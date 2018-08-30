Far Cry 5: Dead Living Zombies shambles out alongside a New Game+ mode

Zombies, like ants, get everywhere. Unlike ants, they’re the subject of Far Cry 5: Dead Living Zombies, the shooter’s third and final DLC. It came out two days ago but I bet YOU didn’t know that, and I bet the promise of seven self-contained action movie scenes from various apocalyptic scenarios sounds alluring. Maybe. I might not bet much.

Ubisoft have also chucked in a New Game+ mode for the main game, which lets you start over with all the toys and perks you’ve unlocked – on a new punishing difficulty level, if you fancy it.

I do think there’s some promise in the DLC’s setup, though it remains to be seen whether that’s been squandered. I’m more interested in sneaking through hordes than mowing them down, but the Steam reviews so far suggest that going in gun-ho is your only option.

Perhaps the DLC’s biggest boon will be to the Arcade, where players can stitch together their own maps. You only need to buy the main game to run about on those, and I can imagine zombies being put to more creative use there than they seem to have been here. I want a map that’s riddled with both the undead and the living, where I can lurk in the shadows and set them on each other. I want to pit zombies against bears, and I reckon I’m not the only one.

I was more enamoured with the stealthy focus of Hours Of Darkness, Far Cry 5’s first DLC – but not enough to write about it. John rather disliked the second DLC, Lost On Mars, seemingly another example of an intriguing premise with a whiffed execution.

The main game’s new New Game+ mode doesn’t do anything fancy, though arguably it doesn’t need to. It lets you pump more perk points into stuff like improving your ammo limit or shortening cooldowns, which might do something to maintain that illusion of meaningful progression.

Far Cry 5: Dead Living Zombies is available on Steam and Uplay for £7/$8/$8. You could instead pick up the season pass, which will also net you the subpar Lost On Mars and the parpar Hours Of Darkness.