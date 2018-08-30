The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Monster Hunter: World tempered monsters: where to track them, how to get decorations and streamstones

They've found a level beyond high rank.

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

30th August 2018 / 10:52AM

Featured post Hunter is about to fire a flash pod at the Azure Rathalos, which is flying close to the waterfall sealed by the cliff to the right.

The post-campaign of Monster Hunter: World opens up a new challenge for those wishing to take on even harder versions of the monsters in exchange for better rewards. These tempered monsters are harder to kill and require a bit of legwork to even get the chance to hunt them. It’s a little confusing as to how it all works, so this guide will take you through where to track them and how to get the decorations and Streamstones that they can often yield.

Monster Hunter: World tempered monsters guide

These hunts are the hardest ones in the game as the difficulty is ramped up beyond the high rank default. However it is necessary to get better gear. Our Monster Hunter: World guide can provide some tips and tricks to improve your chances of surviving any particularly difficult hunt, but especially ones where the chance to get more decorations and Streamstones is at stake.

Hunter is looking at a Tempered Monster investigation, characterised by the purple aura around the monster's art.

How to find tempered monsters in Monster Hunter: World

Finding tempered monsters requires you to find the tempered monster trails first. Head into any of the maps and try to hunt down any blue trails that have standard monster names associated with them. If starting from scratch, the trails will always be in the same spots on the map, so try to make an optimised route of where you’ve found each of them. You’ll be able to move to another area to either report in or gather more tempered monster tracks, before heading back and searching those same tracks.

Eventually you will get the notification that an investigation has been added upon searching the tempered tracks, so head over to the Bounties facility to take on a few new investigations from the investigations menu. These work in much the same way as a standard investigation and the monsters don’t look different in any way. The one thing though is their trails are blue, which can lead to more investigations if you look at the tracks.

Threat Levels of tempered monsters in Monster Hunter: World

There’s tiers of monsters and not all the monsters in the monsters in the game have tempered variants. The monsters without a tempered form are Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, Great Girros, Dodogama, Zorah Magdaros, and Xeno’jiiva.

Threat Level 1

  • Pukei-Pukei
  • Tobi-Kadachi
  • Anjanath
  • Barroth
  • Jyuratodus
  • Rathian
  • Paolumu
  • Radobaan

Threat Level 2

  • Rathalos
  • Azure Rathalos
  • Pink Rathian
  • Diablos
  • Black Diablos
  • Bazelgeuse
  • Uragaan
  • Lavasioth
  • Legiana
  • Ododgaron

Threat Level 3

  • Kirin
  • Teostra
  • Kushala Daora
  • Nergigante
  • Vaal Hazak

Black Diablos jumps out of the ground and tackles Palico.

Farming tempered monster trails in Monster Hunter: World

Stay with me here, this is about to get slightly complicated. It’s no good just going up against any old monster in the vain hope that you’ll get their tempered monster encounter. You can reload the same maps over and over, all the while being assigned different investigations for different monsters. The key thing here is that the monster will always give investigations based on the Threat Level of the tracks. For example, if you’re looking at Barroth tracks in Wildspire Waste that are blue, you may end up with an investigation for any of the Threat Level 1 monsters.

This can make farming certain trails easy, especially if you’ve unlocked some of the higher level quests that feature tempered monsters. One really good way of farming tempered monster investigations for Elder Dragons is to accept the hunt against the tempered Kirin, which requires a hunter rank of 49. This lightning horse is one of two Elder Dragons that is passive until hit, so just follow it and pick up any tracks it leaves. You’ll soon have tons of investigations for any of the Elder Dragons in the Threat Level 3 tier.

And that’s pretty much it for tempered monsters. The rewards they give are rather crucial to High Rank beta armour, so for how to create these armour sets, head to our Monster Hunter: World armour build guide, while you can also head to our Monster Hunter: World materials guide to get a full compendium of where to find certain materials to make said armour.

