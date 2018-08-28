Warhammer: Vermintide 2's first DLC, Shadows Over Bögenhafen, is out now

The bad rats are back again – no, not those ones. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 was a lot of grimdark, co-op hack n’ slash fun, but some folks have already picked every last scrap of diseased meat from its bones already. Today, it got its first bit of paid DLC – Shadows Over Bögenhafen – adding another two missions to the mix, plus a massive patch for all. In this DLC, everyone’s favourite plague god Nurgle is up to no good (again), so it’s time to call our band of continually bickering heroes to come clean up, and maybe bop some rats while they’re at it.

Similar to Payday 2, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is being relatively generous with this DLC. While you need to own Shadows Over Bögenhafen to start custom games on these two new missions, or to claim any of their new cosmetic rewards, anyone is free to join games running these new levels using Quickplay. The two new missions are named “The Pit” and “The Blightreaper”, the latter named for the cursed sword you’ve got to dispose of. You can learn the history of this plague-touched macguffin in the trailer below.

While there are no new weapon types introduced in this DLC, owning it will give you the chance to earn some new hats, weapon skins and other cosmetic gubbins through weekly quests or challenges rewards. Regular Vermintide 2 players should be pleased with the enormous patch notes accompanying this DLC. On top of yet more of performance optimisations, they’ve hammered out a lot of old problems, and special enemies should be easier to pinpoint via sound. Enemy patrol behaviour should be more varied too, with multiple patrol types available for AI to follow.

The Shadows Over Bögenhafen DLC is out now on Steam for £7/€8/$10. You will, of course, need Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to play, which is £23.79/€28/$30 on Steam and Humble.