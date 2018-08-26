OG win Dota 2's The International, $11 million prize

European Dota 2 team OG triumphed in this year’s The International, netting a whopping $11.2 million (£8.7 million) grand prize. They beat out China-based team PSG.LGD to take the win.

TI8 boasted the largest prize pool of any esports event to date, with teams competing for part of a $25.4 million (£20m) total. The second place finishers still walked away with $4 million (£3.1m), which should help to ease the sting a little.

The match itself, which you can watch in full below, was hard fought, going to a fifth game tiebreaker after a fourth round that lasted over an hour:

OG’s victory was something of an upset. “A team tipped by some to be the 18th most likely to win TI,” one of the casters commented immediately following their victory. “They look stunned,” the other noted. The team was very recently formed, giving players little time to practice together, and one of their key players, Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen had never even played in a LAN event before this one.

It’s always nice to get a good underdog story, though with $11 million in their pocket, I can’t imagine that OG will remain underdogs for long. Valve also announced last night that TI will be taking place in Shanghai next year, after spending many years in North America, so perhaps PSG will be able to make a comeback in front of their home crowd.