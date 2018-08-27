Little Briar Rose is a stained glass fairy tale, out now

I’m honestly surprised that I can’t think of another game off the top of my head that uses the stained glass window aesthetic like the recently released Little Briar Rose does. Its bright colours and blocky composition immediately caught my eye, and on closer inspection it looks even better, fitting in nicely with the game’s fairy tale themes.

Little Briar Rose is based on the Grimm Brothers’ story, which is better known as Sleeping Beauty in English. The game draws on more than just the fable itself, though, pulling from traditional storytelling from around the world as well. And of course, it wouldn’t be complete without Disney references to be found.

The game’s description calls it an “adventure full of magic” in a world “inhabited by weird and unique creatures,” and it’s broadly a point and click adventure game, though it promises to shake things up occasionally with puzzles and minigames, including the classic fishing diversion. I’ve only had time to dip into it for a short while, but I was especially taken in by the music, which is just as beautiful as the art. You can hear some of it for yourself in the trailer:

The team behind the game, Elf Games Works, also has some fascinating details on their website explaining how they developed various aspects, including the stained-glass effect. There’s an immensely satisfying speed painting embedded there too, so you can watch a whole gorgeous background come together from paper scribble to finished product in just a few minutes.

Little Briar Rose is currently available for £1.99/€2.49/$2.49 thanks to its launch sale on Steam and itch.io.