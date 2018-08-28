Today you can start chucking stuff down a hole in Donut County

Sometimes, you just want to throw everything into a hole. Sometimes, someone makes a game where you can do that. As a raccoon.

Ben Esposito (of Arcane Kids fame) has spent the past five years tuning up Donut County, transforming it from a puzzler about reflecting Native American Hopi culture to a puzzler about reflecting a raccoon’s desire to mess with stuff. Both the game and John’s review will come out later today, but here’s a trailer to tide you over.

I love that geese-bothering at the end, which I’m choosing to read as a nod towards Untitled Goose Game. Maybe the devs will get together to make a sequel where their irritating creatures are first pitted against each other, but then team up to unleash their fury on an unprepared world. I know the goose from Untitled Goose Game only wants to make itself a nice picnic, but its cavalier disregard for the property and dignity of farmers suggests a darker side.

It’d be multiplayer, obviously. If squawking at people until they back up into bottomless voids isn’t your idea of a good time, then I bet you’re a bore at parties. If the devs are reading this and that game actually gets made, I’m counting it as my single greatest contribution to society.

In Donut County, a non-imaginary game, you spend part of your time sucking down detritus/vital infrastructure and part of your time belching it back up to solve puzzles. I picture the main joy of it stemming from playful mucking about, but look: a story!

“Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prizes. “When BK falls into one of his own holes, he’s confronted by his best friend Mira and the residents of Donut County, who are all stuck 999 feet underground… and they demand answers!”

I’m not sure if this is one of the questions they’re asking, but if this has got you wondering what a hole is then here’s an excellent article that should clear things up.

If you’re wondering whether Donut County is actually any good, then John’s review should answer that a little later.