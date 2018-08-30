Battlefield V launch delayed by one month

World War 2 drive-o-fly-a-FPS Battlefield V will launch one month later than previously planned, developers Dice announced today, delayed from October 19th to November 20th. Dice say they want more time to tweak it and make sure it’s proper good, see. The open beta test planned to start September 6th is still going ahead on schedule, but the wait between that and the full game launching will be a whole lot longer.

“We’re going to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides Of War,” Oskar Gabrielson, Dice’s general manager, said in today’s announcement. Note: Tides Of War is EA’s fancy name for their content update plans, each focusing on a particular era of the war with new– ahem–‘narrative’.

“We know moving the launch date means that we all have to wait a little longer,” Gabrielson added. “But we’re going to take our time to make sure we get it right.”

Which is always a sensible plan if possible.

He also talks about some changes they’ve already made in response to feedback from testers and shows, saying folks have “spurred us to make some meaningful improvements to the core gameplay experience, including adjusting the gameplay tempo, improving soldier visibility and reducing player friction.”

I do laugh a little remembering that publishers Electronic Arts had vowed that the game’s much-vaunted Grand Operations mode, which was originally planned to arrive after launch, would be ready for launch. A developer vowing to cram in even more work towards the end of development is always a little concerning but hey, I guess this problem resolved itself.

Battlefield V is now due November 20th, priced at £55 on Origin. Presumably EA will soon confirm a new release date for folks getting in early by paying for their Origin Access subscription service.