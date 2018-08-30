Monster Hunter: World materials: where to find them

With so many materials on offer in Monster Hunter: World, it can be tricky to know exactly where to find the items that you need. Sure, the game has a wish list that you can assign items so it tells you when you find the materials needed to craft them, but they don’t tell you exactly where to find them. This guide will show you where to find them, whether they are on small monsters to be scavenged from or various points in the map to be collected.

Monster Hunter: World materials guide

Gathering materials is one of the major things you need to do in order to get better gear, but there are plenty of other things in our Monster Hunter: World guide that you can check out in order to improve your chances of surviving any particularly difficult hunt.

Small monster materials in Monster Hunter: World

With the large monsters roaming around each of the map, it’s easy to forget that there are smaller critters that also have various unique materials to gather up. Below is a complete list of all the materials that are obtainable by simply slaying them and salvaging resources from their carcasses. Some creatures are available in multiple areas and some materials even require being hit in certain parts.

Monster Name Location Low Rank Materials High Rank materials Aptonoth Ancient Forest Raw Meat Raw Meat Jagras Ancient Forest Jagras Hide

Jagras Scale

Sharp Claw Jagras Hide +

Jagras Scale +

Piercing Claw Kestodon Ancient Forest

Wildspire Waste Kestodon Shell

Kestodon Scalp Kestodon Carapace

Kestodon Scalp Gajau Ancient Forest

Wildspire Waste Gajau Whisker

Gajau Skin Gajau Scale

Grand Gajau Whisker Mosswine Ancient Forest

Wildspire Waste Mosswine Hide Mosswine Hide Mernos Ancient Forest

Wildspire Waste

Coral Highlands Wingdrake Hide

Raw Meat Wingdrake Hide +

Raw Meat Vespoid Ancient Forest

Wildspire Waste

Coral Highlands

Rotten Vale Vespoid Shell

Vespoid Wing

Monster Fluid Vespoid Carapace

Vespoid Innerwing

Monster Broth Apceros Wildspire Waste Raw Meat Raw Meat Noios Wildspire Waste Wingdrake Hide

Screamer Sac Wingdrake Hide +

Screamer Sac Kelbi Wildspire Waste

Coral Highlands Kelbi Horn (hit its head)

Warm Pelt

White Liver

Raw Meat Kelbi Horn (hit its head)

High-quality Pelt

Raw Meat

White Liver Shamos Coral Highlands Shamos Hide

Shamos Scale

Sharp Claw Shamos Hide +

Shamos Scale +

Piercing Claw Raphinos Coral Highlands

Rotten Vale Wingdrake Hide

Raw Meat Wingdrake Hide +

Raw Meat Hornetaur Rotten Vale Hornetaur Shell

Hornetaur Wing

Hornetaur Head

Monster Fluid Hornetaur Carapace

Hornetaur Innerwing

Hornetaur Head

Monster Broth Girros Rotten Vale Girros Hide

Girros Scale

Girros Fang Girros Hide +

Girros Scale +

Girros Fang Gastodon Elder’s Recess N/A Gastodon Carapace

Gastodon Horn Barnos Elder’s Recess Wingdrake Hide Barnos Hide +

Barnos Talon

Other materials in Monster Hunter: World

The majority of other materials are found by scavenging natural resources. While out in the field, if you head over to every mining outcrop, characterised by either blue or red crystals, you’ll be able to obtain ores. The same can also be said for piles of bones that can be salvaged. You’ll know you’ve found rare materials when the animation for digging or mining takes a lot longer, ending in the hunter holding the glimmering item aloft. Also, it’s worth noting that rarer materials like Fucium Ore that are required for high-end gear, are found in higher rank areas.

The only real exception to this are items like Dragoncore Ore which is dropped by Elder Dragons, or Lava Nuggets that are mined from the body of Uragaan. Some items like tickets are rewards for completing certain quests or missions to help factions, such as the Lynians with investigation missions, or coins for fighting monsters in the arena.

Large monster materials in Monster Hunter: World

As for the rest of the resources, they’ve technically already been covered in our individual large monster guides. So for those looking for both low rank and high rank materials that you can salvage from these monsters, as well as the chances to obtain each possible item, they’re at the bottom of the individual guide pages below.

Elder Dragon materials in Monster Hunter: World

Much like the large monsters, we also have guides for all the currently available Elder Dragons in the PC version of the game. If you’d like to know what materials to salvage from them, as well as the chances to obtain each possible item, they’re at the bottom of the individual guide pages.

So now you know where to find all the materials you need to craft new gear, you can head on over to either our Monster Hunter: World weapons tree guide for a complete list of all the weapons you can make, or the Monster Hunter: World armour build guide for all the craftable armour in the game presently.