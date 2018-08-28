Crossover fighting game Blade Strangers released

I settled a ‘Dracula vs. Frankenstein’ debate the other day by referring to the authority on power rankings: Top Trumps cards, where Dracula trounces Frankenstein. Granted the debate was about the books rather than a monsterfight, but it’s still fun to throw fictional folks together to see who’d win a rumble. Enter Blade Strangers, a crossover fighting game released today. Along with pugilists from previous games by developers Studio Saizensen, it draws characters from games including Shovel Knight, The Binding Of Isaac, Azure Striker Gunvolt, and Cave Story. But which is better, a spade-swinging knight or a weeping dead child? There’s only one way to find out: fiiight!

There are some fancy moves in there all right (not to mention some awful outfits) but apparently it’s not as complex as it might look.

“The streamlined four-button control scheme makes it easy for beginners to deal out damage from day one…” the game’s site says ,”but the intricate combos, counters and specials give tournament-caliber players plenty of opportunities for frame counting, chain construction and hit-box science.”

Ah yeah sure but I sometimes finish in the top 100 of Isaac daily challenges so I’m a master of crying elsewhere and look Shovel Knight has a chuffing great shovel surely this wouldn’t be a fair fight. Even if I can have my mum join in and stamp on the git.

Blade Strangers is out now on Steam £23.24/€25.49/$29.99. That price includes the 25% launch discount offered until September 3rd.