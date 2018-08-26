Overcooked 2 gets New Game+ in free update

Frantic, fast-paced co-op chef-‘em-up Overcooked 2 has released its first content update, bringing a New Game+ mode that asks players for even greater culinary perfection. Accessible after completing the game once, it will rank every level out of four stars instead of three, pushing your cooperation and chaos-management to their limits.

I wrote an Overcooked 2 review for this very website, and I liked it very much. So much, in fact, that I gave it one of those fancy Bestest Bests stickers. Here’s some of the words I used back then: “Like any good recipe, Overcooked 2 is more than the sum of its parts. It’s fast-paced, hilarious, and just the right amount of stressful, and that all comes together into one of the most fun and moreish co-op games I’ve played in years.”

As well as New Game+, and some unspecified “treats” for finishing it, the update adds some quality of life tweaks like allowing players to change their chefs through the pause menu while on the world map. This is a small detail, to be sure, but the chefs really add to the game’s charm, quietly securing the idea that everyone is welcome to get involved in the hectic fun of the kitchen. Now if you can’t decide whether you want to play as an old lady or a racoon in a wheelchair, you can just go ahead and switch out between levels, or pick a character that you just unlocked immediately.

Here’s the full list of what the update contains courtesy of developers Ghost Town Games. Overcooked 2 is available to purchase for £19.99/€22.99/$24.99 on Steam and Humble.