Monster Hunter: World PC free update events: when are Kulve Taroth, Lunastra, Deviljho, and Behemoth coming to PC?

Despite Monster Hunter: World having a rather substantial set of monsters to fight, including Elder Dragons that will surely test your skills as a monster hunter, the console versions currently have a few monsters that are not currently in the game. Some are permanent additions, while others are limited time events and collaborations. This guide will go over some background information of the four monsters currently not available in the PC version, as well as tell you when they are coming.

In order to prepare for the free update challenges that will be coming at some point, check out our extensive Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed with the basics, as well as all the more in-depth strategies for item crafting and individual monster fights. There are four currently known monsters that may or may not be coming to Monster Hunter: World on PC, and we will be updating this page regularly with news as soon as we find out more. Let’s start with the three most likely of candidates.

When are the free updates coming to the PC version of Monster Hunter: World?

In short, we do not know. The only indication that’s available has been through an interview with cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer, in which producer Ryozo Tsujimoto very briefly explains their strategy for the PC version’s free updates:

“They will be updates after launch. We are planning to release the updates that came to console on a shorter cycle so you can get your hands on them quicker.”

How long it will take is unclear, though it’s worth noting that some monsters were introduced months after launch in the console versions. There are some console exclusive free updates that will not be coming to the PC, such as the tie-in with PS4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn. Others such as the Street Fighter V update have a much more likely chance, as well as the recently unleashed Behemoth from Final Fantasy as an Elder Dragon boss encounter.

When is Kulve Taroth coming to the PC version of Monster Hunter: World?

At this moment of time, we have no confirmation from Capcom as to when Kulve Taroth will be coming to Monster Hunter: World, but there are some interesting notes about its release on the console versions that you should prepare for in advance. Firstly, it’s a limited time seasonal event rather than a permanent monster, so you’ll only have a short amount of time to fight this creature. You’ll also need to be of Hunter Rank 16 or above to even qualify to fight it, as well as complete an optional side quest, meaning you’re likely to need to beat Xeno’jiiva first.

Rest assured, when we do finally get to fight Kulve Taroth, there will be a segment in an upcoming guide indicating whether or not Kulve Taroth is currently available to hunt in the game that will be updated. For now though:

Is Kulve Taroth available now in Monster Hunter: World?

What is the Kulve Taroth Siege Quest in Monster Hunter: World?

Kulve Taroth is part of a unique “siege” quest, meaning that you must be playing with other people to attempt it. Four groups of hunters, 16 players in total, will take it in turns to attack the Kulve Taroth and share progression of the fight. This means all breakable parts, as well as rewards are shared among the team. You’ll need a golden scale to start the quest, which will be available to find when the event is active in each of the maps. The siege also requires players to accept a special investigation in the Gathering Hub.

Residing in its own world of El Dorado, this golden giant is one of those creatures where players need to use everything in their arsenal, as well as the environment around each area, to bring it down. Coordination between each group is key in order to defeat this boss, as well as knowing each of the area layouts.

When is Deviljho coming to the PC version of Monster Hunter: World?

In short, we don’t know as Capcom have been rather quiet on the time frame for the free updates, but it’ll be a permanent addition to the roster when it does arrive. This monster can be found roaming the many areas of Monster Hunter: World, much like how Bazelgeuse does in the currently released version. The main difference is that while Bazelgeuse is a big nuisance, Deviljho can use other large monsters to batter you with.

Finding Deviljho in Monster Hunter: World

In order to encounter this oversized crocodile, you’ll need to have at the very least beaten the quest to find the ??? Rathian, which begins not long after finally taking down Zorah Magdaros for the second time. After this, it’s a case of looking around each of the areas, either through optional quests or expeditions, until you find ??? tracks. Provided that you’ve discovered and sufficiently researched all the monsters that will now be present in the area, namely Bazelgeuse and Azure Rathalos, then this will be Deviljho. Roam around the locale until you find it, which let’s be honest, its size makes that a much easier task than fighting it.

When is Lunastra coming to the PC version of Monster Hunter: World?

Again, Capcom have been pretty mum on when we’ll see Lunastra, but this will be another permanent addition to the monsters you can hunt in Monster Hunter: World. This is a variant on the Elder Dragon – Teostra, which is found in the Elder’s Recess, only this one is blue. This Elder Dragon is the first one to have a bond with another Elder Dragon to specifically target you, rather than have a turf war with every monster it comes across. It will of course attack other monsters upon seeing them, especially the likes of Nergigante and Kushala Daora, but should the two lion-headed Elder Dragons meet, they can combine their fire-based attacks for a much larger blast.

Teostra and Lunastra

To fight this creature when it is released, you’ll need to complete a special assignment that will appear when the update is dropped. This is unlocked at Hunter Rank 16, with the huntsman tasking you to kill a tempered Teostra. Upon completing that task, you’ll need to accept the special assignment from the blacksmith to repel Lunastra from the special area, before finally accepting the very tough assignment of defeating both Teostra and Lunastra at the same time.

When is Behemoth coming to the PC version of Monster Hunter: World?

This is the one monster we’re not entirely sure will be coming to the PC version, though chances are good as Final Fantasy XIV Online is a game that has a PC player base. As a collaboration between Capcom and Square Enix, the update comes with some new armour, emotes, references to Final Fantasy, and a new Elder Dragon in the form of Behemoth. While not a siege battle like Kulve Taroth, this creature is perhaps the toughest single monster in the entirety of Monster Hunter: World to date. Behemoth also seems to be available for a very limited time.

Finding Behemoth

In order to find it, if the update drops, you’ll need to complete a quest where you must find visitors from another land in the Wildspire Wastes, before defeating a larger variant of a monster in the region. Upon completing that, there will be a special assignment where you must defeat the Behemoth, which thanks to several factors is a much larger task than any other single Elder Dragon, with the possible exception of Kulve Taroth.

So those are all the monsters that aren't in the PC version so far, but what about those Elder Dragons that are? Quite a few have materials that are advantageous to farm before the new monsters appear in the PC version.