording on Twitch’s part, since they’re actually donating $1 for every 100 Bits Cheered, and buying 100 Bits costs $1.40. (The maths sort of checks out if you take into account that Twitch always gives all livestreamers one cent per bit Cheered.)

If you want to sidestep Jeff Bezos taking his cut, you can donate to Child’s Play directly from their website, but the matches themselves should be a good show. Unfortunately, it kicks off tonight at midnight BST, so only night owls will be able to catch the fun live. Players were previously voted for by fans, so big names like Kim “Geguri” Se-yeon and Park “Saebyeolbe” Jong-ryeol will be representing the Pacific and Atlantic divisions as they compete in novelty game modes like Lucioball, mystery heroes, and lockout elimination. There’ll be a tense Widowmaker 1v1 tournament between some of the best talent in the League, and the hosts and commentators will also be showing off their gaming skills (or lack thereof).

Luckily, the main event, a show match between the two teams, is tomorrow at the much more reasonable time of 7pm BST. And there’s bound to be plenty to cheer for.