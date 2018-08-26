The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

H1Z1's original mode, Just Survive, closes in October

Jay Castello

Contributor

26th August 2018 / 5:00PM

Daybreak Game Company have announced that Just Survive, the game that was originally H1Z1’s survival sandbox, will be shut down soon. They’ve already delisted the game from Steam, so no one new can buy it, but current owners can play until the servers close in October. H1Z1 will continue in its current battle royale form (previously called H1Z1: King of the Kill), after the two split off earlier in development.

A statement on their website reads in part: “after careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to sunset Just Survive on Wednesday, October 24 at 11am PT.” (That’s 7pm BST.) “Unfortunately, we are no longer in a position to fulfill its greatness and the current population of the game makes it untenable to maintain.” According to offical numbers tracked by Steam Charts the game peaked at a thousand concurrent players over the past month.

“Just Survive was part of our first Early Access project, and we learned a great deal during its development,” Daybreak Game Company wrote. “We truly appreciate everyone’s commitment and your contributions throughout the development process. Our promise is to do better and learn from every experience along the way.”

When Rob Zacny wrote his early access Just Survive review, he felt it was too much of a grind, but highlighted how good interactions with other people could be. “The H1Z1 players I met were almost universally helpful and decent. There was the guy who stole my car full of gear, only to come back when I shouted at him, apologize, and give it back,” he recalled. “Another player kept trying to run me down with his car until I somewhat pathetically said, ‘Hey c’mon man, it took me forever to get here.’ Then he hopped out and started giving me pointers.”

Reading those stories made me a bit melancholic over this news even though I’ve never played Just Survive, since I doubt the same good-naturedness can carry over into the battle royale mode that lives on. Still, H1Z1 remains free to play on Steam.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Update Night - H1Z1: King of the Kill

St. Patch-Rich Day

6

Premature Evaluation: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

AnotherBattleRoyaleWithAStupidName

80

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

H1Z1 updates Auto Royale with rocket launchers and more

Cars with rocket launchers are cool

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Overwatch's Busan map easter egg lets Reinhardt sing

H1Z1's original mode, Just Survive, closes in October

1

Overcooked 2 gets New Game+ in free update

2

Swap your blood for a League Of Legends skin

11