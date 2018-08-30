Monster Hunter: World materials: where to find them
Get yer materials 'ere
With so many materials on offer in Monster Hunter: World, it can be tricky to know exactly where to find the items that you need. Sure, the game has a wish list that you can assign items so it tells you when you find the materials needed to craft them, but they don’t tell you exactly where to find them. This guide will show you where to find them, whether they are on small monsters to be scavenged from or various points in the map to be collected.
Monster Hunter: World materials guide
Gathering materials is one of the major things you need to do in order to get better gear, but there are plenty of other things in our Monster Hunter: World guide that you can check out in order to improve your chances of surviving any particularly difficult hunt.
Small monster materials in Monster Hunter: World
With the large monsters roaming around each of the map, it’s easy to forget that there are smaller critters that also have various unique materials to gather up. Below is a complete list of all the materials that are obtainable by simply slaying them and salvaging resources from their carcasses. Some creatures are available in multiple areas and some materials even require being hit in certain parts.
|Monster Name
|Location
|Low Rank Materials
|High Rank materials
|Aptonoth
|Ancient Forest
|Raw Meat
|Raw Meat
|Jagras
|Ancient Forest
|Jagras Hide
Jagras Scale
Sharp Claw
|Jagras Hide +
Jagras Scale +
Piercing Claw
|Kestodon
|Ancient Forest
Wildspire Waste
|Kestodon Shell
Kestodon Scalp
|Kestodon Carapace
Kestodon Scalp
|Gajau
|Ancient Forest
Wildspire Waste
|Gajau Whisker
Gajau Skin
|Gajau Scale
Grand Gajau Whisker
|Mosswine
|Ancient Forest
Wildspire Waste
|Mosswine Hide
|Mosswine Hide
|Mernos
|Ancient Forest
Wildspire Waste
Coral Highlands
|Wingdrake Hide
Raw Meat
|Wingdrake Hide +
Raw Meat
|Vespoid
|Ancient Forest
Wildspire Waste
Coral Highlands
Rotten Vale
|Vespoid Shell
Vespoid Wing
Monster Fluid
|Vespoid Carapace
Vespoid Innerwing
Monster Broth
|Apceros
|Wildspire Waste
|Raw Meat
|Raw Meat
|Noios
|Wildspire Waste
|Wingdrake Hide
Screamer Sac
|Wingdrake Hide +
Screamer Sac
|Kelbi
|Wildspire Waste
Coral Highlands
|Kelbi Horn (hit its head)
Warm Pelt
White Liver
Raw Meat
|Kelbi Horn (hit its head)
High-quality Pelt
Raw Meat
White Liver
|Shamos
|Coral Highlands
|Shamos Hide
Shamos Scale
Sharp Claw
|Shamos Hide +
Shamos Scale +
Piercing Claw
|Raphinos
|Coral Highlands
Rotten Vale
|Wingdrake Hide
Raw Meat
|Wingdrake Hide +
Raw Meat
|Hornetaur
|Rotten Vale
|Hornetaur Shell
Hornetaur Wing
Hornetaur Head
Monster Fluid
|Hornetaur Carapace
Hornetaur Innerwing
Hornetaur Head
Monster Broth
|Girros
|Rotten Vale
|Girros Hide
Girros Scale
Girros Fang
|Girros Hide +
Girros Scale +
Girros Fang
|Gastodon
|Elder’s Recess
|N/A
|Gastodon Carapace
Gastodon Horn
|Barnos
|Elder’s Recess
|Wingdrake Hide
|Barnos Hide +
Barnos Talon
Other materials in Monster Hunter: World
The majority of other materials are found by scavenging natural resources. While out in the field, if you head over to every mining outcrop, characterised by either blue or red crystals, you’ll be able to obtain ores. The same can also be said for piles of bones that can be salvaged. You’ll know you’ve found rare materials when the animation for digging or mining takes a lot longer, ending in the hunter holding the glimmering item aloft. Also, it’s worth noting that rarer materials like Fucium Ore that are required for high-end gear, are found in higher rank areas.
The only real exception to this are items like Dragoncore Ore which is dropped by Elder Dragons, or Lava Nuggets that are mined from the body of Uragaan. Some items like tickets are rewards for completing certain quests or missions to help factions, such as the Lynians with investigation missions, or coins for fighting monsters in the arena.
Large monster materials in Monster Hunter: World
As for the rest of the resources, they’ve technically already been covered in our individual large monster guides. So for those looking for both low rank and high rank materials that you can salvage from these monsters, as well as the chances to obtain each possible item, they’re at the bottom of the individual guide pages below.
- Great Jagras
- Kulu-Ya-Ku
- Pukei-Pukei
- Barroth
- Jyuratodus
- Tobi-Kadachi
- Anjanath
- Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
- Paolumu
- Radobaan
- Rathian
- Legiana
- Odogaron
- Great Girros
- Diablos
- Rathalos
- Pink Rathian
- Uragaan
- Dodogama
- Lavasioth
- Black Diablos
- Azure Rathalos
- Bazelgeuse
Elder Dragon materials in Monster Hunter: World
Much like the large monsters, we also have guides for all the currently available Elder Dragons in the PC version of the game. If you’d like to know what materials to salvage from them, as well as the chances to obtain each possible item, they’re at the bottom of the individual guide pages.
So now you know where to find all the materials you need to craft new gear, you can head on over to either our Monster Hunter: World weapons tree guide for a complete list of all the weapons you can make, or the Monster Hunter: World armour build guide for all the craftable armour in the game presently.
Please log in to reply.