Onimusha: Warlords getting a remaster

Hello fans of militant isolationism, we have another Sengoku period videogame for you. It’s called Onimusha: Warlords and it’s coming out in – wait. Onimusha: Warlords. That’s the game you love! That’s the 2001 samurai slice ‘em up that you used to tell all your school mates about every time they mentioned Resident Evil and then they’d all turn away from you and pretend not to hear what you were saying. And it’s getting a remastered release early next year, say Capcom. I bet that makes you happy. And you know what? That’s good. You be happy.

If you’re not familiar, Onimusha was the demon slicing alternative to Resi. It still had those fixed camera angles and a ridiculous plot full of questionable voice acting, but you were fighting the monsters of feudal Japan in a creepy castle instead of undead zomfolk in a spooky mansion. You had the otherworldly ability to suck up souls with a magic glove too. Yum. Here’s the silly plot, for people who love silliness.

“Onimusha: Warlords follows the battle-filled journey of samurai Samanosuke Akechi and ninja Kaede on a quest to save Princess Yuki from a legion of mysterious demons who have invaded Inabayama Castle. As the two travel throughout the castle, they unravel a malevolent plot by those who would serve the evil lord Nobunaga Oda. Using sword-based combat, a magical Oni Gauntlet and puzzle solving, players need to call on both brawn and creativity to defeat the demonic foes.”

This won’t be as thorough a rejigging as the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake. More of a spit and/or shine job. As is expected of remasters, it’ll have a more twinkly look and support for our disgustingly wide modern screens. But there’s also updated controls: you can use the analog sticks to move, say Capcom, although it’s not clear if that just means “tank controls on twidddlesticks” or something a little more modern. There’s also an easy mode, a new soundtrack, and the option of a Japanese voiceover.

It’s coming out January 15th, 2019 for $19.99, which usually works out around £16-17. One person who is pleased about this news is RPS guides man Dave. Later today you can hear his happiness on this week’s podcast, which is all about the remakes we want to see. Just don’t get him started on Shenmue.